  • Homeslice 33 Pizzeria LLC - 12 East Main Street
12 East Main Street

Corfu, NY 14036

Pizza

Slice of Pizza

$3.00

slice of cheese & pepperoni

Meal Deal Pepperoni

$7.50

2 slices of cheese & pepperoni pizza & 20 oz. of fountain soda

Build Your Own Pizza

$8.50+

Small, Medium, Large, Party or Sicilian Pizza with mozzarella cheese

Meal Deal Cheese

$7.50

Large Dough

$5.00

Med Dough

$4.00

Small Dough

$4.00

Specialty Pizza

Chicken Finger Pizza

$14.49+

10", 14", or 18" Pizza with chicken fingers dipped in wing sauce on top of a bleu cheese base covered with mozzarella cheese

Hawaiian Pizza

$14.49+

10", 14", or 18" Pizza with mozzarella cheese, ham, bacon and pineapple

Steak Pizza

$13.75+

10", 14", or 18" Pizza with house white sauce, hot or sweet peppers, onions, steak topped with mozzarella & provolone cheese

Taco Pizza

$13.75+

10", 14", or 18" Pizza with taco meat, taco sauce, lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese

White Pizza

$11.00+

10", 14", or 18" Pizza with house white sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, onions & Parmesan cheese

Breakfast Pizza

$12.50+

Slice of Bacon Breakfast Pizza

$4.00

Slice of Sausage Breakfast Pizza

$4.00

Slice of Bacon breakfast pizza & 12oz cup coffee

$5.50

Slice of Sausage breakfast pizza & 12oz cup coffee

$5.50

Wings, Fingers & Nuggets

Single Wings

$14.99

10 Chicken wings with 1 bleu cheese or ranch dressing and celery

Double Wings

$25.99

20 Chicken wings with 2 bleu cheese or ranch dressing and celery

Bucket of Wings

$65.99

50 Chicken Wings with 4 bleu cheese or ranch dressing and celery

Fingers (Single)

$12.99

5 Chicken fingers with 1 bleu cheese or ranch dressing & celery

Fingers (Double)

$23.99

10 Chicken fingers with 1 bleu cheese or ranch dressing & celery

Nuggets & Fries

$8.99

10 Nuggets

$5.99

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.75

5 Mozzarella sticks with red sauce

Pizza Logs

$8.50

4 Pizza Logs with red sauce

Mushrooms

$7.75

8oz Fried mushrooms

Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.75

6oz Fried mac & cheese bites

Onion Rings

$5.25

8oz Fried onion rings

Small French Fries

$4.25

10oz French fries

Large French Fries

$6.50

20oz French fries

Bag of Chips

$0.50

Salad

Antipasto Salad

$12.99

Lettuce mix with cherry tomatoes, green olive, black olive, red onion, hard boiled egg, pepperoncini, mozzarella cheese, ham, salami and pepperoni

Chef Salad

$8.00

Lettuce mix with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, shredded carrot, red onion & crouton

Chicken Finger Salad

$12.00

Lettuce mix with cherry tomatoes, red onion & chicken fingers

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Lettuce mix with cherry tomatoes, red onion & bbq chicken

Julienne Salad

$12.00

Lettuce mix with cherry tomatoes, red onion, hardboiled egg, ham, turk & cheddar cheese

Taco Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, tortilla chips, tomatoes, black olives, seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese & taco sauce

6" Sub

6" Assorted Sub

$7.99

6" Ham, bologna, salami & cheese sub on a white toasted roll

6" Bacon Sub

$7.50

6" Bacon & cheese sub on a white toasted roll

6" Baked Cheese Sub

$8.50

6" Mozzarella & provolone cheese sub baked on a white roll

6" Bologna Sub

$6.99

6" Bologna & cheese sub on a white toasted roll

6" Capicola Sub

$7.99

6" Capicola & cheese sub on a white toasted roll

6" Cheeseburger Sub

$8.50

6" Cheeseburger sub on a white toasted roll

6" Chicken Finger Sub

$8.50

6" Chicken finger & cheese sub on a white toasted roll

6" Ham Sub

$7.50

6" Ham & cheese sub on a white toasted roll

6" Meatball Sub

$8.00

6" Meatballs, red sauce & mozzarella cheese sub baked on a white roll

6" Pizza Sub

$6.99

6" Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese & pepperoni sub baked on a white roll

