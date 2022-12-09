Restaurant header imageView gallery

Homer's Barbecue

128 Second St

Henderson, KY 42420

Popular Items

Pork Plate
Briskitos
Sweet Potato Fries

Specials

Hot Ham & Cheese

Hot Ham & Cheese

$12.00

Mound of Shaved Smoked Ham, American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Garlic Herb Aioli, on a Sweet Hawaiian Bun. Choice of One Side.

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$14.00

A Pound & a Half of Smoked Wings Flash Fried to Order with Your Choice of NEW House Made Cranberry Barbecue Sauce, Buffalo, Jalepeno Bacon Hot Honey Mustard, or Any of Our Signature BBQ Sauces.

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Flour Tortilla Loaded with Mixed Cheese, Pulled Chicken, Candied Jalapenos, Scallions, & Buffalo Sauce. Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce and Ranch.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens Loaded with Smoked Ham, Pulled Chicken, Cheese, Eggs, Pickled Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, & Choice of Dressing.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

November's Seasonal Side - Seasoned with Cinnamon Sugar & Love

Cuban

Cuban

$13.00
Brisket Sloppy Joe

Brisket Sloppy Joe

$12.00
Brisket Ceasar salad

Brisket Ceasar salad

$14.00

Snacks

Pork Cakes

Pork Cakes

$10.00

Deep fried Pulled Pork, Cream Cheese, Candied Jalapenos, and Caramelized Onions. Topped with Slaw , Sweet N Tangy BBQ Sauce, and Carolina Mustard Sauce

Briskitos

Briskitos

$12.00

Chili rubbed brisket, mixed with cream cheese and jalapeños then stuffed in a flour tortilla shell. Fried and topped with queso, dry rub, and sweet barbecue sauce.

BBQ Nachos

BBQ Nachos

$10.00

House chips topped with queso, candied jalapenos, pickled red onion, tomatoes, street corn salad, spicy bbq, sour cream

Chicken Lollipops

Chicken Lollipops

$10.00

Slow smoked "frenched" Chicken Legs deep fried to order tossed in Sweet N Tangy BBQ sauce then Drizzled with Alabama White and dry rub sprinkled on top.

Chips and Queso

Chips and Queso

$6.00

Seasoned potato chips served with creamy queso

Pork Belly Bites

Pork Belly Bites

$11.00

6 hour slow smoked pork belly, tossed in a sweet and spicy bbq glaze

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$8.00

Hand breaded okra drizzled in SNT, Ranch, and sprinkled with Cotija Cheese

Burgoo Bowl

Burgoo Bowl

$5.00

Western KY Tradition loaded with smoked pork, brisket, and chicken in a thick stew.

Sandwiches

Bamalogna

Bamalogna

$10.00

Smoked German bologna, candied jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, bama white sauce, on a brioche bun

Brisket Grilled Cheese

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Sliced brisket, american cheese, carmelized onions, sweet bbq sauce, on texas toast

Carolina Pork

Carolina Pork

$11.00

Pulled Pork, Coleslaw, Pickled Red Onions, Pickles, Carolina Mustard, on a Brioche Bun

Crazy Chicken

Crazy Chicken

$11.00

Pulled Chicken, street corn salad, bama white, on a brioche bun

Smoked Meats

Pork Sandwich

Pork Sandwich

$10.00

1/4 pound of Pulled Pork on a brioche Bun, served with pickles, pickled red onions, and served with one side.

Pork Plate

Pork Plate

$12.00

1/3 pound of Pulled Pork, served with 2 sides, pickles, pickled red onions, and BBQ Bread

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

1/4 pound of Pulled Chicken on a brioche bun, served with pickles, pickled red onions, and served with one side.

Chicken Plate

Chicken Plate

$12.00

1/3 pound of Pulled Chicken, served with 2 sides, pickles, pickled red onions, and BBQ Bread

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

1/4 pound of sliced Brisket on a brioche bun, served with pickles, pickled red onions, and served with one side.

