HomeCourt by Tracy McGrady

Pre-Game Warm Up

5 Boneless Wings

5 Boneless Wings

$6.00

Fresh boneless wings, fried to order with choice of tossing sauce and blue cheese or ranch dressing.

10 Boneless Wings

10 Boneless Wings

$12.00

Fresh boneless wings, fried to order with choice of tossing sauce and blue cheese or ranch dressing.

5 Wings

5 Wings

$7.00

Fresh wings, fried to order with choice of tossing sauce and blue cheese or ranch dressing.

10 Wings

10 Wings

$14.00

Fresh wings, fried to order with choice of tossing sauce and blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Beer-Battered Onion Rings

Beer-Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

Beer battered onion rings, Sriracha lime sauce.

Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Dip

Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.00

Pulled roasted chicken, cream cheese, hot sauce, ranch dressing, 4 cheese blend, scallions and blue cheese crumbles. Served with fried tortilla chips

Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.00

Battered zesty pickle chips served with buttermilk ranch dressing.

Jalapeno Poppers Bites

Jalapeno Poppers Bites

$7.00

Sautéed jalapenos, red peppers, and onions with cream cheese, lightly breaded with panko.

Korean Fried Shrimp

Korean Fried Shrimp

$11.00

Dusted and fried shrimp, tossed in a spicy and sweet gochujang sauce served with buttermilk ranch dressing.

Loaded Chili Cheese Fries

Loaded Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

Seasoned fries, chili, cheese sauce, sour cream and scallions.

Mozza Sticks

Mozza Sticks

$7.00

Breaded mozzarella, parsley and marinara sauce.

Spinach and Roasted Artichoke Dip

Spinach and Roasted Artichoke Dip

$7.00

Quartered artichokes, spinach, Parmesan cheese, Romano cheese, onions and garlic. Served with fried tortilla chips.

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Seasoned sweet potato fries with maple and mustard sauce.

Ultimate Nachos

Ultimate Nachos

$9.00

Fresh fried tortillas, nacho style cheese sauce, scallions, diced tomatoes, sour cream and jalapeno peppers.

Chips N Queso

$6.00

Half-Time Handhelds

All-Star Angus Burger

All-Star Angus Burger

$10.00

House steak seasoning, grilled brioche roll, served with choice of cheese - with shredded lettuce, red onion, tomato and seasoned fries

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$12.00

BBQ seasoned burger, grilled brioche roll, provolone cheese, onion rings, sautéed mushrooms, BBQ sauce and seasoned fries.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Marinated chicken breast and seasoned flour, grilled brioche, blue cheese dressing - with shaved lettuce, tomato, red onion and seasoned fries.

HomeCourt Steak Hero

HomeCourt Steak Hero

$13.00

Sautéed steak tips, grilled French baguette, caramelized onions, sautéed peppers and onions, roasted garlic aioli and seasoned fries.

Magic Mushroom Burger

Magic Mushroom Burger

$12.00

House steak seasoning, grilled brioche roll, caramelized mushrooms and onions, fried egg, Togarashi mayo and seasoned fries.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$10.00

Griddle cooked and pressed burger, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, grilled sourdough bread, roasted red pepper aioli and seasoned fries.

PB&J Burger

PB&J Burger

$12.00

House steak seasoning, grilled brioche roll, peanut butter, thick cut bacon, caramelized red onion marmalade and seasoned fries

Turkey Burger

$13.00

Chicken Hero

$13.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$9.99

Tip-Off

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chopped Romaine, shaved Parmesan cheese, grape tomatoes, fresh black pepper, garlic herb croutons and Caesar dressing

Farmer's Market Salad

Farmer's Market Salad

$8.00

Baby greens, cucumbers, marinated grape tomatoes, onions, carrots, shredded cheese, red peppers, garlic herb crouton and balsamic vinaigrette

Strawberry Fields Salad

Strawberry Fields Salad

$9.00

Baby greens, fresh strawberries, cucumbers, red onion, candied pecans, goat cheese crumbles, mandarin oranges and sesame vinaigrette.

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Iceberg lettuce, pickled grape tomatoes, crumbled bacon pieces, blue cheese dressing, red onion marmalade and sliced scallions.

Soup Of The Day

$5.99

Game Time

Blackened Grouper

Blackened Grouper

$18.00

Blackened grouper filet, jasmine rice, broccolini with marinated tomatoes and beurre blanc.

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$13.00

Breaded beef steak, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, broccolini with marinated tomatoes, sausage gravy

Grilled Flat Iron Steak

Grilled Flat Iron Steak

$17.00

Grilled flatiron steak, thyme roasted carrots, roasted garlic mash, rosemary Jus

Panko Crusted Snapper

Panko Crusted Snapper

$17.00

Herb panko crusted Snapper, jasmine rice, broccolini with marinated tomatoes, red pepper beurre blanc

Pineapple Grilled Salmon

Pineapple Grilled Salmon

$15.00

Grilled Atlantic salmon, jasmine rice, cucumber/carrot/red onion salad, pineapple soy, fried basil

Primetime Tenders

Primetime Tenders

$10.00

Hand bettered chicken tenders, seasoned fries

Tracy's Cajun Pasta

Tracy's Cajun Pasta

$14.00

Roasted chicken thigh, sautéed shrimp, mushroom quarters, caramelized onions and Cajun alfredo.

Chicken Florentine Pasta

Chicken Florentine Pasta

$9.99

Brined, slow cooked chicken half, thyme, roasted carrots, garlic mashed potatoes and chicken jus.

Chick Parm

$9.99

Bourbon Chicken

$13.99

Junior Varsity Menu

Junior Varsity Cheeseburger

Junior Varsity Cheeseburger

$7.00
Junior Varsity Chicken Tenders

Junior Varsity Chicken Tenders

$6.00
Junior Varsity Grilled Cheese

Junior Varsity Grilled Cheese

$6.00
Junior Varsity Hot Dog

Junior Varsity Hot Dog

$6.00
Junior Varsity T-Mac and Cheese

Junior Varsity T-Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Junior Varsity Pasta Alfredo

$6.00

[Court] Sides

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00
Side Farmer's Salad

Side Farmer's Salad

$4.00
Side Mac and Cheese

Side Mac and Cheese

$6.00
Side Onion Rings

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.50
Side Roasted Carrots

Side Roasted Carrots

$5.00
Side Roasted Garlic Mash

Side Roasted Garlic Mash

$4.00

Side Seasonal Vegetables

$5.00
Side Seasoned Fries

Side Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Overtime

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Warm chocolate brownie, chocolate ice cream, chocolate sauce, fresh whipped cream, caramel

Key Lime Jar

Key Lime Jar

$7.00

Fresh lime and lemon juice, buttered graham cracker crust, fresh whipped cream, lime zest

Southern Red Velvet

Southern Red Velvet

$8.00

A delectable bite of Tracy's favorite cake layered with cream cheese frosting.

Reese's Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Mug Root Beer

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00
Swishy Fishy

Swishy Fishy

$5.00

Cool Blue G2 Gatorade™, Sierra Mist, and Swedish fish. Served in a drink pouch

The Number One

The Number One

$4.00

Tracy's favorite! Ocean Spray® cranberry juice, fresh lime, mint and topped with ginger ale.

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$4.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3615 Florida Ave S #1350, Lakeland, FL 33803

Directions

Gallery
HomeCourt by Tracy McGrady image

