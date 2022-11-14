Restaurant header imageView gallery

Homegrown - Downtown Seattle

review star

No reviews yet

999 3rd Ave, Plaza 2

Seattle, WA 98104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Matcha Chicken Avocado
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado
Chicken Pesto

Breakfast

Two Fried Eggs Bowl

Two Fried Eggs Bowl

$11.95

two pasture-raised fried eggs*, applewood bacon, harissa home fries, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, wilted farm greens & chermoula aioli on the side (E, GF)

Sunrise Bowl

Sunrise Bowl

$10.95

two pasture-raised fried eggs*, avocado, roasted tomatoes, feta, cilantro, warm ancient grains, wilted farm greens & carrot lime habanero hot sauce on the side (Vg, D, E, GF)

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$11.95

applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)

1/2 Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

1/2 Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.45

applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)

Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$10.95

avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)

1/2 Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

1/2 Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)

Bowls

Matcha Chicken Avocado

Matcha Chicken Avocado

$13.95

mary’s free-range chicken, avocado, feta, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, warm ancient grains, farm greens & basil lime matcha dressing (D, GF)

Farmstead Cobb

Farmstead Cobb

$15.95

mary’s free-range chicken, blue cheese, pasture-raised egg, applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, farm greens & lemon avocado vinaigrette (D, E, GF)

Plant Powered

Plant Powered

$13.95

shredded carrots, roasted broccoli, chickpeas, shredded beets, sultanas, feta, cilantro, warm ancient grains, farm greens & lemon chermoula dressing (Vg, D, GF)

Sonoran (vegan)

Sonoran (vegan)

$11.95

black beans, ancho roasted corn, avocado, pickled red onions, red cabbage, cilantro, warm ancient grains, farm greens & carrot lime habanero dressing (V, GF)

Sonoran Grass-fed Steak

Sonoran Grass-fed Steak

$15.95

seared grass-fed steak, ancho roasted corn, avocado, pickled red onions, red cabbage, cilantro, warm ancient grains, farm greens & carrot lime habanero dressing (GF)

Spicy Braised Tofu

Spicy Braised Tofu

$12.95

braised tofu, roasted broccoli, avocado, red cabbage, warm ancient grains, farm greens, miso lime dressing & sriracha drizzle (V, S, GF)

Sandwiches

Smoked Pastrami

Smoked Pastrami

$14.95

smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*)

Grass-fed Steak & Blue

Grass-fed Steak & Blue

$15.95

grass-fed steak, blue cheese, caramelized onions, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado

$14.95

thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)

Za’atar Smashed Chickpea

Za’atar Smashed Chickpea

$12.95

Za’atar smashed chickpeas, shredded beets, avocado, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cilantro, lemon harissa tahini & farm greens (V, GF*)

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$13.95

Mary’s free-range chicken, basil pesto, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (GF*)

Chicken Cherry Pecan

Chicken Cherry Pecan

$13.95

chicken salad made with mary’s free-range chicken, tart dark cherries, toasted pecans, celery & fresh herbs, topped with farm greens (N, GF*)

Broccoli Melt

Broccoli Melt

$12.95

white cheddar, smoky roasted broccoli, caramelized onions, chermoula aioli & farm greens (Vg, D, GF*)

BLT

BLT

$12.95

Applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens

1/2 Sandwich Combo

half sandwich plus your choice of a cup of soup or a clean greens side salad
Smoked Pastrami Combo

Smoked Pastrami Combo

$12.95

smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*) Plus your choice of side.

Grass-fed Steak & Blue Combo

Grass-fed Steak & Blue Combo

$13.95

grass-fed steak, blue cheese, caramelized onions, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*) Plus your choice of side.

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado Combo

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado Combo

$12.95

thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*) Plus your choice of side.

Za’atar Smashed Chickpea Combo

Za’atar Smashed Chickpea Combo

$11.45

Za’atar smashed chickpeas, shredded beets, avocado, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cilantro, lemon harissa tahini & farm greens (V, GF*) Plus your choice of side

Chicken Pesto Combo

Chicken Pesto Combo

$11.95

Mary’s free-range chicken, basil pesto, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (GF*) Plus your choice of side.

Chicken Cherry Pecan Combo

Chicken Cherry Pecan Combo

$11.95

chicken salad made with mary’s free-range chicken, tart dark cherries, toasted pecans, celery & fresh herbs, topped with farm greens (N, GF*) Plus your choice of side. N, GF* Plus your choice of side.

Broccoli Melt Combo

Broccoli Melt Combo

$11.45

white cheddar, smoky roasted broccoli, caramelized onions, chermoula aioli & farm greens (Vg, D, GF*) Plus your choice of side.

BLT Combo

BLT Combo

$11.45

Applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens

Beverages

Bottled Tea

Bottled Tea

$3.25
Open Water - Still

Open Water - Still

$2.95
Open Water - Sparkling

Open Water - Sparkling

$2.95
Anchorhead Drip Coffee

Anchorhead Drip Coffee

$2.95

Anchorhead Cold Brew

$4.95
Jones Soda

Jones Soda

$2.45
Full Leaf Tea

Full Leaf Tea

$2.95
Cold-Pressed OJ

Cold-Pressed OJ

$4.95
Spindrift Seltzer

Spindrift Seltzer

$2.95

Sides

Bowl Of Soup

Bowl Of Soup

$6.75
Cup Of Soup

Cup Of Soup

$4.50
Chips

Chips

$2.25
Clean Greens

Clean Greens

$4.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95Out of stock
GF Oatmeal Cookie

GF Oatmeal Cookie

$3.50
Vegan Brownie

Vegan Brownie

$4.45

Regular Bread 1 Slice

$1.50

Gluten-Free Bread 1 Slice

$2.45

Kids

1/2 Turkey & Cheese

1/2 Turkey & Cheese

$3.95

thin-sliced turkey & white cheddar (D, GF*)

Turkey & Cheese

Turkey & Cheese

$7.90

thin-sliced turkey & white cheddar (D, GF*)

1/2 Grilled Cheese

1/2 Grilled Cheese

$3.45

just white cheddar (Vg, D, GF*)

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.90

just white cheddar (Vg, D, GF*)

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Sustainably sourced. Ingredient by ingredient. Farm by farm.

Website

Location

999 3rd Ave, Plaza 2, Seattle, WA 98104

Directions

Gallery
Homegrown - Downtown Seattle image
Homegrown - Downtown Seattle image
Homegrown - Downtown Seattle image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Metropolitan Grill
orange starNo Reviews
820 Second Avenue Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Shawn O'Donnell's - Pioneer Square - 508 2nd AVE
orange starNo Reviews
508 2nd AVE Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Elemental Pizza - Columbia Tower
orange star3.8 • 78
701 5th Ave Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Matsu
orange star4.6 • 422
501 Stadium Place S Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 5,414
200 S Jackson St Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Señor Carbón Peruvian Cuisine - 625 1st Ave Ste 100
orange starNo Reviews
625 1st Avenue Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Serious Pie - Downtown
orange star4.1 • 4,898
2001 4th Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Noi Thai Cuisine - Seattle
orange star4.3 • 4,411
1303 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Kastoori Grill - 94 Stewart St
orange star4.0 • 3,300
94 Stewart St Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Le Panier
orange star4.5 • 1,683
1902 Pike Place Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Eastlake
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Industrial District
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Phinney Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Greenlake
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Madison Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Denny Triangle
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Junction
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Chinatown International District
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
South Lake Union
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston