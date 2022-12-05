Restaurant header imageView gallery

Home Run Cafe

341 E Interlake Blvd

Lake Placid, FL 33852

Order Again

Batting Cage

15" Braided Pastry Bread

$15.00

Homemade buttery, flakey, pastry stuffed with cream cheese, blueberry, cherry, banana, raspberry, lemon, maple walnut topped with sweet homemade icing

6" Braided Pastry Bread

$7.50

Homemade buttery, flakey, pastry stuffed with cream cheese, blueberry, cherry, banana, raspberry, lemon, maple walnut topped with sweet homemade icing

Homemade Bagels

$2.00

Plain, everything, blueberry, cinnamon and raisin

Coffee Cake

Original, Banana Walnut, Espresso Chip, Apple, Chocolate chip

Slice Braided Pastry Bread

$3.00

1st Pitch

Single

$6.00

1 egg, 1 meat, toast

Double

$9.00

2 egg, 2 meat, toast

Triple

$11.00

Rain Delay

$10.00

2 biscuits topped with our homemade sausage gravy, 2 Eggs

Balk

$7.00

Breaded chicken breast fried served on a biscuit with pickles and mayo

Dinger

$2.00

egg, meat, sauteed, onions, peppers and cheese baked inside a homemade pastry

Caught Stealing(your toast)

$9.00

3slices of thick texas toast coated in our special egg bath for perfect crispness to softness, 1 egg, 1 meat choice

Pinch Hitter

$4.00

2 egglets baked with meat, sautéed peppers and onions and cheese (Keto Friendly)

Pinch Runner

$3.00

2 egglets baked with spinach, sautéed peppers and onions and cheese (Keto and Vegetarian Friendly)

Home Run

$11.00

Grilled ribeye, sautéed onions home run cafe creamy dill sauce and cheese served on a homemade bagel

Scrambler

$9.00

Bench Coach

$8.00

Seventh Inning Stretch

Fastball

$12.00

Grilled ribeye with sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms on a toasted amoroso rolls served with dill mayo

Curveball

$9.00

Your choice of ham, turkey, roast beef, corned beef or chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, pickles and mayo on a amoroso roll

Slider

$10.00

Fried/ grilled chicken breast lettuce, tomato, and dill mayo on an amoroso roll

Knuckleball

$10.00

Sautéed corned beef and sauerkraut, swiss cheese with thousand island served on marble rye

HBP

$11.00

1/2 lb ground beef grilled, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, cheese, home run mustard on a pretzel bun $3 add fried egg and bacon

Bomber

$7.00

Breaded chicken breast cut into bite-size pieces served with our home-run mustard (fan favorite)

Full Count

$13.00

Freshly mowed salad greens with ham, chicken breast, bacon, blue cheese, croutons, tomato, onion, cucumber with home-run mustard

Intentional Walk

$5.00

Freshly mowed salad greens onion, tomato, croutons with home-run mustard (vegetarian friendly)

D.H.

$14.00

Creamy garlic cheese sauce over noodles $3 add chicken breast

Extra Innings

Rolled Ice Cream

$4.00

Homemade Custard

$4.00

Concession Stand

Can of soda

$1.50

Coffee

$2.00

Frozen Coffee

$2.00

Mocha, Caramel, Vanilla Bean

Ice Tea

$2.00

Sweet or Unsweet

Fries

$3.00

Hand-cut

Soup of the day

$3.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

341 E Interlake Blvd, Lake Placid, FL 33852

Directions

