Home Frite - Bedford Ave.

Home Frite Specials

General Tso's Chicken Sandwich

General Tso's Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

General Tso's Chicken is one of America's Favorite Chinese takeout. Our famous fried chicken dunked in a sweet, spicy and tangy sauce topped with sesame seeds and scallions in a toasted brioche bun.

Burgers

Deluxe Cheeseburger

Deluxe Cheeseburger

$8.50

Fresh ground beef seared and served with American cheese, fresh onions, mixed greens, slice of tomato, pickles and burger sauce on toasted Brioche Bun.

Famous Cheeseburger

Famous Cheeseburger

$7.50

Fresh ground beef seared with caramelized onions, topped with American cheese, pickles, and secret sauce on toasted Brioche Bun.

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$11.00

Two perfectly grilled patties, caramelized onions, pickles, 2 slices American cheese, burger sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

Burger

Burger

$6.50

Fresh ground beef seared with caramelized onions, topped with pickles and secret sauce on toasted brioche bun.

Double Burger

Double Burger

$10.00

Two perfectly grilled patties, caramelized onions, pickles, burger sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

Black Truffle Parmesan Burger

Black Truffle Parmesan Burger

$10.00

Fresh ground beef seared and served with melted truffle parmesan Cheese, caramelized onions and ranch dressing and mixed greens on a toasted Brioche Bun.

Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.00

Fresh ground beef seasoned seared and topped with crispy bacon, American cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, and BBQ sauce on toasted Brioche Bun.

Blue Cheese Bacon Burger

Blue Cheese Bacon Burger

$10.00

Our famous cheeseburger with blue cheese dressing and bacon. Decadent and filling.

Munchie Buster Burger

Munchie Buster Burger

$15.00

Triple stacked burger made from fresh ground beef seared and served with choice of burger style, caramelized onions, 2 layers of BACON.

Chili Cheeseburger

Chili Cheeseburger

$9.50

Fresh ground beef seared with caramelized onions, topped our housemade chili, American cheese, pickles, and secret sauce on toasted Brioche Bun.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$7.50

Beef Patty cooked to temp with onions, American cheese, green onions, and buttermilk ranch on a grilled inside out brioche bun.

Chicken Sandwiches & More

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Our chicken sandwich is brined overnight, dredged in buttermilk and seasoned flour then fried to crispy perfection, topped with mixed greens, chipotle ranch and pickles in a brioche bun.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Our famous buttermilk fried chicken dipped in sweet and spicy Nashville-Style Hot Sauce, dressed with ranch and pickles on a Brioche Bun

Deluxe Chicken Sandwich

Deluxe Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Our famous buttermilk fried chicken, spring mix, slice of tomato, pickles, chipotle ranch on a toasted brioche bun.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Our famous Fried Chicken tossed in buffalo wing sauce, topped with pickles, mixed greens and Blue Cheese dressing.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Our famous buttermilk fried chicken dressed with BBQ Sauce and ranch, mixed greens and pickles on a brioche bun.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

American cheese, green onions, and homemade ranch on a grilled inside out brioche bun.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$8.00

Homemade quinoa and red bean burger, caramelized onions, spring mix, shredded carrot, BBQ sauce, pickles on toasted brioche bun. Can be made vegan without butter.

Fries

Small Fries

Small Fries

Original Fries

Original Fries

$8.00

NYC's best-selling Fries, thick-cut russet potatoes, brined in sea salt, skin-on, and fried twice, served with choice of signature dipping sauce.

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.99

Thick-cut russet potatoes, brined in sea salt, and fried twice, tossed in black truffle oil, parmesan cheese & parsley. Served with a side of lemon garlic aioli.

Dutch Fries

Dutch Fries

$8.00

Home Frite Fries topped with curry ketchup, lemon garlic aioli and fresh diced onion. Our take on the Dutch classic.

Cheesy Fries

$8.00

Thick-cut russet potatoes, brined in sea salt, and fried twice, topped with nacho cheese sauce

Tray of Fries

Tray of Fries

$13.99

Your choice of over one pound of Home Frite Signature fries style with three sides of dipping sauce

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries - Chop Cheeseburger

Loaded Fries - Chop Cheeseburger

$13.00

A basket of fries topped with chopped fresh beef, cheese, onions, pickles, special sauce and green onions. A NEW YORK CLASSIC.

Loaded Fries - Nacho Chili

Loaded Fries - Nacho Chili

$13.00

Home Frite Signature fries topped with house made chili, buttermilk ranch and cheese sauce and finished with onions.

Loaded Fries - Buffalo Chicken Fries

Loaded Fries - Buffalo Chicken Fries

$13.00

Fries topped with our house made Buffalo-Blue Cheese sauce, Boneless Wings, Onions and Parmesan Cheese.

Loaded Fries - Cheesy Bacon Fries

Loaded Fries - Cheesy Bacon Fries

$12.00

Home Frite Signature fries topped with cheese sauce, CRISPY BACON and finished with scallions.

Wings & Tenders

Boneless Wings - 5 Piece

Boneless Wings - 5 Piece

$7.50

Chicken breast chunks breaded in seasoned flour. Tossed in your preferred wing sauce, served with blue cheese on the side.

Boneless Wings - 10 Piece

Boneless Wings - 10 Piece

$13.00

Chicken breast chunks breaded in seasoned flour. Tossed in your preferred wing sauce, served with blue cheese on the side.

Boneless Wings - 15 Piece

Boneless Wings - 15 Piece

$18.00

Chicken breast chunks breaded in seasoned flour. Tossed in your preferred wing sauce, served with blue cheese on the side.

Salads

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.00

Fresh mixed greens with buttermilk ranch dressing, shredded carrots, green onions, parmesan cheese and topped with crispy fried chicken.

Nashville Salad - Hot Chicken

Nashville Salad - Hot Chicken

$12.00

Our Nashville style hot chicken - sliced and laid on a bed of mixed greens, buttermilk ranch, parmesan cheese, carrots, and green onions.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.00

Fried chicken sliced and laid on a bed of mixed greens, with blue cheese buffalo dressing, parmesan cheese, carrots, and green onions.

Veggie Burger Salad

Veggie Burger Salad

$11.00

Our healthiest option, mixed greens topped with buttermilk ranch, carrots, house made veggie burger, parmesan and green onions.

Combo Salad

Combo Salad

$4.00

Basic house salad consisting of mixed greens, buttermilk ranch, carrots, parmesan and green onions.

Hot Dogs

Feltman's Coney Dog

Feltman's Coney Dog

$6.00

Potato roll with a Feltman's hot dog and condiment packets on the side.

Cheese Dog

Cheese Dog

$6.50

Potato roll with Feltman's hotdog, melted nacho cheese sauce.

Dirty Dogs

Dirty Dogs

$12.50

Two Feltman's hot dogs topped with secret sauce, homemade chili sauce, parmesan cheese and green onions.

Bacon Chili Dog

Bacon Chili Dog

$8.00

Potato roll with Feltman's hot dog, topped with homemade chili sauce, melted nacho cheese sauce, crushed bacon and diced onions.

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$7.00

Potato roll with Feltman's hot dog, topped with homemade chili sauce, melted nacho cheese sauce, and diced onions.

Secret Dog

Secret Dog

$6.50

Potato roll with Feltman's hot dog, topped with our secret sauce and parmesan cheese.

Shakes

Vanilla

Vanilla

$8.00

Thick vanilla milkshake with hand dipped ice cream.

Chocolate

Chocolate

$8.00

Thick chocolate shake with hand dipped ice cream.

Chocolate Caramel Swirl

Chocolate Caramel Swirl

$9.00

Thick and flavorful chocolate and caramel milkshake using hand-dipped ice cream.

