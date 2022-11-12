Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Chicken
Sandwiches

Home Slice Pizza

No reviews yet

2000 East 23rd Street

Chattanooga, TN 37404

Popular Items

Large Pizza
Small Pizza
Medium Pizza

Build Your Own PIZZA

Small Pizza

$4.25

Vegan Small Pizza

$4.75

Medium Pizza

$9.00

Vegan Medium Pizza

$8.50

Large Pizza

$10.75

Vegan Large Pizza

$11.75

SPECIALTY PIZZA

Small Buffalo Chicken

Small Buffalo Chicken

$7.00
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.00

Small Chicken Alfredo

$7.00
Small Good Ol' Rocky Top

Small Good Ol' Rocky Top

$7.00
Small Happy Hawaiian

Small Happy Hawaiian

$7.00

Small Hogzilla

$7.00
Small Margherita

Small Margherita

$7.00

Herb Oil Base, Spinach, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato topped with Fresh Basil

Small Meat Monster

Small Meat Monster

$7.00
Small Meatball Meltdown

Small Meatball Meltdown

$7.00

Small No Place Like Home

$7.00
Small O Captain My Captain

Small O Captain My Captain

$7.00
Small Pepperoni Party

Small Pepperoni Party

$7.00

8" Pizza with TRIPLE the pepperoni!

Small Reggie Veggie

Small Reggie Veggie

$7.00

Small River City Rocket

$7.00
Small Sky's The Spinach

Small Sky's The Spinach

$7.00

Small Sulla Brenta

$9.00
Small Vegan BBQ Smokehouse

Small Vegan BBQ Smokehouse

$9.00

Small Vegan Buffalo Chick-Un

$9.00

Small Vegan El Toro

$9.00

Small Vegan Margherita

$9.00

Small Vegan Mediterranean Madness

$9.00

Small Vegan New Delhi-cious

$9.00

Small Vegan Raging Rabbit

$11.00
Small Vegan Reggie the Veggie

Small Vegan Reggie the Veggie

$9.00

Our classic vegan veggie pie. In house sauce, vegan mozz, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green bell peppers and banana peppers.

Small Vegan Sulla Brenta

$11.00
Medium Buffalo Chicken

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$15.00
Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

Medium Chicken Alfredo

$15.00
Medium Good Ol' Rocky Top

Medium Good Ol' Rocky Top

$15.00
Medium Happy Hawaiian

Medium Happy Hawaiian

$15.00

Medium Hogzilla

$15.00
Medium Margherita

Medium Margherita

$15.00
Medium Meat Monster

Medium Meat Monster

$15.00
Medium Meatball Meltdown

Medium Meatball Meltdown

$15.00

Medium No Place Like Home

$15.00
Medium O Captain My Captain

Medium O Captain My Captain

$15.00
Medium Pepperoni Party

Medium Pepperoni Party

$12.00

12" Pizza with TRIPLE the pepperoni!

Medium Reggie Veggie

Medium Reggie Veggie

$15.00

Medium River City Rocket

$15.00
Medium Sky's The Spinach

Medium Sky's The Spinach

$15.00

Medium Sulla Brenta

$17.00
Medium Vegan BBQ Smokehouse

Medium Vegan BBQ Smokehouse

$17.00

Medium Vegan Buffalo Chick-Un

$17.00

Medium Vegan El Toro

$17.00

Medium Vegan Margherita

$17.00

Medium Vegan Mediterranean Madness

$17.00

Medium Vegan New-Delhi-cious

$17.00

Medium Vegan Raging Rabbit

$17.00
Medium Vegan Reggie the Veggie

Medium Vegan Reggie the Veggie

$17.00

Our classic vegan veggie pie. In house sauce, vegan mozz, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green bell peppers and banana peppers.

Medium Vegan Sulla Brenta

$19.00
Large Buffalo Chicken

Large Buffalo Chicken

$19.00

Large Chicken Alfredo

$17.00
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.00
Large Good Ol' Rocky Top

Large Good Ol' Rocky Top

$19.00
Large Happy Hawaiian

Large Happy Hawaiian

$17.00

Large Hogzilla

$17.00
Large Margherita

Large Margherita

$17.00
Large Meat Monster

Large Meat Monster

$19.00
Large Meatball Meltdown

Large Meatball Meltdown

$17.00

Large No Place Like Home

$19.00
Large O Captain My Captain

Large O Captain My Captain

$19.00
Large Pepperoni Party

Large Pepperoni Party

$16.00

16" Pizza with TRIPLE the pepperoni!

