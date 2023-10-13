- Home
Homeplate Asylum 7520 W Donges Bay Rd
No reviews yet
7520 W Donges Bay Rd
Mequon, WI 53092
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Appetizers
Breaded Mushrooms
Chicken Strips
Deep Fried Pickles
French Fry Basket
Onion Petals
Loaded Tater Tots
Shredded Cheese, Queso Sauce, Bacon, Taco Meat, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo
Sour Cream Cheddar Chive Tots
Mozzarella Sticks
Garlic Cheese Curds
Nachos
Taco Meat, Shredded Cheese, Queso Sauce, Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos, Sour Cream
Cheese Quesadilla
Appetizer Combo Basket
Breaded Mushroom, Chicken Strips, Mozzarella Sticks, Choice of Fries or Tater Tots
Battered Green Beans
Chicken Corden Bleu Bites
Battered Cauliflower
Cheese Pimento Cheddar Pretzels
Soups/Salad
Burgers
Build Your Own 1/3 lb. Burger
Asylum Burger
1/3 lb. Burger, Marinated in Steak Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions
All-State Burger
1/3 lb. Burger, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Onions, Pepperoni
Bogey Melt
1/3 lb. Burger, Bacon, Sauteed Onions, Swiss Cheese on Sourdough Bread
Quesadilla Burger
1/3 lb. Burger, Avocado, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, House Sauce, and Queso Sauce on a Crisp Tortilla
Sandwich/Wraps
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Fire Grilled, Sliced Chicken Breast
Grilled Steak Sandwich
Fire Grilled, Sliced Choice Steak, Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions
Grilled Cheese
BLT
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Crispy or Grilled BBQ Chicken, Bacon, Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch
California Club Wrap
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy or Grilled Buffalo Chicken, Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch
Taco Wrap
Taco Meat, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, House Sauce
All Beef 1/4 lb. Hot Dog
Brat Patty
Tacos
Beef Tacos
3 Soft Shell Tacos with Lettuce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Salsa
Chicken Tacos
3 Soft Shell Tacos with Lettuce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Salsa
Tempura Shrimp Tacos
3 Soft Shell Tacos with Lettuce, Cotija Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sweet and Sassy Sauce
Steak Tacos
3 Soft Shell Tacos with Lettuce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Salsa
TT Beef Tacos
1 Soft Shell Tacos with Lettuce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Salsa
TT Chicken Tacos
3 Soft Shell Tacos with Lettuce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Salsa
TT Tempura Shrimp Tacos
3 Soft Shell Tacos with Lettuce, Cotija Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sweet and Sassy Sauce
TT Steak Tacos
3 Soft Shell Tacos with Lettuce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Salsa
TO GO Charge
NA Beverages
SODA
RC
Diet Rite
7-UP
Diet 7-UP
Tonic
Soda
Sour Soda
Dr. Pepper
Root Beer
Mt. Dew - Canned
Diet Mt. Dew - Canned
Ginger Ale - Canned
Diet Coke - Canned
Sprite - Canned
Seltzer - Canned
Tonic - Canned
Ginger Beer
Coffee
Red Bull - Regular
Red Bull - Sugar Free
Red Bull - Tropical
Red Bull - Blueberry
Red Bull - Coconut Berry
Red Bull - Plum
Red Bull - Watermelon
Water
Tea
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Kitty Cocktail
JUICE
Wines
Red Wines
White Wines
Liquor
Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Bloody Mary w/ Chaser - Dom
Bloody Mary w/ Chaser - Import
Lemon Drop - Shot
Lemon Drop - Martini
Long Island Iced Tea
Margarita
Martini
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Screwdriver
Tequila Sunrise
White Russian
Blind Russian
Summer Hummer
Asylum Red Head
Asylum Orgasm
Pineapple Upside down
Barista - Mocha
Barista - Vanilla
Gin
Liqueurs / Cordials
Triple Sec
Black Haus
Rum Chata
Jackson Morgan Banana Cream
Jackson Morgan Salted Caramel
Jackson Morgan Orange Dream
Jagermeister
Dr. McG Wild Grape
Dr. McGillicuddy's
Dr. McG Peach
Dr. McG Apple Pie
Dr. McG Vanilla
Dr. McG Cherry
Romana Sambuca White
Romana Sambuca Black
Rumple Minze
Cantera Negra
Blue Curacao
Melon Liquer
Sloe Gin
Five Farms Irish Cream
Fireball
Frangelico
Wild Turkey American Honey
Amaretto
Grand Marnier
DBL Triple Sec
DBL Black Haus
DBL Rum Chata
DBL Jackson Morgan Banana Cream
DBL Jackson Morgan Salted Caramel
DBL Jackson Morgan Orange Dream
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Dr. McG Wild Grape
DBL Dr. McGillicuddy's
DBL Dr. McG Peach
DBL Dr. McG Apple Pie
DBL Dr. McG Vanilla
DBL Dr. McG Cherry
DBL Romana Sambuca White
DBL Romana Sambuca Black
DBL Rumple Minze
DBL Cantera Negra
DBL Blue Curacao
