Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Homeboy Diner Los Angeles City Hall 2nd Floor

64 Reviews

$

200 N Spring St

Suite 210

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Pastries

2 For 1

$3.10

Bear Claw

$2.95

Ingredients: Wheat flour, water, butter, egg yolks, salt. Filling: Semi sweet chocolate, cream, butter. Topping: Almonds

Carrot Cake

$2.95

Ingredients: Carrots, cane sugar, wheat flour, fresh eggs, walnuts, flake coconut, apples, pineapple, baking soda, cinnamon, vanilla.

Cinnamon Roll

$3.25

Ingredients: Danish Dough: Wheat flour, butter, whole milk, egg yolks, cane sugar, sea salt, yeast. Gooey Topping: Brown sugar, butter, corn syrup, raspberry jam. Icing: Powdered sugar, corn syrup, cream cheese, butter, vanilla.

Coffee Cake

$2.95

Ingredients: Wheat flour, malted barley flour, buttermilk, brown sugar, canola oil, cane sugar, eggs, salt, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg.

Croissant Almond

$2.95

Ingredients: Wheat flour, butter, whole milk, water, cane sugar, salt malt syrup, fresh yeast. Filling: Almond paste, cane sugar, margarine, egg whites

Croissant Chocolate

$2.95

Ingredients: Wheat flour, butter, whole milk, water, cane sugar, salt malt syrup, fresh yeast. Filling: semi sweet chocolate, pure cream, butter.

Croissant Jalapeno

$2.95

Ingredients: Wheat flour, butter, whole milk, water, cane sugar, salt malt syrup, fresh yeast, cream cheese, jalapeno.

Croissant Plain

$2.95

Ingredients: Wheat flour, butter, whole milk, water, cane sugar, salt malt syrup, fresh yeast.

Danish Apple

$2.95

Ingredients: Danish Dough: Wheat flour, butter, whole milk, egg yolks, cane sugar, sea salt, yeast. Filling: Granny smith apples, brown sugar, corn starch, cinnamon, lemon juice, salt.

Danish Blueberry

$2.95

Ingredients: Danish Dough: Wheat flour, butter, whole milk, egg yolks, cane sugar, sea salt, yeast. Filling: Blueberries, cane sugar, corn starch, salt.

Danish Cheese

$2.95

Ingredients: Danish Dough: Wheat flour, butter, whole milk, egg yolks, cane sugar, sea salt, yeast. Filling: Cream cheese, cane sugar, fresh eggs, corn starch, vanilla, salt.

Danish Stawberry

$2.95

Ingredients: Danish Dough: Wheat flour, butter, whole milk, egg yolks, cane sugar, sea salt, yeast. Filling: Cherries, cane sugar, water, corn starch, salt, almond oil.

Scone Blueberry

$2.95

Ingredients: Cream, wheat flour, wild blueberries, honey, butter, cane sugar, baking powder, salt.

Scone Cranberry

$2.95

Ingredients: Cream, wheat flour, cranberries, honey, butter, cane sugar, baking powder, salt.

Turnover

$2.95

Vegan Blueberry Strussel Bar

$2.95

Ingredients: Fresh blueberries, brown sugar, wheat flour,rolled oats, smart balance, baking soda, cinnamon.

Vegan Brownie

$2.95

Ingredients: Cane sugar, wheat flour, water, canola oil, semi sweet chocolate chips, walnuts, cocoa, vanilla, salt, baking powder.

Vegan Whoopie Pie

$2.95

Ingredients: Wheat flour, brown sugar, canola oil, molasses, apple sauce, baking soda, vanilla, cinnamon, ginger, salt, cloves.

Zucchini Cake

$2.95

Ingredients: Wheat Flour, zuccini, canola oil, cane sugar, brown sugar, fresh eggs, baking soda, salt, baking powder, cinnamon.

Muffins

Banana Muffin

$2.80

Ingredients: Wheat flour, fresh bananas, butter, cane sugar, whole milk, pecans, fresh eggs, brown sugar, baking powder, nutmeg, salt.

Blueberry Muffin

$2.80

Ingredients: Wheat flour, fresh blueberries, whole milk, cane sugar, canola oil, fresh eggs, baking powder, vanilla, salt.

Bran Muffin

$2.80

Ingredients: Wheat flour, water, fresh eggs, black raisins, cane sugar, baking powder, wheat bran, butter, honey, molasses, salt.

