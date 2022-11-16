Homemade Cafe imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Homemade Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

2454 Sacramento Street

Berkeley, CA 94702

Order Again

2 egg basics

2 cage free eggs cooked to your liking, choice of side, toast and a variety of other options
two egg breakfast

two egg breakfast

$12.00

2 eggs served with choice of side and toast

meat and two egg breakfast

meat and two egg breakfast

$15.00

your choice of bacon, ham, homemade pork sausage patties, chicken apple sausage links served with 2 cage free eggs, choice of side and choice toast

steak and eggs

steak and eggs

$20.00

6 oz. marinated center cut sirloin steak with 2 cage free eggs, choice of side and buttered toast

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$17.00

two eggs, over easy, cheese, salsa, sour cream, guacamole and black beans with flour or corn tortillas

corned beef hash and two eggs

corned beef hash and two eggs

$17.00

Homemade corned beef, bell peppers and onions tossed with our home fries, served with two cage eggs and choice of toast

brisket hash

$17.00

braised brisket with carrots and peas tossed with our home fries and served two eggs and choice of toast

2 egg scrambles

2 cage free eggs scrambled with a variety of ingredients and served with your choice of side and buttered toast
Mexican scramble

Mexican scramble

$17.00

scrambled with Homemade chorizo, green chiles and grated cheese served with you choice of side and buttered toast

Cajun scramble

Cajun scramble

$17.00

scrambled with spicy andouille sausage, bell peppers and cheese served with your choice of side and buttered toast

Italian scramble

Italian scramble

$17.00

scrambled with onions, mushrooms, tomato topped with pesto and served with choice of side and buttered toast

LEO scramble

$18.00

Lox, Eggs, and Onion scrambled served with a Baron's bagel and cream cheesen and choice of side

Vegan Breakfast

$16.00

savory marinated tofu with onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and spinach served with your choice of side and dry taost

3 egg omelets

a classic omelet prepared soft inside with 3 cage free eggs filled with a variety of ingredients served with your choice of side and buttered toast

Cheese Omelette

$14.00

three egg omelette with choice of cheese served with choice of side and toast

meat and cheese omelet

$17.00

3 egg omelet with your choice of meat and cheese, served with choice of side and toast

S+M

$18.00

3 egg omelet with spinach, mushrooms and feta cheese served with choice of side and toast

S+S+T

$18.00

3 egg omelet with Swiss cheese, scallions, and tomato with choice of side and toast

Denver

$18.00

3 egg omelet with ham, bell peppers, onions and jack cheese served with choice of side and toast

B+G+J

$18.00

3 egg omelet with bacon, guacamole, and jack cheese served with choice of side and toast

T+G+J

$18.00

3 egg omelet with turkey, guacamole and jack cheese with choice of side and toast

custom omelette

$11.00

southern inspired homemade originals

fried chicken and waffle

fried chicken and waffle

$17.00

our whole wheat cinnamon vanilla waffle with a buttermilk brined twice fried boneless chicken thigh drizzled with our original maple-orange-cayenne glaze and served with both syrup and sausage cream gravy

biscuits

$4.00

Two flaky homemade buttermilk -bacon fat biscuits served with whipped butter on the side

Biscuits and gravy

Biscuits and gravy

$16.00

Homemade buttermilk bacon fat biscuits smothered in our signature sausage cream gravy served with two cage free eggs cooked to your liking and choice of side.

Brkfst biscuit sandwich

$18.00

open face biscuit sandwich with our buttermilk brined fried chicken thigh, an egg and our country sausage cream gravy, served with choice of side

Brkfst Gumbo

Brkfst Gumbo

$18.00

12 oz bowl of chicken, andouille and shrimp gumbo made with a bacon fat roux and topped with two poached eggs, served with choice of side and two buttermilk bacon fat biscuits.

chili and two eggs

chili and two eggs

$17.00

2 cage free eggs served with an 8oz. cup of our award winning all beef chuck wagon chili along with choice of side and toast

side of Biscuits and gravy

$8.00

two of our homemade buttermilk-bacon fat biscuits smothered in our country sausage -cream gravy

Country benedict

$19.00

two poached eggs, and buttermilk brined fried chicken thigh on a buttermilk-bacon fat biscuit topped with country sausage cream gravy and served with choice of side and sliced tomato

country burrito

country burrito

$17.00

all the basic ingredients along with fried boneless chicken thighs, and our country sausage cream gravy.

