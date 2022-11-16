Homemade Cafe
2454 Sacramento Street
Berkeley, CA 94702
2 egg basics
two egg breakfast
2 eggs served with choice of side and toast
meat and two egg breakfast
your choice of bacon, ham, homemade pork sausage patties, chicken apple sausage links served with 2 cage free eggs, choice of side and choice toast
steak and eggs
6 oz. marinated center cut sirloin steak with 2 cage free eggs, choice of side and buttered toast
Huevos Rancheros
two eggs, over easy, cheese, salsa, sour cream, guacamole and black beans with flour or corn tortillas
corned beef hash and two eggs
Homemade corned beef, bell peppers and onions tossed with our home fries, served with two cage eggs and choice of toast
brisket hash
braised brisket with carrots and peas tossed with our home fries and served two eggs and choice of toast
2 egg scrambles
Mexican scramble
scrambled with Homemade chorizo, green chiles and grated cheese served with you choice of side and buttered toast
Cajun scramble
scrambled with spicy andouille sausage, bell peppers and cheese served with your choice of side and buttered toast
Italian scramble
scrambled with onions, mushrooms, tomato topped with pesto and served with choice of side and buttered toast
LEO scramble
Lox, Eggs, and Onion scrambled served with a Baron's bagel and cream cheesen and choice of side
Vegan Breakfast
savory marinated tofu with onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and spinach served with your choice of side and dry taost
3 egg omelets
Cheese Omelette
three egg omelette with choice of cheese served with choice of side and toast
meat and cheese omelet
3 egg omelet with your choice of meat and cheese, served with choice of side and toast
S+M
3 egg omelet with spinach, mushrooms and feta cheese served with choice of side and toast
S+S+T
3 egg omelet with Swiss cheese, scallions, and tomato with choice of side and toast
Denver
3 egg omelet with ham, bell peppers, onions and jack cheese served with choice of side and toast
B+G+J
3 egg omelet with bacon, guacamole, and jack cheese served with choice of side and toast
T+G+J
3 egg omelet with turkey, guacamole and jack cheese with choice of side and toast
custom omelette
southern inspired homemade originals
fried chicken and waffle
our whole wheat cinnamon vanilla waffle with a buttermilk brined twice fried boneless chicken thigh drizzled with our original maple-orange-cayenne glaze and served with both syrup and sausage cream gravy
biscuits
Two flaky homemade buttermilk -bacon fat biscuits served with whipped butter on the side
Biscuits and gravy
Homemade buttermilk bacon fat biscuits smothered in our signature sausage cream gravy served with two cage free eggs cooked to your liking and choice of side.
Brkfst biscuit sandwich
open face biscuit sandwich with our buttermilk brined fried chicken thigh, an egg and our country sausage cream gravy, served with choice of side
Brkfst Gumbo
12 oz bowl of chicken, andouille and shrimp gumbo made with a bacon fat roux and topped with two poached eggs, served with choice of side and two buttermilk bacon fat biscuits.
chili and two eggs
2 cage free eggs served with an 8oz. cup of our award winning all beef chuck wagon chili along with choice of side and toast
Cajun scramble
scrambled with spicy andouille sausage, bell peppers and cheese served with your choice of side and buttered toast
side of Biscuits and gravy
two of our homemade buttermilk-bacon fat biscuits smothered in our country sausage -cream gravy
Country benedict
two poached eggs, and buttermilk brined fried chicken thigh on a buttermilk-bacon fat biscuit topped with country sausage cream gravy and served with choice of side and sliced tomato
country burrito
all the basic ingredients along with fried boneless chicken thighs, and our country sausage cream gravy.
Side Gravy
Side Bis+gravy
all of them
basic burrito
cage free eggs, cheese, home fries, salsa, sour cream in a 14 inch tortilla with the option to add guacamole and/or black beans.
gringo burrito
all the basic ingredients along with your choice of bacon, ham,home made pork sausage, or chicken apple sausage
veggie burrito
all the basic ingredients along with spinach, mushrooms and tomato
el jefe
all the basic ingredients along with our homemade chorizo sausage, and mild green Anaheim chilis
Irish burrito
all the basic ingredients along with diced corned beef, bell peppers and onions
chutzpah burrito
all the basic ingredients along with grilled red onions and choice of pastrami or braised brisket
texan burrito
all the basic ingredients along with our award winning all beef Texas style chili.
country burrito
all the basic ingredients along with fried boneless chicken thighs, and our country sausage cream gravy.
Porky
all the basic ingredients along with our homemade BBQ pulled pork
sweet stuff
fried chicken and waffle
our whole wheat cinnamon vanilla waffle with a buttermilk brined twice fried boneless chicken thigh drizzled with our original maple-orange-cayenne glaze and served with both syrup and sausage cream gravy
week day combo
choice of meat or homefries, a waffle or a short stack of pancakes or short stack of cinnamon swirl french toast and one egg
Pumpkin pancakes
our original recipe made with pumpkin puree, whole wheat, buttermilk and classic pumpkin pie spices: vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice and clove served with whipped butter, syrup and topped with powdered sugar.
