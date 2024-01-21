- Home
Homers Bar & Grill 104 S Broad St
104 S Broad St
Stacyville, IA 50476
Beverages
Sodas & Juices
- Starry$3.00
- Pepsi$3.00
- Soda Water
- Diet Dew$3.00
- Mt Dew$3.00
- Pepsi Zero$3.00
- Diet Pepsi$3.00
- Tonic Water$3.00
- Dr Pepper$3.00
- Raspberry Iced Tea$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Water
- Lemonade$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Coffee$2.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Tomato Juice$3.00
- Coke Can$1.50
- Diet Coke Can$1.50
- Ginger Ale Can$1.50
- Squirt Can$1.50
- Diet Squirt Can$1.50Out of stock
- Diet 7-up Can$1.50
- Root Beer Can$1.50
Main Menu
Shareables
- Chips, Salsa, & Queso$8.00
House made salsa, queso, & fresh fried tortilla chips.
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$10.00
Creamy house made buffalo chicken dip, served with your choice of fresh fried tortilla chips or veggies.
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.00
House made spinach artichoke dip served with your choice of tortilla chips or veggies.
- Cheddar Nuggets$9.00
Lightly battered white cheddar nuggets, served with ranch.
- College St Nachos$12.00
Fresh fried tortilla chips, melted cheddar jack, queso, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, corn salsa, choice of beef, chicken, or pulled pork. Served with salsa & sour cream.
- Pickle Spears$8.00
Lightly battered dill pickle spears, served with Cajun ranch.
- Portobello Mushroom Fries$9.00
Lightly battered portobello strips, served with ranch.
- Onion Rings$9.00Out of stock
Lightly battered onion rings, served with ranch.
- Chicken Strips$11.00
5 chicken strips served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Party Fries
- C.B.B.R.$13.00Out of stock
Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon crumbles, diced tomato, ranch, & Farmboy BBQ.
- Buffalo$13.00Out of stock
Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in choice of wing sauce, red onion, carrots, celery, & bleu cheese crumbles.
- Classic$13.00Out of stock
Bacon, jalapenos, served with sour cream.
- Chili Cheese$13.00Out of stock
Chili, queso, & jalapeno.
- Cajun$13.00Out of stock
Grilled or crispy Cajun chicken, sauteed onions, red peppers, jalapenos, & Cajun ranch.
Wings
- 6 Wings$8.00
6 traditional jumbo wings, tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese, & veggies.
- 12 Wings$14.00
12 traditional jumbo wings, tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese, & veggies.
- 18 Wings$22.00
18 traditional jumbo wings, tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese, & veggies.
- 1 LB Boneless Wings$12.00
1 LB breaded chicken chunks, tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese, & veggies.
Dillas
- C.B.B.R.$13.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon crumbles, tomatoes, ranch, & Farmboy BBQ.
- Buffalo Chicken$13.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, choice of wing sauce, red onion, carrots, red pepper, bleu cheese crumbles. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
- Philly$13.00
Grilled sirloin or chicken, sauteed onions, red peppers, & mushrooms. Served with au jus.
- Walking Taco$13.00
Choice of chicken, beef, or pulled pork, sauteed onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, lettuce, tortilla chips, & fuego sauce.
- The Homer$13.00
Pulled pork, jalapenos, corn salsa, & fuego sauce.
- The Classic$13.00
Choice of chicken, beef or pulled pork, sauteed onions, red peppers, tomatoes, & jalapenos. Served with sour cream & salsa.
Sandwiches & Melts
- Pork Tenderloin$12.00
Grilled or breaded pork tenderloin, toasted house roll.
- Cajun Pork Tenderloin$13.00
Grilled or breaded Cajun pork tenderloin, pepper jack cheese, toasted house roll, served with Cajun mayo.
- B.L.T.$10.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, toasted sourdough, served with a side of mayo.
- Club$12.00
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar, toasted honey wheat, served with a side of mayo.
- Ultimate Grilled Cheese$11.00
American, Swiss, pepper jack, cheddar, bacon, tomatoes, toasted sourdough.
- Rueben/Rachel$12.00
Corned beef or turkey, Swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 island, toasted marble rye.
