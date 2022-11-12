Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Home Team BBQ - Downtown CHS

372 Reviews

$$

126 Williman Street

Charleston, SC 29403

Order Again

Popular Items

12 Wings
Home Team Salad
Mac & Cheese

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Bottled Soda

$3.95

Water

Half & Half Tea

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Mr. Pibb

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Pink Lemonade

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Half Gallon Tea or Lemonade

$4.95

Gallon Tea or Lemonade

$7.95

1/2 Gallon Gamechanger Mix

$20.00

Gallon Gamechanger Mix

$40.00

Chef's Specials

Buffalo Dip

Buffalo Dip

$9.50

Celery | Carrot-Jalapeño Salsa | Chicken Cracklin' | BBQ Tortilla Chips

Fried Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Tomatillo Jam

Fried Ribs App

Fried Ribs App

$10.75

Alabama White Sauce | Death Relish

1/2 Rack Fried Ribs

$16.50

Full Rack FRIED

$27.95

Tossed in Alabama White Sauce | Death Relish

Half Rack FRIED Platter

$20.25

Tossed in Alabama White Sauce | Death Relish | Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Full Rack FRIED Platter

$31.00

Tossed in Alabama White Sauce | Death Relish | Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Banana Pudding

$5.25

Snacks

HT Hot Sauce | Verde Ranch | Cotija | Celery | Carrot
6 Wings

6 Wings

$10.50

Dry Rub | Alabama White Sauce

12 Wings

12 Wings

$19.50

Dry Rub | Alabama White Sauce

Nachos

Nachos

$16.75

Three House Made Salsas | Sharp Cheddar Monterey Jack | Pickled Jalapeño | Crema Guacamole | Chimichurri

Pork Cracklins

Pork Cracklins

$9.50

Dry Rub | Pimento Cheese | HT Hot Sauce Lime

Baked Queso

Baked Queso

$10.50

Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage | Charred Poblanos | Grilled Corn | Fresh Jalapeño | Cilantro | Cotija | Salsa Roja | Green Onion | BBQ Tortilla Chips

TOTS

TOTS

$7.00

Harissa Mayo | Rosemary Salt

Pork Slider

Pork Slider

$6.25

King's Hawaiian Bun | Slaw | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Brisket Slider

Brisket Slider

$6.50

King's Hawaiian Bun | Slaw | House Pickles | Pickled Onion

Sandwiches

Fiery Ron's Burger

Fiery Ron's Burger

$15.75

Two - 4oz. Patties | American Cheese | House Made Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | House Pickles | Harissa Mayo |King’s Hawaiian Bun

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$15.75

King’s Hawaiian Bun | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.50

King’s Hawaiian Bun | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$15.75

King’s Hawaiian Bun | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Turkey Wrap

Turkey Wrap

$14.50

White Bean Purée | Guacamole | Ancho-Pepita Salsa | Greens | Cabbage | Cilantro | Parsley| Lemon | Chimichurri | Fresh Jalapeño | Flour Tortilla

Salads

Home Team Salad

Home Team Salad

$12.50

Greens | Grilled Corn | Tomatoes | Cucumbers |Toasted Pepitas | Smoked Poblano Vinaigrette

Green Salad

Green Salad

$12.50

Cabbage | Greens | Shaved Fennel | Cilantro | Parsley | Celery | Fresh Jalapeño | Chimichurri | Lemon Vinaigrette

Tacos

Crispy Smoked Pork | Salsa Verde | Cotija | White Onion | Cilantro

Carnitas Taco

$5.50

Crispy Smoked Pork | Salsa Verde | Cotijia | White Onion | Cilantro

Brisket Taco

$6.00

Grilled Corn Esquites | Charred Poblanos | Chimichurri | Carrot-Jalapeño Salsa

Platters

4 Sides | Grilled Bread | House Pickles

Pulled Pork Platter

$16.00

Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Sliced Brisket Platter

Sliced Brisket Platter

$19.00

Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Chopped Brisket Platter

$19.00

Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

1/4 Chicken Platter

$13.00

Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

1/2 Chicken Platter

$17.75

Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Smoked Turkey Platter

$16.00

Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Half Rack Platter

$20.00

Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Full Rack Platter

Full Rack Platter

$31.25

Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage Platter

$16.00

Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

2 Meat Combo

2 Meat Combo

$21.25

Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

3 Meat Combo

$24.50

Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Side Plate

Side Plate

$14.50

4 Sides | Grilled Bread | House Pickles

The Board

The Board

$89.00

Served Family Style | Smoked Wings | 1/2 Rack St. Louis Cut Ribs | Pulled Pork | Brisket | Turkey | Choice of 3 Pint-Sized Sides | Grilled Bread | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Sides

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$4.00

Brisket Chili Cup

$4.00
Brunswick Stew

Brunswick Stew

$4.00
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$4.00
Cucumber & Tomato Salad

Cucumber & Tomato Salad

$4.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.00
Hash & Rice

Hash & Rice

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Kids Menu

Lil Q - Pork

$4.25

Lil Q - Brisket

$4.25

Kid Pork Taco

$2.75

Kid Black Bean Taco

$2.75

Kid Pork Quesadilla

$5.25

Kid Black Bean Quesadilla

$5.25

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.25

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Chicken Fingers

$4.95

Kid Cheeseburger

$5.00

Kid Tots

$2.50

Kid Chips & Cheese

$2.50

Kids Sides

$2.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

Kids PB&J

$3.75

Kids PB & Honey

$3.75

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$5.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

126 Williman Street, Charleston, SC 29403

Directions

Gallery
Home Team BBQ image
Home Team BBQ image
Home Team BBQ image
Home Team BBQ image

