Homeslice Pizza - Chicago

7,596 Reviews

$$

938 W Webster Ave

Chicago, IL 60614

Order Again

Popular Items

Small Jr Cheese
Sheffield Salad
Mozzarella Bread Sticks

Appetizers

Double Cheese Burger

Double Cheese Burger

$12.00

Two patties, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles & Thousand Island dressing on a brioche bun

Burrata

Burrata

$15.00

With crostini, a balsamic glaze, figs, fig jam and sun dried tomato pesto

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$19.00

Sopressata, peppered salami, prosciutto, parmesan bites, sharp cheddar, blue cheese, cheddar spread, fig jam, sun-dried tomatopesto, sweet green olives, pepperoncini, goat cheese stuffed peppers & grapes served with pretzel sticks, crackers & crostini

Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$12.00

Housemade guac served with tortilla chips

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Our rich & spicy salsa served with tortilla chips

Grilled Chz Dippers

Grilled Chz Dippers

$12.00

Cheddar grilled cheese stix served with a cup of fresh tomato soup for dippin’

Gettin' Figgy With It

Gettin' Figgy With It

$24.00

14" tavern-style 'za topped with mozz/prov, goat cheese & fig jelly on our olive oil base

Goat Sticks

Goat Sticks

$13.00

Beer-basted and served hot with a bubbly goat cheese marinara sauce for dipping

Elote Dip

Elote Dip

$12.00

Chihuahua cheese, cream cheese, spicy peppers, topped with corn & pico. Served with chips

Homie Stix

Homie Stix

$15.00

A mash-up of two of our most popular items: Mozzarella Stix and Jalapeno Homies. Bread stix topped with cream cheese, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, bacon, jalapenos, diced romas, and parsley. Served with a side of our BBQ ranch.

Hummus

Hummus

$13.00

Kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, feta. Served with carrots, cucumbers, and pita for dippin'

Jalapeño Homies

Jalapeño Homies

$11.00

Cream Cheese, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ

Meatball

Meatball

$15.00

Veal, Pork, Beef, Crostinis, Marinara, Parmesan Cheese

Mozzarella Bread Sticks

Mozzarella Bread Sticks

$13.00

Baked fresh with mozzarella, provolone, shake cheese, oregano then served with marinara sauce

Pork Sliders

Pork Sliders

$10.00

Pulled pork with house-made 'slaw on hawaiian rolls

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$11.00

Pulled pork, bacon bits, cheddar cheese, sour cream, green onion, with a side of honey mustard

Whipped Feta

$12.00

Topped with honey & pistachios, served with crostini & pita

Wings

Wings

$16.00

Oven roasted wings BAKED to perfection. Served with a side of ranch

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.00

Blackened chicken, cheddar, mozz/prov, black bean & corn salsa, served with a side of sour cream, salsa, and pico

Mac n Chz

Mac n Chz

$12.00Out of stock

Rich & creamy cheddar, cavatappi & topped with bread crumbs. Add toppings for additional cost.

Salads

Blackend Chicken Caesar Salad

Blackend Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Caesar with blackened chicken, sun dried tomatoes, croutons & parmesan

Brussels Sprout Salad

Brussels Sprout Salad

$13.00

Shredded brussels sprouts, bacon, roasted corn, feta, with our mustard vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

Buffalo-style chicken, fresh romaine, cucumbers, carrot threads, tomatoes, croutons, red peppers, red onions, tortilla strips & our bleu cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Crisp romaine, served with Caesar dressing, croutons & parmesan

Gary’s Greens Salad

Gary’s Greens Salad

$13.00

Romas, red onions, kalamata olives, feta, served with our gorgonzola vinaigrette

Kale Cobb Salad

Kale Cobb Salad

$16.00

Kale, romas, hard-boiled egg, bacon bits, crumbled gorgonzola, smoked ham, avocado, with our ranch

LP Trixie Salad

LP Trixie Salad

$13.00

Romaine, cucumbers, red onions, red peppers, croutons, cheddar & our ranch dressing

Sesame Soy Salad

Sesame Soy Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, almonds, bean sprouts, red peppers, carrot threads, mandarin oranges, red cabbage, crispy wonton & sesame soy dressing

Sheffield Salad

Sheffield Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, avocado, bacon bits & lemon poppy seed dressing. Topped with red onions & Gorgonzola crumbles

Webster Salad

Webster Salad

$13.00

Kale, roasted corn, cavatappi pasta, red onions, jalapeño, feta, tortilla strips, & our eloté dressing. Add blackened grilled chicken breast or roasted chicken breast for $4

