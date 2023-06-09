Main picView gallery

Homegrown Pizza 4928 Linksland Dr

No reviews yet

4928 Linksland Dr

Holly Springs, NC 27540

Popular Items

Buffalo Wings

$11.95+

Single (8). Fried chicken wings tossed in homegrown's signature wing sauce served with celery & your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

MED White Pizza

$20.00

MED Jerk Chkn Pizza

$20.00

PIZZA

SMALL

SM Pizza

$10.00

SM Everybody's Pizza

$15.00

SM House Pizza

$15.00

SM Pesto Pizza

$15.00

SM White Pizza

$15.00

SM Hawaiian Pizza

$15.00

SM Veggie Pizza

$15.00

SM Mushroom Pizza

$15.00

SM Greek Pizza

$15.00

SM Jerk Chkn Pizza

$15.00

SM Buffalo Pizza

$15.00

SM BBQ Pizza

$15.00

SM Margherita Pizza

$13.00

SM Meat Lovers

$15.00

MEDIUM

MED Pizza

$14.00

MED Everybody's Pizza

$20.00

MED House Pizza

$20.00

MED Pesto Pizza

$20.00

MED White Pizza

$20.00

MED Hawaiian Pizza

$20.00

MED Veggie Pizza

$20.00

MED Mushroom Pizza

$20.00

MED Greek Pizza

$20.00

MED Jerk Chkn Pizza

$20.00

MED Buffalo Pizza

$20.00

MED BBQ Pizza

$20.00

MED Margherita Pizza

$17.00

MED Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.00

LARGE

LRG Pizza

$16.75

LRG Everybody's Pizza

$25.00

LRG House Pizza

$25.00

LRG Pesto Pizza

$25.00

LRG White Pizza

$25.00

LRG Hawaiian Pizza

$25.00

LRG Veggie Pizza

$25.00

LRG Mushroom Pizza

$25.00

LRG Greek Pizza

$25.00

LRG Jerk Chkn Pizza

$25.00

LRG Buffalo Pizza

$25.00

LRG BBQ Pizza

$25.00

LRG Margherita Pizza

$22.00

LRG Meat Lovers

$25.00

SALADS

SMALL

SM Antipasto

$7.95

SM Buffalo Chkn Salad

$7.95

SM Caesar

$5.95

SM Greek Salad

$7.95

SM Mixed Greens

$5.95

SM Spinach

$6.50

SM Wedge

$6.95

SM Chkn Salad

$6.95

LARGE

LRG Antipasto

$9.95

LRG Buffalo Chkn Salad

$9.95

LRG Caesar

$7.95

LRG Greek Salad

$9.95

LRG Mixed Greens

$7.95

LRG Spinach

$8.50

LRG Wedge

$8.95

LRG Chkn Salad

$8.95

Pasta Salad

$11.95

FOOD

Munchies

Soup

$6.95

Chili

$6.95

Twists

$5.00+

Half order (3). Garlic oil basted bread twists with parmesan cheese & served with homemade marinara sauce

Soft Pretzel Bites

$8.95

Buffalo Wings

$11.95+

Single (8). Fried chicken wings tossed in homegrown's signature wing sauce served with celery & your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Buffalo Shrimp

$10.95

Lightly fried shrimp tossed in homegrown's signature wing sauce served with celery & your choice bleu cheese or ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Served with marinara sauce

Potato Skins

$9.95

Stuffed with cheddar cheese & bacon. Served with sour cream

Fries

$4.50

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Lightly fried tenders with shoestring fries & your choice of dressing

Buffalo Tenders

$9.95

Lightly fried tenders tossed in buffalo sauce served with shoestring fries & your choice of dressing

Onion Rings

$7.95

Nachos

$9.95

Tortilla chips, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions & jalapeños with sour cream & salsa

Crab Cakes

$13.95

Homemade crab cakes with homemade remoulade

Calamari

$10.95

Broccoli Cheddar Bites

$8.95

Broccoli, Cheddar Cheese & Bacon Bits served with Ranch

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.95

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$9.95

Add your favorite ingredients to build your own

House Calzone

$12.95

Spinach, caramelized onions & roasted red peppers

Meatball Calzone

$12.95

Meatballs, onions & black olives

Philly Calzone

$13.95

Steak, mushrooms, onions & green pepper

Chicken Philly Calzone

$13.95

Chicken, mushrooms, onions & green pepper

Burgers

Your Choice of 8oz Ground Beef Burger or Chicken Breast Served with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on a Brioche Bun or Kaiser Roll with your Choice of Chips or Fries