Cranberry Muffin

$2.80

Ingredients: Wheat flour, fresh cranberries, whole milk, cane sugar, canola oil, fresh eggs, walnuts, baking powder, vanilla, salt.

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$2.80

Ingredients: Wheat flour, whole milk, cane sugar, canola oil, fresh eggs, lemon juice, baking powder, lemon zest, poppyseed, vanilla, salt.

Pumkin Cream Cheese

$3.00

Breakfast

1/4 of Avocado

$1.65

Avocado Toast

$3.75

1 slice of the bread of your choice toasted with avocado slices

Bagel Blueberry

$2.95

Bagel Cinnamon Raisin

$2.95

Bagel Everything

$2.95

Bagel Plain

$2.95

Jalapeno Bagel

$3.00

Banana

$1.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.25

Scrambled egg, choice of meat, choice of cheese, and choice of bread

Butter (1)

$0.25

Cereal Cup

$3.95

Chilaquiles

$7.50

Fresh made tortilla chips, red morita salsa (tomato, garlic, salt, dry morita chili), red onion, cilantro, and sour cream

Egg Hard Boiled

$1.00

Extra Cream Cheese

$0.65

SIDE of Bacon

$1.50

Toast 2 Slices

$2.00

Yogurt

$1.50

House made plain yogurt, with berries and house made granola

Apple/oranges

$0.50

Ham /Turkey And Cheese Crossant

$4.00

Quaker Oatmeal

$2.50

Mango Fruit

$2.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$9.50

Apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and herb mayo

Caprese

$7.95

Fresh mozzarella, roasted bell peppers, tomatoes, arugula, sweet basil, and basil olive oil

Chicken Grilled

$9.50

Grilled Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, asiago cheese, roasted bell peppers, arugula, and pesto mayo

Chicken Salad

$7.95

House made Chicken Salad mix, tomato, cucumber, and lettuce

Grilled Cheese

$7.25

Ham & Cheese

$8.50

Black forest ham, pepper jack cheese, artichoke hearts, dijon mustard

ONLY Ham & Cheese

$7.95

Black forest ham, pepper jack cheese, and dijon mustard

Plain Turkey Sandwich

$8.95

Roasted turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and dijon mustard

Salami

$7.95

Salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, and basil olive oil

SCOOP Tuna

$2.95

Scoop of house made tuna salad mix

Steak Sandwich

$10.00

Tuna Sandwich

$8.95

House made tuna salad mix, lettuce, tomato, and cucumber

Turkey Avocado

$9.50

Roasted turkey breast, avocado, provolone cheese, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and herb mayo

Veggie Sandwich

$8.95

Pepper jack cheese, avocado, cucumber, tomato, red onion, and roasted bell peppers

Salads

Artemisa Pasta

$8.25

Linguini pasta tossed with jalapeno pesto, tomato wedges, panela cheese with lime and cilantro

Caprese

$4.95

Tomato, panela cheese, cilantro avocado poblano dressing

Hummus Wrap

$6.90

Spinach tortilla, artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, feta cheese, spring mix lettuce, red onion, tahini, and hummus

Mexicali Chicken Salad

$8.50

Spring mix lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, roasted corn, jicama, cotija cheese, and avocado lime poblano dressing

Mixed Green Salad

$7.95

Spring mix lettuce, roma tomatoes, cotija cheese, croutons, and avocado lime poblano dressing

Small Chicken

$5.95

House made chicken salad mix with celery, red onion, and mayo over a bed of spring mix lettuce

Small Tuna

$5.95

House made tuna salad mix with celery, red onion, serrano peppers, and mayo over a bed of spring mix lettuce

Spicy Thai Peanut Pasta

$8.25

Peanut butter, linguini pasta, sesame oil, rice vinegar, brown sugar, ginger, soy sauce, sesame seeds, carrots, bell peppers, onion, and cilantro

Salad in a box

$8.95

Bistro Salad

$6.15

Soups

Chicken Veggie Soup Bowl

$5.95

16oz bowl, chicken breast, carrots, celery, zucchini, green beans, garbanzo beans

Chicken Veggie Soup Cup

$5.25

12oz cup, chicken breast, carrots, celery, zucchini, green beans, garbanzo beans

Extra Cheese

$0.50

Shredded cheddar cheese

Extra Crackers

$0.30

2 extra packs of saltine crackers

Turkey Chili Soup Bowl

$5.95

16oz bowl, ground turkey, tomato, Peruvian beans, dried chili guajillo, oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, ground cumin, bay leaves, coriander, paprika, chicken bouillon, salt & pepper

Turkey Chili Soup Cup

$5.25

12oz cup, ground turkey, tomato, Peruvian beans, dried chili guajillo, oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, ground cumin, bay leaves, coriander, paprika, chicken bouillon, salt & pepper

Desserts

Cookie Chocolate Chip

$2.25

Ingredients: Semi sweet chocolate chips, wheat flour, malted barley flour, brown sugar, margarine, cane sugar, fresh eggs, invert sugar, corn syrup, vanilla, salt, baking soda.

Cookie Double Chocolate Chip

$2.25

Ingredients: Cane sugar, semi sweet chocolate chips, wheat flour, malted barley flour, butter, fresh eggs, cocoa, walnuts, invert sugar, salt, vanilla, baking soda.

Cookie Oatmeal Raisin

$2.25

Ingredients: Wheat flour, malted barley flour, cane sugar, margarine, rolled oats, black raisins, apricots, fresh eggs, honey, baking soda, cinnamon, salt.

Cookie White Chocolate Chip

$2.25

Ingredients: Semi sweet white chocolate chips, wheat flour, malted barley flour, brown sugar, margarine, cane sugar, fresh eggs, invert sugar, corn syrup, vanilla, salt, baking soda.

Flan

$3.35

Ingredients: Caramel: Cane sugaar, water, lemon juice. Filling: sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, fresh eggs, cane sugar, whole milk, cream, egg yolks, vanilla, salt.

Fudge Brownie

$3.35

Ingredients: Cane sugar, butter, margarine, eggs, cocoa, wheat flour, malted barley flour, vanilla, salt. Icing: Cream, chocolate chips, butter.

Lemon Bar

$3.35

Ingredients: Filling: fresh lemon juice, cane sugar, egg yolks, butter, lemon zest. Crust: butter, wheat flour, malted barley flour, cane sugar, fresh eggs, vanilla.

Fruit

$4.00

Cup Cake

$3.50

Carrot Slice

$3.50

General Retail

Advil

$0.85

ChapStick

$2.30

Cheez-It

$1.15

Emergen-C

$1.15

Halls Cherry

$1.95

String Cheese

$0.60

TUMS

$1.75

Halls Honey Lemon

$1.95

Coffee Pound

$12.95

Chips

$1.80

Oh Snap Pickiling

$2.00

Cheese & Crackers

$1.50

Cup Of Noodles

$1.50

Cup Of Noodle

$1.25

Hummus & Pretzels

$3.25

Crepes Filled Chocolate

$1.50

Chex Mix

$1.50

French Pizza

$3.50

Boomb Burritos

$5.00

5 Hour Energy

$2.50

Cliff Bar

$2.55

Keto Krisp

$3.25

Jack Link's

$1.85

Candy

Blue Diamond Almonds

$2.25

Corn Nuts

$1.55

Hersheys

$1.80

Kit Kat

$1.80

M&M Peanut

$1.80

M&M Plain

$1.80

Nature Valley Bar

$1.40

Pistachios

$1.80

Reeses

$1.80

Skittles

$1.80

Snickers

$1.80

Think Bar Peanut Butter

$2.95

Trail Mix

$1.70

Twix

$1.80

Sabritas Nuts

$1.50

Planters Peanut

$1.50

Sour Patch

$1.80

Almond Joy

$1.80

Planters Cashews

$2.25

Milky Way

$1.80

Snack Bar Reese's

$1.80

Welch's Fruit Snacks

$1.65

Gums & Mints

Breath Savers Blue

$1.35

Breath Savers Green

$1.35

Dentyne

$1.80

Extra Gum

$2.15

Mentos

$1.50

Orbit Gum

$1.95

Tic Tac White

$1.95

Trident

$1.80

Wriglys 5 Peppermint

$2.15

Wriglys 5 Spearmint

$1.80

Bread Loaf

Bread Loaf: California Sourdough

$6.75

Ingredients: Wheat flour, water, rye flour, natural sour (wheat flour, salt, fumaric acid, malted barley flour, malt powder, corn syrup, barley malt extract), acetic acid, lactic acid, sea salt, yeast.

Bread Loaf: Harvest

$6.75

Ingredients: Wheat flour, water, cracked wheat flour, whole wheat flour, rye grits, oat bran, rolled oatmeal, cane sugar, olive oil, honey, yeast, caramel color, sea salt.