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Iceberg, corn, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, and cilantro with bleu cheese dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

Summer Salad

$13.00Out of stock
Creamy Mushroom Soup

Creamy Mushroom Soup

$8.00
Chicken Lime Soup

Chicken Lime Soup

$8.00
Potato Soup

Potato Soup

$8.00

Gazpacho

$8.00Out of stock
BlackndCaesar Wrap

BlackndCaesar Wrap

$17.00
Brussels Sprout Wrap

Brussels Sprout Wrap

$14.00
Buff Chicken Wrap

Buff Chicken Wrap

$17.00
Caesar Wrap

Caesar Wrap

$14.00
Garys Greens Wrap

Garys Greens Wrap

$14.00
Kale Cobb Wrap

Kale Cobb Wrap

$17.00
LP Trixie Wrap

LP Trixie Wrap

$14.00
Sesame Soy Wrap

Sesame Soy Wrap

$14.00
Sheffield Wrap

Sheffield Wrap

$14.00
Webster Salad Wrap

Webster Salad Wrap

$14.00
Wedge Salad Wrap

Wedge Salad Wrap

$14.00

Mediterranean Wrap

$14.00

Small Pizzas (10")

Small Alo-Hot

Small Alo-Hot

$14.00

Pulled pork, pineapples, jalapenos, and BBQ sauce

Small Ava-Lance

Small Ava-Lance

$14.00

Artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, mozzarella, provolone, feta, garlic & olive oil

Small Bennett's Beauty

Small Bennett's Beauty

$14.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella, provolone & marinara

Small Benny-B

Small Benny-B

$14.00

Italian sausage, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella, provolone & marinara

Small Big Teve

Small Big Teve

$14.00

Spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, mushrooms, oregano, feta, parmesan, mozzarella, provolone, garlic & olive oil

Small BMZ

Small BMZ

$15.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, cheddar, mozzarella, provolone & ranch sauce

Small Boyler Room

Small Boyler Room

$13.00

An all-time favorite with pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone & marinara

Small Breakfast Za

Small Breakfast Za

$12.00

Cracked eggs, bacon, cheddar, mozz/prov & black pepper

Small Carnit Za

Small Carnit Za

$15.00

Pulled pork, pico, sour cream, tortilla chips, cheddar cheese and refried bean base

Small Clay Bacon

Small Clay Bacon

$15.00

Roasted chicken, bacon, diced romas, onions, parsley, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & ranch sauce

Small Da Duba

Small Da Duba

$14.00

Fresh romas, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, fresh basil, feta, mozzarella, provolone, garlic & olive oil

Small Funky McChicken

Small Funky McChicken

$15.00

Roasted chicken, bacon, spinach, red onions, roasted garlic, diced romas, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & cream cheese base

Small Hot For Horn

Small Hot For Horn

$15.00

Buffalo chicken, celery, carrots, gorgonzola, and buffalo sauce base. Served with a side of bleu cheese and ranch

Small Jr Cheese

Small Jr Cheese

$12.00

Mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & marinara

Small Knife & Forkner

Small Knife & Forkner

$15.00

Pepperoni, blackened chicken, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & barbecue sauce

Small Lew-Wow

Small Lew-Wow

$14.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella, provolone & marinara

Small Mac Diesel

Small Mac Diesel

$15.00

Pepperoni, mushrooms, romas, red onions, mozzarella, provolone & marinara sauce

Small Meatball Za

Small Meatball Za

$14.00

Meatball, giardiniera, and marinara

Small Mercernary

Small Mercernary

$15.00

Blackened chicken, pepperoni, jalapeños, sour cream, diced romas, green onions, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & cream cheese

Small Nadene

Small Nadene

$14.00

Marinara base topped with mozzarella, provolone, cupped pepperoni, ricotta, hot honey and fresh basil

Small Party Boi

Small Party Boi

$14.00

Pepperoni, pepperoncini, mozzarella, provolone & marinara

Small Samilton

Small Samilton

$15.00

Prosciutto, spinach, caramelized onion, sun-dried tomato, balsamic, goat cheese, and cream cheese base

Small Schulz's BBQ Bird

Small Schulz's BBQ Bird

$15.00

Roasted chicken, red onions, green peppers, pepperoncinis, diced romas, cilantro, mozzarella, provolone & barbecue sauce

