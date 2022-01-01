Restaurant header imageView gallery

Home Team BBQ Mount Pleasant

review star

No reviews yet

3563 Highway 17

Mount Pleasant, SC 29466

Order Again

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Bottled Soda

$3.95

Water

Half & Half Tea

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Mr. Pibb

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Pink Lemonade

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25Out of stock

Orange Juice

$3.25

Half Gallon Tea or Lemonade

$4.95

Gallon Tea or Lemonade

$7.95

1/2 Gallon Gamechanger Mix

$20.00

Gallon Gamechanger Mix

$40.00

Soda water 16oz glass

Chef's Specials

BBQ Burrito

$15.75

Fried Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Fried Rib App

$11.25

Half Rack FRIED Platter

$22.25

Full Rack FRIED Platter

$33.50

FRIED Half Rack (just the bones)

$17.50

FRIED Full Rack (just the bones)

$29.25

Banana Pudding

$5.25

Snacks

HT Hot Sauce | Verde Ranch | Cotija | Celery | Carrot
6 Wings

6 Wings

$10.75

Dry Rub | Alabama White Sauce

12 Wings

12 Wings

$19.95

Dry Rub | Alabama White Sauce

Nachos

Nachos

$16.75

Three House Made Salsas | Sharp Cheddar Monterey Jack | Pickled Jalapeño | Crema Guacamole | Chimichurri

Pork Cracklins

Pork Cracklins

$9.75

Dry Rub | Pimento Cheese | HT Hot Sauce Lime

Baked Queso

Baked Queso

$10.75

Chorizo | Charred Poblanos | Grilled Corn | Fresh Jalapeño | Cilantro | Cotija | Salsa Roja | Green Onion | BBQ Tortilla Chips

TOTS

TOTS

$7.25

Harissa Mayo | Rosemary Salt

Pork Slider

Pork Slider

$6.25

King's Hawaiian Bun | Slaw | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Brisket Slider

Brisket Slider

$6.75

King's Hawaiian Bun | Slaw | House Pickles | Pickled Onion

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.75

King’s Hawaiian Bun | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$16.25

King’s Hawaiian Bun | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$16.25

King’s Hawaiian Bun | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Turkey Wrap

Turkey Wrap

$14.95

White Bean Purée | Guacamole | Ancho-Pepita Salsa | Greens | Cabbage | Cilantro | Parsley| Lemon | Chimichurri | Fresh Jalapeño | Flour Tortilla

Fiery Ron's Burger

Fiery Ron's Burger

$16.50

Two - 4oz. Patties | American Cheese | House Made Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | House Pickles | Harissa Mayo |King’s Hawaiian Bun

Salads

Home Team Salad

Home Team Salad

$12.75

Greens | Grilled Corn | Tomatoes | Cucumbers |Toasted Pepitas | Smoked Poblano Vinaigrette

Green Salad

Green Salad

$12.75

Cabbage | Greens | Shaved Fennel | Cilantro | Parsley | Celery | Fresh Jalapeño | Chimichurri | Lemon Vinaigrette

Tacos

Crispy Smoked Pork | Salsa Verde | Cotija | White Onion | Cilantro

Carnitas Taco

$5.50

Crispy Smoked Pork | Salsa Verde | Cotijia | White Onion | Cilantro

Brisket Taco

$6.00

Grilled Corn Esquites | Charred Poblanos | Chimichurri | Carrot-Jalapeño Salsa

Platters

4 Sides | Grilled Bread | House Pickles

Pulled Pork Platter

$16.00

Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Sliced Brisket Platter

Sliced Brisket Platter

$19.95

Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Chopped Brisket Platter

$19.95

Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

1/4 Chicken Platter

$13.25

Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

1/2 Chicken Platter

$18.95

Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Smoked Turkey Platter

$16.95

Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Half Rack Platter

$21.75

Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Full Rack Platter

Full Rack Platter

$32.95

Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Platter

$16.00

Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

2 Meat Combo

2 Meat Combo

$21.95

Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

3 Meat Combo

$24.95

Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Side Plate

Side Plate

$14.50

4 Sides | Grilled Bread | House Pickles

The Board

The Board

$95.00

Served Family Style | Smoked Wings | 1/2 Rack St. Louis Cut Ribs | Pulled Pork | Brisket | Turkey | Choice of 3 Pint-Sized Sides | Grilled Bread | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Half Rack FRIED Platter

$22.25

Full Rack FRIED Platter

$33.50

Sides

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.00
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$4.00
Cucumber & Tomato Salad

Cucumber & Tomato Salad

$4.00
Hash & Rice

Hash & Rice

$4.00
Brunswick Stew

Brunswick Stew

$4.00
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$4.00

Brisket Chili

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Kids Menu

Lil Q - Pork

$4.25

Lil Q Brisket

$4.25

Kid Pork Taco

$2.75

Kid Brisket Taco

$2.75

Kid Black Bean Taco

$2.75

Kid Pork Quesadilla

$5.25

Kid Black Bean Quesadilla

$5.25

Kid Brisket Quesadilla

$5.25

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.25

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Chicken Fingers

$4.95

Kid Cheeseburger

$5.00

Kid Tots

$2.50

Kid Chips & Cheese

$2.50

Kids Sides

$2.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

Kids PB&J

$3.75

Kids PB & Honey

$3.75

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$5.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Home Team BBQ is known for multi-regional barbecue, smoked wings, and creative daily specials!

3563 Highway 17, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466

