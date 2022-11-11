Restaurant header imageView gallery

Home Plate Cafe & Bakery

5110 North Highway 7

Hot Springs Village, AR 71909

Order Again

Popular Items

Bread Pudding

Desserts

'Possum Pie

$5.25

Bread Pudding

$4.25

Chocolate Meringue Pie

$4.25

Cinnamon Roll

$5.25

Coconut Meringue Pie

$4.25

Homemade Cake

$5.25

Homemade Pie

$4.99

Ice Cream

$1.50

Ice Cream Sundae

$2.50

Key Lime Pie

$5.25

Lemon Meringue Pie

$4.25

Melting Cake

$4.99

Molten Chocolate Lava Cake with Ice Cream

Pecan Pie

$4.25

Strawberry Cream Pie

$4.25

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

$5.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Great home cooking and so much more!

5110 North Highway 7, Hot Springs Village, AR 71909

