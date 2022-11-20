- Home
Homeboy Diner Los Angeles City Hall 2nd Floor
64 Reviews
$
200 N Spring St
Suite 210
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Order Again
Pastries
2 For 1
Bear Claw
Ingredients: Wheat flour, water, butter, egg yolks, salt. Filling: Semi sweet chocolate, cream, butter. Topping: Almonds
Carrot Cake
Ingredients: Carrots, cane sugar, wheat flour, fresh eggs, walnuts, flake coconut, apples, pineapple, baking soda, cinnamon, vanilla.
Cinnamon Roll
Ingredients: Danish Dough: Wheat flour, butter, whole milk, egg yolks, cane sugar, sea salt, yeast. Gooey Topping: Brown sugar, butter, corn syrup, raspberry jam. Icing: Powdered sugar, corn syrup, cream cheese, butter, vanilla.
Coffee Cake
Ingredients: Wheat flour, malted barley flour, buttermilk, brown sugar, canola oil, cane sugar, eggs, salt, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg.
Croissant Almond
Ingredients: Wheat flour, butter, whole milk, water, cane sugar, salt malt syrup, fresh yeast. Filling: Almond paste, cane sugar, margarine, egg whites
Croissant Chocolate
Ingredients: Wheat flour, butter, whole milk, water, cane sugar, salt malt syrup, fresh yeast. Filling: semi sweet chocolate, pure cream, butter.
Croissant Jalapeno
Ingredients: Wheat flour, butter, whole milk, water, cane sugar, salt malt syrup, fresh yeast, cream cheese, jalapeno.
Croissant Plain
Ingredients: Wheat flour, butter, whole milk, water, cane sugar, salt malt syrup, fresh yeast.
Danish Apple
Ingredients: Danish Dough: Wheat flour, butter, whole milk, egg yolks, cane sugar, sea salt, yeast. Filling: Granny smith apples, brown sugar, corn starch, cinnamon, lemon juice, salt.
Danish Blueberry
Ingredients: Danish Dough: Wheat flour, butter, whole milk, egg yolks, cane sugar, sea salt, yeast. Filling: Blueberries, cane sugar, corn starch, salt.
Danish Cheese
Ingredients: Danish Dough: Wheat flour, butter, whole milk, egg yolks, cane sugar, sea salt, yeast. Filling: Cream cheese, cane sugar, fresh eggs, corn starch, vanilla, salt.
Danish Stawberry
Ingredients: Danish Dough: Wheat flour, butter, whole milk, egg yolks, cane sugar, sea salt, yeast. Filling: Cherries, cane sugar, water, corn starch, salt, almond oil.
Scone Blueberry
Ingredients: Cream, wheat flour, wild blueberries, honey, butter, cane sugar, baking powder, salt.
Scone Cranberry
Ingredients: Cream, wheat flour, cranberries, honey, butter, cane sugar, baking powder, salt.
Turnover
Vegan Blueberry Strussel Bar
Ingredients: Fresh blueberries, brown sugar, wheat flour,rolled oats, smart balance, baking soda, cinnamon.
Vegan Brownie
Ingredients: Cane sugar, wheat flour, water, canola oil, semi sweet chocolate chips, walnuts, cocoa, vanilla, salt, baking powder.
Vegan Whoopie Pie
Ingredients: Wheat flour, brown sugar, canola oil, molasses, apple sauce, baking soda, vanilla, cinnamon, ginger, salt, cloves.
Zucchini Cake
Ingredients: Wheat Flour, zuccini, canola oil, cane sugar, brown sugar, fresh eggs, baking soda, salt, baking powder, cinnamon.
Muffins
Banana Muffin
Ingredients: Wheat flour, fresh bananas, butter, cane sugar, whole milk, pecans, fresh eggs, brown sugar, baking powder, nutmeg, salt.
Blueberry Muffin
Ingredients: Wheat flour, fresh blueberries, whole milk, cane sugar, canola oil, fresh eggs, baking powder, vanilla, salt.
Bran Muffin
Ingredients: Wheat flour, water, fresh eggs, black raisins, cane sugar, baking powder, wheat bran, butter, honey, molasses, salt.
Cranberry Muffin
Ingredients: Wheat flour, fresh cranberries, whole milk, cane sugar, canola oil, fresh eggs, walnuts, baking powder, vanilla, salt.
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin
Ingredients: Wheat flour, whole milk, cane sugar, canola oil, fresh eggs, lemon juice, baking powder, lemon zest, poppyseed, vanilla, salt.
Pumkin Cream Cheese
Breakfast
1/4 of Avocado
Avocado Toast
1 slice of the bread of your choice toasted with avocado slices
Bagel Blueberry
Bagel Cinnamon Raisin
Bagel Everything
Bagel Plain
Jalapeno Bagel
Banana
Breakfast Sandwich
Scrambled egg, choice of meat, choice of cheese, and choice of bread
Butter (1)
Cereal Cup
Chilaquiles
Fresh made tortilla chips, red morita salsa (tomato, garlic, salt, dry morita chili), red onion, cilantro, and sour cream
Egg Hard Boiled
Extra Cream Cheese
SIDE of Bacon
Toast 2 Slices
Yogurt
House made plain yogurt, with berries and house made granola
Apple/oranges
Ham /Turkey And Cheese Crossant
Quaker Oatmeal
Mango Fruit
Sandwiches
BLT
Apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and herb mayo
Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, roasted bell peppers, tomatoes, arugula, sweet basil, and basil olive oil
Chicken Grilled
Grilled Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, asiago cheese, roasted bell peppers, arugula, and pesto mayo
Chicken Salad
House made Chicken Salad mix, tomato, cucumber, and lettuce
Grilled Cheese
Ham & Cheese
Black forest ham, pepper jack cheese, artichoke hearts, dijon mustard
ONLY Ham & Cheese
Black forest ham, pepper jack cheese, and dijon mustard
Plain Turkey Sandwich
Roasted turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and dijon mustard
Salami
Salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, and basil olive oil
SCOOP Tuna
Scoop of house made tuna salad mix
Steak Sandwich
Tuna Sandwich
House made tuna salad mix, lettuce, tomato, and cucumber
Turkey Avocado
Roasted turkey breast, avocado, provolone cheese, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and herb mayo
Veggie Sandwich
Pepper jack cheese, avocado, cucumber, tomato, red onion, and roasted bell peppers
Salads
Artemisa Pasta
Linguini pasta tossed with jalapeno pesto, tomato wedges, panela cheese with lime and cilantro
Caprese
Tomato, panela cheese, cilantro avocado poblano dressing
Hummus Wrap
Spinach tortilla, artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, feta cheese, spring mix lettuce, red onion, tahini, and hummus
Mexicali Chicken Salad
Spring mix lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, roasted corn, jicama, cotija cheese, and avocado lime poblano dressing
Mixed Green Salad
Spring mix lettuce, roma tomatoes, cotija cheese, croutons, and avocado lime poblano dressing
Small Chicken
House made chicken salad mix with celery, red onion, and mayo over a bed of spring mix lettuce
Small Tuna
House made tuna salad mix with celery, red onion, serrano peppers, and mayo over a bed of spring mix lettuce
Spicy Thai Peanut Pasta
Peanut butter, linguini pasta, sesame oil, rice vinegar, brown sugar, ginger, soy sauce, sesame seeds, carrots, bell peppers, onion, and cilantro
Salad in a box
Bistro Salad
Soups
Chicken Veggie Soup Bowl
16oz bowl, chicken breast, carrots, celery, zucchini, green beans, garbanzo beans
Chicken Veggie Soup Cup
12oz cup, chicken breast, carrots, celery, zucchini, green beans, garbanzo beans
Extra Cheese
Shredded cheddar cheese
Extra Crackers
2 extra packs of saltine crackers
Turkey Chili Soup Bowl
16oz bowl, ground turkey, tomato, Peruvian beans, dried chili guajillo, oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, ground cumin, bay leaves, coriander, paprika, chicken bouillon, salt & pepper
Turkey Chili Soup Cup
12oz cup, ground turkey, tomato, Peruvian beans, dried chili guajillo, oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, ground cumin, bay leaves, coriander, paprika, chicken bouillon, salt & pepper
Desserts
Cookie Chocolate Chip
Ingredients: Semi sweet chocolate chips, wheat flour, malted barley flour, brown sugar, margarine, cane sugar, fresh eggs, invert sugar, corn syrup, vanilla, salt, baking soda.
Cookie Double Chocolate Chip
Ingredients: Cane sugar, semi sweet chocolate chips, wheat flour, malted barley flour, butter, fresh eggs, cocoa, walnuts, invert sugar, salt, vanilla, baking soda.
Cookie Oatmeal Raisin
Ingredients: Wheat flour, malted barley flour, cane sugar, margarine, rolled oats, black raisins, apricots, fresh eggs, honey, baking soda, cinnamon, salt.
Cookie White Chocolate Chip
Ingredients: Semi sweet white chocolate chips, wheat flour, malted barley flour, brown sugar, margarine, cane sugar, fresh eggs, invert sugar, corn syrup, vanilla, salt, baking soda.
Flan
Ingredients: Caramel: Cane sugaar, water, lemon juice. Filling: sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, fresh eggs, cane sugar, whole milk, cream, egg yolks, vanilla, salt.
Fudge Brownie
Ingredients: Cane sugar, butter, margarine, eggs, cocoa, wheat flour, malted barley flour, vanilla, salt. Icing: Cream, chocolate chips, butter.
Lemon Bar
Ingredients: Filling: fresh lemon juice, cane sugar, egg yolks, butter, lemon zest. Crust: butter, wheat flour, malted barley flour, cane sugar, fresh eggs, vanilla.
Fruit
Cup Cake
Carrot Slice
General Retail
Advil
ChapStick
Cheez-It
Emergen-C
Halls Cherry
String Cheese
TUMS
Halls Honey Lemon
Coffee Pound
Chips
Oh Snap Pickiling
Cheese & Crackers
Cup Of Noodles
Cup Of Noodle
Hummus & Pretzels
Crepes Filled Chocolate
Chex Mix
French Pizza
Boomb Burritos
5 Hour Energy
Cliff Bar
Keto Krisp
Jack Link's
Candy
Blue Diamond Almonds
Corn Nuts
Hersheys
Kit Kat
M&M Peanut
M&M Plain
Nature Valley Bar
Pistachios
Reeses
Skittles
Snickers
Think Bar Peanut Butter
Trail Mix
Twix
Sabritas Nuts
Planters Peanut
Sour Patch
Almond Joy
Planters Cashews
Milky Way
Snack Bar Reese's
Welch's Fruit Snacks
Gums & Mints
Bread Loaf
Bread Loaf: California Sourdough
Ingredients: Wheat flour, water, rye flour, natural sour (wheat flour, salt, fumaric acid, malted barley flour, malt powder, corn syrup, barley malt extract), acetic acid, lactic acid, sea salt, yeast.
Bread Loaf: Harvest
Ingredients: Wheat flour, water, cracked wheat flour, whole wheat flour, rye grits, oat bran, rolled oatmeal, cane sugar, olive oil, honey, yeast, caramel color, sea salt.
Bread Loaf: Jalapeno Sweet Corn
Ingredients: Wheat flour, jalapenos, sweet corn, water, semolina flour, corn grits, corn meal, honey, sea salt, fresh yeast.
Bread Loaf: Rainbow
Bread Loaf: Rosemary Rye
Ingredients: Wheat flour, malted barley flour, water, white rye flour, corn grits, fresh rosemary, sea salt, yeast.
Bread Loaf: Whole Wheat
Ingredients: Wheat flour, malted barley flour, whole wheat flour, water, vegetable shortening (soybean oil), sea salt, rice flour, malt syrup, milk powder, yeast, soy lecithin.
Double Cinnamon Loaf
Bread Loaf La Rouge Batard
Coffee
Americano
Espresso with hot water
Café Au Lait
Regular coffee with steamed milk
Cappuccino
Espresso with a little steamed milk and foam
Caramel Macchiato
Espresso, steamed milk and caramel sauce
Chai Latte
Steamed milk with chai powder mixed in
Coffee
CUP of Hot Water
Double Espresso
Frappe
Espresso, frappe mix made with half & half, flavor syrup or chocolate blended with ice with whip cream
Hot Chocolate
Ghirardelli chocolate with steamed milk
Hot Tea
Assorted tea bag flavors with hot water
Iced Coffee
Latte
Espresso with steamed milk
Macchito
Espresso with foam
Mexican Hot Chocolate
Mexican chocolate powder with steamed milk
Mocha
Espresso with steamed milk and ghirardelli chocolate mixed in
Peppermint Mocha
Espresso, steamed milk with peppermint chocolate powder mixed in
Pumpkin Latte
Espresso, steamed milk with pumpkin spice powder mixed in
Single Espresso
White Chocolate Mocha
Espresso, steamed milk with white chocolate powder mixed in
Red Eye
Iced Tea Brewed
Coffee Trvel Box
Mango Smoothie
Cup Of Ice
Beverages
Apple Juice
Arizona Green Tea
Bottle Water
Brewed Black. Iced Tea
Fresh brewed black iced tea
Coke
Cup of Milk Reg/NF
Cup of Milk Soy/Almond/Oat
Diet Coke
Diet Dr Pepper
Dr Pepper
Fresh Cucumber Juice
Gatorade Red
Jumex Strawberry/bannana Nectar
La Croik
Lemonade
Mexican Coke
Monster
Naked
Orange Juice
Pellegrino Bottle
Pellegrino Can
Pepsi
Perrier Mieral Water
Red Bull
Snapple Tea
Sprite
V8
Vita Coconut Water
Vitamin Water Xxx
Merchandise
Beanie
Shirts
HBI Water Tin
Dia De Los Muertos Bag
Champion Sweaters
Homegirl sleveless sweaters
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Eating lunch with a purpose. Homeboy Diner at Los Angeles City Hall is a casual dining spot where Homeboy Industries dishes up food for the public and those who keep the city humming. Come in and enjoy!
200 N Spring St, Suite 210, Los Angeles, CA 90012