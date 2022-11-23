Restaurant header imageView gallery

1114 Main Street

Branford, CT 06405

Specialty Cocktails

Buffalo Plane

$13.00

Chipotle Marg

$11.00

Chocolate Mudslide

$12.00

Elder Fashioned

$11.00

Fig Cosmo

$11.00

HOMEtown Lemonade

$11.00

Huckleberry Lemonade

$11.00

Iced Irish

$9.00

Indian Neck Lemonade

$12.00

Main St Martini

$12.00

Moscow Muletini

$11.00

New Old Fashioned

$12.00

Sunny Side Martini

$12.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Beer/Seltzer/Cider

Abomination Can

$11.00

Beer'd Pale Ale

$7.00

Black Hog Brown Ale

$7.00

Dama

$5.50

East Rock Weiss

$6.00

Evil Twin Can

$9.00Out of stock

Fuzzy Baby Ducks

$7.00

Headway

$8.00

Hoax Can

$9.00

Ithaca Flower Power

$6.50

Narragansett Light

$4.00

Neil's Donut

$15.00Out of stock

Outer Light Stout

$8.00

Sea Hag

$5.00

Two Roads Pils

$5.25

Upside Dawn

$6.00

Von Trapp Lager

$6.00

Bestie Mango

$4.50

Bestie Raspberry

$4.50

Down East Cider

$5.00

Lenny's Lemonade

$8.00

McKenzie Cider

$5.50

N/A Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

ToGo Soda

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Pelligrino

$2.50
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Comfort food with a twist!

