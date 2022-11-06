Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Salad

Homegrown - Mercer Island

3,248 Reviews

$$

3016 78th Ave SE

Mercer Island, WA 98040

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado Combo
Chicken Pesto
Chicken Cherry Pecan

Breakfast

Two Fried Eggs Bowl

Two Fried Eggs Bowl

$11.95

two pasture-raised fried eggs*, applewood bacon, harissa home fries, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, wilted farm greens & chermoula aioli on the side (E, GF)

Sunrise Bowl

Sunrise Bowl

$10.95

two pasture-raised fried eggs*, avocado, roasted tomatoes, feta, cilantro, warm ancient grains, wilted farm greens & carrot lime habanero hot sauce on the side (Vg, D, E, GF)

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$11.95

applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)

1/2 Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

1/2 Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.45

applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)

Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$10.95

avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)

1/2 Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

1/2 Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)

Bowls

Matcha Chicken Avocado

Matcha Chicken Avocado

$13.95

mary’s free-range chicken, avocado, feta, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, warm ancient grains, farm greens & basil lime matcha dressing (D, GF)

Farmstead Cobb

Farmstead Cobb

$15.95

mary’s free-range chicken, blue cheese, pasture-raised egg, applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, farm greens & lemon avocado vinaigrette (D, E, GF)

Plant Powered

Plant Powered

$13.95

shredded carrots, roasted broccoli, chickpeas, shredded beets, sultanas, feta, cilantro, warm ancient grains, farm greens & lemon chermoula dressing (Vg, D, GF)

Sonoran (vegan)

Sonoran (vegan)

$11.95

black beans, ancho roasted corn, avocado, pickled red onions, red cabbage, cilantro, warm ancient grains, farm greens & carrot lime habanero dressing (V, GF)

Sonoran Grass-fed Steak

Sonoran Grass-fed Steak

$15.95

seared grass-fed steak, black beans, ancho roasted corn, avocado, pickled red onions, red cabbage, cilantro, warm ancient grains, farm greens & carrot lime habanero dressing (GF)

Spicy Braised Tofu

Spicy Braised Tofu

$12.95

braised tofu, roasted broccoli, avocado, red cabbage, warm ancient grains, farm greens, miso lime dressing & sriracha drizzle (V, S, GF)

Sandwiches

Half Sandwich Only

Half Sandwich Only

Smoked Pastrami

Smoked Pastrami

$14.95

smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*)

Grass-fed Steak & Blue

Grass-fed Steak & Blue

$15.95

grass-fed steak, blue cheese, caramelized onions, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado

$14.95

thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)

Za’atar Smashed Chickpea

Za’atar Smashed Chickpea

$12.95

Za’atar smashed chickpeas, shredded beets, avocado, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cilantro, lemon harissa tahini & farm greens (V, GF*)

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$13.95

Mary’s free-range chicken, basil pesto, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (GF*)

Chicken Cherry Pecan

Chicken Cherry Pecan

$13.95

chicken salad made with mary’s free-range chicken, tart dark cherries, toasted pecans, celery & fresh herbs, topped with farm greens (N, GF*)

Broccoli Melt

Broccoli Melt

$12.95

white cheddar, smoky roasted broccoli, caramelized onions, chermoula aioli & farm greens (Vg, D, GF*)

BLT

BLT

$12.95

applewood bacon, roasted tomatoes, farm greens & roasted garlic aioli

Tunisian Tuna Sandwich

Tunisian Tuna Sandwich

$13.95

Sustainably caught white albacore tuna, roasted red peppers, chermoula aioli, parsley & farm greens

1/2 Sandwich Combo

half sandwich plus your choice of a cup of soup or a clean greens side salad
Smoked Pastrami Combo

Smoked Pastrami Combo

$12.95

smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*) Plus your choice of side.

Grass-fed Steak & Blue Combo

Grass-fed Steak & Blue Combo

$13.95

grass-fed steak, blue cheese, caramelized onions, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*) Plus your choice of side.

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado Combo

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado Combo

$12.95

thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*) Plus your choice of side.

Za’atar Smashed Chickpea Combo

Za’atar Smashed Chickpea Combo

$11.45

Za’atar smashed chickpeas, shredded beets, avocado, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cilantro, lemon harissa tahini & farm greens (V, GF*) Plus your choice of side

Chicken Pesto Combo

Chicken Pesto Combo

$11.95

Mary’s free-range chicken, basil pesto, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (GF*) Plus your choice of side.

Chicken Cherry Pecan Combo

Chicken Cherry Pecan Combo

$11.95

chicken salad made with mary’s free-range chicken, tart dark cherries, toasted pecans, celery & fresh herbs, topped with farm greens (N, GF*) Plus your choice of side.

BLT Combo

BLT Combo

$11.45

Applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens

Tunisian Tuna Combo

Tunisian Tuna Combo

$11.95

Sustainably caught white albacore tuna, roasted red peppers, chermoula aioli, parsley & farm greens

Beverages

Bottled Tea

Bottled Tea

$3.25
Open Water - Still

Open Water - Still

$2.95
Open Water - Sparkling

Open Water - Sparkling

$2.95
Jones Soda

Jones Soda

$2.45
Anchorhead Drip Coffee

Anchorhead Drip Coffee

$2.95

Anchorhead Cold Brew

$4.95
Full Leaf Tea

Full Leaf Tea

$2.95
Cold-Pressed OJ

Cold-Pressed OJ

$4.95
Spindrift Seltzer

Spindrift Seltzer

$2.95
Horizon Organic Milk – Regular

Horizon Organic Milk – Regular

$2.50
Horizon Organic Milk – Chocolate

Horizon Organic Milk – Chocolate

$2.50

Sides

Bowl Of Soup

Bowl Of Soup

$6.75
Cup Of Soup

Cup Of Soup

$4.50
Chips

Chips

$2.25
Clean Greens

Clean Greens

$4.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95
GF Oatmeal Cookie

GF Oatmeal Cookie

$3.50
Vegan Brownie

Vegan Brownie

$4.45

Regular Bread 1 Slice

$1.50

Gluten-Free Bread 1 Slice

$2.45

Kids

1/2 Turkey & Cheese

1/2 Turkey & Cheese

$3.95

thin-sliced turkey & white cheddar (D, GF*)

Turkey & Cheese

Turkey & Cheese

$7.90

thin-sliced turkey & white cheddar (D, GF*)

1/2 Grilled Cheese

1/2 Grilled Cheese

$3.45

just white cheddar (Vg, D, GF*)

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.90

just white cheddar (Vg, D, GF*)

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Sustainably sourced. Ingredient by ingredient. Farm by farm.

