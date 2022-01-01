Restaurant header imageView gallery

HomeState Sherman Oaks

13424 Ventura Boulevard

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Trinity
Brisket
Chicken

Featured

Booze for Pick-Up

Booze for Pick-Up

New CA law says that we can no longer offer cocktail delivery online. Therefore, we've had to remove our Margaritas, Spicy Palomas, and Ranchwaters from our online menus. So if you want booze at home, place your food order here, then upon arrival simply skip-the-line and order your booze to-go at our pick-up counter!

Rambler

Rambler

$2.50

A refreshing, sodium-free, and sustainable sparkling mineral water.

Band Taco

The Maxine by Phoebe Bridgers (vegan)

The Maxine by Phoebe Bridgers (vegan)

$5.00

Black beans, shiitake mushrooms, avocado, caramelized onions, crispy corn strips, served on a corn tortilla. $1.25 of every taco sold is donated directly to CASA/LA.

Donations

CASA LA

$1.00+

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Los Angeles organizes the community to take action and advocate for children and families in LA County’s overburdened child welfare and juvenile justice systems.

Breakfast Tacos

Trinity

Trinity

$4.25

pasture-raised eggs, Beeler's bacon, potato, cheddar

Pecos

Pecos

$5.00

pasture-raised eggs, shredded brisket

Guadalupe

Guadalupe

$4.25

pasture-raised eggs, chorizo, cheddar

Blanco (vegetarian)

Blanco (vegetarian)

$4.25

egg whites, shiitake mushrooms, monterey jack

Frio

Frio

$3.50

refried charro beans, monterey jack

Neches

Neches

$4.00

pasture-raised eggs, refried charro beans, cheddar

Comal (vegetarian)

Comal (vegetarian)

$4.00

pasture-raised eggs, black beans, monterey jack

Brazos (vegetarian)

Brazos (vegetarian)

$3.50

black beans, monterey jack

Don't Mess w/ Texas

Don't Mess w/ Texas

$4.25

charro beans, Beeler's bacon, potato, cheddar

Anytime Tacos

Brisket

Brisket

$5.00

shredded brisket, guacamole, cabbage slaw

Picadillo

Picadillo

$5.00

grass-fed ground beef, potato, carrots, cabbage slaw, pickled jalapeño

Potato (vegetarian)

Potato (vegetarian)

$4.25

potato, cheddar, sour cream, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeño

Emo's (vegetarian)

Emo's (vegetarian)

$4.00

refried black beans, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled red onion (Vegan on corn tortilla)

Tijuana Panthers

Tijuana Panthers

$5.00

shredded brisket, queso, potatoes, and pico de gallo

Chicken

Chicken

$5.00

Rosie's organic chicken, spicy achiote marinade, guacamole, cabbage slaw

Migas

Classic

Classic

$8.50

pasture-raised eggs, crispy corn strips, onion, cheddar

Andy's

Andy's

$9.50

pasture-raised eggs, chorizo, crispy corn strips, onion, monterey jack

Lonestar

Lonestar

$12.00

pasture-raised eggs, shredded brisket, crispy corn strips, onion, cheddar, pico de gallo

Eats

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$11.00

shredded brisket, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled jalapeños

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Rosie's organic chicken, spicy achiote marinade, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled jalapeños

Frito Pie in a Bag

Frito Pie in a Bag

$7.50

ground beef, cheddar, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, pickled red onions

Veggie Frito Pie in a Bag

Veggie Frito Pie in a Bag

$7.50

black beans, cheddar, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, pickled red onions

The Ranch Salad

The Ranch Salad

$14.00

Babe Farms greens; baby romaine and baby oak green, black beans, avocado, monterey jack cheese, pickled red onions, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, creamy chipotle lime dressing

Cowboy Cup

Cowboy Cup

$6.50

choice of beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cabbage slaw, pickled red onions, pickled jalapeños

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

a classic quesadilla made with our award winning flour tortillas

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Rosie's organic chicken, spicy achiote marinade, cheddar, monterey jack, tortillas

Brisket Quesadilla

Brisket Quesadilla

$8.00

brisket, cheddar, monterrey jack

Chips & Dips

Crispy Potatoes & Queso
$7.50

Crispy Potatoes & Queso

$7.50
Lil' Guac

Lil' Guac

$4.50

served with chips

Lil' Queso

Lil' Queso

$4.25

served with chips

Big Guac

Big Guac

$8.50

big guac. served with chips

Big Queso

Big Queso

$8.25

big queso. served with chips

Loaded Queso

Loaded Queso

$10.00

queso, ground beef, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, served with chips

Veggie Loaded Queso

Veggie Loaded Queso

$10.00

queso, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, served with chips

Chips & Salsa
$4.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.00
Just Chips

Just Chips

$2.00
Fritos

Fritos

$1.50

Red Salsa 8oz
$3.00

$3.00

Green Salsa 8oz
$3.00

$3.00

Sides

Crispy Potatoes
$4.50

Crispy Potatoes

$4.50
Charro Beans
$3.50

Charro Beans

$3.50
Black Beans

Black Beans

$3.50
Pickled Red Onions
$1.50+

Pickled Red Onions

$1.50+
Pickled Jalapeños
$1.50+

Pickled Jalapeños

$1.50+
Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo

$1.50+
Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$2.00

Tortillas

Flour Tortilla
$1.00

Flour Tortilla

$1.00
Dozen Flour Tortillas
$8.00

Dozen Flour Tortillas

$8.00
Corn Tortilla
$1.00

Corn Tortilla

$1.00
Corn Tortillas - Dozen
$3.00

Corn Tortillas - Dozen

$3.00

Sweet Tooth

Buñuelos

Buñuelos

$3.50

crispy HomeState flour tortillas, cinnamon sugar.

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

dark chocolate, Maldon sea salt

Salsa Preference

NO SALSA

Red Salsa ONLY

Green Salsa ONLY

Extra Salsa

Coffee

Drip Coffee.
$2.50

Drip Coffee.

$2.50
Iced Toddy

Iced Toddy

$4.50

24-hour Cold Brew

Cookie Milk Cold Brew

Cookie Milk Cold Brew

$5.00

chocolate chip cookie steeped oat milk + cold brew

HomeState Coffee Beans (12oz bag).

HomeState Coffee Beans (12oz bag).

$14.00

HomeState Blend Mierisch Family Farms - Nicaragua

Tea & Juices

Cooldown

Cooldown

$3.50

fresh squeezed lemon and lime juice, citrus syrup, topped with Rambler Sparkling Water

Organic Iced Tea
$3.00

Organic Iced Tea

$3.00
Arnold Palmer
$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50
SummerTea

SummerTea

$3.50

iced organic peach green tea, mint lemonade

Hibiscus Limeade
$4.00

Hibiscus Limeade

$4.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00
Orange Juice
$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Soda & Water

Rambler

Rambler

$2.50

A refreshing, sodium-free, and sustainable sparkling mineral water.

Root Beer

Root Beer

$4.00
Mexican Coke
$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00
Boxed Water

Boxed Water

$3.50
Tepache Tradicional Pineapple Spice

Tepache Tradicional Pineapple Spice

$4.00

naturally fermented beverage from De La Calle. fresh pineapples seasoned with turbinado sugar, agave, and a pinch of cinnamon. abv of less than 2%

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$3.00

Cocktails

Order your Margaritas, Spicy Palomas & Ranchwaters while at the restaurant! Simply order at the back counter while grabbing your to-go order! (no longer available for online ordering)
Booze for Pick-Up

Booze for Pick-Up

New CA law says that we can no longer offer cocktail delivery online. Therefore, we’ve had to remove our Margaritas, Spicy Palomas, and Ranchwaters from our online menus. So if you want booze at home, place your food order here, then upon arrival simply skip-the-line and order your booze to-go at our pick-up counter!

Beer

Modelo Tallboy

Modelo Tallboy

$7.00

you're gonna be thirsty

Shiner Bock Bottle
$5.00

Shiner Bock Bottle

$5.00
Shiner Bock 6-pack
$15.00

Shiner Bock 6-pack

$15.00

Wine

Mercat Cava Brut NV [Sparkling]

Mercat Cava Brut NV [Sparkling]

$28.00Out of stock

Retail

Queso Cap.

Queso Cap.

$24.00

A cool and comfortable Queso hat - everyone needs one!

Welcome Home Coffee Mug.

Welcome Home Coffee Mug.

$15.00

11oz 2-sided HomeState Mug ("Welcome Home" on one side and "HomeState" on the other side)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
HomeState - We serve Hospitality first Tacos second.

13424 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