Large Reggie Veggie

Large Reggie Veggie

$17.00

Large River City Rocket

$17.00

Large Sky's The Spinach

$17.00

Large Sulla Brenta

$21.00
Large Vegan BBQ Smokehouse

Large Vegan BBQ Smokehouse

$21.00

Large Vegan Buffalo Chick-un

$21.00

Large Vegan El Toro

$21.00
Large Vegan Margherita

Large Vegan Margherita

$19.00

Large Vegan Mediterranean Madness

$21.00

Large Vegan New Delhi-cious

$21.00

Large Vegan Raging Rabbit

$24.00
Large Vegan Reggie the Veggie

Large Vegan Reggie the Veggie

$19.00

Our classic vegan veggie pie. In house sauce, vegan mozz, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green bell peppers and banana peppers.

Large Vegan Sulla Brenta

$24.00

GLUTEN FREE PIZZAS

12" Cauliflower Crust (V)

$13.00

10" Rice Flour GF (V)

$12.00

CALZONES

Calzone

$11.25

Vegan Calzone

$11.25

WINGS

Walkin' Wings (4pc legs)

$6.00
8pc Wings

8pc Wings

$12.00
16pc Wings

16pc Wings

$22.00
32pc Wings

32pc Wings

$42.00
48pc Wings

48pc Wings

$58.00
SM Boneless Wings (6-8 ct)

SM Boneless Wings (6-8 ct)

$6.00
LG Boneless Wings (12-13 ct)

LG Boneless Wings (12-13 ct)

$10.00

SIDES

CAULIFLOWER WINGS (V)

CAULIFLOWER WINGS (V)

$10.00
VEGAN CHICKEN TENDERS (V)

VEGAN CHICKEN TENDERS (V)

$9.00

The closest vegan product we have found that taste like the real thing. A good dipping sauce is key!

SM GARLIC KNOTS

SM GARLIC KNOTS

$6.00
LG GARLIC KNOTS

LG GARLIC KNOTS

$11.00

CHEESE BREAD

$6.00

VEGAN CHEESE BREAD

$6.00

SPICY CHEESE BITES

$6.00

SM TENNESSEE TATER TOTS (V)

$3.00

LG TENNESSEE TATER TOTS (V)

$6.00
SM CURLY FRIES (V)

SM CURLY FRIES (V)

$2.50

LG CURLY FRIES (V)

$5.00
FRIED PICKLES

FRIED PICKLES

$7.00

Basket full of dill chips in our bold batter fried to perfection. Served with Cajun Ranch unless otherwise requested.

VEGAN MOZZARELLA STICKS (V)

VEGAN MOZZARELLA STICKS (V)

$6.00

JALAPENO POPPERS (4 ct)

$3.50

JALAPENO POPPERS (8 ct)

$6.00

SUBS

HOT HAM & CHEESE SUB

$9.00
MEATBALL SUB

MEATBALL SUB

$9.00
BUFFALO CHICKEN PHILLY

BUFFALO CHICKEN PHILLY

$9.00

HOT ITALIAN SUB

$9.00

PIZZA SUB

$8.00
VEGAN BUFFALO CHICK-UN PHILLY

VEGAN BUFFALO CHICK-UN PHILLY

$10.00

8" hoagie with in house vegan chick-un, shrooms, bells, onions, banana peppers and buffalo sauce topped with vegan mozz and cheddar.

VEGAN MEATBALL SUB

$10.00

VEGAN CHICKEN PARM

$12.00

EXTRA SAUCES

Ranch

Ranch

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Cajun Ranch

$0.75

Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Vegan Ranch

$0.75

Marinara (V)

$0.75

Hot Buffalo (V)

$0.75

Garlic Buffalo

$0.75

Mild Buffalo

$0.75

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Vegan Garlic Butta (V)

$0.75

Mowie Wowie (V)

$0.75

Thai Chili (V)

$0.75

Sweet BBQ (V)

$0.75

Hot BBQ (V)

$0.75

Fire Sauce (V)

$0.75

Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Shenanigan

$0.75

Lemon Pepper

$0.75

Alfredo

$0.75

SALADS

SIDE HOUSE

$5.00

LARGE HOUSE

$9.00
SIDE CAESAR

SIDE CAESAR

$5.00
LARGE CAESAR

LARGE CAESAR

$9.00
CHEF SALAD

CHEF SALAD

$12.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$12.00

SWEETS

Cinnamon Bites- Regular

$6.00

Cinnamon Bites - Vegan

$6.00
Deep Fried Oreos- Regular

Deep Fried Oreos- Regular

$5.00

Four rich deep fried oreos sprinkled with powdered sugar. Comes with a side of caramel.

