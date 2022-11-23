Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Home Team Pub

386 Reviews

$$

7990 Oswego Rd

Liverpool, NY 13090

STARTERS-GH

Cup Chili

$4.00

Bowl Chili

$6.00

French Onion Crock

$7.00

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Vegetable Potstickers

$9.00

Green Bean Fries

$9.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Dill pickle chips deep fried golden crisp Served w/ bistro sauce

Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled flour tortilla filled w/ cheddar jack cheeses, diced tomatoes ‘n green onions, jalapenos Served w/ sides of sour cream & salsa

Supreme Nachos

$11.00

Fresh corn tortilla chips topped w/chili, homemade cheese sauce, lettuce, jalapenos, tomatoes, black beans & sour cream

5 Wings

$10.00

Traditional or Boneless Sauces: Medium, Hot, BBQ, Buffalo Garlic Parmesan, Garlic Cajun, Habanero Mango, Butter Garlic Parmesan, General Tso's ,Thai Sweet Chili Dry Rubs: Pub Rub, Salt & Pepper, Cajun

10 Wings

$16.00

20 Wings

$28.00

Chicken Wing Dip

$12.00

Homemade chicken wing dip - Served w/ fresh corn tortilla chips

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Bacon Chsbrgr Dip

$10.00

Mozz Sticks

$9.00

Poutine

$11.00

Chicken Tenders sauce on side

$13.00

Hummus

$9.00

Loaded Tots

$9.00

Greens

House Garden Greens

$10.00

Fresh mix greens, tomato, carrots, cucumbers, red onions - Served w/ side of balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar

$11.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, croutons & grated Romano cheese

Southwest Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, cheddar jack cheeses, black beans, corn, cilantro, diced tomatoes ‘n green onions, avocado, & tortilla corn strips Served w/ side of southwest ranch

Turkey Cobb

$14.00

Fresh mix greens, tomato, carrots, cucumbers, red onions - Served w/ side of balsamic vinaigrette

Antipasto Salad

$14.00

Fresh mix greens, tomato, carrots, cucumbers, red onions - Served w/ side of balsamic vinaigrette

Handhelds

Adult Grilled Cheese

$8.00

B. L. T. T

$14.00

Shaved Rib Eye steak, grilled green peppers, onions and mushrooms w/ melted provolone cheese on a hoagie roll

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Crispy Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce , Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Jack cheese in a grilled whole wheat wrap Blue cheese served on the side

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing in a grilled whole wheat wrap

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Fish Sandwich-Only served on Fridays

$10.00

Fresh haddock beer battered with lettuce, tomato on a toasted roll served w/ side of tartar sauce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast1lettuce, tomato, red onion and HTP sauce - Served on a toasted roll

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.00

Shaved Rib Eye steak, grilled green peppers, onions and mushrooms w/ melted provolone cheese on a hoagie roll

PLAIN OL BACON LETTUCE TOMATO

$8.00

Shaved Rib Eye steak, grilled green peppers, onions and mushrooms w/ melted provolone cheese on a hoagie roll

Pot Roast Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Pot Roast Sandwich

$15.00

Homemade Pot Roast, caramelized onions, swiss cheese on a toasted roll

Reuben

Reuben

$14.00

Homemade Corned Beef , sauerkraut, thousand island dressing , Swiss cheese on toasted marble bread

THE STINGER

THE STINGER

$15.00

The ultimate Hoagie Buffalo tenders topped with shaved Ribeye steak and melted American cheese on top of lettuce, tomato, red onion served with side of blue cheese

Turkey Bacon Guacamole Wrap

$12.00

Homemade Pot Roast, caramelized onions, swiss cheese on a toasted roll

Italian Sandwich

$12.00

Burgers

BYOB

$11.00

Beyond Burger

$13.00

THE PUB BURGER

$8.00

Pub Deluxe

$12.00

Entrees

Mac & Cheese Dinner

$14.00

Chicken Riggies

$15.00

Fish Taco

$15.00

Top Sirloin

$21.00

Pub Bowl

$15.00

Pot Roast Dinner

$18.00

Friday Fish Fry-Friday's Only

$14.00

Gnocchi in Tomato Basil Sauce

$14.00

Goulash

$15.00

Pub Chicken

$18.00

Chicken Parm Entrée

$17.00

Pot Roast Pasta

$17.00

Sides

S/Tater Tots

$5.00

S/Fries

$5.00

S/Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

S/Pub Chips

$5.00

S/Rice Pilaf

$5.00

S/Broccoli

$5.00

S/Coleslaw

$5.00

S/Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

S/Onion Rings

$7.00

S/Mac & Cheese

$7.00

S/Garden Greens

$7.00

S/Caesar

$7.00

S/ Pasta Marinara

$7.00

S/ Salt Potatoes

$5.00

S/Shrimp (6)

$4.00

S/Chicken Breast

$4.00

Kids

K/Cheese Pizza

$6.00

K/Cheeseburger

$6.00

K/Chicken Tenders

$6.00

K/Grilled Cheese

$6.00

K/Hot Dog

$6.00

K/Mac & Cheese

$6.00

K/Pasta

$5.00

K/Quesadilla

$6.00

Pizza

10" BYOP

$10.00

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$13.00

10" Salt Potato Pizza

$13.00

10" Garlic Tomato Ricotta

$13.00

10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

10" Home Team Pizza

$14.00

10" Italian Trio

$14.00

10" Veggie Pizza

$13.00

10" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.00

10" Philly Steak Pizza

$14.00

16" BYOP

$14.00

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.00

16" Salt Potato Pizza

$18.00

16" Garlic Tomato Ricotta

$18.00

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

16" Home Team Pizza

$19.00

16" Italian Trio

$19.00

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00

16" Veggie Pizza

$18.00

16" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$19.00

BYOP-Sheet

$28.00

Sheet Home Team Pizza

$35.00

Sheet Chicken Riggies Pizza

$35.00

Sheet Salt Potato Pizza

$33.00

Sheet Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$33.00

Sheet Chicken Bacon Ranch

$33.00

Sheet Veggie Pizza

$33.00

Sheet Breakfast Pizza

$33.00

Sheet Garlic Broccoli Chicken

$33.00

Calzone Special

$8.00

Desserts

Fried Dough

$5.00

PBJ Fried Dough Bites

$7.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.00

Cheesecake Flavored Seasonal-Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.00

Molten Lava Cake

$7.00

Pumpkin Pie

$5.00

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Twist Mist

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Brisk

$3.00

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Brisk Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Cherry Lemonade

$4.00

Pitcher

$8.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.25

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Misc NA Beverage

Saranac Root Beer

$3.25

Reg Red Bull

$3.75

SF Red Bull

$3.75

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.25

Home Team Shakes

Birthday Cake

$14.00

Choc Brownie Shake

$12.00

Cookies & Cream Shake

$12.00

Fruity Pebble

$8.00

PB Dream Shake

$14.00

Smores

$14.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$8.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$8.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$8.00

Cannoli Waffle

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7990 Oswego Rd, Liverpool, NY 13090

Directions

Gallery
Home Team Pub image
Home Team Pub image

Map
