Chicken and Waffles

$19.00

6 pieces. Southern-style deep-fried party wings served with a buttery Belgian waffle

Blueberry Waffle

$7.00
Pasta Your Way

$16.00

Linguine pasta with your choice of sauce and protein; all pasta is served with tomatoes and topped with parmesan cheese


Mains

Chicken and Waffles

$19.00

6 pieces. Southern-style deep-fried party wings served with a buttery Belgian waffle

Southern Style Shrimp and Grits

$23.00

Creamy homestyle cheese grits with jumbo shrimp, andouille sausage, sweet red peppers, our creamy garlic, and tomato sauce

Garlic Soy Lamb Lollipops

$21.00

Lamb chops seared to perfection in a cast iron skillet and drizzled with garlic soy infused drippings

Salmon and Grits

$22.00

Our signature dry-rubbed baked salmon is served over cheese grits with creamy spinach and tomatoes with a Cajun cream sauce

Pasta Your Way

$16.00

Linguine pasta with your choice of sauce and protein; all pasta is served with tomatoes and topped with parmesan cheese

Rotisserie Melt Sandwich

$15.00

Shredded chicken from our fresh house-made rotisserie chicken with caramelized onions, sweet peppers, and melted cheese on sourdough bread

Crab Melt Sandwich

$20.00

Tender chunks of fresh crab blended in a creamy dressing and topped with juicy tomatoes and melted cheese on sourdough bread

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

$15.00

Remember this sandwich? Served on buttery toast and so good!

1/2 Rotisserie Chicken

$17.00Out of stock

Our house made rotisserie chicken comes in 3 flavors with your choice of two sides and sauce

Hash-It-Your-Way

$11.00

And have it your way too! Shredded hashed browns topped with your choice of (1) protein, cheese, and sauce, all topped with tomatoes, green onions, and our creamy Cajun sauce

Shrimp Poboy

$18.00
Honey Jack French Toast

$18.00

Lobster ,Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$28.00
Southern StyleJumbo,Egg, Chicken & Biscuits

$18.00

Deep fried chicken tenderloins on top of housemade buttermilk biscuits and scrambled eggs with cheese and topped with Cajun Cream Sauce

Southern Lobster & grits

$29.00

8OZ Lobster with Creamy homestyle cheese grits with creamy spinach and tomatoes with a cajun cream sauce

Fish Poboy

$19.00

Southern Fish & grits

$28.00

Southern fried whiting fish served over cheesy grits with a homestyle biscuit

Strawberry Kale Salad

$10.00Out of stock

This easy strawberry kale salad combines kale whit fresh strawberries !Red onion, pineapple and Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing on the side .Perfect for lunch and dinner add your protein Add Salmon$9 Add Shrimp $8 Add chicken $7

Blackened Salmon BLT

$18.00

Fresh blackened Salmon, and pork bacon lettuce tomatoes with our secret sauce on buttery croissant

Lamb Mains Dinner

$39.00

Sausage Egg,and Cheese Croissant

$15.00

scrambled Egg whit white American cheese and chicken sausage

A'la Carte

Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.00

Crab Fried Rice

$18.00

Cream of Cajun Corn

$6.00Out of stock

House Made Fries

$6.00

Red Potatoes

$4.00

Sautéed Kale

$4.00

Fried Whiting

$13.00

Chicken Sausage

$5.00

turkey party sausage

Cheesy Grits

$5.00

Hashbrowns

$5.00

Eggs

$5.00

2 pieces

Hickory Smoked Bacon

$5.00

Strawberry Waffle

$7.00

Blueberry Waffle

$7.00

Side Blackened Salmon

$13.00

Side Fried Salmon

$13.00

Side Shrimp (6) - Fried

$9.00

Side Shrimp (6) - Blackened

$9.00

Side Chicken Tenders - Blackened

$13.00

Side Chicken Tenders - Fried (2)

$13.00

Lobster Tail - Fried

$17.00

Honey Butter Biscuit

$4.00

Turkey Polska Sausage

$5.00

Side Fresh Fruit

$6.00

side of fresh blueberry and strawberries

Basic French Toast

$6.00

Salmon Fried Rice

$19.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$15.00

Side Fried Rice

$6.00

Beverages

Adult Brunch Punch

$8.00Out of stock
Beverages

Mimosa

$7.00Out of stock

Cranberry Mimosa

$7.00Out of stock

Starters

Housemade Crab Spring Roll

$14.00Out of stock

Deep Fried Cinnamon Biscuit

$13.00

Party Wings

$14.00

Crab Pretzel

$18.00

Jalapeño Poppers

$5.00

Southern Fried Shrimp (8)

$14.00

Fried Green Tomatoes (5)

$13.00

Southern Fish Nuggets (8)

$10.00

Sweet Tooth

New York Style Cheesecake

$6.00