Deep-Fried Oreos - Vegan

Deep-Fried Oreos - Vegan

$5.00

Four rich deep fried oreos sprinkled with powdered sugar. Comes with a side of our in house vegan caramel.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.00

These cakes have layers of espresso and coffee liqueur-soaked sponge cakes and creamy mascarpone cheese filling.

Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$4.00
GF Peanut Butter Pie

GF Peanut Butter Pie

$4.00
Big Brownie

Big Brownie

$2.29
Big Cookie

Big Cookie

$2.29
Vegan Cookie

Vegan Cookie

$2.29
SM Banana Pudding

SM Banana Pudding

$4.00

Made in house! We usually sell out before the week is up so only while supplies last.

LG Banana Pudding

LG Banana Pudding

$7.00

Oreo Mudpie

$4.00

Vegan Brownie

$2.29

SPECIALS

Cauli Wing Sampler

$5.00Out of stock

Bottled Drinks

Bottle - 20-oz

Bottle - 20-oz

$2.00

Coke Products. Click to choose from a variety of flavors.

Bottle - 2-Liter

Bottle - 2-Liter

$3.50

Coke Products. Click to choose from a variety of flavors.

Gallon Black Raspberry Sweet Tea

$6.00Out of stock

Kombucha & Specialty Drinks

From Walker Brothers brewed in Nashville, TN - Unpasteurized, Probiotic, Gluten-Free, 12 FL. OZ. "A Family Culture"
Citrus

Citrus

$4.99

From Walker Brothers brewed in Nashville, TN - Unpasteurized, Probiotic, Gluten-Free, 12 FL. OZ. "A Family Culture"

Blueberry Jasmine

Blueberry Jasmine

$4.99

From Walker Brothers brewed in Nashville, TN - Unpasteurized, Probiotic, Gluten-Free, 12 FL. OZ. "A Family Culture"

Ginger

Ginger

$4.99

From Walker Brothers brewed in Nashville, TN - Unpasteurized, Probiotic, Gluten-Free, 12 FL. OZ. "A Family Culture"

Cucumber Melon

Cucumber Melon

$4.99

From Walker Brothers brewed in Nashville, TN - Unpasteurized, Probiotic, Gluten-Free, 12 FL. OZ. "A Family Culture"

Voss Lemon Cucumber Sparkling Water

Voss Lemon Cucumber Sparkling Water

$2.99Out of stock

VOSS flavored sparkling water

Voss Tangerine Lemongrass Sparkling Water

Voss Tangerine Lemongrass Sparkling Water

$2.99Out of stock

VOSS flavored sparkling water

Voss Lime Mint

Voss Lime Mint

$2.99Out of stock

VOSS flavored sparkling water

Unity CBD Strawberry Lemonade

$7.99

Positive Sparkling Waters

$2.49Out of stock
ZOA Lemon Lime Energy Drink

ZOA Lemon Lime Energy Drink

$3.49Out of stock
Unity CBD Blueberry Lavender

Unity CBD Blueberry Lavender

$7.99

La Croix Coconut

$1.00Out of stock

La Croix Lime

$1.00Out of stock

La Croix Tangerine

$1.00Out of stock

Rogue CBD Lavender Mint

$5.99

La Croix Berry

$1.00Out of stock

La Croix Black Raspberry

$1.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A locally-owned pizza shop for everyone! With DELICIOUS traditional options combined with our vast range of Vegan and Gluten-Free items, we're a fast service restaurant for pizza lovers of ALL tastes!

Location

2000 East 23rd Street, Chattanooga, TN 37404

Directions

Gallery
Home Slice Pizza image
Banner pic
Home Slice Pizza image
Main pic

Map