Small Smoke Show

Small Smoke Show

$15.00

Blackened chicken, fresh jalapeños, chili flakes, mozzarella, provolone, & cream cheese base

Small Special K

Small Special K

$15.00

Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, & spinach/ricotta sauce

Small Strike a Posner

Small Strike a Posner

$14.00

Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & pesto

Small Very Gary

Small Very Gary

$14.00

Roasted red peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoncinis, artichoke hearts & marinara

Small Zephy

Small Zephy

$14.00

Portabella mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella, provolone & spinach/ricotta sauce

Medium Pizzas (14")

Medium Tavern Style Boyler Room

Medium Tavern Style Boyler Room

$22.00

Medium Tavern Style Pepperoni Pizza with thin crust and square cut. *No modifications

Medium Tavern Style Cheese

Medium Tavern Style Cheese

$20.00

Medium Tavern Style Cheese Pizza with thin crust and square cut. *No modifications

Medium Alo-Hot

Medium Alo-Hot

$26.00

Pulled pork, pineapples, jalapenos, and BBQ sauce

Medium Ava-Lance

Medium Ava-Lance

$26.00

Artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, mozzarella, provolone, feta, garlic & olive oil

Medium Bennett's Beauty

Medium Bennett's Beauty

$26.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella, provolone & marinara

Medium Benny-B

Medium Benny-B

$26.00

Italian sausage, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella, provolone & marinara

Medium Big Teve

Medium Big Teve

$26.00

Spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, mushrooms, oregano, feta, parmesan, mozzarella, provolone, garlic & olive oil

Medium BMZ

Medium BMZ

$28.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, cheddar, mozzarella, provolone & ranch sauce

Medium Boyler Room

Medium Boyler Room

$22.00

An all-time favorite with pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone & marinara

Medium Breakfast Za

Medium Breakfast Za

$24.00

Cracked eggs, bacon, cheddar, mozz/prov & black pepper

Medium Carnit Za

$28.00

Pulled pork, pico, sour cream, tortilla chips, cheddar cheese and refried bean base

Medium Clay Bacon

Medium Clay Bacon

$28.00

Roasted chicken, bacon, diced romas, onions, parsley, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & ranch sauce

Medium Da Duba

Medium Da Duba

$26.00

Fresh romas, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, fresh basil, feta, mozzarella, provolone, garlic & olive oil

Medium Funky McChicken

Medium Funky McChicken

$28.00

Roasted chicken, bacon, spinach, red onions, roasted garlic, diced romas, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & cream cheese base

Medium Hot For Horn

Medium Hot For Horn

$28.00

Buffalo chicken, celery, carrots, gorgonzola, and buffalo sauce base. Served with a side of bleu cheese and ranch

Medium Jr Cheese

Medium Jr Cheese

$20.00

Mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & marinara

Medium Knife & Forkner

Medium Knife & Forkner

$28.00

Pepperoni, blackened chicken, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & barbecue sauce

Medium Lew-Wow

Medium Lew-Wow

$26.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella, provolone & marinara

Medium Mac Diesel

Medium Mac Diesel

$28.00

Pepperoni, mushrooms, romas, red onions, mozzarella, provolone & marinara sauce

Medium Meatball Za

Medium Meatball Za

$26.00

Meatball, giardiniera, and marinara

Medium Mercernary

Medium Mercernary

$28.00

Blackened chicken, pepperoni, jalapeños, sour cream, diced romas, green onions, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & cream cheese

Medium Nadene

Medium Nadene

$26.00

Marinara base topped with mozzarella, provolone, cupped pepperoni, ricotta, hot honey and fresh basil. Try it tavern style!

Medium Party Boi

Medium Party Boi

$26.00

Pepperoni, pepperoncini, mozzarella, provolone & marinara

Medium Samilton

Medium Samilton

$28.00

Prosciutto, spinach, caramelized onion, sun-dried tomato, balsamic, goat cheese, and cream cheese base

Medium Schulz's BBQ Bird

Medium Schulz's BBQ Bird

$28.00

Roasted chicken, red onions, green peppers, pepperoncinis, diced romas, cilantro, mozzarella, provolone & barbecue sauce

Medium Smoke Show

Medium Smoke Show

$28.00

Blackened chicken, fresh jalapeños, chili flakes, mozzarella, provolone, & cream cheese base

Medium Special K

Medium Special K

$28.00

Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, & spinach/ricotta sauce

Medium Strike a Posner

Medium Strike a Posner

$26.00

Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & pesto

Medium Very Gary

Medium Very Gary

$26.00

Roasted red peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoncinis, artichoke hearts & marinara

