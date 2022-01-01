American
Bars & Lounges
HOME - Soquel
1,731 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
3101 N Main St, Soquel, CA 95073
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Point Kitchen & Bar - 3326 Portola Dr.
No Reviews
3326 Portola Dr. Santa Cruz, CA 95062
View restaurant