- Philly Melt$13.00
Grilled sirloin or chicken, sauteed onions, red peppers, portobello, Swiss, cheddar, toasted sourdough, served with au jus.
- Randolph St Melt$11.00
Grilled turkey, American, Swiss, honey mustard, toasted pretzel roll.
- Chatham St Melt$11.00
Grilled ham & turkey, Swiss, cheddar, toasted honey wheat, served with honey mayo.
- C.B.B.R. Melt$12.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, American, Swiss, bacon crumbles, Farmboy BBQ, ranch, toasted sourdough.
- Cajun Melt$12.00
Grilled or crispy Cajun chicken, sauteed onions, red peppers, jalapenos, pepper jack, Cajun mayo, toasted sourdough.
- Buffalo Melt$12.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, choice of wing sauce, red onions, Swiss, bleu cheese crumbles, toasted sourdough.
- Chopped Cheese$12.00
Chopped angus beef, sauteed onions, pickle, American, mayo, toasted sourdough.
- Patty Melt$12.00
Grilled angus beef patty, sauteed onions, Swiss, toasted marble rye.
Burgers & Chicken
- Broad St Classic$10.00
Angus beef patty, grilled chicken, or crispy chicken, toasted house roll.
- Bacon Cheese$12.00
Angus beef patty, grilled chicken, or crispy chicken, bacon crumbles, cheese, toasted house roll.
- Cajun$12.00
Cajun blend, pepper jack, sauteed jalapenos, toasted house roll, served with Cajun mayo.
- Portobello & Swiss$12.00
Angus beef patty, grilled chicken, or crispy chicken, sauteed portobello, Swiss, toasted house roll.
- Albion St$13.00
Angus beef patty, grilled chicken, or crispy chicken, bacon crumbles, onion rings, cheddar, Farmboy BBQ, toasted house roll.
- Green St$13.00
Angus beef patty, grilled chicken, or crispy chicken, bacon crumbles, over easy egg, cheddar, toasted marble rye.
- Jefferson St$13.00
Angus beef patty, grilled chicken, or crispy chicken, American, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, ranch, 1000 island, toasted sourdough.
Wraps
- Chicken Wrap$12.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, onion, tomato, carrots, bacon crumbles, shredded cheese, choice of dressing.
- Club Wrap$12.00
Turkey, ham, bacon crumbles, lettuce, onion, tomato, carrots, hard-boiled egg, shredded cheese, choice of dressing.
- Buffalo Wrap$12.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, choice of wing sauce, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, carrots, bleu cheese crumbles, shredded cheese, choice of dressing.
- Taco Wrap$12.00
Beef, chicken, or pulled pork, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, corn salsa, shredded cheese, tortilla chips, choice of dressing.
- Caesar Wrap$12.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, & croutons.
- Black & Bleu Wrap$12.00
Grilled sirloin, lettuce, sauteed onions, portobello, bleu cheese crumbles, choice of dressing.
- Spring St Wrap$12.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, tri-color rotini noodles, bacon crumbles, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, choice of dressing.
- Liberty St Wrap$12.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, sauteed onion, red peppers, tomatoes, bacon crumbles, shredded cheese, choice of dressing.
Salads
- Chicken Salad$11.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, onion, tomato, carrots, bacon crumbles, shredded cheese, croutons, choice of dressing.
- Club Salad$11.00
Turkey, ham, bacon crumbles, onion, tomato, carrots, hard-boiled egg, shredded cheese, croutons, choice of dressing.
- Buffalo Salad$11.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, choice of wing sauce, onion, tomato, carrots, bleu cheese crumbles, shredded cheese, croutons, choice of dressing.
- Taco Salad$11.00
Beef or chicken, tomato, jalapeno, corn salsa, shredded cheese, tortilla chips, choice of dressing.
- Caesar Salad$11.00
Grilled chicken or portobello, romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons.
- Black & Bleu Salad$11.00
Grilled sirloin, sauteed onion & portobello mushrooms, bleu cheese crumbles, choice of dressing.
- Spring St Salad$11.00
Grilled chicken, tri-color rotini noodles, bacon crumbles, tomato, shredded cheese, tossed in your choice of dressing a top a bed of fresh greens.
