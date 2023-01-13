Homegrown Bagels 201 West Napa Street Suite 21
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Restaurant info
Sonoma's Bagel Bakery & Cafe Since 1978 Fresh Baked Bagels, Great Sandwiches & a Friendly Vibe for over 44 years Open 7 Days a week from 7:30 AM till 1:30 PM Stuart & the Hole Gang
Location
201 West Napa Street, Suite 21, Sonoma, CA 95476
Gallery