Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Great food, great neighbors, great vibes.
Location
2720 Old Lebanon Rd., Suite 107, Nashville, TN 37214
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Uncle Bud's Catfish Chicken & Such - 2719 Old Lebanon Road
No Reviews
2719 Old Lebanon Road Nashville, TN 37214
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Nashville
007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurant