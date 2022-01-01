Restaurant header imageView gallery
Home&Away Encinitas

No reviews yet

485 S Coast Hwy 101

Encinitas, CA 92024

DRAFT BEER

22 Beers On-Tap, Chilled to Perfection
.394

.394

$8.00

Coronado Blonde

$8.00
ELYSIAN SPACEDUST IPA

ELYSIAN SPACEDUST IPA

$8.00
Juneshine

Juneshine

$9.00
KOMBUCHA Local Roots

KOMBUCHA Local Roots

$9.00

Stella

$8.00
LATITUDE 33 BLOOD ORANGE IPA

LATITUDE 33 BLOOD ORANGE IPA

$8.00

Pacifico

$7.00
Trumer

Trumer

$7.00

Modelo

$8.00
Mike Keller

Mike Keller

$8.00
Ron Murkundy

Ron Murkundy

$7.00
THORN BARRIO MEXICAN LAGER

THORN BARRIO MEXICAN LAGER

$6.00
THORN HOPSTER POT HAZY IPA

THORN HOPSTER POT HAZY IPA

$7.00
THORN RELAY IPA

THORN RELAY IPA

$7.00

Westbrew

$7.00

Bay City

$7.00

2nd Chance Tang Ipa

$7.00

Wipeout

$8.00

Societe

$8.00

BOTTLED BEER

Big Wave

$6.00

Boochcraft

$8.00

Bud Light

$6.00
BUDWEISER

BUDWEISER

$6.00
COORS LIGHT

COORS LIGHT

$6.00
CORONA

CORONA

$7.00
Guinness

Guinness

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

High Noon

$7.00
REVEL

REVEL

$7.00

Maui Beer Can

$6.50

Michelob Ultra

$6.00
MILLER HIGH LIFE

MILLER HIGH LIFE

$6.00
MILLER LITE

MILLER LITE

$6.00
MODELO

MODELO

$7.00
PACIFICO

PACIFICO

$7.00
PBR

PBR

$8.00
WHITE CLAW

WHITE CLAW

$7.00

Juneshine

$12.00

Suntide

$5.00

Javi

$6.00

Radler

$7.50

H&A COCKTAILS

Cocktails made with craft and efficiency in mind.

Bubbling Burro

$12.00

Espolon Tequila, Grapefruit Raddler, Lime, Honey

COCO PANCHO

$12.00

Tequila, Lime, Coconut, Toasted Coconut

EAST SIDE RICKY

$12.00

Gin, Lime, Cucumber, Mint, Soda

LA FLAMA BLANCA

$12.00

Mezcal, Ancho Verde, Lime, Simple Syrup, Grapefruit

LAST WORD

$12.00

Gin, Lime, Green Chartreuse, Maraschino Liquor

Lazy Rio

$12.00+

Miss T Spritz

$12.00

Scotch, Lemon, Ginger, Honey, Islay Float

MOSCOW MULE

$12.00

Vodka, Lime, Ginger Syrup, Bitters, Soda

PENICILIN

$12.00

Scotch, Lemon, Ginger, Honey, Islay Float

RUM RUNNER 22

$12.00

Carribbean Rums, Cranberry, Pienappale

TLP

$12.00

Tequila, Lime, Passion Fruit, Peychaud's Bitters

TOKI OLD FASHION

$12.00

Toki Japanese Whisky, Blood Orange Amaro, Black Walnut Bitters

Bubbling Burro (Copy)

$12.00

Espolon Tequila, Grapefruit Raddler, Lime, Honey

FROZEN DRINKS

Piña Colada

Piña Colada

$13.00

TLP

$14.00

WINE GLASS

CABERNET

$10.00

Champange

$10.00

CHARDONNAY

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

PINOT NOIR

$10.00Out of stock

PROSECCO

$10.00

ROSE

$8.00

SAUV BLANC

$10.00

PITCHERS

STELLA PITCHER

$22.00

BUD LITE PITCHER

$22.00

STONE&AWAY HOT BLONDE PITCHER

$22.00

THORN BARRIO LAGER PITCHER

$24.00

STEIGL RADLER PITCHER

$24.00

PIZZA PORT CHRONIC AMBER PITCHER

$22.00

Plenty For All

$22.00

THORN RELAY IPA PITCHER

$24.00

SOCIETY PUPIL PITCHER

$30.00

ELYSIAN SPACEDUST IPA PITCHER

$26.00

BELLS TWO HEARTED IPA PITCHER

$26.00

LATTITUDE 33 BLOOD ORANGE IPA PITCHER

$24.00

THORN HOPSTER POT HAZY IPA PITCHER

$24.00

ALESMITH .394 PITCHER

$26.00

ALMANAC SOUR PITCHER

$34.00

BOOCHCRAFT HARD KOMBUCHA PITCHER

$34.00

MOTHER EARTH CALI CREAMIN NITRO PITCHER

$26.00

LAZY RIO PITCHER

$40.00

BUBBLING BURRO PITCHER

$40.00

RUM RUNNER PITCHER

$40.00

MOSCOW MULE PITCHER

$40.00

MISS. T PITCHER

$40.00

EASTSIDE RICKEY PITCHER

$40.00

Pacifico

$30.00

La Flama Blanca Pitcher

$40.00

White Rascal

$25.00

Margarita Pitcher

$40.00

FOOD MENU

BURGER (22)

BURGER (22)

$10.98

1/3 lb Burger with Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Sun-dried Tomato Spread, Secret Sauce, Provolone, Brie and Gruyére Cheese on a Brioche Bun (Double 1/3 lb Patty - $3)

BURGER (Classic)

BURGER (Classic)

$14.00

1/3 lb Burger with aged Cheddar, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Secret Sauce on a Brioche Bun (Double 1/3 lb Patty - $3)

BURGER (McDank)

$10.98

1/3 lb Burger with aged Cheddar, White Onions, Pickle Chips, Ketchup, Aand Mustard on Brioche Bun (Double 1/3 lb Patty - $3)

CEVICHE

CEVICHE

$13.00

Shrimp, Jicama, Cucumber, Red onion, Watermelon Radish, Lime Juice, Serrano Chile Cilantro with Tostadas

CHICKEN FINGERS

CHICKEN FINGERS

$12.00

Buttermilk Marinated Fried Chicken Tenders with choice of sauce - Ranch, Blue Cheese, or BBQ sauce with Fries or Tots

CHICKEN SANDWHICH

CHICKEN SANDWHICH

$14.00

Smoked Chicken on Brioche Bun with House-made H&A Salsa Verde, Provolone & Gruyére, Tomatoes, Onions, and Bacon

CHIPS N SALSA

$5.00

House-made chips served with House-made Salsa

FRIES

FRIES

$3.00+

Crisped to order, and seasoned to perfection

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$11.00

Provolone, Brie and Gruyére with Sun-dried Tomatoe Spread and Basil on Grilled Sourdough

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$6.00

Kid's Portion of Buttermilk Marinated Fried Chicken Tenders with choice of sauce - Ranch, Blue Cheese, or BBQ sauce with Fries or Tots

KIDS HOT DOG

$6.00

Kid's portion of a plain Grilled hot dog with choice of Fries or Tots

KIDS QUESADILLA

$6.00

Kid's portion of a Melted Cheese Quesadilla with choice of Fries or Tots

NACHOS

$12.00

Fresh Chips, Chicken or Pork, Cotija Cheese, Peruvian Beans, House-made H&A Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, Tomatoes, Onions and Cilantro

PORKY SANDWICH

PORKY SANDWICH

$14.00

12 Hour Smoked Pull Pork Sandwich with, aged Cheddar, House-made BBQ sauce, Red Onions and Apple Coleslaw

PORKY'S (Bacon)

$5.00

5 Strips of Premium Cripsy Bacon

SALAD (Imperfect)

$14.00

SALAD (Side)

$6.00
SALAD (Wedge)

SALAD (Wedge)

$11.00

Iceberg Wedge with Blue Cheese, Tomatoes, Roasted Tomatoes, Bacon, Ranch and Pickled Red Onions (Add Chicken or Pork - $4, Grilled Shrimp - $5)

SPICY SURF & TURF

SPICY SURF & TURF

$15.00

Smoked Chicken, Grilled Shrimp, Bacon, Peruvian Beansm Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, House-made H&A Salsa Verde, Fresh Serrano Chilis, Serrano Cerma, in a Flour Tortilla

TACOS

TACOS

$12.00

Your choice of 12 Hour Smoked Pork, Chicken, Shrimp, or Baja Battered Fried Fish

TOTCHOS

$14.00

Fresh Tots, Chicken or Pork, Cotija Cheese, Peruvian Beans, House-made H&A Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, Tomatoes, Onions and Cilantro

TOTS

TOTS

$3.00+

Crispy Barrels seasoned to perfection.

WINGS

WINGS

$12.00

1 lb of Wings Tossed in a Special Blend of These 3 Choices: Traditional Buffalo sauce, Spicy Thai sauce, or Korean BBQ saucea, Served with Celery Carrots and side of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing

Dog Patty

$5.00

Open Food Item

Brunch Drinks

ReBru Vodka Bloody Mary

$10.00

Thorn Michelada

$8.00

Breakfast Shot

$10.00

Mimosa Glass

$5.00

Bottomless Mimosas

$25.00

Premium CHAMPAGNE Bottle

$36.00

J Rose Bottle

$18.00

Bloody Maria

$10.00
Frozen Berry Lemonade

Frozen Berry Lemonade

$13.00
Frozen Pumpkin Latte

Frozen Pumpkin Latte

$13.00

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Beer. BBQ. Cocktails. Food. Craft Everything.

Location

485 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024

Directions

Gallery
Home & Away image
Home & Away image