Burger

$10.95

The original favorite served with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion and Choice of Side

Cheeseburger

$11.95

With your choice of cheese served with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion and Choice of Side

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.95

With your choice of cheese served with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion and your Choice of Side

Homegrown Burger

$12.95

With caramelized onions, bacon & American cheese served with Lettuce & Tomato and your Choice of Side

Chili Cheese Burger

$12.95

With chili and American cheese served with lettuce, Tomato & Onion and your Choice of Side

Bleu Burger

$13.95

With bacon and bleu cheese served with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion and your Choice of Side

Bbq Burger

$13.95

With bacon, BBQ sauce & cheddar cheese served with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion and your Choice of Side

Patty Melt

$12.95

On sourdough with caramelized onions, 1000 island dressing & swiss cheese served with your Choice of Side

California Burger

$14.95

With bacon, avocado & cheddar jack cheese served with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion and your Choice of Side

Pastas

Pasta with Meatballs

$9.95

Penne pasta with marinara & meatballs

Penne Pasta

$10.95

With your choice of homemade alfredo or vodka cream sauce

Sandwiches

Meatball

$10.95

Meatballs topped with marinara & melted provolone on hoagie roll

Chicken Parm

$10.95

Breaded and fried chicken topped with marinara & provolone on a hoagie roll

Turkey Club

$10.95

Sourdough bread piled high with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & onion

Italian

$10.95

Ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni, melted provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & Italian dressing on hoagie roll

Avocado

$11.95

Sliced avocados, melted provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, alfalfa sprouts & mayo on hoagie roll

Fried Chicken

$10.95

Fried chicken with lettuce, tomato & onions on a kaiser roll

Philly

$8.95

Grilled top round steak with sautéed green peppers, onions, mushrooms & melted hoagie roll

Chicken Philly

$10.95

Thin sliced chicken breast with sautéed green peppers, onions, mushrooms & melted provolone on a hoagie roll

French Dip

$11.95

Sliced roast beef, au jus & grilled onions with provolone cheese on sourdough bread

Tuna Melt

$10.95

Homemade tuna salad topped with melted provolone cheese on sourdough bread

Crab Sand

$12.95

Homemade crab cake with lettuce, tomato & homemade remoulade sauce on a kaiser roll

Bbq

$9.95

NC pork BBQ on a kaiser roll with a side of cole slaw

Jerk Sand

$10.95

Jerk marinated chicken, pineapple, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers & melted provolone on sourdough bread

Chicken Salad

$9.95

Portobella Sandwich

$10.95

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

$6.95

Marinara sauce & mozzarella

Kids Calzone

$6.95

Ricotta, mozzarella & side of marinara

Cheeseburger Pizza

$6.95

Ketchup, mustard, ground beef & American cheese

Kids Hamburger

$6.95

With fries, yogurt or applesauce

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.95

With fries, yogurt or applesauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

With fries, yogurt or applesauce

Kids Pasta

$5.95

Kids Chicken Tender

$6.95

Kids Corn Dog

$6.95

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.95

Homemade selections from the original cake lady

Brownie Sundae

$6.95

Homemade brownie topped with vanilla ice cream & chocolate sauce

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$6.95

Vanilla ice cream sandwiched between 2 chocolate chip cookies

Root Beer Float

$5.50

Root beer with vanilla ice cream

Key Lime Pie

$6.95

Squat Cups

Buffalo Sauce

$7.00

Dressings Squat Cup

$5.00

Express Lunch

Express Lunch

Express Lunch Special

$8.95

Includes soft drink

Slice

$3.00

Slice Combo

$8.95

2 slices (plain, pepperoni, or mushroom), includes soft drink

Express Lunch - Combos

Chicken Tenders Combo

$8.95

Original or buffalo style

Buffalo Tenders Combo

$8.95

Philly Combo

$9.95

Original or chicken

Chicken Philly Combo

$9.95

Bbq Sandwich Combo

$8.95

Chicken Salad Wrap Combo

$8.95

Meatball Sandwich Combo

$9.95

Turkey Club Wrap Combo

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap Combo

$9.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap Combo

$8.95

Beverage

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Sweetened or unsweetened

Coffee

$3.00

Counter culture's big trouble or decaf

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Milk

$1.25

Chocolate Milk

$1.25

Apple Juice

$1.25

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Mexican Fanta

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
4928 Linksland Dr, Holly Springs, NC 27540

