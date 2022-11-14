Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Home Team BBQ - Greenville

review star

No reviews yet

815 Lauren's Road

Greenville, SC 29607

Popular Items

12 Wings
Pulled Pork Platter
Sliced Brisket Platter

NA Bevs

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Water

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Mr. Pibb

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Bottled Root Beer

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Ginger Beer Bottle

$3.25

Kids Tea

$1.50

Gallon Lemonade

$7.95

Gallon Unsweet tea

$7.95

Gallon Sweet tea

$7.95

Topo Chico

$5.00

Powerade

$2.75

Snacks

HT Hot Sauce | Verde Ranch | Cotija | Celery | Carrot
6 Wings

6 Wings

$10.50

Dry Rub | Alabama White Sauce

12 Wings

12 Wings

$19.50

Dry Rub | Alabama White Sauce

Nachos

Nachos

$16.75

Three House Made Salsas | Sharp Cheddar Monterey Jack | Pickled Jalapeño | Crema Guacamole | Chimichurri

Pork Cracklins

Pork Cracklins

$9.50

Dry Rub | Pimento Cheese | HT Hot Sauce Lime

Baked Queso

Baked Queso

$10.50

Chorizo | Charred Poblanos | Grilled Corn | Jalapeño | Cilantro | Cotija | Salsa Roja | Green Onion | BBQ Tortilla Chips

Tots

Tots

$7.00

Harissa Mayo | Rosemary Salt

Pork Slider

Pork Slider

$6.25

King's Hawaiian Bun | Slaw | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Brisket Slider

Brisket Slider

$6.50

King's Hawaiian Bun | Slaw | House Pickles | Pickled Onion

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.50

King’s Hawaiian Bun | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$15.75

King’s Hawaiian Bun | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$15.75

King’s Hawaiian Bun | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Fiery Ron's Burger

Fiery Ron's Burger

$15.75

Two - 4oz. Patties | American Cheese | House Made Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | House Pickles | Harissa Mayo |King’s Hawaiian Bun

Turkey Wrap

Turkey Wrap

$14.50

White Bean Purée | Guacamole | Ancho-Pepita Salsa | Greens | Cabbage | Cilantro | Parsley| Lemon | Chimichurri | Jalapeño | Flour Tortilla

Turkey Sandwich

$14.50

Salads

Home Team Salad

Home Team Salad

$12.50

Greens | Grilled Corn | Tomatoes | Cucumbers |Toasted Pepitas | Smoked Poblano Vinaigrette

Green Salad

Green Salad

$12.50

Cabbage | Greens | Shaved Fennel | Cilantro | Parsley | Celery | Jalapeño | Chimichurri | Lemon Vinaigrette

Tacos

Crispy Smoked Pork | Salsa Verde | Cotija | White Onion | Cilantro

Carnitas Taco

$5.50

Crispy Smoked Pork | Salsa Verde | Cotijia | White Onion | Cilantro

Brisket Taco

$6.00

Grilled Corn Esquites | Charred Poblanos | Chimichurri | Carrot-Jalapeño Salsa

Platters

4 Sides | Grilled Bread | House Pickles

Pulled Pork Platter

$16.00

Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Sliced Brisket Platter

Sliced Brisket Platter

$19.00

Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Smoked Turkey Platter

$16.00

Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

1/4 Chicken Platter

$13.00Out of stock

Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

1/2 Chicken Platter

$17.75

Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Side Plate

Side Plate

$14.50

4 Sides | Grilled Bread | House Pickles

Jalapeno Sausage Platter

$16.00

Two Sides | King's Hawaiian Roll | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Sides

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.00
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$4.00
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$4.00
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$4.00
Cucumber & Tomato Salad

Cucumber & Tomato Salad

$4.00
Brunswick Stew

Brunswick Stew

$4.00
Hash & Rice

Hash & Rice

$4.00
Fried Mac & Cheese (5)

Fried Mac & Cheese (5)

$6.50Out of stock

Tomatillo Jam

Brisket Chili

$4.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Lil Q - Pork

$4.25

Lil Q Brisket

$4.25

Kid Pork Taco

$2.75

Kid Brisket Taco

$2.75

Kid Black Bean Taco

$2.75

Kid Pork Quesadilla

$5.25

Kid Black Bean Quesadilla

$5.25

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.25

Kids Brisket Dilla

$5.25

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Chicken Fingers

$4.95

Kid Cheeseburger

$5.00

Kid Tots

$2.50

Kid Chips & Cheese

$2.50

Kids Sides

$2.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

Kids PB&J

$3.75

Kids PB & Honey

$3.75

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$5.25

Berry Cobbler

$6.50Out of stock

Banana Flambee

$12.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Cookie Sand

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

815 Lauren's Road, Greenville, SC 29607

Directions

Gallery
Home Team BBQ image
Home Team BBQ image
Home Team BBQ image

Map