Side Gravy

$3.00

Side Bis+gravy

$8.00

all of them

Cage free eggs scrambled with cheese, home fries, salsa, sour cream all rolled into a 14 inch flour tortilla with the option to add black beans and/or guacamole.
basic burrito

basic burrito

$12.00

cage free eggs, cheese, home fries, salsa, sour cream in a 14 inch tortilla with the option to add guacamole and/or black beans.

gringo burrito

gringo burrito

$15.00

all the basic ingredients along with your choice of bacon, ham,home made pork sausage, or chicken apple sausage

veggie burrito

veggie burrito

$15.00

all the basic ingredients along with spinach, mushrooms and tomato

el jefe

el jefe

$16.00

all the basic ingredients along with our homemade chorizo sausage, and mild green Anaheim chilis

Irish burrito

Irish burrito

$17.00

all the basic ingredients along with diced corned beef, bell peppers and onions

chutzpah burrito

chutzpah burrito

$17.00

all the basic ingredients along with grilled red onions and choice of pastrami or braised brisket

texan burrito

texan burrito

$17.00

all the basic ingredients along with our award winning all beef Texas style chili.

country burrito

country burrito

$17.00

all the basic ingredients along with fried boneless chicken thighs, and our country sausage cream gravy.

Porky

$17.00

all the basic ingredients along with our homemade BBQ pulled pork

sweet stuff

all sorts of sweet breakfast classics as well as a few of our own original creations., served with whipped butter and log cabin syrup with the option to upgrade to organic pure maple syrup.
fried chicken and waffle

fried chicken and waffle

$17.00

our whole wheat cinnamon vanilla waffle with a buttermilk brined twice fried boneless chicken thigh drizzled with our original maple-orange-cayenne glaze and served with both syrup and sausage cream gravy

week day combo

$16.00

choice of meat or homefries, a waffle or a short stack of pancakes or short stack of cinnamon swirl french toast and one egg

Pumpkin pancakes

$12.00

our original recipe made with pumpkin puree, whole wheat, buttermilk and classic pumpkin pie spices: vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice and clove served with whipped butter, syrup and topped with powdered sugar.

Pancakes

Pancakes

$10.00

A full stack of 3 Homemade classic buttermilk pancakes served with whipped butter and log cabin syrup.

Blueberry Pancakes

$12.00

full stack of 3 classic buttermilk pancakes with blueberries in every bite.

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$12.00

full stack of 3 classic buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips in every bite and dusted with powdered sugar

Short stack Pumpkin Pancakes

$9.00

our original recipe made with pumpkin puree, whole wheat, buttermilk and classic pumpkin pie spices: vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice and clove served with whipped butter, syrup and topped with powdered sugar.

short stack pancakes

$7.00

short stack blue

$9.00

short stack choc. pan

$9.00

single Pumpkin Pancake

$5.00

our original recipe made with pumpkin puree, whole wheat, buttermilk and classic pumpkin pie spices: vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice and clove served with whipped butter, syrup and topped with powdered sugar.

single pancake

$4.00

single blue

$5.00

single choc. pan

$5.00

Pumpkin waffle

$10.00

our original recipe made with pumpkin puree, whole wheat, buttermilk and classic pumpkin pie spices: vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice and clove served with whipped butter, syrup and topped with powdered sugar.

