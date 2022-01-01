Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

HomeGrown Cafe

85 Reviews

$

1515 W Porter St

Philadelphia, PA 19145

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Coffee
Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Tater Tots

Breakfast

Cheese Sandwich (No Egg)

$5.99

Egg Sandwich (No Cheese)

$5.99

Served on a Bagel, Cacias Italian Roll, Toast or Waffle

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Served on a Bagel, Cacias Italian Roll, Toast or Waffle

Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$9.49

Served on a Bagel, Cacias Italian Roll, Toast or Waffle

Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$9.49

Served on a Bagel, Cacias Italian Roll, Toast or Waffle

Chicken Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$9.49

Served on a Bagel, Cacias Italian Roll, Toast or Waffle

Steak Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Steak Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$9.49

Served on a Bagel, Cacias Italian Roll, Toast or Waffle

Pork Roll Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Pork Roll Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$9.49

Hand cut and grilled in-store, Served on a Bagel, Cacias Italian Roll, Toast, Croissant or Waffle

Grilled Hotdog Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$9.49

Served on a Bagel, Cacias Italian Roll, Toast or Waffle

Potato Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Served on a Bagel, Cacias Italian Roll, Toast or Waffle

Pepper Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Served on a Bagel, Cacias Italian Roll, Toast or Waffle

YoBo Bacon

YoBo Bacon

$9.99

YoBo Porkroll

$9.99

YoBo Sausage

$9.99

YoBo Steak

$9.99

YoBo Egg And Cheese

$8.99

YoBo Chicken

$9.99

YoBo Peppers

$8.99

Cheese Burrito (No Egg)

$6.49

Egg Burrito (No Cheese)

$6.49

Served with salsa on a White tortilla wrap.

Egg & Cheese Burrito

$8.49

Served with salsa on a White tortilla wrap.

Bacon Egg & Cheese Burrito

Bacon Egg & Cheese Burrito

$9.99

Served with salsa on a White tortilla wrap.

Sausage Egg & Cheese Burrito

$9.99

Served with salsa on a White tortilla wrap.

Chicken Egg & Cheese Burrito

$9.99

Served with salsa on a White tortilla wrap.

Steak Egg & Cheese Burrito

Steak Egg & Cheese Burrito

$9.99

Served with salsa on a White tortilla wrap.

Pork Roll Egg & Cheese Burrito

$9.99

Served with salsa on a White tortilla wrap.

Grilled Hotdog Egg & Cheese Burrito

$9.99

Served with salsa on a White tortilla wrap.

Potato Egg & Cheese Burrito

$8.99

Served with salsa on a White tortilla wrap.

Pepper Egg & Cheese Burrito

$8.99

served with salsa on a White tortilla wrap.

YoBo-rrito Bacon

$9.99

Same as the YoBo but a Burrito, no salsa.

YoBo-rrito Sausage

$9.99

YoBo-rrito Porkroll

$9.99

YoBo-rrito Steak

$9.99

YoBo-rrito Egg And Cheese

$8.49

Make any Sandwich an Omelette!

$5.49

All Omelettes served with Tater Tots

Box of Breakfast

Box of Breakfast

$13.49

Your Choice of meat, your choice of Waffles, Pancakes or French Toast, Scrambled Eggs and Tater Tots

Make It A Breakfast Box!

$1.99

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.25

Assorted Bagels

Bagel with Butter

$3.25

Assorted Bagels

Order of Pancakes

Order of Pancakes

$7.49

Order of Waffles

$7.49

Order of French Toast

$7.49

Order of Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.49

Order of Nutella Pancakes

$8.49

Sides

Bacon

$4.39

Sausage

$4.22

Porkroll

$4.22

Hashbrown

$2.41

Tater Tots

$4.83
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$7.25

Cheese Whiz

Cheesesteak Roll-up

Cheesesteak Roll-up

$6.04

Chicken Fingers

$7.25

Choose your dipping sauce

Pepperoni Roll-up

Pepperoni Roll-up

$4.83

Fries

$6.04

Ranch

$0.49

BBQ Sauce

$0.49

Side Honey Mustard

$0.49

Grape Jelly

$0.49

Strawberry Jelly

$0.49

Milano Cookies

$0.99

Biscotti

$0.99

Side Hot Sauce

$0.49

Bagel

$1.80

Catering

Pretzel

$0.99

Donuts

$2.41

White Toast

$1.99

Side Eggs

$3.29
Nutella Banana Bites

Nutella Banana Bites

$7.25

1oz Herrs Chips

$0.99

3oz Herrs Chips

$1.99

Turkey Bacon

$4.99

Cinnabon Holes

$2.99

Donut Holes

$2.99

Uncrustables

$1.99

Philly Pretzel

$2.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.29

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.29

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$3.29

Corn Muffin

$1.75

Lunch

Plain Steak

$9.99
Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$10.99

American Cheese, Steak on a long roll

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$11.49

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a 12

Chicken Tender Hoagie

$10.99

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a 12

Chicken Tender Italiano

Chicken Tender Italiano

$10.99

Provolone Cheese, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers on a fresh baked Cacias Italian roll

Chicken Tender Parm

Chicken Tender Parm

$10.99

Provolone Cheese, Marinara Sauce on a 12

Barbecue Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

American Cheese, Barbecue sauce on a 12

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Sandwich

$11.49

American Cheese, Bacon, Ranch on a 12

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.49

Hamburger

$6.49

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Cheeseburger

$7.99

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.49

American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Cheesesteak Halfie Box

Cheesesteak Halfie Box

$12.99

6" Cheesesteak on a fresh baked Cacias italian roll. Served with Crunchy fries.

Cheese Burger Halfie Box

$9.99

Cheese Burger Deluxe Box

$9.99

Hot Dog Box

$7.99

Florida Style Box

$9.99

Chicken Cheesesteak Halfie Box

$12.99

Buff Chk Cheesesteak Halfie Box

$12.99
Florida Style Inside Out

Florida Style Inside Out

$5.99

The Best, Fries not included

Hot Dog

$4.99

2 Grilled Beef Hot Dogs on a 6

Cheese Dog

Cheese Dog

$5.99

Texas Tommy

$7.99

2 Grilled Beef Hot Dogs, Bacon, American Cheese on a 6

HG Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Buttery Texas Toast, Cheese

Pizza Pretzel

Pizza Pretzel

$5.99Out of stock

Pepperoni Pizza Pretzel

$6.99

Oil Side

$0.75

Pepperoni Pizza Bagel

$7.25
Pizza Bagel

Pizza Bagel

$6.64

Baked to perfection, this plain bagel is loaded with sauce and cheese and seasoned.

Drinks

Coffee

$2.25
Latte

Latte

$4.99

Hand crafted and perfected by our Baristas

Cappuccino

$4.99

Flat White

$4.99

Americano

$2.73

Chai Latte

$4.99

Cafe con Panna

$3.33

Tea

$2.49

Coffee Refill

$0.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Espresso

$1.99

Macchiato

$3.33

Cafe con Leche

$3.33

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Box Of HG Coffee

$15.99
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Cold Brew

$4.75

Iced Latte

$5.49

Iced Americano

$4.49
Iced Hot Chocolate

Iced Hot Chocolate

$4.49
Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$5.49
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.75

Brewed in-house, complimented by our selection of flavors

20oz Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Water Bottle

$1.00

20oz Pepsi

$2.25

Gatorade

$2.25

Choc Milk

$2.49

10 oz Juice

$1.50

Arctic Splash Gallon

$3.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy full breakfast, lunch, and hand crafted specialty coffee drinks!

Location

1515 W Porter St, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
HomeGrown Coffee and Creations image

Similar restaurants in your area

South Philadelphia Tap Room
orange star4.5 • 1,794
1509 Mifflin St Philadelphia, PA 19145
View restaurantnext
Fuel - South Philly
orange star4.4 • 1,095
1917 E Passyunk Ave Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
FLANNEL - 1819 E Passyunk Ave
orange star4.6 • 239
1819 E Passyunk Ave Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cosmi's Deli
orange star4.5 • 2,123
1501 S 8th St Philadelphia, PA 19147
View restaurantnext
Jet Wine Bar
orange star4.2 • 335
1525 South St Philadelphia, PA 19146
View restaurantnext
Hawthornes Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
738 S 11th Street Philadelphia, PA 19147
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston