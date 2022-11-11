Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad
Breakfast & Brunch

Homegrown - South Lake Union

1,367 Reviews

$$

208 Westlake Ave N

Seattle, WA 98109

Matcha Chicken Avocado
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado
Chicken Pesto

Breakfast

Two Fried Eggs Bowl

Two Fried Eggs Bowl

$11.95

two pasture-raised fried eggs*, applewood bacon, harissa home fries, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, wilted farm greens & chermoula aioli on the side (E, GF)

Sunrise Bowl

Sunrise Bowl

$10.95

two pasture-raised fried eggs*, avocado, roasted tomatoes, feta, cilantro, warm ancient grains, wilted farm greens & carrot lime habanero hot sauce on the side (Vg, D, E, GF)

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$11.95

applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)

1/2 Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

1/2 Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.45

applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)

Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$10.95

avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)

1/2 Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

1/2 Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)

Bowls

Matcha Chicken Avocado

Matcha Chicken Avocado

$13.95

mary’s free-range chicken, avocado, feta, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, warm ancient grains, farm greens & basil lime matcha dressing (D, GF)

Farmstead Cobb

Farmstead Cobb

$15.95

mary’s free-range chicken, blue cheese, pasture-raised egg, applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, farm greens & lemon avocado vinaigrette (D, E, GF)

Plant Powered

Plant Powered

$13.95

shredded carrots, roasted broccoli, chickpeas, shredded beets, sultanas, feta, cilantro, warm ancient grains, farm greens & lemon chermoula dressing (Vg, D, GF)

Sonoran (vegan)

Sonoran (vegan)

$11.95

black beans, ancho roasted corn, avocado, pickled red onions, red cabbage, cilantro, warm ancient grains, farm greens & carrot lime habanero dressing (V, GF)

Sonoran Grass-fed Steak

Sonoran Grass-fed Steak

$15.95

seared grass-fed steak, black beans, ancho roasted corn, avocado, pickled red onions, red cabbage, cilantro, warm ancient grains, farm greens & carrot lime habanero dressing (GF)

Spicy Braised Tofu

Spicy Braised Tofu

$12.95

braised tofu, roasted broccoli, avocado, red cabbage, warm ancient grains, farm greens, miso lime dressing & sriracha drizzle (V, S, GF)

Sandwiches

Smoked Pastrami

Smoked Pastrami

$14.95

smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*)

Grass-fed Steak & Blue

Grass-fed Steak & Blue

$15.95

grass-fed steak, blue cheese, caramelized onions, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado

$14.95

thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)

Za’atar Smashed Chickpea

Za’atar Smashed Chickpea

$12.95

Za’atar smashed chickpeas, shredded beets, avocado, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cilantro, lemon harissa tahini & farm greens (V, GF*)

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$13.95

Mary’s free-range chicken, basil pesto, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (GF*)

Chicken Cherry Pecan

Chicken Cherry Pecan

$13.95

chicken salad made with mary’s free-range chicken, tart dark cherries, toasted pecans, celery & fresh herbs, topped with farm greens (N, GF*)

Broccoli Melt

Broccoli Melt

$12.95

white cheddar, smoky roasted broccoli, caramelized onions, chermoula aioli & farm greens (Vg, D, GF*)

Tunisian Tuna Sandwich

Tunisian Tuna Sandwich

$13.95

Sustainably caught white albacore tuna, roasted red peppers, chermoula aioli, parsley & farm greens

1/2 Sandwich Combo

half sandwich plus your choice of a cup of soup or a clean greens side salad
Smoked Pastrami Combo

Smoked Pastrami Combo

$12.95

smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*) Plus your choice of side.

Grass-fed Steak & Blue Combo

Grass-fed Steak & Blue Combo

$13.95

grass-fed steak, blue cheese, caramelized onions, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*) Plus your choice of side.

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado Combo

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado Combo

$12.95

thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*) Plus your choice of side.

Za’atar Smashed Chickpea Combo

Za’atar Smashed Chickpea Combo

$11.45

Za’atar smashed chickpeas, shredded beets, avocado, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cilantro, lemon harissa tahini & farm greens (V, GF*) Plus your choice of side

Chicken Pesto Combo

Chicken Pesto Combo

$11.95

Mary’s free-range chicken, basil pesto, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (GF*) Plus your choice of side.

Chicken Cherry Pecan Combo

Chicken Cherry Pecan Combo

$11.95

chicken salad made with mary’s free-range chicken, tart dark cherries, toasted pecans, celery & fresh herbs, topped with farm greens (N, GF*) Plus your choice of side. N, GF* Plus your choice of side.

Broccoli Melt Combo

Broccoli Melt Combo

$11.45

white cheddar, smoky roasted broccoli, caramelized onions, chermoula aioli & farm greens (Vg, D, GF*) Plus your choice of side.

Tunisian Tuna Combo

Tunisian Tuna Combo

$11.95

Sustainably caught white albacore tuna, roasted red peppers, chermoula aioli, parsley & farm greens

Beverages

Bottled Tea

Bottled Tea

$3.25
Open Water - Still
$2.95

Open Water - Still

$2.95
Open Water - Sparkling
$2.95

Open Water - Sparkling

$2.95
Jones Soda

Jones Soda

$2.45

Anchorhead Cold Brew
$4.95

$4.95
Cold-Pressed OJ
$4.95

Cold-Pressed OJ

$4.95
Spindrift Seltzer
$2.95

Spindrift Seltzer

$2.95

Sides

Bowl Of Soup
$6.75

Bowl Of Soup

$6.75
Cup Of Soup

Cup Of Soup

$4.50
Chips

Chips

$2.25
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95
Clean Greens
$4.50

Clean Greens

$4.50
GF Oatmeal Cookie
$3.50

GF Oatmeal Cookie

$3.50
Vegan Brownie
$4.45

Vegan Brownie

$4.45

Regular Bread 1 Slice

$1.50

Gluten-Free Bread 1 Slice

$2.45

Kids

1/2 Turkey & Cheese

1/2 Turkey & Cheese

$3.95

thin-sliced turkey & white cheddar (D, GF*)

Turkey & Cheese

Turkey & Cheese

$7.90

thin-sliced turkey & white cheddar (D, GF*)

1/2 Grilled Cheese

1/2 Grilled Cheese

$3.45

just white cheddar (Vg, D, GF*)

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.90

just white cheddar (Vg, D, GF*)

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Sustainably sourced. Ingredient by ingredient. Farm by farm.

Website

Location

208 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109

Directions