- Liberty St Salad$11.00
Grilled chicken, sauteed onion & red peppers, tomato, bacon crumbles, shredded cheese, tossed in choice of dressing.
Kids
- Kids Tenders$7.00
2 tenders, choice of side, choice of dipping sauce.
- Kids Nuggets$7.00
1/2 lb chicken nuggets, choice of side, choice of dipping sauce.
- Kids Grilled Cheese$6.00
American, toasted sourdough, choice of side.
- Kids Cheeseburger$7.00
American, toasted house roll, choice of side.
- Kids Mac N Cheese$6.00
Mac N cheese, served with texas toast.
Sides
Extra Sauces
- Ranch$1.00
- Bleu Cheese$1.00
- Honey Mustard$1.00
- Italian$1.00
- French$1.00
- Balsamic Vinegarette$1.00
- 1000 Island$1.00
- Caesar$1.00
- Cajun Ranch$1.00
- Sour Cream$1.00
- Salsa$1.00
- Fuego$1.00
- Mayo$1.00
- Cajun Mayo$1.00
- Mild$1.00
- Hot$1.00
- Super Hot$1.00
- Garlic Jalapeno$1.00
- Farmboy BBQ$1.00
- Hot Spicy BBQ$1.00
- Teriyaki$1.00
- Korean Bang Bang$1.00
- Honey Sriracha$1.00
- Maple Hot$1.00
- Chipotle Lime
Extra Cheeses
Other Extras
Breakfast
Burritos
- Classic Breakfast Burrito$9.50
Large tortilla wrapped with scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, tator tots, bacon, salsa, & sour cream.
- Meat Lovers Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Large tortilla wrapped with scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, bacon, sausage, grilled ham, turkey, tator tots, & cajun ranch.
- Veggie Breakfast Burrito$9.50
Large tortilla wrapped with scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, sauteed onion, peppers, portobello mushroom, tomato, tator tots, salsa, & sour cream.
- Taco Breakfast Burrito$10.50
Large tortilla wrapped with scrambled eggs, cheddar jack cheese, taco beef or chicken, sauteed onions and jalapenos, tater tots, salsa, & fuego sauce.
- Biscuit & Gravy Breakfast Burrito$9.50
Large tortilla wrapped with scrambled eggs, cheddar jack cheese, tater tots, chopped biscuits, and sausage gravy.
- Grab n Go Breakfast Burrito$4.25
Small tortilla wrapped with cheddar jack cheese, scrambled egg, salsa, & sour cream.
Omelettes
- Meat Lover Omelette$14.00
Bacon, sausage, ham, turkey, & choice of cheese.
- Veggie Omelette$12.00
Sauteed onion, peppers, portobello mushrooms, tomato, & choice of cheese.
- Denver Omelette$12.00
Grilled ham, sauteed onion, peppers, & choice of cheese.
- Taco Omelette$13.00
Taco beef or chicken, sauteed onion, tomato, jalapeno, choice of cheese, served with salsa & sour cream on the side.
Skillets
- Everything Skillet$14.00
Sausage, bacon, ham, sauteed onion, pepper, portobello mushroom, & jalapeno.
- Meat Lover Skillet$14.00
Sausage, bacon, grilled ham, & turkey.
- Denver Skillet$12.00
Grilled ham, sauteed onion, & peppers.
- Taco Skillet$12.50
Taco beef or chicken, sauteed onion, jalapeno and tomato, served with salsa & sour cream on the side.
- Veggie Skillet$12.00
Sauteed onion, pepper, portobello mushroom, tomato, & jalapeno.
- Homers Skillet$11.00
House made sausage gravy and sauteed onion.
Breakfast Favorites
- French Toast$7.00
Two slices of french toast, served with two eggs any style, and your choice of sausage patty, or bacon.
- Biscuits & Gravy$11.50
Two fresh biscuits covered in house made sausage gravy, served with two eggs any style, and choice of hash browns or skillet potatoes.
- Breakfast Sandwich$11.50
Choice of bread, egg any style, ham bacon or sausage, and choice of cheese.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
104 S Broad St, Stacyville, IA 50476