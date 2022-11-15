Restaurant header imageView gallery

Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

2720 Old Lebanon Rd., Suite 107

Nashville, TN 37214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Homegrown Original Cheeseburger
The Jackson
Quesadilla of the Day

Munchies

House smoked bologna served with house pimento cheese, house sweet/hot pickles and saltine crackers.

Bacon Popcorn

$7.50

Warm popcorn, crumbled bacon, parmesan cheese

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.50

House-roasted chicken covered with warm cheddar and cream cheese mixed with hot sauce, topped with gorgonzola cheese. Served with tortilla chips & pita. NOTE: May take up to 20 minutes to prepare.

Chips & Salsa

$6.25+

House-made traditional style salsa.

Quesadilla of the Day

$9.75

Ask your server what we have cooked up for you today!

Hummus

$7.25

House-roasted garlic hummus with pita OR carrot sticks. For both, add 2.00.

Pimento Cheese & Crackers

$7.50

House-made pimento cheese made with Sweetwater Valley smoked cheddar cheese served with saltines & pita.

Stuffed Jalapenos

$9.75

Baked fresh jalapenos stuffed with our house pimento cheese, wrapped in Broadbent bacon. Served with a side of our housemade special sauce...ranch. NOTE: May take up to 20 minutes to prepare.

Chip/Pita Refill

$2.00

SMOKED BOLOGNA APP

$12.25

Burgers

Homegrown Original Cheeseburger

$12.00

Fresh 1/4 lb seasoned beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions with mayo, mustard and ketchup.

BBQ bacon

$13.50

Fresh 1/4 lb seasoned beef patty topped with Broadbent bacon, house-made BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, and Sweetwater Valley smoked cheddar.

Bacon & Pimento Cheese

$13.50

Fresh 1/4 lb seasoned beef patty topped with house-made pimento cheese, Broadbent bacon and tomato.

Turkey

$12.50

Fresh 1/4 lb seasoned turkey patty topped with house-made hummus, caramelized onions, smoked gouda, pesto mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Black Bean

$14.00

Back bean burger topped with pepper jack cheese, salsa, avocado, lettuce and tomato.

Gluten Free HOMEGROWN ORIGINAL BURGER

$14.50

Gluten Free BBQ BACON BURGER

$16.00

Gluten Free BACON PIMENTO BURGER

$16.00

Gluten Free TURKEY BURGER

$15.00

Gluten Free BLACK BEAN BURGER

$16.50

Hot & Hearty

Barbecue Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Macaroni mixed with house-made cheese sauce topped with chicken OR pork, house barbecue sauce, smoked cheddar and scallions.

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$14.75

Macaroni mixed with house-made cheese sauce topped with chicken, buffalo sauce, bacon, bleu cheese, tomatoes and scallions.

Hot Brown

$14.75

Open-faced sandwich with turkey breast, Broadbent bacon, tomato and house-made mornay sauce on sourdough.

Meatloaf & Mash

$14.25

House-made meatloaf with creamy mashed potatoes

Shrimp & Grits

$17.25

Fresh gulf shrimp atop Wiesenberger Mills grits with tomatoes, bacon, onions and mushrooms

LASAGNA - VEGGIE

$13.50Out of stock

HOPPIN JOHN + CORNBREAD

$13.50Out of stock

Sandwiches

Barbecue Pork Roast Hoagie

$12.25

House-roasted pork butt, house-made barbecue sauce and ancho chili slaw on a hoagie roll

BLT+A

$13.50

Broadbent bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on sourdough

Build Your Own Grilled Cheese

$9.50

A blend of local cheese melted on sourdough. Add bacon, ham or turkey +2.00. Add Roast beef, pork BBQ or chicken +4.00. Add avocado, tomato or banana peppers +1.00.

Gluten Free BBQ SANDWICH

$14.75

Gluten Free BLT+A

$16.00

Gluten Free CHX SALAD SANDWICH

$13.25

Gluten Free DELI BOMB

$15.00

Gluten Free GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

Gluten Free HAM & SWISS

$15.00

Gluten Free JACKSON

$15.25

Gluten Free MEATLOAF SANDWICH

$15.25

Gluten Free PB&J

$10.00

Gluten Free PORTO SANDWICH

$17.45

Gluten Free TURKEY AVO

$16.00

Gluten Free GRILLED PIMENTO CHEESE

$12.25

Grilled Pimento Cheese

$9.75

Ham & Swiss

$12.50

Ham, swiss cheese, arugula, apple and house dijonnaise on sourdough

Italian Deli Bomb

$12.50

Grilled pepperoni, salami, ham, banana peppers and provolone topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato and Italian dressing on toasted hoagie roll.