Pancakes
A full stack of 3 Homemade classic buttermilk pancakes served with whipped butter and log cabin syrup.
Blueberry Pancakes
full stack of 3 classic buttermilk pancakes with blueberries in every bite.
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
full stack of 3 classic buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips in every bite and dusted with powdered sugar
Short stack Pumpkin Pancakes
our original recipe made with pumpkin puree, whole wheat, buttermilk and classic pumpkin pie spices: vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice and clove served with whipped butter, syrup and topped with powdered sugar.
short stack pancakes
short stack blue
short stack choc. pan
single Pumpkin Pancake
our original recipe made with pumpkin puree, whole wheat, buttermilk and classic pumpkin pie spices: vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice and clove served with whipped butter, syrup and topped with powdered sugar.
single pancake
single blue
single choc. pan
Pumpkin waffle
our original recipe made with pumpkin puree, whole wheat, buttermilk and classic pumpkin pie spices: vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice and clove served with whipped butter, syrup and topped with powdered sugar.
Waffle
whole wheat, cinnamon, nutmeg, and bubttermilk recipe
pecan waffle
our whole wheat, cinnamon, and vanilla waffle with toasted pecans in every bite.
Cinnamonn Swirl French Toast
short FT
single FT
Breakfast Bread Pudding
short pudding
single pudding
spec pudding
daily muffin
daily coffee cake
Maple syrup
Biscuts
Semifreddis Pastries
A variety of Croissants and Morning Buns delivered daily from Semifreddi's Bakery locally owned and operated.
Sht Spec Pudding
bagel plates, Frittata, brunch salad and more
lox plate plain bagel
toasted bagel with cream cheese, lox, tomato, arugula, red onion, roast red peppers and capers
lox plate onion bagel
bagel plate plain bagel
without lox
bagel plate onion bagel
frittata
3 eggs baked with cheese and seasonally inspired vegetarian ingredients warmed on the grill and served over a bed of organic salad greens, and a few home fries.
Seasonal Brunch Salad
salad of organic salad greens and wild arugula with garlic croutons and a poached egg with seasonal ingredients and dressings
Granola
Homemade recipe
Steel-cut Oatmeal
with raisins
breakfast sandwiches
FRECH-fried egg ham and cheeae
Two fried eggs with ham and cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough
Breakfast BABE
Bacon, Arugula, Basil, Egg, and tomato on toasted whole wheat with mayo
Breakfast burger
1/3 lb homemade burger patty (1/3 beef, 1/3 ground bacon. 1/3 breakfast sauasge on either a burger bun or cinnamon swirl french toast with cheddar cheese and and egg , comes with choice of side .
Monte Cristo
grilled ham, turkey, swiss, cheddar, annd an egg on battered sourdough or cinnamon swirl bread, dusted with powdered sugar
Brkfst biscuit sandwich
open face biscuit sandwich with our buttermilk brined fried chicken thigh, an egg and our country sausage cream gravy, served with choice of side
Breakfast Grilled Cheese
provolonne, tomato, arugula, roasted red peppers, and an egg on grilled sourdough
fried chicken brunch sand
open faced sandwich on cinnamon french toast with bacon, cheddar, maple-orange-cayenne glazed fried chicken, an egg and topped with sausage-cream grave, served with choice of side.
Home Fry specialties
HomeFry Heaven
Lots of home fries with cheese, salsa, sour cream, plus your choice of gucamole or pesto:ot
chili cheese fries
Lots of home fries with jack and cheddar cheese topped with our award winning chuck wagon chili and sour cream.
BBQ pork loaded home fries
lots of home fries topped with BBQ pulled pork and cheese
Southern Breakfast Poutine
lots of home fries topped with our country sausage cream gravy and cheese
Hashes
salads
Seasonal Brunch Salad
salad of organic salad greens and wild arugula with garlic croutons and a poached egg with seasonal ingredients and dressings
side mixed green salad
organic spring mix and wild arugula with cherry tomatoes, red onions and garlic croutons with choice of dressing
large mixed greeen salAd
organic spring mix and wild arugula with cherrry tomatoes, red oinoins, and garlic croutons with choice of dressing
cole slaw
Homemade cabbage , carrot, bell pepper slaw with our original perfectly balanced slightly sweet, tangy dressing.
gumbo and chili
classic deli
NYC inspired sandwiches
Classic Chutzpah sandwich
6 oz. of your choice of hot pastrami, corned beef, or braised brisket with grilled red onions on rye bread with deli mustard
Reuben
hot corned beef on grilled rye with melted swiss, sour kraut and corrupted sauce
Rachel
hot pastrami on grilled rye with melted provolone cheese and coleslaw
Dwight sandwich
hot briskett with grilled onion and melted cheddar on a french roll
Holy Trinity
3 oz. of hot corned beef, pastrami, and our braised brisket (yes 9 oz. total) on a french roll with melted Swiss cheese, grilled red onions, sour kraut, and our corrupted sauce.
