Food Menu

Appetizers

Breaded Mushrooms

$9.50

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Deep Fried Pickles

$9.50

French Fry Basket

Onion Petals

$9.50

Loaded Tater Tots

$12.00

Shredded Cheese, Queso Sauce, Bacon, Taco Meat, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo

Sour Cream Cheddar Chive Tots

$9.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

Garlic Cheese Curds

$9.50

Nachos

$12.00

Taco Meat, Shredded Cheese, Queso Sauce, Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos, Sour Cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Appetizer Combo Basket

$14.00

Breaded Mushroom, Chicken Strips, Mozzarella Sticks, Choice of Fries or Tater Tots

Battered Green Beans

$9.50

Chicken Corden Bleu Bites

$9.50

Battered Cauliflower

$9.50

Cheese Pimento Cheddar Pretzels

$9.50

Soups/Salad

Soup of the Day

Chili

Small Garden Salad

$6.00

Large Garden Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Taco Salad

$12.00

Taco Meat, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Black Olives, Sour Cream on White Tortilla Chips with House Sauce

Burgers

Build Your Own 1/3 lb. Burger

$11.00

Asylum Burger

$12.00

1/3 lb. Burger, Marinated in Steak Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions

All-State Burger

$12.00

1/3 lb. Burger, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Onions, Pepperoni

Bogey Melt

$12.00

1/3 lb. Burger, Bacon, Sauteed Onions, Swiss Cheese on Sourdough Bread

Quesadilla Burger

$14.00

1/3 lb. Burger, Avocado, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, House Sauce, and Queso Sauce on a Crisp Tortilla

Sandwich/Wraps

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Fire Grilled, Sliced Chicken Breast

Grilled Steak Sandwich

$13.00

Fire Grilled, Sliced Choice Steak, Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

BLT

$9.00

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$12.00

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Crispy or Grilled BBQ Chicken, Bacon, Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch

California Club Wrap

$12.00

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Crispy or Grilled Buffalo Chicken, Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch

Taco Wrap

$12.00

Taco Meat, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, House Sauce

All Beef 1/4 lb. Hot Dog

$9.00

Brat Patty

$10.00

Tacos

Beef Tacos

$10.00

3 Soft Shell Tacos with Lettuce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Salsa

Chicken Tacos

$11.00

3 Soft Shell Tacos with Lettuce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Salsa

Tempura Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

3 Soft Shell Tacos with Lettuce, Cotija Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sweet and Sassy Sauce

Steak Tacos

$12.00

3 Soft Shell Tacos with Lettuce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Salsa

TT Beef Tacos

$2.50

1 Soft Shell Tacos with Lettuce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Salsa

TT Chicken Tacos

$10.00

3 Soft Shell Tacos with Lettuce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Salsa

TT Tempura Shrimp Tacos

$11.00

3 Soft Shell Tacos with Lettuce, Cotija Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sweet and Sassy Sauce

TT Steak Tacos

$11.00

3 Soft Shell Tacos with Lettuce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Salsa

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

No Pizza Available on Fridays

Wings

Boneless Chicken Wings

$9.50

Regular Bone-In Wings

$12.00

Special

Special

$12.00

Cheesehead Burger

$12.00

NA Beverages

SODA

RC

$2.00

Diet Rite

$2.00

7-UP

$2.00

Diet 7-UP

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Sour Soda

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Mt. Dew - Canned

$2.00

Diet Mt. Dew - Canned

$2.00

Ginger Ale - Canned

$2.00

Diet Coke - Canned

$2.00

Sprite - Canned

$2.00

Seltzer - Canned

$2.00

Tonic - Canned

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Coffee

$1.00

Red Bull - Regular

$4.00

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$4.00

Red Bull - Tropical

$4.00

Red Bull - Blueberry

$4.00

Red Bull - Coconut Berry

$4.00

Red Bull - Plum

$4.00

Red Bull - Watermelon

$4.00

Water

Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Kitty Cocktail

$2.00

JUICE

Lemonade

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Coke - Canned

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Zing Zang

$3.00

Wines

Red Wines

Sutter Home Merlot

$4.00

Sutter Home Red Blend

$4.00

Sutter Home Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.00

Wollersheim Scarlet Fume

$4.00

White Wines

Sutter Home White Zinfandel

$4.00

Wollersheim White Reisling

$4.00

Wollersheim Prairie Fume

$4.00

Sutter Home Pinot Grigio

$4.00

Sutter Home Moscato

$4.00

Sutter Home Chardonnay

$4.00

Liquor

Brandy

Well Brandy

$4.50

VSQ

$5.00

Korbel

$5.00

DBL Well Brandy

$5.50

DBL VSQ

$6.50

DBL Korbel

$6.50

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Bloody Mary w/ Chaser - Dom

$7.50

Bloody Mary w/ Chaser - Import

$8.50

Lemon Drop - Shot

$5.00

Lemon Drop - Martini

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Margarita

$6.00

Martini

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Blind Russian

$9.00

Summer Hummer

$7.00

Asylum Red Head

$6.50

Asylum Orgasm

$5.00

Pineapple Upside down

$6.00

Barista - Mocha

$5.50

Barista - Vanilla

$5.50

Gin

Well Gin

$4.50

Bombay Saphire

$6.00

Hendricks

$6.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

Langley's

$5.00

DBL Well Gin

$5.50

DBL Bombay Saphire

$7.50

DBL Hendricks

$7.50

DBL Tanqueray

$6.50

DBL Langley's

$6.50

Liqueurs / Cordials

Triple Sec

$4.50

Black Haus

$5.00

Rum Chata

$4.00

Jackson Morgan Banana Cream

$4.00

Jackson Morgan Salted Caramel

$4.00

Jackson Morgan Orange Dream

$4.00

Jagermeister

$4.00

Dr. McG Wild Grape

$4.00

Dr. McGillicuddy's

$4.00

Dr. McG Peach

$4.00

Dr. McG Apple Pie

$4.00

Dr. McG Vanilla

$4.00

Dr. McG Cherry

$4.00

Romana Sambuca White

$5.00

Romana Sambuca Black

$5.00

Rumple Minze

$5.00

Cantera Negra

$5.00

Blue Curacao

$4.00

Melon Liquer

$4.00

Sloe Gin

$4.00