6" Royal Sub

$8.75

6" Italian sausage, capicola & provolone cheese on a white toasted roll

6" Salami Sub

$6.99

6" Salami & cheese sub on a white toasted roll

6" Sausage Sub

$8.50

6" Italian sausage & cheese sub on a white toasted roll

6" Steak Hoagie

$9.99

6" Steak, peppers, onion & cheese on a white toasted roll

6" Steak Sub

$8.75

6" Steak & cheese sub on a white toasted roll

6" Stinger Sub

$10.99

6" Steak, chicken finger & cheese sub on a white toasted roll

6" Tuna Sub

$8.59

6" tuna fish & cheese sub on a white toasted roll

6" Turkey Sub

$7.99

6" Turkey & cheese sub on a white toasted roll

6" Turkey Club Sub

$8.50

6" Turkey, bacon & cheese sub on a white toasted roll

6" Veggie Sub

$7.99

6" Lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet pepper, cucumber & cheese on a whited toasted roll

12" Sub

12" Assorted Sub

$10.99

12" Ham, bologna, salami & cheese sub on a white toasted roll

12" Bacon Sub

$10.50

12" Bacon & cheese sub on a white toasted roll

12" Baked Cheese Sub

$11.50

12" Mozzarella & provolone cheese sub baked on a white roll

12" Bologna Sub

$9.99

12" Bologna & cheese sub on a white toasted roll

12" Capicola Sub

$10.99

12" Capicola & cheese sub on a white toasted roll

12" Cheeseburger Sub

$11.99

12" Cheeseburger sub on a white toasted roll

12" Chicken Finger Sub

$11.99

12" Chicken finger & cheese sub on a white toasted roll

12" Ham Sub

$10.50

12" Ham & cheese sub on a white toasted roll

12" Meatball Sub

$11.50

12" Meatballs, red sauce & mozzarella cheese sub baked on a white roll

12" Pizza Sub

$9.99

12" Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese & pepperoni sub baked on a white roll

12" Royal Sub

$12.99

12" Italian sausage, capicola & provolone cheese on a white toasted roll

12" Salami Sub

$9.99

12" Salami & cheese sub on a white toasted roll

12" Sausage Sub

$11.99

12" Italian sausage & cheese sub on a white toasted roll

12" Steak Hoagie

$14.99

12" Steak, peppers, onion & cheese on a white toasted roll

12" Steak Sub

$12.99

12" Steak & cheese sub on a white toasted roll

12" Stinger Sub

$13.99

12" Steak, chicken finger & cheese sub on a white toasted roll

12" Turkey Sub

$10.99

12" Turkey & cheese sub on a white toasted roll

12" Turkey Club Sub

$12.50

12" Turkey, bacon & cheese sub on a white toasted roll

12" Tuna Sub

$11.59

12" tuna fish & cheese sub on a white toasted roll

12" Veggie Sub

$10.99

12" Lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet pepper, cucumber & cheese on a whited toasted roll

Desserts

Cinnamon Sticks

$7.00

10

Cookies

$1.50

Beverages

20 oz Soft Drinks

$2.19

20oz Soda (Pepsi products)

Fountain Drinks

$2.50

20oz Fountain drink (dine in or takeout only)(Pepsi products)

20 oz Gatorade

$2.19

Lipton Pure Leaf

$2.59

2ltr Soft Drinks

$3.29

2ltr Soda (Pepsi products)

12 oz cup of coffee

$1.85

Mug Refill

$1.50

Misc

Bleu cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Hot wing sauce

$0.50

Medium wing sauce

$0.50

Mild wing sauce

$0.50

BBQ wing sauce

$0.50

Red sauce

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

Celery

$0.50

Packets of salad dressing

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Taco sauce

$0.50

Mild/BBQ (whoop whoop)sauce

$0.50

Extra Hot wing sauce

$0.50

Raspberry BBQ sauce

$0.50

Hot BBQ sauce

$0.50

Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Gift Certificates

$5.00

$5.00

$10.00

$10.00

$15.00

$15.00

$20.00

$20.00

$25.00

$25.00

$30.00

$30.00

$35.00

$35.00

$40.00

$40.00

$45.00

$45.00

$50.00

$50.00

$60.00

$60.00

$70.00

$70.00

$80.00

$80.00

$90.00

$90.00

$100.00

$100.00

Breadsticks

Garlic breadsticks

$6.00

Garlic breadsticks with cheese

$7.50

Family Deal

Large Pizza

$16.75

Double Wings

$25.99

2ltr Pop

$3.29

Bills Pizza & Wing Special

Sheet Pizza

$26.00

Wings

$26.00

Mugs

Maroon 20oz

$22.50

Black 20oz

$22.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a takeout and delivery pizzeria. We do have minimal seating. Our menu consists of Pizza, Wings, Subs, Salads and traditional fryer foods. Come in and enjoy!

Location

12 East Main Street, Corfu, NY 14036

Directions

