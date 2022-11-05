Home Restaurant imageView gallery

Home Restaurant 3909 Steve Tate Highway

No reviews yet

3909 Steve Tate Highway

Marble Hill, GA 30148

Order Again

Popular Items

ITALIAN SAUSAGE PASTA FOR 2
CHICKEN FRIED RICE FOR 2
BEEF STEW MEAL FOR 2

MEALS FOR 2

BEEF STEW MEAL FOR 2

$22.00

SLOW COOKED BEEF SHORT RIBS-GOLD POTATOES-CARROTS-FOCACCIA

ITALIAN SAUSAGE PASTA FOR 2

ITALIAN SAUSAGE PASTA FOR 2

$22.00

HOME PORK & BEEF SAUSAGE WITH FENNEL SEED-CAVATAPPI PASTA-TOMATO SAUCE-FOCACCIA

CHICKEN FRIED RICE FOR 2

CHICKEN FRIED RICE FOR 2

$22.00

SPRINGER MT ROASTED CHICKEN-WOK FRIED RICE-ONION-CARROTS-EGG-BROCCOLI-SOY GINGER SAUCE

FOCACCIA BREAD FOR 2

FOCACCIA BREAD FOR 2

$2.00

SNACKS

Fresh mozzarella-local tomatoes & cucumbers-Vidalia onion-basil-focaccia croutons-wine vinaigrette
ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$9.00

Green goddess dipping sauce

ROASTED BRUSSELS APP

ROASTED BRUSSELS APP

$8.00

ROASTED BRUSSELS TOSSED IN A CREAMY LEMON TRUFFLE SAUCE, PARMIGIANO REGGIANO

BURGERS/SAND/PIZZA

GRIDDLE BURGER

$11.00

Two 3oz Angus beef-lettuce-tomato-onion-HOME bun-Chipper bec fries

8 OZ BURGER

8 OZ BURGER

$14.00

"BIG BURGER" 8oz Angus beef-Lettuce, Tomato, Onion-HOME bun-Chipper bec fries

CHEESE PIZZA

CHEESE PIZZA

$11.00

Parmigiano Reggiano-mozzarella-tomato sauce

SAUSAGE PIZZA

SAUSAGE PIZZA

$12.00

HOME beef & fennel seed sausage-roasted bell peppers-red onion-mozzarella-tomato sauce

MEMPHIS CHICKEN

MEMPHIS CHICKEN

$12.00

Fried Springer MT Farms breast-spicy flour coating-dill pickles-yum sauce-HOME bun-Chipper bec fries

GOAT CHEESE PIZZA

GOAT CHEESE PIZZA

$13.00

FRESH GOAT CHEESE WITH EVOO-ROSEMARY-SUNDRIED TOMATOES-KALAMATA OLIVES-RED ONION-LOCAL GREEN PEPPERS

PORK PIZZA

PORK PIZZA

$12.00

BBQ pork tenderloin-Tillamook cheddar cheese-honey bbq-mizuna-local peppers & onions

LAMB BURGER

LAMB BURGER

$15.00

Australian lamb-mint feta sauce-pickled onions-HOME bun-Chipper bec fries

CLASSICS

MEATLOAF

$19.00

Ellijay shiitake mushroom gravy-mashed potatoes-green beans

SHRIMP & GRITS

SHRIMP & GRITS

$20.00

GULF WHTE SHRIMP-STONE GROUND YELLOW GRITS-LEMON GARLIC BUTTER-LOCAL PEPPERS & YELLOW CORN

FAROE SALMON

FAROE SALMON

$26.00

Wood grilled-warm bacon vinaigrette-celery root hash-sprouts

8oz FILET

8oz FILET

$44.00

Wood grilled center cut filet-gold potatoes-Hakurie turnips-rosemary shiitake butter sauce

TROUT

TROUT

$23.00

Riverence Farms rainbow trout-roasted butternut squash-broccolini-toasted almond butter

DESSERTS

CARAMEL PECAN BROWNIE

$4.50

RICH DOUBLE CHOCOLATE BROWNIE, CARAMEL SAUCE, TOASTED PECANS

LEMON COOKIES

$2.00

1 JUMBO COOKIE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$2.00

1 JUMBO CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

SALADS

GRAINS SALAD

GRAINS SALAD

$8.00

Couscous quinoa-garbanzo beans-mint-cilantro-red onion-zucchini-lime juice-evoo

FIELD GREENS

FIELD GREENS

$8.00

Red wine vinaigrette-grape tomato-chick peas-red onion-toasted sunflower seeds

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Upscale casual cuisine- serving the Big Canoe are since 1991

Location

3909 Steve Tate Highway, Marble Hill, GA 30148

Directions

Gallery
Home Restaurant image