Brisket Plate

Brisket Plate

$16.00

1/3 pound of sliced Brisket, served with 2 sides, pickles, pickled red onions, and BBQ Bread

St.Louis Ribs

St.Louis Ribs

$16.00

1/3 Rack of St. Louis Style Ribs, served with 2 sides, pickles, pickled red onions, and BBQ Bread

Bone In Chicken

Bone In Chicken

$11.00

3 pieces of Bone-In Chicken, served with 2 sides, pickles, pickled red onions, and BBQ Bread

Kielbasa Sausage

Kielbasa Sausage

$10.00

1/4 pound of sliced Kielbasa Sausage, served with 2 sides, pickles, pickled red onions, and BBQ Bread

Sides

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$3.00

Seasoned Pork, Onion, and Beans Stewed in a Sweet and Savory Blend.

Cowboy Caviar

Cowboy Caviar

$3.00

A 3 Bean Salad. Black-eyed Peas, Pinto Beans, and Black Beans Marinated in a Southwest Vinegar Brine with Shoepeg Corn and Bell Peppers. Served Cold.

Dirty Rice

Dirty Rice

$3.00

Wild Rice Blend

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$3.00

Elbow Macaroni tossed in a creamy cheese sauce with a sprinkle of house rub.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.00

Baked seasoned red potatoes in a mayonnaise and sour cream with Colby Jack cheese and scallions.

Seasoned Chips

Seasoned Chips

$3.00

Fried crinkle cut chips seasoned with house rub

Street Corn Salad

Street Corn Salad

$3.00

Deconstructed Mexican Street Corn with seasoned white & Yellow corn, mayonnaise, candied jalapenos, cotija cheese and tajin seasoning.

Sweet 'N Tangy Slaw

Sweet 'N Tangy Slaw

$3.00

Green & Purple cabbage with carrots in a sweet vinegar brine

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.50

Mixed Greens, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese, and seasoned croutons.

Side of Queso

Side of Queso

$3.00

Creamy cheese blend with house made seasonings

Burgoo side

Burgoo side

$3.00

Western KY Tradition loaded with smoked pork, brisket, and chicken in a thick stew.

Fries

Fries

$3.00

Seasoned fresh French Fries

Side Fried Okra

Side Fried Okra

$4.50

Hand breaded okra, ranch, sweet and tangy bbq sauce, topped with cotija cheese.

Bowls \ Dillas

Dirty Rice Bowl

Dirty Rice Bowl

$8.00

Dirty rice, Queso, Cowboy Caviar, Candied Jalapeños, topped with your choice of smoked meat.

Mac 'N Cheese Bowl

Mac 'N Cheese Bowl

$9.00

Mac 'N Cheese, baked beans, choice of smoked meats, topped with sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and crispy fried onions.

Potato Salad Bowl

Potato Salad Bowl

$8.00

Loaded Potato Sald, baked beans, choice of smoked meats, topped with sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickled red onions.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$6.00

Flour tortilla filled with mixed cheese, candied jalapenos, sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, topped with sauce and sour cream.

Salads

Southwest BBQ Chicken

Southwest BBQ Chicken

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions, Cowboy Caviar, Cotija Cheese, Crispy Fried Onion Straws, Smoked Pulled Chicken, Topped with Southwest Ranch.

House Salad

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Shredded Cheese, Seasoned Croutons with Your Choice of Dressing. Optional Choice of Meat.

Kids

Kids Pork Sandwich

Kids Pork Sandwich

$5.00

Pulled pork on a brioche bun, served with one side

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

American cheese on texas toast, served with one side.

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.00

Three Crispy Fried Chicken Tenders with One Side.

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Bananas and Vanilla Custard layered with Creamy Meringue and Vanilla Wafers

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$4.50

Apple Hand Pie dusted in Cinnamon Sugar and drizzled with Caramel and Icing

Catering Deposits

Wedding Deposit

Wedding Deposit

$500.00

If you are interested in us catering your wedding please contact Emily at: emily@homersbarbecue.com.

Hometown Roots - Gatsby Room Deposit

Hometown Roots - Gatsby Room Deposit

$200.00

If you are interested in booking a party in the Gatsby Room at Hometown Roots, please contact Allyson at: allyson@hometownrootsky.com

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Smoked Meats, Craft Sides, Cold Beer, and Half-Assed Cocktails! Meet up with friends and family for some GREAT food in our rustic/industrial dive bar.

Location

128 Second St, Henderson, KY 42420

Directions

