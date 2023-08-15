Build A Burger

Burger

$6.45+

Cheeseburger

$7.05+

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.20+

Veggie Original Burger

$6.25

All Star Line Up

1. Home Run Classic

1. Home Run Classic

$6.80

Lettuce/Tomato/Raw red onion/pickles/mayo/Ketchup/yellow mustard

2. Bases Loaded

2. Bases Loaded

$10.45

Fries Egg/Double Bacon/Sauteed onion/HR sauce/Choose of cheese

3. Heater

3. Heater

$7.05

Pepper jack cheese/hot sauce/Cajun spice/green chili/Jalapeno/heater sauce.

4. Mama T’S

4. Mama T’S

$8.20

Roasted red peppers/1000 Island/sauteed onion/bacon/slaw/American cheese.

5. Mushroom & Swiss

5. Mushroom & Swiss

$7.05

Steak sauce/sauteed onions/sauteed mushrooms/Swiss cheese

6. Smokehouse

6. Smokehouse

$8.45

BBQ sauce/onion straw/cheddar cheese/bacon/Mayo.

7. Bacon & Bleu

7. Bacon & Bleu

$8.20

Bleu cheese/bacon/mayo/lettuce/tomato.

8. Reuben

8. Reuben

$7.05

Toasted Rye bun/Swiss cheese/1000 Island/Sauer Kraut.

9. Beer Battered COD

9. Beer Battered COD

$8.75

Hand Battered COD

10. HRB Beef Hotdog

10. HRB Beef Hotdog

$4.75
10. HRB Beef Chili Cheese Dog

10. HRB Beef Chili Cheese Dog

$6.95
11. Grilled/Crispy Chicken

11. Grilled/Crispy Chicken

$6.30
12. Rajun Cajun

12. Rajun Cajun

$8.45

Pepper Jack Cheese/Cajun Fries/Cajun season/Cajun Ranch/Banana Peppers.

Fish/Dogs/Chicken/Pork

Codfish Sandwich

Codfish Sandwich

$7.95
Fish ‘n Chips

Fish ‘n Chips

$15.75+

Hand breaded COD served with fresh cut fries

Hot Dog

$5.25

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.75

Veggie Original Burger

$6.25

Crispy Chicken Sandwich - 2 PC

$6.25

Crispy Chicken Strips - 3 PC

$6.75

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.25

Black Bean Vegan Burger

$6.25

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.25

Codfish Sandwich Double

$12.65

Pork Fritter Sandwich

$7.95

Kids Baskets

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Hot Dog

$6.95

Kids Chicken Strips - 2 PC

$6.95

Kids Burger/Cheeseburger

$6.95

Salads

All American

$6.95

mixed greens with sliced tomatoes/red onion/bacon/red pepper/American cheese/bananna peppers

Triple Play

$6.95

mixed greens with Bleu cheese/green chili/red onion/Mandarin oranges/onion straws

Sides

Onion Rings

$4.50

Cole Slaw

$2.40

Fresh-Cut Fries

$3.25+

Cajun Fresh-Cut Fries

$3.25+

Cheese Fry

$4.30+

Chili Cheese Fry

$5.35+

Bacon Cheese Fry

$5.35+

Cheese Cup

$1.50+

Chili Bowl

$4.10

Mandarin Oranges Cup

$2.40

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.75

Breakfast side Bacon

$3.25

House made sausage side Breakfast

$2.75

Side of Biscuits

$2.25

4oz Pork Fritter Breaded

$3.95

Drinks

Drink - Regular

$2.99

Drink - Large

$3.75

Milkshake - Kids

$2.99

Milkshake - Regular

$3.67

Milkshake - Large

$5.74

Water Bottle

$3.25

Bottled Drink

$3.50

Hot COFFEE Regular

$2.25

Gatorade

$3.95

Starbucks Cold Coffee

$4.50

100% Juice

$2.99

Hot Coffee Large

$3.50

Combo Bottle drink up charge

$0.75

Misc

ADD ORIGINAL VEGGIE

$2.75

ADD BLACK BEAN VEGGIE

$2.75

ADD PATTY

$2.40

ADD GRILLED CHICKEN

$2.75

ADD 1 CHICKEN STRIP

$1.95

ADD BACON

$1.50

ADD FRIED EGG

$1.50

ADD 1 FISH

$5.15

Buy Jalapeno Ketchup Bottle

$6.25

Breaded Pork Fritter 4oz

$3.95