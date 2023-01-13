  • Home
  • /
  • Sonoma
  • /
  • Homegrown Bagels - 201 West Napa Street Suite 21
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Homegrown Bagels 201 West Napa Street Suite 21

review star

No reviews yet

201 West Napa Street

Suite 21

Sonoma, CA 95476

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Meats, Egg & Cheese
Bagel & Cream Cheese
Lox Special

Dining Option

Eat Here

Take With

Bagels To Go

Single Bagel

$1.75

The Hole Bagel

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$10.00

6 Big Bagels

1 Dozen Bagels

$20.00

Where 12 equals 13

Minnie Bagels

$1.25

Half a Hole Bagel

1/2 Dozen Minnie Bagels

$6.50

6 Not so Little Bagels

1 Dozen Minnie Bagels

$12.00

Where 12 equals 13

The Deal

$15.00

1/2 Dozen Bagels + Tub of Cream Cheese

The Big Deal

$25.00

The Deal + Lox Pkg

Strudel

$2.50

Baked Fresh in House

Challah

Out of stock

Friday Saturday & Sunday Only! Soft and Buttery

Bagel Basics

Bagel & Butter

$3.00

Bagel & Jam

$3.00

The Quintessential Bagel

Bagel & Cinnamon Sugar

$3.00

Sweet Quintessential Bagel

Bagel & Peanut Butter

$4.00

Hey Guys, it's peanut butter!

Bagel & Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.00

PB&J Better than ever !

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.50

The Basic

Bagel & Cream Cheese & Bacon

$7.00

Everything's Better with Bacon

Bagel & Cream Cheese & Avocado

$6.75

Even Better with Avocado

Bagel & Nutella

$4.00

Deli Sandwiches

B.L.T. Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

$10.00

Either you like Bacon or you're wrong!

B.L.A.T. = BLT + Avocado

$11.50

The "A" is for Avocado! The Bacon of the Friut World

C.B.O.T. Cream Cheese, Bacon, Onion & Tomato

$9.00

Great Combo!

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.00

House Roasted Chicken Breast, with the "Works"

Petaluma Melt Down

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Breast Plus Bacon & Provolone. and the "Works" This is a serious sandwicn!

Black Forest Ham Sandwich

$10.00

Thin Siced and Piled High W/ the "Works" I suggest adding Swiss, but the choice is yours

Roasted Turkey

$10.00

House Roasted Turkey Breast W/ the "Works" Would you like to add cheese?

Club Sandwich

$12.00

Turkey, Bacon, Cheese Choice W/ the "Works"

Ham Club Sandwich

$12.00

Ham, Bacon, Cheese Choice W/ the "Works"

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Lettuce, Pickles, Mayo and Tomato

Tuna Melt

$11.00

House Made Tuna Salad served warm with Melted Cheese served Open-Faced

Bagel Dog

$8.00

Big Dog with Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup & Onions. I like cheese on mine, you too?

Egg Sandwichs

Egg Sandwich

$6.00

2 Egg Omlette on a Buttered Bagel

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.50

Cheddar, Jack, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Provolone or Cream Cheese

Egg & Meat

$8.50

Bacon, Ham, Sausage or Chorizo

Meats, Egg & Cheese

$10.50

Bacon, Ham, Sausage or Chorizo and Cheddar, Jack, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Provolone or Cream Cheese

L.E.O.

$14.00

Lox, Eggs & Onions - New York Classic

Stuart's Special

$15.00

Lox, Eggs & Onions - New York Classic plus choice of Bacon, Ham, Sausage or Chorizo

Specials

Ruben

$15.00

THE RUBEN IS BACK! House Roasted Brisket with Provolone Cheese and Sauerkraut . Mustard & Mayo. Served Hot! On our "Bagel Bun" (softer and amazing)

Lox Special

$14.00

Speciality of the House! Cream Cheese, Lox (Smoked Salmon) Tomatoes, Red Onions & Capers (if you want 'em)

Carina's Caballera

$11.00

Jalepeño Cream Cheese, Bacon & Egg, Avocado & Tomato

The Dude

$10.00

Cream Cheese, Avocado, Bacon, Cucumbers, Sprouts

Cowboy

$11.50

BLT + Egg

Ranchero

$10.00

Jalepeño Cream Cheese, Bacon, Avocado & Tomato

ABC Bagel

$9.00

Avocado, Bacon & Cream Cheese

Salt Lick

$5.25

Salt Bagel with Melted Cheese & Garlic

Veggie Sandwiches

The Veggie Sandwich

$7.50

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Cucumbers, Sprouts and Choice of Cheese or Avocado

Summer Special

$7.50

Cream Cheese, Avocado, Tomato & Onion

Green Valley Special

$7.50

Cream Cheese, Avocado, Cucumbers & Sprouts

Cooler Items

Cream Cheese

$6.00

House Whipped Cream Cheese

Lox

$10.00

1/4 lb sliced Lox

Tub of Jam

$4.00

"Must be Jam 'cause Jelly don't shake like that!

Tub of Butter

$5.00

1/2 lb Butter

Potato Chips

$2.00

Kettle Chips

Sides

Sides

Cold Drinks

Water

$1.00

Sparkling Water

$1.25

Soda

$1.50

Orange Juice

$3.50Out of stock

Fresh Squeezed & Amazing

Apple Juice

$2.50

Sparkling Apple Juice

$2.00

Milk (Cow of course)

$1.50

Chocolate Milk (Also Cow)

$1.50

Izze

$1.75

Snapple

$2.50

V-8

$1.75

Hot Drinks

House Coffee

$3.00

Fresh Ground Dark Roast

Triple Double (Best Bet)

$4.00

Double Shot Espresso Triple Shot water

Latte

$4.25

Espresso W/ Steamed Milk and Foam

Espresso

$3.50

Classic and Strong

Mocha

$4.25

Chocolate Latte

Cappuccino

$4.25

Espresso W/ Foam Only

Red Eye

$3.50

House Coffee W/ a shot of Espresso

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75

House Coffee W Foamed Milk

Americano

$4.00

Espresso W/ extra water... Try the Triple Double instead, trust me.

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

No Powdered Crap!

Assorted Teas

$2.50

Just Ask

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Restaurant info

Sonoma's Bagel Bakery & Cafe Since 1978 Fresh Baked Bagels, Great Sandwiches & a Friendly Vibe for over 44 years Open 7 Days a week from 7:30 AM till 1:30 PM Stuart & the Hole Gang

Location

201 West Napa Street, Suite 21, Sonoma, CA 95476

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Casa Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.3 • 798
121 E Spain St Sonoma, CA 95476
View restaurantnext
HopMonk Tavern - Sonoma
orange starNo Reviews
691 Broadway St Sonoma, CA 95476
View restaurantnext
The Red Grape
orange starNo Reviews
529 first st. west SONOMA, CA 95476
View restaurantnext
El Dorado Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
405 First Street West Sonoma, CA 95476
View restaurantnext
Slice Shack by Mary's - Sonoma Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
14 W Spain St Sonoma, CA 95476
View restaurantnext
Mary's Pizza Shack - Sonoma Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
8 West Spain Street Sonoma, CA 95476
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sonoma

B&V Whiskey Bar & Grille - B&V
orange star4.3 • 1,053
400 1st St E Sonoma, CA 95476
View restaurantnext
La Casa Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.3 • 798
121 E Spain St Sonoma, CA 95476
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sonoma
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Novato
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Vallejo
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Rohnert Park
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Vallejo
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Napa
review star
Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)
San Rafael
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston