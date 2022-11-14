HomeBase Delaware 4723 Concord Pike

Main picView gallery

4723 Concord Pike

Wilmington, DE 19803

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
The Original Gangster
Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

Red

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Malbec

$8.00

Cabernet Bottle

$17.50

Pinot Noir Bottle

$20.00

Malbec Bottle

$17.50

White

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Rośe

$9.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Sancere

$12.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$17.50

Rośe Bottle

$40.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$17.50

Sancere Bottle

$50.00

Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Sauv Blanc Bottle

$20.00

Bubbles

House

$6.00

J. Roget

Proseco

$9.00

Prosecco BTL

$32.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Bottle J Roget

$20.00

Seltzers

White Claw

$5.00

NUTRL

$5.00

High Noon

$5.00

Stateside Seltzer

$5.00

Starters

Wings

Wings

$10.00
Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$10.00

Wings Bone-in Collosal

$24.00

Wings Boneless Collosal

$24.00

Chicken Nuggets

$10.00

Vegan Nuggets

$10.00

Loaded Nachos

$10.00
Gen Tso Cauliflower

Gen Tso Cauliflower

$10.00

Korean Fried Chicken Strips

$12.00

Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Guac and Chips

$10.00

Fried Mozz Sticks

$10.00

Tater Tot-Chos

$10.00

Beef Sliders

$10.00

Buff Chicken Sliders

$10.00

Skinny Fries

$7.00

Tater Tots

$7.00

Tomato Basil Soup

$9.00

HomeBase Platter

$35.00

Deep Fried Oreo Cookies

$9.00

Salads

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Grilled Shrimp & Kale Caesar Salad

$16.00

Grilled Shrimp & Kale Caesar Wrap

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Korean Fried Chicken over Chopped Salad

$18.00

Bowls

Chipotle Chicken Bowl (G)

$18.00

Pineapple Sweet & Sour Chicken Bowl

$17.00

Burgers / Sandwiches / Wraps

The Original Gangster

$13.00

HomeBase Burger

$16.00

Tex Mex Burger

$16.00

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$16.00

The Beyond Burger

$17.00

Tacos

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Chipotle Chicken Tacos

$17.00

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

El Jefe

$12.00

Classic Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Wake and Bacon

$13.00

Buffalo Soldier

$14.00

The Chef

$13.00

Soup Sandwich Combo

$15.00

Pizza

Thin Crust Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Buff Chicken Pizza

$15.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Bacon Chicken Ranch

$17.00

Soda

Soda

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

4723 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803