Five Farms Irish Cream

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Frangelico

$5.00

Wild Turkey American Honey

$5.00

Amaretto

$4.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

DBL Triple Sec

$5.50

DBL Black Haus

$6.50

DBL Rum Chata

$5.00

DBL Jackson Morgan Banana Cream

$5.00

DBL Jackson Morgan Salted Caramel

$5.00

DBL Jackson Morgan Orange Dream

$5.00

DBL Jagermeister

$5.00

DBL Dr. McG Wild Grape

$5.00

DBL Dr. McGillicuddy's

$5.00

DBL Dr. McG Peach

$5.00

DBL Dr. McG Apple Pie

$5.00

DBL Dr. McG Vanilla

$5.00

DBL Dr. McG Cherry

$5.00

DBL Romana Sambuca White

$6.50

DBL Romana Sambuca Black

$6.50

DBL Rumple Minze

$6.50

DBL Cantera Negra

$6.50

DBL Blue Curacao

$5.00

DBL Melon Liquer

$5.00

DBL Sloe Gin

$5.00

DBL Five Farms Irish Cream

$6.50

DBL Fireball

$6.50

DBL Frangelico

$6.50

DBL Wild Turkey American Honey

$6.50

Rum

Well Rum

$4.50

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi Lime

$5.00

Bacardi Limon

$5.00

Bacardi Raspberry

$5.00

Myer's Rum

$5.00

Bacardi Anejo

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

Kaluha

$5.00

DBL Well Rum

$5.50

DBL Bacardi

$6.50

DBL Bacardi Lime

$6.50

DBL Bacardi Limon

$6.50

DBL Bacardi Raspberry

$6.50

DBL Myer's Rum

$6.50

DBL Bacardi Anejo

$7.50

DBL Captain Morgan

$6.50

DBL Malibu

$6.50

DBL Kaluha

$6.50

Scotch

Well Scotch

$4.50

The Balvenie

$8.00

Dewars White Label

$6.00

The Glenlivet

$8.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$22.00

DBL Well Scotch

$5.50

DBL The Balvenie

$9.50

DBL Dewars White Label

$7.50

DBL The Glenlivet

$9.50

DBL Johnny Walker Blue

$35.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.50

Altos

$5.00

Casamigos

$5.00

Milagro

$5.00

Patron Silver

$6.00

Patron Anejo

$6.00

Patron Reposado

$6.00

Gran Coramino

$8.00

Gran Centenario

$8.00

Teremana Anejo

$6.00

Teremana Blanco

$6.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$5.00

Don Julio Blanco

$7.00

Don Julio Reposado

$7.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Tres Generaciones

$8.00

DBL Well Tequila

$5.50

DBL Altos

$6.50

DBL Casamigos

$6.50

DBL Milagro

$6.50

DBL Patron Silver

$7.50

DBL Patron Anejo

$7.50

DBL Patron Reposado

$7.50

DBL Gran Coramino

$9.50

DBL Gran Centenario

$9.50

DBL Teremana Anejo

$7.50

DBL Teremana Blanco

$7.50

DBL Casamigos Mezcal

$6.50

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$8.50

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$8.50

DBL Don Julio 1942

$30.00

DBL Tres Generaciones

$9.50

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.50

Absolut

$5.00

Absolut Citron

$5.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$6.00

Grey Goose

$5.00

Ketel One

$5.00

Luksusowa

$5.00

Wheatley

$5.00

Skyy

$5.00

Skyy Cherry

$5.00

Skyy Blood Orange

$5.00

Skyy Peach

$5.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Titos

$5.00

Western Son

$5.00

WS- Blueberry

$5.00

WS- Cucumber

$5.00

WS- Lime

$5.00

WS- Peach

$5.00

WS- Prickly Pear

$5.00

WS- Raspberry

$5.00

WS- Strawberry

$5.00

WS- Watermelon

$5.00

DBL Well Vodka

$5.50

DBL Absolut

$6.50

DBL Absolut Citron

$6.50

DBL Ciroc Red Berry

$7.50

DBL Grey Goose

$6.50

DBL Ketel One

$6.50

DBL Luksusowa

$6.50

DBL Wheatley

$6.50

DBL Skyy

$6.50

DBL Skyy Cherry

$6.50

DBL Skyy Blood Orange

$6.50

DBL Skyy Peach

$6.50

DBL Smirnoff

$6.50

DBL Titos

$6.50

DBL Western Son

$6.50

DBL WS-Blueberry

$6.50

DBL WS- Cucumber

$6.50

DBL WS- Lime

$6.50

DBL WS- Peach

$6.50

DBL WS- Prickly Pear

$6.50

DBL WS- Raspberry

$6.50

DBL WS- Strawberry

$6.50

DBL WS- Watermelon

$6.50

Whiskey/Bourbon

Well Whiskey

$4.50

Angels Envy

$8.00

Bardstown

$7.00

Basil Hayden

$7.00

Blade and Bow

$7.00

Blantons

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bullet

$5.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Crown Royal

$5.00

Crown Royal Apple

$5.00

Crown Royal Peach

$5.00

Dickel

$5.00

Duke

$6.00

Early Times

$5.00

Elijah Craig

$6.00

High West

$6.00

High West Double Rye

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Daniels Bonded

$6.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Jeffersons

$5.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$5.00

L Flag

$5.00

Maker's Mark

$6.00

Mount Royal Light

$5.00

Penelope

$7.00

Proper Twelve

$5.00

Rabbit HoleCavehill

$7.00

Rebel 100

$6.00

Roe & Co Irish Whiskey

$6.00

Seagram's 7

$5.00

Seagram's VO

$5.00

Skrewball

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Town Branch Bourbon

$6.00

Town Branch True Cask

$6.00

Tullamore Dew

$5.00

Wild Turkey 101

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.00

Yellowstone

$6.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$5.50

DBL Angels Envy

$9.50

DBL Bardstown

$8.50

DBL Basil Hayden

$8.50

DBL Blade and Bow

$8.50

DBL Blantons

$9.50

DBL Buffalo Trace

$9.50

DBL Canadian Club

$6.50

DBL Crown Royal

$6.50

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$6.50

DBL Crown Royal Peach

$6.50

DBL Dickel

$6.50

DBL Duke

$7.50

DBL Early Times

$7.50

DBL Elijah Craig

$7.50

DBL High West

$7.50

DBL High West Double Rye

$7.50

DBL Jack Daniels

$6.50

DBL Jack Daniels Bonded

$7.50

DBL Jack Daniels Fire

$6.50

DBL Jameson

$6.50

DBL Jeffersons

$6.50

DBL Jim Beam

$6.50

DBL Jim Beam Red Stag

$6.50

DBL L Flag

$6.50

DBL Maker's Mark

$7.50

DBL Mount Royal Light

$6.50

DBL Penelope

$8.50

DBL Proper Twelve

$6.50

DBL Rabbit HoleCavehill

$8.50

DBL Rebel 100

$7.50

DBL Roe & Co Irish Whiskey

$7.50

DBL Seagram's 7

$6.50

DBL Seagram's VO

$6.50

DBL Skrewball

$6.50

DBL Southern Comfort

$6.50

DBL Town Branch Bourbon

$7.50

DBL Town Branch True Cask

$7.50

DBL Tullamore Dew

$6.50

DBL Wild Turkey 101

$7.50

DBL Woodford Reserve

$8.50

DBL Yellowstone

$7.50

DBL Bullet

$6.50

Beer

BTL

Amstel Light

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Barista Mocha

$6.00

Barista Vanilla

$6.00

Beck's N/A

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch Light BTL

$4.00

Coors Light BTL

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Franziskaner

$5.00

Labatt Blue

$4.00

MGD

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller 64

$4.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Miller Lite' BTL

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

Odouls

$4.00

Odouls Amber

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

Rolling Rock

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

CAN

5 for $12

$12.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Never Forgotten

$5.00

Lakefront IPA

$5.00

MKE IPA

$5.00

Lakefront Riverwest Stein

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

MKE 19th Tea

$5.00

Downeast Cider Blackberry

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Carbliss - Black Cherry

$5.00

Carbliss - Black Raspberry

$5.00

Carbliss - Margarita

$5.00

Carbliss - Lemon/Lime

$5.00

Carbliss - Lemon

$5.00

Carbliss - Pineapple

$5.00

Carbliss - Cranberry

$5.00

Carbliss - Passion Fruit

$5.00

NUTRL - Cran

$4.00

NUTRL - Black Cherry

$4.00

NUTRL - Watermelon

$4.00

NUTRL - Lemonade

$4.00

NUTRL - Pineapple

$4.00

NUTRL - Orange

$4.00

BL Seltzer - Black Cherry

$4.00

BL Seltzer - Mango

$4.00

PM Friday Fish Fry

Friday Fish Fry

Haddock

$14.00

Perch

$16.00

Blue Gill

$16.00

Senior Fish Fry

$12.00

Two Pieces of Haddock

Kids Fish Fry

$10.00

One Piece of Haddock

Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Perch or Blue Gill

HPA Fish Sandwich

$12.50

Includes Pepper Jack Cheese and Bacon

Shrimp

$14.00

Served with Cocktail Sauce

Popcorn Shrimp

$14.00

Served with Cocktail Sauce

Tempura Shrimp

$14.00

Served with Sweet and Sassy Sauce

Seafood Combo Basket

$14.00

(Deep Fried ONLY) Haddock, Perch, Shrimp

Extra Piece of Fish

$2.00

Friday Special

Bang Bang Shrimp Pasta

$18.00

Pan Seared Swordfish

$21.00

Blackened Swordfish, with Potatoes, and Broccoli