Waffle

Waffle

$9.00

whole wheat, cinnamon, nutmeg, and bubttermilk recipe

pecan waffle

pecan waffle

$10.00

our whole wheat, cinnamon, and vanilla waffle with toasted pecans in every bite.

Cinnamonn Swirl French Toast

Cinnamonn Swirl French Toast

$10.00

short FT

$7.00

single FT

$4.00

Breakfast Bread Pudding

$10.00

short pudding

$7.00

single pudding

$4.00

spec pudding

$12.00

daily muffin

$3.75

daily coffee cake

$4.00

Maple syrup

$2.00

Biscuts

$4.00

Semifreddis Pastries

$3.00

A variety of Croissants and Morning Buns delivered daily from Semifreddi's Bakery locally owned and operated.

Sht Spec Pudding

$9.00

bagel plates, Frittata, brunch salad and more

bagel and lox plates, seasonal frittatas, brunch salads and cereals
lox plate plain bagel

lox plate plain bagel

$17.00

toasted bagel with cream cheese, lox, tomato, arugula, red onion, roast red peppers and capers

lox plate onion bagel

lox plate onion bagel

$17.00

bagel plate plain bagel

$12.00

without lox

bagel plate onion bagel

$12.00

frittata

$16.00

3 eggs baked with cheese and seasonally inspired vegetarian ingredients warmed on the grill and served over a bed of organic salad greens, and a few home fries.

Seasonal Brunch Salad

Seasonal Brunch Salad

$15.00

salad of organic salad greens and wild arugula with garlic croutons and a poached egg with seasonal ingredients and dressings

Granola

$7.00

Homemade recipe

Steel-cut Oatmeal

$7.00

with raisins

breakfast sandwiches

Our delicious sandwiches perfect for breakfast, all made to order all with cage free eggs and all served with your choice of side.

FRECH-fried egg ham and cheeae

$15.00

Two fried eggs with ham and cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough

Breakfast BABE

Breakfast BABE

$18.00

Bacon, Arugula, Basil, Egg, and tomato on toasted whole wheat with mayo

Breakfast burger

Breakfast burger

$18.00

1/3 lb homemade burger patty (1/3 beef, 1/3 ground bacon. 1/3 breakfast sauasge on either a burger bun or cinnamon swirl french toast with cheddar cheese and and egg , comes with choice of side .

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$18.00

grilled ham, turkey, swiss, cheddar, annd an egg on battered sourdough or cinnamon swirl bread, dusted with powdered sugar

Brkfst biscuit sandwich

$18.00

open face biscuit sandwich with our buttermilk brined fried chicken thigh, an egg and our country sausage cream gravy, served with choice of side

Breakfast Grilled Cheese

$18.00

provolonne, tomato, arugula, roasted red peppers, and an egg on grilled sourdough

fried chicken brunch sand

$20.00

open faced sandwich on cinnamon french toast with bacon, cheddar, maple-orange-cayenne glazed fried chicken, an egg and topped with sausage-cream grave, served with choice of side.

Home Fry specialties

HomeFry Heaven

HomeFry Heaven

$10.00

Lots of home fries with cheese, salsa, sour cream, plus your choice of gucamole or pesto:ot

chili cheese fries

chili cheese fries

$10.00

Lots of home fries with jack and cheddar cheese topped with our award winning chuck wagon chili and sour cream.

BBQ pork loaded home fries

$12.00

lots of home fries topped with BBQ pulled pork and cheese

Southern Breakfast Poutine

$12.00

lots of home fries topped with our country sausage cream gravy and cheese

Hashes

braised brisket with carrots and peas tossed with our home fries

corned beef hash

$10.00

Homemade corned beef along with bell peppers and onions tossed with our home fries

brisket Hash

$10.00

Braised brisket with peas and carrots tossed with our home fries

salads

Seasonal Brunch Salad

Seasonal Brunch Salad

$15.00

salad of organic salad greens and wild arugula with garlic croutons and a poached egg with seasonal ingredients and dressings

side mixed green salad

$6.00

organic spring mix and wild arugula with cherry tomatoes, red onions and garlic croutons with choice of dressing

large mixed greeen salAd

$10.00

organic spring mix and wild arugula with cherrry tomatoes, red oinoins, and garlic croutons with choice of dressing

cole slaw

$3.00

Homemade cabbage , carrot, bell pepper slaw with our original perfectly balanced slightly sweet, tangy dressing.

