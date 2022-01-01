A map showing the location of Home Team CookoutView gallery

Home Team Cookout

review star

No reviews yet

3150 24th Avenue

Council Bluffs, IA 51501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CHILI CHEESE FRIES
BACON CHEESE BURGER
PHILLY

APPETIZERS

BREADED MUSHROOMS

$8.25

CHEESE CURDS

$8.25
CHILI CHEESE FRIES

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$8.25

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.25

ONION RINGS

$8.25

PICKLE CHIPS

$8.25

PRETZEL FRIES

$6.50

SHRIMP SLIDERS

$12.00

BONELESS WINGS

$8.99

CHICKEN

CHICKEN STRIPS

CHICKEN STRIPS

$10.95

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$12.95

chicken fried chicken

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.49

CHICKEN BLEU

$12.95

CHICKEN CORDON BLEU SANDWICH

WINGS

BONE IN

BONE IN

$7.50

BONELESS

$6.50

HOME COOKING

HOT BEEF SANDWICH

HOT BEEF SANDWICH

$11.95

hot beef

GRILLED PORK CHOP

$11.95

STEAK DINNER

$15.99

SALADS

CHICKEN SALAD

CHICKEN SALAD

$10.95

CEASER

$8.99

CHEF SALAD

$11.99

SANDWICH'S

TENDERLOIN

TENDERLOIN

$10.49

BLT

$10.95
CLUB SANDWICH

CLUB SANDWICH

$10.99
PHILLY

PHILLY

$10.95

BURGERS

HAMBURGER

$11.49

DOUBLE HAMBURGER

$13.00
CHEESE BURGER

CHEESE BURGER

$11.49

DOUBLE CHEESE BURGER

$13.49

TRIPLE CHEESE BURGER

$15.49

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$12.95

SWISH MUSHROOM

$12.95

PATTY MELT

$12.95

CHILI BURGER

$13.95
MAC N CHEESE BURGER

MAC N CHEESE BURGER

$13.49

BACK YARD BBQ BURGER

$12.95

THE SPICY JACK

$12.95

THE MEAT EGGSTREME

$12.95

BRATS & DOGS

REGULAR BRAT

$10.95

CHILI BRAT

$11.49

SOUTHWEST BRAT

$10.95

CHILI DOG

$8.95

HOT DOG

$6.00

SEAFOOD

SHRIMP TACOS

SHRIMP TACOS

$13.95

SHRIMP SLIDERS

$12.00
FISH DINNER

FISH DINNER

$13.99

walleye

BREADED SHRIMP

$10.95

FISH SANDWICH

$10.49

PASTA

SHRIMP ALFREDO

$15.95
CHICKEN ALFREDO

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$14.95

SPAGHETTI

$12.95

PIZZA

CHEESE PIZZA

$9.99

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$10.99
CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

$14.95
SUN DRIED CHICKEN TOMATO

SUN DRIED CHICKEN TOMATO

$14.95

GARLIC CHEESESTICKS

$8.95

SIDES

FRIES

$2.99

CORN

$2.99

GREEN BEANS

$2.99

CHILI

$2.99

MAC-N-CHEESE

$2.99

MASHED POTATO

$2.99

COLESLAW

$2.99

TATTERS

$2.99

APPLE SAUCE

$2.99

BAKED POTATO

$2.99

POTATO SALAD

$2.99

SIDE SALAD

$3.99

LITTLE LEAGUE KIDS

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99

grilled cheese

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$5.99

chicken strips

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$5.99

homemade man-n-cheese

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

$5.99

ch burger

KIDS HOT DOG

$4.99

hot dog

DESSERTS

FUN STICKS

$6.99Out of stock
BREAD PUDDING

BREAD PUDDING

$7.49

SOFT DRINKS

SODAS

$2.59

WATER

SAUCES

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of BBQ

Side of Cocktail

Sise of Tarter

Side of Mayo

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3150 24th Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA 51501

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Hugo's Taco Truck
orange starNo Reviews
40 Arena Way Council Bluffs, IA 51503
View restaurantnext
Big Kel's Pizza & Wings
orange star4.3 • 137
40 Arena Way Suite 11 Council Bluffs, IA 51501
View restaurantnext
The Salty Dog
orange star4.6 • 1,337
2411 S 24th St Council Bluffs, IA 51501
View restaurantnext
Cascio’s Steak House - 1620 S. 10th st.
orange starNo Reviews
1620 S. 10th st. Omaha, NE 68108
View restaurantnext
Primo's Modern Mexican Food
orange star4.5 • 249
930 5th Ave Council Bluffs, IA 51501
View restaurantnext
Upstream Brewing Company
orange star4.1 • 3,870
514 South 11th Street Omaha, NE 68102
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Council Bluffs

The Salty Dog
orange star4.6 • 1,337
2411 S 24th St Council Bluffs, IA 51501
View restaurantnext
Barley's
orange star4.5 • 849
114 W Broadway Council Bluffs, IA 51503
View restaurantnext
Lansky's - Council Bluffs
orange star4.3 • 746
1131 N Broadway Council Bluffs, IA 51503
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 11 - Council Bluffs
orange star4.2 • 408
3617 Denmark Dr Council Bluffs, IA 51501
View restaurantnext
Lincoln's Pub - 157 W. Broadway
orange star4.6 • 401
157 W. Broadway Council Bluffs, IA 51503
View restaurantnext
Bertha's Bar & Grill - 1322 N 16th St
orange star4.6 • 291
1322 N 16th St Council Hourse, IA 51501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Council Bluffs
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (242 restaurants)
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Elkhorn
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
Panora
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston