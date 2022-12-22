Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Burgers
Chicken

The Steakout Express (Lancaster) 43 West King Street

review star

No reviews yet

43 West King Street

Lancaster, PA 17603

Popular Items

Large Steak Philly
Small Steak Philly
Cheesesteak $pecial

The SteakOut

Cheesesteak $pecial

$10.50

Tender ribeye slices seasoned and chopped the authentic Philly way! Then packed into the 6” Philly favorite Amorosos roll!

Chicken Cheesesteak $pecial

$10.50

The lighter choice! Our sliced chicken is seasoned and chopped the authentic Philly way! Then packed into the 6” Philly favorite Amorosos roll!

Small Steak Philly

$7.50

Tender ribeye slices seasoned and chopped the authentic Philly way! Then packed into the 6” Philly favorite Amorosos roll!

Large Steak Philly

$11.50

Tender ribeye slices seasoned and chopped the authentic Philly way! Then packed into the 12" Philly favorite Amorosos roll!

Large Steak Surf N Turf

$14.50

Juicy steamed shrimp seasoned with Old Bay added to our Philly steak!

Small Chicken Philly

$7.50

The lighter choice! Our sliced chicken is seasoned and chopped the authentic Philly way! Then packed into the 6" Philly favorite Amorosos roll!

Large Chicken Philly

$11.50

The lighter choice! Our sliced chicken is seasoned and chopped the authentic Philly way! Then packed into the 12" Philly favorite Amorosos roll!

Large Chicken Surf N Turf

$14.50

Juicy steamed shrimp seasoned with Old Bay added to our Chicken Philly steak!

Garlic Butter Seafood Fries

$10.50

SteakOut fries smothered with our famous garlic butter sauce, then topped with lump crab meat and streamed shrimp!

Garlic Butter Seafood Fries (Shrimp ONLY)

$10.75

Garlic Butter Seafood Fries (Crab ONLY)

$11.00

Fries

$3.00

Our signature fries cooked to perfection. Kick it up a notch and get them with cheese whiz and bacon!

Cheese Fries

$4.00

Mozzarella Stix

$5.25

Mouthwatering mozzarella batter-dipped and deep-fried! Accompanied by a side of warm marinara sauce.

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Welcome to "The Home of The REAL Philly" cheesesteak! This Express version of "The SteakOut" will also carry our signature items such as our Garlic Butter Seafood Fries, MD Crab Cakes, Cream of Crab Soup and Chicken Tenders.

43 West King Street, Lancaster, PA 17603