gumbo and chili

cup of gumbo

$6.00

cup of chili

$6.00

bowl of chili

$10.00

Bowl Gumbo

$10.00

Quart Gumbo

$20.00

Quart Of Chili

$20.00

classic deli

choice of sliced turkey, ham, cold corned beef, cold pastrami, cold brisket or tuna salad on choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, and corrupted sauce ( mayo and mustard on request)
deli sandwich

deli sandwich

$14.00

4oz. of your choice of meat on sliced bread with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onion and dill pickles on the side

NYC inspired sandwiches

NYC inspired sandwiches made with 6 oz. of home made corned beef, pastrami, red wine braised brisket either served warm on rye with grilled onions and mustard or grilled with assorted ingredients and cheese.
Classic Chutzpah sandwich

Classic Chutzpah sandwich

$16.00

6 oz. of your choice of hot pastrami, corned beef, or braised brisket with grilled red onions on rye bread with deli mustard

Reuben

Reuben

$18.00

hot corned beef on grilled rye with melted swiss, sour kraut and corrupted sauce

Rachel

$18.00

hot pastrami on grilled rye with melted provolone cheese and coleslaw

Dwight sandwich

$18.00

hot briskett with grilled onion and melted cheddar on a french roll

Holy Trinity

$20.00

3 oz. of hot corned beef, pastrami, and our braised brisket (yes 9 oz. total) on a french roll with melted Swiss cheese, grilled red onions, sour kraut, and our corrupted sauce.

Homemade Classics and Specialties

Classic diner sandwiches as well as a few of our own delicious specialties all served with a side of coleslaw and pickles.
CFCBLT

CFCBLT

$16.00

chicken fried bacon, lettuce and tomato on toasted whole wheat with corrupted sauce.

BLT

BLT

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted whole wheat

smoked trout BLT

$16.00
Fried chicken sandwich

Fried chicken sandwich

$16.00

southern fried chicken thigh on a challah roll with pickles, Cole slaw, and corrupted sauce.

bbq pork sandwich

$16.00

california Club

$16.00

sliced turkey, bacon and guacamole on toasted sour dough with lettuce tomato and mayo

classic club

$14.00

Grilled cheese

$8.00
Tuna melt

Tuna melt

$16.00

Tuna salad, cheddar cheese and tomato on grilled sour dough

Steak sandwich

$19.00

thinly sliced steak, grilled onions and melted provolone on a french roll

The "B" sammy

$18.00

turkey, ham, bacon, guacamole, cheddar cheese, lettuce tomato and mayo on a french roll

vegetarian sandwiches

meatless burger

meatless burger

$15.00

grilled Beyond Burger(vegan) on grilled challah burger bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo and pickles on the side

GCLT

GCLT

$14.00

Guacamole, Cheddar, lettuce , tomato, mayo on toasted whole wheat

Grilled cheese

$8.00

Breakfast Grilled Cheese

$18.00

provolonne, tomato, arugula, roasted red peppers, and an egg on grilled sourdough

sides, small plates, ala carte items

2 EGGS

$4.00

One Egg

$2.00

side of meat

$6.00

choice on bacon, ham, homemade pork sausage patties, chicken aplle sausage

breakfast burger patty

$7.00

home fries

$5.00

homefries with sour cream

$5.00

grits

$5.00

black beans

$5.00

Grit+cheese

$7.00

guacamole

pesto

$3.00

daily muffin

$3.75

daily coffee cake

$4.00

fruit bowl

$6.00

pineapple, canteloupe, oranges, and grapes garnished with seasonal berries

Seasnal Berries

$3.50

sliced seasonal berries

Toast

$2.50

choice of whole wheat, sour dough, rye, udis gluten free, english muffin

Bagel

$3.00

plain bagel with cream cheese

$4.00

onion bagel with cream cheese

$4.00

Plain bagel with cream cheese and lox

$9.00

Onion bagel with cream cheese and lox

$9.00

Sliced banana

$2.50

Cottage cheese or yogurt

$3.00

corned beef hash

$10.00

Homemade corned beef along with bell peppers and onions tossed with our home fries

Side Chix Thigh

$7.00

Steak

$9.00

Sm Fruit

$4.00

1/2 HF

$3.00

1/2 Grit

$3.00

1/2 BB

$3.00

Side Spin

$4.00

Semifreddis Pastries

$3.00

A variety of Croissants and Morning Buns delivered daily from Semifreddi's Bakery locally owned and operated.

Brisket Hash

$10.00

hot beverages

coffee

$3.50

Homemade's signature blend of organic fair trade coffee by McLaughlin coffee

tea

$3.00

organic Mightly Leaf Tea

latte

$5.00

double shot of organic fair trade esppresso and steamed milk

Chai latte

$5.00

Rishi organic chai latte

Cappuccino

$3.50

organic fair trade espresso with foamed milk

Double cappucicino

$5.00

double shot of organic fair trade espresso with foamed milk

Mocha with whipped cream

$5.00

single shot of organic fair trade espresso with homemade chocolate sauce and steamed milk

Espresso

$3.00

single shot of organic fair trade espresso with homemade chocolate sauce and steamed milk

Hot chocolate with whipped cream

$4.00

Homemade chocolate sauce with steamed milk with whipped cream

KIds hot chocolate

$3.00

Small homemade chocolate sauce with steamed milk and whipped cream

Cafe au lait

$4.00

Our freshly brewed coffee blend with steamed milk

Steamed milk

$3.00

Milk steamed to order

Spec latte

$6.00

Dbl Mocha

$6.00

Double espresso

$4.00

cold beverages

Freshly squeezed orange juice

$4.00

Apple, cranberry or tomato juice

$2.00

choice of apple, cranberry or tomato juice

Homemade Lemonade

$4.00

Homemade lemonade with fresh lemon juice

Ice tea

$3.50

Feshly brewed unsweetend black ice tea

Soda

$3.00

Choice of soda

Sparkling mineral water

$3.00

bottle of sparkling mineral water

milk

$2.00

Choc. Milk

$3.00

Ice chai

$6.00

Ice Mocha

$6.00

Ice latte

$6.00

Ice Coffee

$4.00

Beer, wine. soju cocktails

12 oz. beer

$5.00

12 oz bottle of Trumer Pilsner brewed in Berkeley

Mimosa

$6.00

sparkling wine with choice of juice

carafe of mimosas

$22.00

Full bottle of sparkling wine with choice of juice

glass of sparkling wine

$5.00

glass of sparkling wine

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Homemade Bloody mary mix and 2oz. of soju garnished with lemon

Bacon Bloody Mary

$8.00

Homemade bloody mary mix and 2oz. of bacon infused soju garnished with a strip of bacon

Bellini

$7.00Out of stock

carafe of bellinis

$26.00Out of stock

kids meals

K #1 meat and pancake

$8.00

I/2 order of bacon or sausage with choice of pancake, french toast with a small drink

K #2 fruit & bagel

$8.00

mixed fruit or a banana and a toasted bagel with choice of drink

K #3 grilled cheese sandwich

$8.00

grilled cheese sandwich and a drink just the right size for the kids

K #4 fried chicken strips

$8.00

fried buttermilk brined chicken thigh cut into strips served with some of our corrupted sauce on the side (lots of kids love it) and a drink

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Homemade Cafe image