Homemade Classics and Specialties
CFCBLT
chicken fried bacon, lettuce and tomato on toasted whole wheat with corrupted sauce.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted whole wheat
smoked trout BLT
Fried chicken sandwich
southern fried chicken thigh on a challah roll with pickles, Cole slaw, and corrupted sauce.
bbq pork sandwich
california Club
sliced turkey, bacon and guacamole on toasted sour dough with lettuce tomato and mayo
classic club
Grilled cheese
Tuna melt
Tuna salad, cheddar cheese and tomato on grilled sour dough
Steak sandwich
thinly sliced steak, grilled onions and melted provolone on a french roll
The "B" sammy
turkey, ham, bacon, guacamole, cheddar cheese, lettuce tomato and mayo on a french roll
vegetarian sandwiches
meatless burger
grilled Beyond Burger(vegan) on grilled challah burger bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo and pickles on the side
GCLT
Guacamole, Cheddar, lettuce , tomato, mayo on toasted whole wheat
Grilled cheese
Breakfast Grilled Cheese
provolonne, tomato, arugula, roasted red peppers, and an egg on grilled sourdough
sides, small plates, ala carte items
2 EGGS
One Egg
side of meat
choice on bacon, ham, homemade pork sausage patties, chicken aplle sausage
breakfast burger patty
home fries
homefries with sour cream
grits
black beans
Grit+cheese
guacamole
pesto
daily muffin
daily coffee cake
fruit bowl
pineapple, canteloupe, oranges, and grapes garnished with seasonal berries
Seasnal Berries
sliced seasonal berries
Toast
choice of whole wheat, sour dough, rye, udis gluten free, english muffin
Bagel
plain bagel with cream cheese
onion bagel with cream cheese
Plain bagel with cream cheese and lox
Onion bagel with cream cheese and lox
Sliced banana
Cottage cheese or yogurt
corned beef hash
Homemade corned beef along with bell peppers and onions tossed with our home fries
Side Chix Thigh
Steak
Sm Fruit
1/2 HF
1/2 Grit
1/2 BB
Side Spin
Semifreddis Pastries
A variety of Croissants and Morning Buns delivered daily from Semifreddi's Bakery locally owned and operated.
Brisket Hash
hot beverages
coffee
Homemade's signature blend of organic fair trade coffee by McLaughlin coffee
tea
organic Mightly Leaf Tea
latte
double shot of organic fair trade esppresso and steamed milk
Chai latte
Rishi organic chai latte
Cappuccino
organic fair trade espresso with foamed milk
Double cappucicino
double shot of organic fair trade espresso with foamed milk
Mocha with whipped cream
single shot of organic fair trade espresso with homemade chocolate sauce and steamed milk
Espresso
single shot of organic fair trade espresso with homemade chocolate sauce and steamed milk
Hot chocolate with whipped cream
Homemade chocolate sauce with steamed milk with whipped cream
KIds hot chocolate
Small homemade chocolate sauce with steamed milk and whipped cream
Cafe au lait
Our freshly brewed coffee blend with steamed milk
Steamed milk
Milk steamed to order
Spec latte
Dbl Mocha
Double espresso
cold beverages
Freshly squeezed orange juice
Apple, cranberry or tomato juice
choice of apple, cranberry or tomato juice
Homemade Lemonade
Homemade lemonade with fresh lemon juice
Ice tea
Feshly brewed unsweetend black ice tea
Soda
Choice of soda
Sparkling mineral water
bottle of sparkling mineral water
milk
Choc. Milk
Ice chai
Ice Mocha
Ice latte
Ice Coffee
Beer, wine. soju cocktails
12 oz. beer
12 oz bottle of Trumer Pilsner brewed in Berkeley
Mimosa
sparkling wine with choice of juice
carafe of mimosas
Full bottle of sparkling wine with choice of juice
glass of sparkling wine
glass of sparkling wine
Bloody Mary
Homemade Bloody mary mix and 2oz. of soju garnished with lemon
Bacon Bloody Mary
Homemade bloody mary mix and 2oz. of bacon infused soju garnished with a strip of bacon
Bellini
carafe of bellinis
kids meals
K #1 meat and pancake
I/2 order of bacon or sausage with choice of pancake, french toast with a small drink
K #2 fruit & bagel
mixed fruit or a banana and a toasted bagel with choice of drink
K #3 grilled cheese sandwich
grilled cheese sandwich and a drink just the right size for the kids
K #4 fried chicken strips
fried buttermilk brined chicken thigh cut into strips served with some of our corrupted sauce on the side (lots of kids love it) and a drink
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