Churros

$8.00

Strawberry

$8.00

Cookies & Cream

$9.90

Beverages

Peach Lemonade

Peach Lemonade

$4.50
Peach Lemonade Slushie

Peach Lemonade Slushie

$5.00
Mango Lemonade

Mango Lemonade

$4.50
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.00
Sweet Iced Tea

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00
Mango Iced Tea

Mango Iced Tea

$3.50
Strawberry Iced Tea

Strawberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Coke Cans

$2.75

Diet Coke Cans

$2.75

Sprite Cans

$2.75

Poland Spring Water Bottle

$2.00

Seltzer Water Cans

$2.75

Ginger Ale Cans

$2.75

A&W Root Beer Cans

$2.75

Dr Pepper Can

$2.75Out of stock

Sunkist Orange can

$2.75Out of stock

Beer

Narragansett Lager 12oz Can Beer (5% ABV)

Narragansett Lager 12oz Can Beer (5% ABV)

$5.00
Blue Moon Belgian White 12oz Can Beer (5.4% ABV)

Blue Moon Belgian White 12oz Can Beer (5.4% ABV)

$5.00Out of stock
Lagunitas IPA 12oz Can Beer (5% ABV)

Lagunitas IPA 12oz Can Beer (5% ABV)

$5.00

Beer and Shot Combo 12oz Can Beer (5.7% ABV)

$8.00Out of stock

Narragansett Lager with choice of shot

Ebbs Lager No. 1 - BK (5.3% ABV)

$7.00

Golden, brilliantly clear with a quickly dissipating head. Notes of Honey Nut Cheerios, stone ground corn and freshly cut grass. Light bodied but with a full mouthfeel. Light carbonation & easy drinking.

Ebbs IPA No. 7 - BK (5.5% ABV)

$9.00

Hazy, brilliant orange with a fluffy head that clings to the glass. Notes of tangerines & heady marijuana and apricot jam. Medium-full bodied with a heavy mouthfeel. Moderate carbonation with an assertive back-end bitterness.

Boozie Milkshakes

Henny Milkshake (2oz. 80 proof)

Henny Milkshake (2oz. 80 proof)

$13.00

Hennessy Cognac blended in hand dipped ice cream, caramel, Nilla Wafers and topped with Whipped Cream, extra caramel and crushed wafers.

Whiskey Caramel Milkshake (2oz. 80 proof)

Whiskey Caramel Milkshake (2oz. 80 proof)

$12.00Out of stock

Thick vanilla milkshake with hand dipped ice cream, blended with bourbon whiskey, caramel and topped with whipped cream.

Coffee Kahlua Blast (2oz. 80 proof)

Coffee Kahlua Blast (2oz. 80 proof)

$12.00Out of stock

Thick vanilla milkshake with hand dipped ice cream, blended with Vodka and Kahlua Coffee Liqueur, coffee and chocolate syrup.

Oreos Cookies n' Dream (2oz. 80 proof)

Oreos Cookies n' Dream (2oz. 80 proof)

$12.00

Thick vanilla milkshake with hand dipped ice cream, blended with Oreos spiked with Vodka

Cocktails

Bourbon Peach Lemonade (2oz. 80 proof)

$11.00

Classic Margarita (2oz. 80 proof)

$11.00

Mango Margarita (2oz. 80 proof)

$11.00

Strawberry Margarita (2oz. 80 proof)

$11.00

Rum Punch (2oz. 80 proof)

$11.00

Long Island Tea (2oz. 80 proof)

$11.00Out of stock

Strawberry Daiquiri

$11.00Out of stock

Desserts

Chocolate Brownie

$4.50Out of stock

Rasberry Walnut Blondie

$4.50

Rice Crispy

$4.50

Trail Mix Bar

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
FRIES, BURGER AND SHAKES. - FAST!

Website

Location

1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216

Directions

