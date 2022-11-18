- Home
Homeslice Pizza - Chicago
7,596 Reviews
$$
938 W Webster Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Appetizers
Double Cheese Burger
Two patties, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles & Thousand Island dressing on a brioche bun
Burrata
With crostini, a balsamic glaze, figs, fig jam and sun dried tomato pesto
Charcuterie Board
Sopressata, peppered salami, prosciutto, parmesan bites, sharp cheddar, blue cheese, cheddar spread, fig jam, sun-dried tomatopesto, sweet green olives, pepperoncini, goat cheese stuffed peppers & grapes served with pretzel sticks, crackers & crostini
Chips & Guac
Housemade guac served with tortilla chips
Chips & Salsa
Our rich & spicy salsa served with tortilla chips
Grilled Chz Dippers
Cheddar grilled cheese stix served with a cup of fresh tomato soup for dippin’
Gettin' Figgy With It
14" tavern-style 'za topped with mozz/prov, goat cheese & fig jelly on our olive oil base
Goat Sticks
Beer-basted and served hot with a bubbly goat cheese marinara sauce for dipping
Elote Dip
Chihuahua cheese, cream cheese, spicy peppers, topped with corn & pico. Served with chips
Homie Stix
A mash-up of two of our most popular items: Mozzarella Stix and Jalapeno Homies. Bread stix topped with cream cheese, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, bacon, jalapenos, diced romas, and parsley. Served with a side of our BBQ ranch.
Hummus
Kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, feta. Served with carrots, cucumbers, and pita for dippin'
Jalapeño Homies
Cream Cheese, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ
Meatball
Veal, Pork, Beef, Crostinis, Marinara, Parmesan Cheese
Mozzarella Bread Sticks
Baked fresh with mozzarella, provolone, shake cheese, oregano then served with marinara sauce
Pork Sliders
Pulled pork with house-made 'slaw on hawaiian rolls
Potato Skins
Pulled pork, bacon bits, cheddar cheese, sour cream, green onion, with a side of honey mustard
Whipped Feta
Topped with honey & pistachios, served with crostini & pita
Wings
Oven roasted wings BAKED to perfection. Served with a side of ranch
Quesadilla
Blackened chicken, cheddar, mozz/prov, black bean & corn salsa, served with a side of sour cream, salsa, and pico
Mac n Chz
Rich & creamy cheddar, cavatappi & topped with bread crumbs. Add toppings for additional cost.
Salads
Blackend Chicken Caesar Salad
Caesar with blackened chicken, sun dried tomatoes, croutons & parmesan
Brussels Sprout Salad
Shredded brussels sprouts, bacon, roasted corn, feta, with our mustard vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Buffalo-style chicken, fresh romaine, cucumbers, carrot threads, tomatoes, croutons, red peppers, red onions, tortilla strips & our bleu cheese dressing
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, served with Caesar dressing, croutons & parmesan
Gary’s Greens Salad
Romas, red onions, kalamata olives, feta, served with our gorgonzola vinaigrette
Kale Cobb Salad
Kale, romas, hard-boiled egg, bacon bits, crumbled gorgonzola, smoked ham, avocado, with our ranch
LP Trixie Salad
Romaine, cucumbers, red onions, red peppers, croutons, cheddar & our ranch dressing
Sesame Soy Salad
Mixed greens, almonds, bean sprouts, red peppers, carrot threads, mandarin oranges, red cabbage, crispy wonton & sesame soy dressing
Sheffield Salad
Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, avocado, bacon bits & lemon poppy seed dressing. Topped with red onions & Gorgonzola crumbles
Webster Salad
Kale, roasted corn, cavatappi pasta, red onions, jalapeño, feta, tortilla strips, & our eloté dressing. Add blackened grilled chicken breast or roasted chicken breast for $4
Wedge Salad
Iceberg, corn, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, and cilantro with bleu cheese dressing
Mediterranean Salad
Summer Salad
Creamy Mushroom Soup
Chicken Lime Soup
Potato Soup
Gazpacho
BlackndCaesar Wrap
Brussels Sprout Wrap
Buff Chicken Wrap
Caesar Wrap
Garys Greens Wrap
Kale Cobb Wrap
LP Trixie Wrap
Sesame Soy Wrap
Sheffield Wrap
Webster Salad Wrap
Wedge Salad Wrap
Mediterranean Wrap
Small Pizzas (10")
Small Alo-Hot
Pulled pork, pineapples, jalapenos, and BBQ sauce
Small Ava-Lance
Artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, mozzarella, provolone, feta, garlic & olive oil
Small Bennett's Beauty
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Small Benny-B
Italian sausage, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Small Big Teve
Spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, mushrooms, oregano, feta, parmesan, mozzarella, provolone, garlic & olive oil
Small BMZ
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, cheddar, mozzarella, provolone & ranch sauce
Small Boyler Room
An all-time favorite with pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Small Breakfast Za
