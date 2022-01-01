Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen Highlands

2,086 Reviews

$

2525 Bardstown Road

Louisville, KY 40205

Popular Items

Yellow Cake
Caramel Dutch Apple Pie
Oreo Cake Whole

Whole Pie

Blueberry Pie

Blueberry Pie

$27.00

Wild Maine blueberries are tossed with a sprinkle of sugar and spices. Loaded onto Homemade’s buttery crust and topped with our signature lattice top crust.

Boston Cream Pie

Boston Cream Pie

$30.00

Yes, it’s our take on the traditional Boston Cream Pie! Our yellow cake with vanilla pudding between layers and topped with our proprietary chocolate icing.

Caramel Dutch Apple Pie

Caramel Dutch Apple Pie

$27.00

Fresh sliced apples placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell, topped with a sweet crumble. Our proprietary caramel icing is then spread over the crumble topping. Delicious!

Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie

$27.00

Fresh cherries combined with a tasty filling and placed in our buttery Homemade crust and topped with our signature lattice top crust.

Chess (Plain) Pie

Chess (Plain) Pie

$27.00

Classic pie with a sweet chess filling placed on our buttery Homemade crust.

Chocolate Chess Pie

Chocolate Chess Pie

$27.00

Sweet chocolate chess filling placed on our buttery Homemade crust. One of our top sellers.

Chocolate Meringue Pie

Chocolate Meringue Pie

$30.00

Chocolate pudding in our buttery Homemade crust shell topped with our signature meringue topping. Very popular!

Coconut Meringue Pie

Coconut Meringue Pie

$30.00

Our proprietary coconut pudding in our buttery Homemade crust shell topped with our signature meringue topping. Always a best seller!

Double Crust Apple Pie

Double Crust Apple Pie

$27.00

Fresh sliced apples are placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell and then topped with another Homemade top crust.

Dutch Apple

Dutch Apple

$27.00

Fresh sliced apples placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell, topped with a sweet crumble.

French Silk Pie

French Silk Pie

$30.00

Delicious cooled French silk filling placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.

Lemon Meringue Pie

Lemon Meringue Pie

$30.00

Lemon pudding in our buttery Homemade crust shell topped with our signature meringue topping.

Mixed Berry Pie

Mixed Berry Pie

$27.00

A blend of blackberries, blueberries and raspberries placed in our buttery crust shell. Topped with our signature lattice top crust.

Pecan Chocolate Pie

Pecan Chocolate Pie

$27.00

Our proprietary pecan filling containing a hint of Kentucky Bourbon mixed with chocolate chips and placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$27.00

Our proprietary pecan filling placed in our buttery Homemade crust shell.

Pumpkin Pie

$27.00

Creamy pumpkin pureed, whisked with eggs, cinnamon, and other spices to create the smoothest creamy pumpkin pie anywhere. Made from scratch.

Reese's Pie

Reese's Pie

$30.00

Layers of our special peanut butter pudding and chocolate pudding in our flaky pie shell and topped with whipped cream topping and crushed Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

$27.00

Fresh strawberry rhubarb placed in our buttery homemade crust shell and topped with our signature lattice top crust.

Sweet Potato Pie

$27.00

Pie Slices

Blueberry Slice

$6.25

Boston Cream Slice

$6.75

Caramel Dutch Apple Slice

$6.25

Cherry Slice

$6.25

Chess (Plain) Slice

$6.25

Chocolate Chess Slice

$6.25

Chocolate Meringue Slice

$6.75

Coconut Meringue Slice

$6.75

Double Crust Apple Slice

$6.25

Dutch Apple Slice

$6.25

French Silk Slice

$6.75

Lemon Meringue Slice

$6.75

Mixed Berry Slice

$6.25

Pecan Chocolate Slice

$6.25

Pecan Slice

$6.25

Reese's Slice

$6.75

Strawberry Rhubarb Slice

$6.25

Sweet Potato Slice

$6.25

Cookies

Sugar Cookie

Sugar Cookie

$3.25

These are a rich buttery cookie, dipped with our creamy buttercream icing, then decorated. Please call location for designs available.

Sugar Cookie (Dzn)

Sugar Cookie (Dzn)

$35.00

These are a rich buttery cookie, dipped with our creamy buttercream icing, then decorated. Please call location for designs available.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25
Chocolate Chip Cookie (Dzn)

Chocolate Chip Cookie (Dzn)

$35.00
Monster Cookie

Monster Cookie

$4.50

With a hand-iced monster face, these delicious cookies are scary good!

Cupcake

Cupcake (Dzn)

$40.50
Cupcake- Yellow Caramel

Cupcake- Yellow Caramel

$4.00
Cupcake- Chocolate Chocolate

Cupcake- Chocolate Chocolate

$4.00

Snickerdoodle Cupcake

$4.00

Misc Items

Banana 4 Layer Whole

Banana 4 Layer Whole

$25.75

Try our Banana 4 Layers for a banana-filled pudding made with vanilla pudding, fresh cut bananas, vanilla wafers and topped with whipped cream topping.

Chocolate 4 Layer Whole

Chocolate 4 Layer Whole

$25.75

Try our Chocolate 4 Layer made with cookie dough pecan crust, powdered sugar cream cheese, chocolate pudding and topped with whipped cream topping.

Brownies

Brownies

$3.50

Sweeten your day with a Homemade chocolate brownie topped with delicious chocolate icing. Then pair it with a scoop of Homemade ice cream for a truly delicious dessert.

Brownies (Dzn)

$37.80

Banana 4 Layer Slice

$6.75

Chocolate 4 Layer Slice

$6.75
Buckeyes

Buckeyes

$1.75

Nothing hits the spot like one (or five) of our tasty buckeyes! Crafted with smooth peanut-butter fudge coated in bittersweet dark chocolate, Homemade’s buckeyes are fun-sized treats for all.

Buckeyes (Dzn)

$18.90
Cake Balls

Cake Balls

$2.50

Bite-sized and delicious, our Homemade cake balls feature moist chocolate and yellow cake carefully dipped into buttercream, chocolate or caramel icing and decorated individually or topped with sprinkles. Check your location for specific cake balls available.

Cake Balls (Dzn)

$24.30

Waffle Cone

$1.25

Waffle Cone Chocolate Dipped

$1.50

Pumpkin Roll Whole

$27.00

Pumpkin Roll Slice

$6.25

Pumpkin 4 layer Slice

$6.75

Pumpkin 4 layer Whole

$25.75

Whole Cakes

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

Our moist two layered chocolate cake that is topped with your choice of our Homemade Chocolate, Buttercream or Cream Cheese icings. (Also available as a 5″ mini cake.) Please indicate your icing prefernce in the "Special Instructions" feild.

German Chocolate Cake

German Chocolate Cake

$48.00

Our moist German chocolate cake topped with our special Homemade Coconut Pecan icing. Very popular!

Sweetheart Cake

Sweetheart Cake

$37.00

One layer each of our moist chocolate and white cakes covered in our famous Homemade Buttercream icing. We pour chocolate over the top and finish with carnival sprinkles.

Strawberry Cake

Strawberry Cake

Our two layered strawberry cake with crushed strawberries that is topped with our Homemade Strawberry Buttercream icing . (Also available as a 5″ mini cake.)

Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake

Our moist two layered yellow cake that is topped with your choice of our Homemade Chocolate, or Caramel icing. (Also available as a 5″ mini cake.) Please indicate your icing preference in the "Special Instructions" feild.

White Cake

White Cake

Our moist two layered white cake that is topped with our Famous Homemade Buttercream icing .

Cake Slices

Chocolate Cake Slice

$6.25

German Chocolate Cake Slice

$6.75

Sweetheart Cake Slice

$6.25

Strawberry Cake Slice

$6.25

Yellow Cake Slice

$6.25

White Cake Slice

$6.25

Speciality Cakes

Carrot Cake Whole

Carrot Cake Whole

$48.00

Our popular Carrot Cake is made with special spices, carrots and topped with our proprietary Homemade Cream Cheese Icing.

Oreo Cake Whole

Oreo Cake Whole

$48.00

Our moist two layered chocolate cake that is covered with our Homemade Oreo Infused Buttercream icing topped with chocolate drizzle swirl and ground Oreo crumbs.

Reese's Cake Whole

Reese's Cake Whole

$48.00

Our moist two layered chocolate cake that is covered with our Homemade Peanut Butter Buttercream icing followed by a layer of chocolate icing around the side. Topped with Reese’s Cup pieces.

Chocolate Silk Cake Whole

Chocolate Silk Cake Whole

$48.00

Our moist chocolate cake with a chocolate mousse between the two layers and topped with our Homemade Chocolate icing.

Bourbon Barrel Cake Whole

Bourbon Barrel Cake Whole

$48.00

Our famous bourbon cake is sold online, by special order or at major retailers nationwide. But they’re also available at your local Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen stores. Call ahead to pre-order.

Bourbon Barrel MINI Cake

$28.50

Specialty Cake Slices

Carrot Cake Slice

$6.75

Oreo Cake Slice

$6.75

Reese's Cake Slice

$6.75

Chocolate Silk Cake Slice

$6.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markSeating
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

2525 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40205

Directions

