HOME - Soquel

1,731 Reviews

$$

3101 N Main St

Soquel, CA 95073

Order Again

small plates

focaccia

$3.00

HOMEmade charcuterie

$24.00

big olives

$7.00

pate

$12.00

burrata

$14.00

HOME❤ olives

chili butter

$3.00

homipasto

$44.00

eggplant caponata

$12.00Out of stock

Extra Veg

$3.00

anchovy butter

$3.00

HOMEcrackers

$3.00

pumpkin chevre

$14.00

Chili Butter

$3.00

vegetables

cauliflower

$10.00

beets

$14.00

potatoes

$10.00

Veg Platter

$21.00

HOME 💓 cauliflower

chicories

$14.00

broccolini

$10.00

Baby Lettuces

$12.00

Brussels

$10.00

oysters mushrooms

$12.00

Warm Winter Greens

$14.00

pasta

pappardelle

$27.00

ricotta gnocchi

$27.00

squid ink

$30.00

lasagnette

$27.00

Kids Pasta

$12.00

GF Pasta

$20.00

Vegan Pasta

$25.00

bucatini carbonara

$30.00

pumpkin spaghetti

$29.00Out of stock

tagliatelle

$29.00

seafood

raw oysters

$3.50

crudo

$22.00Out of stock

abalone cassoulet

$39.00

black cod

$42.00

roasted oysters

$12.00Out of stock

Meat

fried chicken

$30.00

strip loin

$50.00Out of stock

beef cheeks

$48.00

beef tongue

$21.00

bone marrow

$21.00

porkchop

$44.00

tartare

$25.00

duck cassoulet

$42.00

ossobucco

$44.00Out of stock

Garden Party

Raw Oysters

$18.00

Bourbon Oysters

$16.00

Chili Miso Oysters

$16.00

Green Chili Oysters

$16.00

Salmon Tar Tar

$24.00

Steak Tar Tar

$24.00

Bone Marrow

$21.00

Beef Bolito Misto

$27.00

Lettuces

$10.00

Abalone Cassoulet

$27.00

Fried Rabbit

$30.00

Cauliflower

$10.00

Pizza

$20.00

Charcuterie

$21.00

Pate

$12.00

Lemon Cake

$5.00

small special

asparagus and egg

$14.00

bone marrow

$16.00

Chowder

$13.00

chicken noodle

$12.00

lamb Meatballs

$15.00

lamb Tartare

$18.00

squash blossoms

$15.00

White Bean Soup

$12.00

big plate specials

Anchovy Pizza

$18.00

Goat Shank

$38.00

Garden Tomato Pizza

$20.00

Delicata Pizza

$18.00

Mushroom Pizza

$20.00

Potato Pizza

$20.00

Filet Raw

$20.00

Filet Cooked

$40.00

Ribeye Cap Raw

$18.00

Ribeye Cap Cooked

$30.00

Pork Chop Special

$28.00

Pork Chop Cooked

$36.00

Duck "Chetta"

$48.00

Bouillabaisse

$21.00

Sausage Pizza

$20.00

Half Duck Special

$42.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Wedding Party

$90.00

desserts

cake service

$10.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

HOME 💓 dessert

Cakeage

$25.00

chocolate cake

$12.00

ice cream

$8.00

Apple Crisp

$12.00

Tartelette

$12.00

Cookies

$12.00

Pumpkin Pudding

$12.00

Special Menus

5 Course Tasting

$35.00

Dinner

$90.00

Tip Charge

$0.01

5 Course family style

$100.00

Offsite Catering

$100.00

3 Course Dinner

$50.00

Vendor

$50.00

wine pairing

$75.00

unmet minimum

$1,053.94

Kid Party

$35.00

chefs tasting

$150.00

Cakeage

$50.00

Offsite Catering

$110.00

3 Course Family Style

$65.00

vendor meal

$50.00

farmers market

pate

$10.00

regular olives

$13.00

24 oz Sauce

$15.00

32 Oz Sauce

$20.00

cured meats

$12.00

pork sausage

$10.00

chicken Soup

$16.00

salami

$7.00

pork belly

$10.00

jar deposit

-$1.00

demi

$10.00

lard

$6.00

pork chop

$18.00

grass fed steak

$20.00

eggplant caponata

$5.00

HOMEmade Pasta

$5.00

porchetta

$20.00

chicken soup

$12.00

marinated beets

$8.00

gnocchi

$8.00

lamb sausage

$12.00

EVOO

$5.00

4 pack Sausage

$18.00

4 pack Lamb sausage

$22.00

bacon

$7.00

lasagnas

$20.00

cassoulet

$25.00

Vegetable Soup

$12.00

pork Loin

$16.00

Agnollotti

$10.00

Sirloin

$14.00

Wood Fired Items

woodfired Oysters

$7.00

woodfired bonemarrow

$16.00

corn

$6.00

HOMEmade pizza

$20.00

pork chops

$40.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3101 N Main St, Soquel, CA 95073

Directions

Gallery
HOME image
HOME image
HOME image
HOME image