DBL Melon Liquer
DBL Sloe Gin
DBL Five Farms Irish Cream
DBL Fireball
DBL Frangelico
DBL Wild Turkey American Honey
Rum
Well Rum
Bacardi
Bacardi Lime
Bacardi Limon
Bacardi Raspberry
Myer's Rum
Bacardi Anejo
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Kaluha
DBL Well Rum
DBL Bacardi
DBL Bacardi Lime
DBL Bacardi Limon
DBL Bacardi Raspberry
DBL Myer's Rum
DBL Bacardi Anejo
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Malibu
DBL Kaluha
Scotch
Tequila
Well Tequila
Altos
Casamigos
Milagro
Patron Silver
Patron Anejo
Patron Reposado
Gran Coramino
Gran Centenario
Teremana Anejo
Teremana Blanco
Casamigos Mezcal
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio 1942
Tres Generaciones
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Altos
DBL Casamigos
DBL Milagro
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Patron Anejo
DBL Patron Reposado
DBL Gran Coramino
DBL Gran Centenario
DBL Teremana Anejo
DBL Teremana Blanco
DBL Casamigos Mezcal
DBL Don Julio Blanco
DBL Don Julio Reposado
DBL Don Julio 1942
DBL Tres Generaciones
Vodka
Well Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Ciroc Red Berry
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Luksusowa
Wheatley
Skyy
Skyy Cherry
Skyy Blood Orange
Skyy Peach
Smirnoff
Titos
Western Son
WS- Blueberry
WS- Cucumber
WS- Lime
WS- Peach
WS- Prickly Pear
WS- Raspberry
WS- Strawberry
WS- Watermelon
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Absolut Citron
DBL Ciroc Red Berry
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Ketel One
DBL Luksusowa
DBL Wheatley
DBL Skyy
DBL Skyy Cherry
DBL Skyy Blood Orange
DBL Skyy Peach
DBL Smirnoff
DBL Titos
DBL Western Son
DBL WS-Blueberry
DBL WS- Cucumber
DBL WS- Lime
DBL WS- Peach
DBL WS- Prickly Pear
DBL WS- Raspberry
DBL WS- Strawberry
DBL WS- Watermelon
Whiskey/Bourbon
Well Whiskey
Angels Envy
Bardstown
Basil Hayden
Blade and Bow
Blantons
Buffalo Trace
Bullet
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal Peach
Dickel
Duke
Early Times
Elijah Craig
High West
High West Double Rye
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Bonded
Jack Daniels Fire
Jameson
Jeffersons
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Red Stag
L Flag
Maker's Mark
Mount Royal Light
Penelope
Proper Twelve
Rabbit HoleCavehill
Rebel 100
Roe & Co Irish Whiskey
Seagram's 7
Seagram's VO
Skrewball
Southern Comfort
Town Branch Bourbon
Town Branch True Cask
Tullamore Dew
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford Reserve
Yellowstone
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Angels Envy
DBL Bardstown
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Blade and Bow
DBL Blantons
DBL Buffalo Trace
DBL Canadian Club
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Royal Apple
DBL Crown Royal Peach
DBL Dickel
DBL Duke
DBL Early Times
DBL Elijah Craig
DBL High West
DBL High West Double Rye
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jack Daniels Bonded
DBL Jack Daniels Fire
DBL Jameson
DBL Jeffersons
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Jim Beam Red Stag
DBL L Flag
DBL Maker's Mark
DBL Mount Royal Light
DBL Penelope
DBL Proper Twelve
DBL Rabbit HoleCavehill
DBL Rebel 100
DBL Roe & Co Irish Whiskey
DBL Seagram's 7
DBL Seagram's VO
DBL Skrewball
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL Town Branch Bourbon
DBL Town Branch True Cask
DBL Tullamore Dew
DBL Wild Turkey 101
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Yellowstone
DBL Bullet
Beer
BTL
Amstel Light
Angry Orchard
Barista Mocha
Barista Vanilla
Beck's N/A
Bud Light
Budweiser
Busch Light BTL
Coors Light BTL
Corona
Corona Light
Franziskaner
Labatt Blue
MGD
Michelob Ultra
Miller 64
Miller High Life
Miller Lite' BTL
Modelo
Odouls
Odouls Amber
PBR
Rolling Rock
Stella Artois
CAN
5 for $12
Twisted Tea
Never Forgotten
Lakefront IPA
MKE IPA
Lakefront Riverwest Stein
Corona
Miller High Life
MKE 19th Tea
Downeast Cider Blackberry
Miller Lite
PBR
Coors Light
Bud Light
Busch Light
Michelob Ultra
Carbliss - Black Cherry
Carbliss - Black Raspberry
Carbliss - Margarita
Carbliss - Lemon/Lime
Carbliss - Lemon
Carbliss - Pineapple
Carbliss - Cranberry
Carbliss - Passion Fruit
NUTRL - Cran
NUTRL - Black Cherry
NUTRL - Watermelon
NUTRL - Lemonade
NUTRL - Pineapple
NUTRL - Orange
BL Seltzer - Black Cherry
BL Seltzer - Mango
PM Friday Fish Fry
Friday Fish Fry
Haddock
Perch
Blue Gill
Senior Fish Fry
Two Pieces of Haddock
Kids Fish Fry
One Piece of Haddock
Fish Sandwich
Perch or Blue Gill
HPA Fish Sandwich
Includes Pepper Jack Cheese and Bacon
Shrimp
Served with Cocktail Sauce
Popcorn Shrimp
Served with Cocktail Sauce
Tempura Shrimp
Served with Sweet and Sassy Sauce
Seafood Combo Basket
(Deep Fried ONLY) Haddock, Perch, Shrimp