Lucy's Chicken Salad

$10.75

All white meat chicken salad, celery, red grapes and pecans with lettuce and tomato on a croissant

Meatloaf Sub

$12.50

House-made meatloaf topped with mayo, lettuce and tomato on a hoagie roll

PB & J

$7.50

House-made peanut butter and strawberry jam on sourdough. Add bacon for +2.00.

Portabella

$14.95

Portabella cap, Noble Springs chevre, pickled onions, arugula and balsamic reduction on sourdough

The Jackson

$12.75

Local roast beef, Sweetwater Valley buttermilk cheddar, horseradish, pickled onions, banana peppers and mayo on hoagie roll with side of au jus.

Turkey Avocado

$13.50

Turkey breast, Sweetwater Valley smoked cheddar, house-made green tomato jam, avocado and lettuce on sourdough. Add bacon +2.00; it's a game changer!

RUEBEN

$12.50Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Creamy Tomato Basil Soup

$4.00+Out of stock

Soup Of The Day

$4.00+

Caesar Salad

$12.50

Romaine lettuce, parmesan and croutons with house-made Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$14.25

Romaine lettuce, avocado, Broadbent bacon, boiled egg, tomato and bleu cheese with peppercorn ranch

Portabella & Tempeh Salad

$16.50

Portabella mushroom, Short Mountain Cultures ABC tempeh, baby arugula, Noble Springs chevre and Castelvetrano olives with greek vinaigrette

Sides

Add Chicken

$4.00

Add Shrimp (4ps)

$8.00

Add Tempeh

$4.00

Avocado

$2.00

Broccoli Salad W/ Bacon

$3.50+

Fruit cup

$3.00

Green Bean Casserole

$3.25+

Hammond's Potato Salad

$3.50+

House Mac & Cheese

$4.00+

Pickles

$1.50+

Side Caesar

$5.75

Side Cobb Salad

$6.00

Side Potato Chips

$0.50

Side Salad

$5.75

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato and carrots

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Tomato Soup

$4.00+Out of stock

Dessert

Apple Crisp

$8.75+

Warm cinnamon apples topped with house-made oat streusel, real whipped cream and fresh nutmeg

Caramel Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Warm chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce and pecans

Pie Of The Day

$6.00+

WHOLE PIE

$17.00

BREAD PUDDING

$8.00Out of stock

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

Not Beer

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

6.75 oz

Milk

$1.75+

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.50

HOT TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$2.75

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.75

Little Homie Plates

LITTLE HOMIE Chicken Salad Sandwich (1/2)

$7.50

LITTLE HOMIE Cheeseburger (Plain)

$7.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich (1/2) LITTLE HOMIE

$7.50

LITTLE HOMIE Mac & Cheese

$7.50

PB&J Sandwich (1/2) LITTLE HOMIE

$7.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Great food, great neighbors, great vibes.

Location

2720 Old Lebanon Rd., Suite 107, Nashville, TN 37214

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Uncle Bud's Catfish Chicken & Such - 2719 Old Lebanon Road
orange starNo Reviews
2719 Old Lebanon Road Nashville, TN 37214
View restaurantnext
Edley's Bar-B-Que - Donelson
orange starNo Reviews
2719 Lebanon Pike Nashville, TN 37214
View restaurantnext
Uncle Bud's Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
2719 Old Lebanon Road Nashville, TN 37214
View restaurantnext
Party Fowl - Donelson
orange starNo Reviews
2620 Lebanon Pike Donelson, TN 37214
View restaurantnext
Sunflower Bakehouse
orange star4.8 • 287
2414 Lebanon Pike Nashville, TN 37214
View restaurantnext
Troll House Cottage
orange starNo Reviews
222 McGavock Pike Nashville, TN 37214
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nashville

007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
orange star4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Southern Steak & Oyster
orange star4.5 • 14,484
150 3rd Ave S Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
Peg Leg Porker Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 7,772
903 Gleaves St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
orange star4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurantnext
Epice
orange star4.9 • 4,220
2902 12th Ave S Nashville, TN 37204
View restaurantnext
Slim & Husky's - Nashville/Buchanan Arts District
orange star4.5 • 4,174
911 Buchanan St Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston