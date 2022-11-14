Restaurant header imageView gallery

Home Sweet Home Elbert 17 S McIntosh Street

17 South Mcintosh Street

Elberton, GA 30635

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Side Items
Panini
Pimento Cheese Panini

Lunch

Panini

$6.50

Hot Sandwich pressed on grill

Pimento Cheese Panini

$6.50

Hot Pimento Cheese Grilled with green onions and bacon

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Pinwheels

$6.50

Wrap with meat and cheese cut into slices

Side Items

Side options

Half Panini

$3.25

Coffee & Drinks

Hot Regular Brew Coffee

$2.25+

Our HSH blend (medium roast)

Iced Regular Brew Coffee

$2.25+

Our HSH coffee blend (medium roast)

Hot Espresso Drinks

$3.75+

Hot drinks made with our HSH espresso

Iced Espresso Drinks

$3.75+

Iced drink made with our HSH espresso

Red Bull Specials

$4.50

A special blend of flavor, Red Bull, half and half, and topped with whipped cream

Frappes

$4.00+

Blended ice with frappe flavors

Refreshers

$3.50+

Special blend of flavor, lemonade, and coconut milk (optional)

Coke Products

$1.00

Coke Products Available

Lemonade

$1.50

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Coffee, cafe, and Artisan Market

17 South Mcintosh Street, Elberton, GA 30635