Bread Loaf: Jalapeno Sweet Corn

$6.75

Ingredients: Wheat flour, jalapenos, sweet corn, water, semolina flour, corn grits, corn meal, honey, sea salt, fresh yeast.

Bread Loaf: Rainbow

$6.75

Bread Loaf: Rosemary Rye

$6.75

Ingredients: Wheat flour, malted barley flour, water, white rye flour, corn grits, fresh rosemary, sea salt, yeast.

Bread Loaf: Whole Wheat

$6.75

Ingredients: Wheat flour, malted barley flour, whole wheat flour, water, vegetable shortening (soybean oil), sea salt, rice flour, malt syrup, milk powder, yeast, soy lecithin.

Double Cinnamon Loaf

$7.50

Bread Loaf La Rouge Batard

$10.00

Coffee

Americano

$2.30+

Espresso with hot water

Café Au Lait

$2.45+

Regular coffee with steamed milk

Cappuccino

$2.95+

Espresso with a little steamed milk and foam

Caramel Macchiato

$3.75+

Espresso, steamed milk and caramel sauce

Chai Latte

$3.85+

Steamed milk with chai powder mixed in

Coffee

$2.00+

CUP of Hot Water

$1.00

Double Espresso

$1.95

Frappe

$4.75

Espresso, frappe mix made with half & half, flavor syrup or chocolate blended with ice with whip cream

Hot Chocolate

$2.95+

Ghirardelli chocolate with steamed milk

Hot Tea

$2.50

Assorted tea bag flavors with hot water

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Latte

$2.95+

Espresso with steamed milk

Macchito

$2.00+

Espresso with foam

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$2.95+

Mexican chocolate powder with steamed milk

Mocha

$3.45+

Espresso with steamed milk and ghirardelli chocolate mixed in

Peppermint Mocha

$3.75+

Espresso, steamed milk with peppermint chocolate powder mixed in

Pumpkin Latte

$4.25+

Espresso, steamed milk with pumpkin spice powder mixed in

Single Espresso

$1.60

White Chocolate Mocha

$3.95+

Espresso, steamed milk with white chocolate powder mixed in

Red Eye

$3.00

Iced Tea Brewed

$2.65

Coffee Trvel Box

$25.00

Mango Smoothie

$5.48

Cup Of Ice

$0.50

Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.25

Arizona Green Tea

$2.25

Bottle Water

$2.00

Brewed Black. Iced Tea

$2.65

Fresh brewed black iced tea

Coke

$1.80

Cup of Milk Reg/NF

$2.00

Cup of Milk Soy/Almond/Oat

$2.75

Diet Coke

$1.80

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.80

Dr Pepper

$1.80

Fresh Cucumber Juice

$3.00

Gatorade Red

$2.25

Jumex Strawberry/bannana Nectar

$2.55

La Croik

$1.80

Lemonade

$2.25

Mexican Coke

$2.60

Monster

$2.50

Naked

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pellegrino Bottle

$3.00

Pellegrino Can

$2.25

Pepsi

$1.80

Perrier Mieral Water

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.95

Snapple Tea

$2.50

Sprite

$1.80

V8

$2.25

Vita Coconut Water

$2.50

Vitamin Water Xxx

$2.25

Merchandise

BOOK: Barking to the Choir

$19.00

Book: The Hole Language

$30.00

BOOK: Tattos on the Heart

$19.00

Apron

Black Mug

Beanie

Benie

$20.00

Shirts

Shirts

$25.00

Sweaters

Sweater

$40.00

No Sleeves Hoodie

$40.00

Homegirl Sleeveless Sweater

$40.00

Apron

Apron

$17.19

Windbreaker

$45.00

Books

Soft Cover

$19.00

Hard Cover

$30.00

HBI Water Tin

HBI Water Tin

$27.00

Porcelain Mug

Porcelain Mug

$27.99

Black Mug

$17.99

Silver Water Tin

$17.99

Tea Tin

$20.00

Dia De Los Muertos Bag

Dia De Los Muerto Bag

$24.00

Champion Sweaters

Champion

$54.00

Homegirl sleveless sweaters

Homegirl Sleeveless Sweater

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Eating lunch with a purpose. Homeboy Diner at Los Angeles City Hall is a casual dining spot where Homeboy Industries dishes up food for the public and those who keep the city humming. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

200 N Spring St, Suite 210, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Directions

Gallery
Homeboy Diner image
Homeboy Diner image
Homeboy Diner image