Medium Zephy

Medium Zephy

$26.00

Portabella mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella, provolone & spinach/ricotta sauce

Large Pizzas (18")

Large Alo-Hot

Large Alo-Hot

$34.00

Pulled pork, pineapples, jalapenos, and BBQ sauce

Large Ava-Lance

Large Ava-Lance

$34.00

Artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, mozzarella, provolone, feta, garlic & olive oil

Large Bennett's Beauty

Large Bennett's Beauty

$34.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella, provolone & marinara

Large Benny-B

Large Benny-B

$34.00

Italian sausage, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella, provolone & marinara

Large Big Teve

Large Big Teve

$34.00

Spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, mushrooms, oregano, feta, parmesan, mozzarella, provolone, garlic & olive oil

Large BMZ

Large BMZ

$36.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, cheddar, mozzarella, provolone & ranch sauce

Large Boyler Room

Large Boyler Room

$30.00

An all-time favorite with pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone & marinara

Large Breakfast Za

Large Breakfast Za

$34.00

Cracked eggs, bacon, cheddar, mozz/prov & black pepper

Large Carnit Za

$36.00

Pulled pork, pico, sour cream, tortilla chips, cheddar cheese and refried bean base

Large Clay Bacon

Large Clay Bacon

$36.00

Roasted chicken, bacon, diced romas, onions, parsley, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & ranch sauce

Large Da Duba

Large Da Duba

$34.00

Fresh romas, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, fresh basil, feta, mozzarella, provolone, garlic & olive oil

Large Funky McChicken

Large Funky McChicken

$36.00

Roasted chicken, bacon, spinach, red onions, roasted garlic, diced romas, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & cream cheese base

Large Hot For Horn

Large Hot For Horn

$36.00

Buffalo chicken, celery, carrots, gorgonzola, and buffalo sauce base. Served with a side of bleu cheese and ranch

Large Jr Cheese

Large Jr Cheese

$28.00

Mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & marinara

Large Knife & Forkner

Large Knife & Forkner

$36.00

Pepperoni, blackened chicken, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & barbecue sauce

Large Lew-Wow

Large Lew-Wow

$34.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella, provolone & marinara

Large Mac Diesel

Large Mac Diesel

$36.00

Pepperoni, mushrooms, romas, red onions, mozzarella, provolone & marinara sauce

Large Meatball Za

Large Meatball Za

$34.00

Meatball, giardiniera, and marinara

Large Mercernary

Large Mercernary

$36.00

Blackened chicken, pepperoni, jalapeños, sour cream, diced romas, green onions, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & cream cheese

Large Nadene

Large Nadene

$34.00

Marinara base topped with mozzarella, provolone, cupped pepperoni, ricotta, hot honey and fresh basil.

Large Party Boi

Large Party Boi

$34.00

Pepperoni, pepperoncini, mozzarella, provolone & marinara

Large Samilton

Large Samilton

$36.00

Prosciutto, spinach, caramelized onion, sun-dried tomato, balsamic, goat cheese, and cream cheese base

Large Schulz's BBQ Bird

Large Schulz's BBQ Bird

$36.00

Roasted chicken, red onions, green peppers, pepperoncinis, diced romas, cilantro, mozzarella, provolone & barbecue sauce

Large Smoke Show

Large Smoke Show

$36.00

Blackened chicken, fresh jalapeños, chili flakes, mozzarella, provolone, & cream cheese base

Large Special K

Large Special K

$36.00

Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, & spinach/ricotta sauce

Large Strike A Posner

Large Strike A Posner

$34.00

Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & pesto

Large Very Gary

Large Very Gary

$34.00

Roasted red peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoncinis, artichoke hearts & marinara

Large Zephy

Large Zephy

$34.00

Portabella mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella, provolone & spinach/ricotta sauce

Calzones

Veggie Calzone

Veggie Calzone

$11.00

House sauce, mozzarella, provolone, portabellas, artichoke hearts, black olives & sundried tomatoes

Meat Calzone

Meat Calzone

$12.00

Marinara, mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni & Canadian bacon

Turkey Calzone

Turkey Calzone

$13.00

Turkey, bacon, cheddar, side of avocado slices & our ranch dressing

Smoked Ham & Avocado Calzone

Smoked Ham & Avocado Calzone

$13.00

Smoked ham, mozzarella, provolone, Tillamook cheddar, our ranch dressing, served with avocado slices

Meatball Calzone

Meatball Calzone

$13.00

Meatball, marinara, mozzarella, provolone, and giardiniera

Sides

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Our famous homemade Ranch. Best in the city!

