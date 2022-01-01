- Home
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen Elizabethtown
1709 N DIXIE AVE STE 105
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY 42701
Whole Pie
Blueberry Pie
Wild Maine blueberries are tossed with a sprinkle of sugar and spices. Loaded onto Homemade’s buttery crust and topped with our signature lattice top crust.
Boston Cream Pie
Yes, it’s our take on the traditional Boston Cream Pie! Our yellow cake with vanilla pudding between layers and topped with our proprietary chocolate icing.
Caramel Dutch Apple Pie
Fresh sliced apples placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell, topped with a sweet crumble. Our proprietary caramel icing is then spread over the crumble topping. Delicious!
Cherry Pie
Fresh cherries combined with a tasty filling and placed in our buttery Homemade crust and topped with our signature lattice top crust.
Chess (Plain) Pie
Classic pie with a sweet chess filling placed on our buttery Homemade crust.
Chocolate Chess Pie
Sweet chocolate chess filling placed on our buttery Homemade crust. One of our top sellers.
Chocolate Meringue Pie
Chocolate pudding in our buttery Homemade crust shell topped with our signature meringue topping. Very popular!
Coconut Meringue Pie
Our proprietary coconut pudding in our buttery Homemade crust shell topped with our signature meringue topping. Always a best seller!
Double Crust Apple Pie
Fresh sliced apples are placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell and then topped with another Homemade top crust.
Dutch Apple
Fresh sliced apples placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell, topped with a sweet crumble.
French Silk Pie
Delicious cooled French silk filling placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
Lemon Meringue Pie
Lemon pudding in our buttery Homemade crust shell topped with our signature meringue topping.
Mixed Berry Pie
A blend of blackberries, blueberries and raspberries placed in our buttery crust shell. Topped with our signature lattice top crust.
Pecan Chocolate Pie
Our proprietary pecan filling containing a hint of Kentucky Bourbon mixed with chocolate chips and placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
Pecan Pie
Our proprietary pecan filling placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.
Pumpkin Pie
Creamy pumpkin pureed, whisked with eggs, cinnamon, and other spices to create the smoothest creamy pumpkin pie anywhere. Made from scratch.
Reese's Pie
Layers of our special peanut butter pudding and chocolate pudding in our flaky pie shell and topped with whipped cream topping and crushed Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
Fresh strawberry rhubarb placed in our buttery homemade crust shell and topped with our signature lattice top crust.
Sweet Potato Pie
Cookies
Sugar Cookie
These are a rich buttery cookie, dipped with our creamy buttercream icing, then decorated. Please call location for designs available.
Sugar Cookie (Dzn)
These are a rich buttery cookie, dipped with our creamy buttercream icing, then decorated. Please call location for designs available.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie (Dzn)
Monster Cookie
With a hand-iced monster face, these delicious cookies are scary good!
Cupcake
Misc Items
Banana 4 Layer Whole
Try our Banana 4 Layers for a banana-filled pudding made with vanilla pudding, fresh cut bananas, vanilla wafers and topped with whipped cream topping.
Chocolate 4 Layer Whole
Try our Chocolate 4 Layer made with cookie dough pecan crust, powdered sugar cream cheese, chocolate pudding and topped with whipped cream topping.
Brownies
Sweeten your day with a Homemade chocolate brownie topped with delicious chocolate icing. Then pair it with a scoop of Homemade ice cream for a truly delicious dessert.
Brownies (Dzn)
Banana 4 Layer Slice
Chocolate 4 Layer Slice
Buckeyes
Nothing hits the spot like one (or five) of our tasty buckeyes! Crafted with smooth peanut-butter fudge coated in bittersweet dark chocolate, Homemade’s buckeyes are fun-sized treats for all.
Buckeyes (Dzn)
Cake Balls
Bite-sized and delicious, our Homemade cake balls feature moist chocolate and yellow cake carefully dipped into buttercream, chocolate or caramel icing and decorated individually or topped with sprinkles. Check your location for specific cake balls available.
Cake Balls (Dzn)
Waffle Cone
Waffle Cone Chocolate Dipped
Pumpkin Roll Whole
Pumpkin Roll Slice
Pumpkin 4 layer Slice
Pumpkin 4 layer Whole
Whole Cakes
Chocolate Cake
Our moist two layered chocolate cake that is topped with your choice of our Homemade Chocolate, Buttercream or Cream Cheese icings. (Also available as a 5″ mini cake.) Please indicate your icing prefernce in the "Special Instructions" feild.
German Chocolate Cake
Our moist German chocolate cake topped with our special Homemade Coconut Pecan icing. Very popular!
Sweetheart Cake
One layer each of our moist chocolate and white cakes covered in our famous Homemade Buttercream icing. We pour chocolate over the top and finish with carnival sprinkles.
Strawberry Cake
Our two layered strawberry cake with crushed strawberries that is topped with our Homemade Strawberry Buttercream icing . (Also available as a 5″ mini cake.)
Yellow Cake
Our moist two layered yellow cake that is topped with your choice of our Homemade Chocolate, or Caramel icing. (Also available as a 5″ mini cake.) Please indicate your icing preference in the "Special Instructions" feild.
White Cake
Our moist two layered white cake that is topped with our Famous Homemade Buttercream icing .
Cake Slices
Speciality Cakes
Carrot Cake Whole
Our popular Carrot Cake is made with special spices, carrots and topped with our proprietary Homemade Cream Cheese Icing.
Oreo Cake Whole
Our moist two layered chocolate cake that is covered with our Homemade Oreo Infused Buttercream icing topped with chocolate drizzle swirl and ground Oreo crumbs.
Reese's Cake Whole
Our moist two layered chocolate cake that is covered with our Homemade Peanut Butter Buttercream icing followed by a layer of chocolate icing around the side. Topped with Reese’s Cup pieces.
Chocolate Silk Cake Whole
Our moist chocolate cake with a chocolate mousse between the two layers and topped with our Homemade Chocolate icing.
Bourbon Barrel Cake Whole
Our famous bourbon cake is sold online, by special order or at major retailers nationwide. But they’re also available at your local Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen stores. Call ahead to pre-order.
Bourbon Barrel MINI Cake
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1709 N DIXIE AVE STE 105, ELIZABETHTOWN, KY 42701