Boat of Ranch

$1.50

Our famous homemade Ranch. Best in the city!

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Marinara

$0.50

Boat of Marinara

$1.50

Side of BBQ Ranch

$0.50

Boat of BBQ Ranch

$1.50

Boat of Goat Sauce

$3.00

Our marinara topped with goat cheese

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Boat of BBQ

$1.50

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Hot Honey

$1.25

Side Lemon Poppy Seed Dressing

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side Gorgonzola Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Sesame Soy Dressing

$0.50

Side Mustard Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Elote Dressing

$0.50

Desserts

Cookie Dough Bite

Cookie Dough Bite

$2.50
Dough Dots

Dough Dots

$8.00

Frozen bite sized pieces of our edible chocolate chip cookie dough covered in Oreo crumbs and sprinkles. Perfect for poppin!

Sm Cookie Dough Bowl

Sm Cookie Dough Bowl

$5.50

A small bowl of our eggless chocolate chip cookie dough topped with cookie crumbs and sprinkles

Lg Cookie Dough Bowl

$7.50

A big bowl of our eggless chocolate chip cookie dough topped with cookie crumbs and sprinkles

Take & Bake

Take & Bake

$6.00+

No measuring or mixing required with our quick and easy homemade chocolate chip cookie dough. Includes enough dough to make 6 cookies, fresh & hot out of your oven!

Cookies

Cookies

$2.25

Chocolate chip cookies baked fresh every day

Beverages

Bottle Water

$1.50

Canned Soda

$1.75

OJ Bottle

$2.50

Gatorade- Yellow

$2.50

Gatorade- Red

$2.50

Goslings Ginger Beer Can

$3.00
La Croix

La Croix

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.00

To Go Dough

Bring the dough home!

10 Dough

$4.00

Small 10-inch pizza dough

14 Dough

$8.00

Medium 14-inch pizza dough

18 Dough

$12.00

Large 18-inch pizza dough

Merch

Coffee Mug

Coffee Mug

$12.00
Logo Glass

Logo Glass

$6.00
Mule Mug

Mule Mug

$20.00

Happy Camper Shot Glass

$3.00
Limited Edition Coozie

Limited Edition Coozie

$5.00Out of stock
Crew Neck Sweatshirt

Crew Neck Sweatshirt

$48.00

Snuggle Up

Hood Drip Sweatshirt

$48.00
Hood Neon Sweatshirt

Hood Neon Sweatshirt

$48.00

Snuggle Up

Dad Hat - Black

$20.00Out of stock

Homeslice Drip T-Shirt

$30.00
Skyline Drop T-Shirt

Skyline Drop T-Shirt

$30.00

Trailer T-Shirt

$30.00

Grey Logo T-Shirt

$30.00

Orange Neon T-Shirt (Black)

$30.00

Gold Logo Long Sleeve

$30.00

Trucker Hat

$30.00
Blanket

Blanket

$25.00

Cold Homie? Cozy up with your very own Homeslice Blanket!!

Friends of Park West

$0.01

Park West Parents October, 12, 2022

Survival Kits

Date Nigh In

Date Nigh In

$25.00

Includes one small pepperoni pizza kit and a bottle of Cabernet. Perfect for a romantic night at home. Extra charge for additional toppings

Basic Bar Cart Kit

Basic Bar Cart Kit

$35.00

Includes a bottle of Basic, a jigger, shaker & two HAPPY shot glasses

Bloody Mary Kit

$50.00

Includes one bottle of Basic Vodka, one bottle of Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix, one small bottle of Tabasco sauce, and two Homeslice glasses

Mule Kit

$40.00

Includes one bottle of Basic Vodka and a 6-pack of Ginger Beer.

Small Pizza Kit

Small Pizza Kit

$14.00

Build your own personal pizza! Includes 10" pizza dough, marinara, mozz/prov cheese, pepperoni, and garlic/olive oil. Add toppings for extra charge.

Umbrella Kit

$45.00Out of stock

Includes one bottle of Basic Vodka, a 4-pack of Steigl and 2 Umbrella glasses!

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Get Some Homie! To Go Booze is available at carry-out for customers 21+ before 11pm!

Website

Location

938 W Webster Ave, Chicago, IL 60614