Cracked eggs, bacon, cheddar, mozz/prov & black pepper
Small Carnit Za
Pulled pork, pico, sour cream, tortilla chips, cheddar cheese and refried bean base
Small Clay Bacon
Roasted chicken, bacon, diced romas, onions, parsley, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & ranch sauce
Small Da Duba
Fresh romas, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, fresh basil, feta, mozzarella, provolone, garlic & olive oil
Small Funky McChicken
Roasted chicken, bacon, spinach, red onions, roasted garlic, diced romas, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & cream cheese base
Small Hot For Horn
Buffalo chicken, celery, carrots, gorgonzola, and buffalo sauce base. Served with a side of bleu cheese and ranch
Small Jr Cheese
Mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & marinara
Small Knife & Forkner
Pepperoni, blackened chicken, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & barbecue sauce
Small Lew-Wow
Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Small Mac Diesel
Pepperoni, mushrooms, romas, red onions, mozzarella, provolone & marinara sauce
Small Meatball Za
Meatball, giardiniera, and marinara
Small Mercernary
Blackened chicken, pepperoni, jalapeños, sour cream, diced romas, green onions, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & cream cheese
Small Nadene
Marinara base topped with mozzarella, provolone, cupped pepperoni, ricotta, hot honey and fresh basil
Small Party Boi
Pepperoni, pepperoncini, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Small Samilton
Prosciutto, spinach, caramelized onion, sun-dried tomato, balsamic, goat cheese, and cream cheese base
Small Schulz's BBQ Bird
Roasted chicken, red onions, green peppers, pepperoncinis, diced romas, cilantro, mozzarella, provolone & barbecue sauce
Small Smoke Show
Blackened chicken, fresh jalapeños, chili flakes, mozzarella, provolone, & cream cheese base
Small Special K
Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, & spinach/ricotta sauce
Small Strike a Posner
Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & pesto
Small Very Gary
Roasted red peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoncinis, artichoke hearts & marinara
Small Zephy
Portabella mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella, provolone & spinach/ricotta sauce
Medium Pizzas (14")
Medium Tavern Style Boyler Room
Medium Tavern Style Pepperoni Pizza with thin crust and square cut. *No modifications
Medium Tavern Style Cheese
Medium Tavern Style Cheese Pizza with thin crust and square cut. *No modifications
Medium Alo-Hot
Pulled pork, pineapples, jalapenos, and BBQ sauce
Medium Ava-Lance
Artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, mozzarella, provolone, feta, garlic & olive oil
Medium Bennett's Beauty
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Medium Benny-B
Italian sausage, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Medium Big Teve
Spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, mushrooms, oregano, feta, parmesan, mozzarella, provolone, garlic & olive oil
Medium BMZ
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, cheddar, mozzarella, provolone & ranch sauce
Medium Boyler Room
An all-time favorite with pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Medium Breakfast Za
Cracked eggs, bacon, cheddar, mozz/prov & black pepper
Medium Carnit Za
Pulled pork, pico, sour cream, tortilla chips, cheddar cheese and refried bean base
Medium Clay Bacon
Roasted chicken, bacon, diced romas, onions, parsley, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & ranch sauce
Medium Da Duba
Fresh romas, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, fresh basil, feta, mozzarella, provolone, garlic & olive oil
Medium Funky McChicken
Roasted chicken, bacon, spinach, red onions, roasted garlic, diced romas, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & cream cheese base
Medium Hot For Horn
Buffalo chicken, celery, carrots, gorgonzola, and buffalo sauce base. Served with a side of bleu cheese and ranch
Medium Jr Cheese
Mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & marinara
Medium Knife & Forkner
Pepperoni, blackened chicken, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & barbecue sauce
Medium Lew-Wow
Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Medium Mac Diesel
Pepperoni, mushrooms, romas, red onions, mozzarella, provolone & marinara sauce
Medium Meatball Za
Meatball, giardiniera, and marinara
Medium Mercernary
Blackened chicken, pepperoni, jalapeños, sour cream, diced romas, green onions, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & cream cheese
Medium Nadene
Marinara base topped with mozzarella, provolone, cupped pepperoni, ricotta, hot honey and fresh basil. Try it tavern style!
Medium Party Boi
Pepperoni, pepperoncini, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Medium Samilton
Prosciutto, spinach, caramelized onion, sun-dried tomato, balsamic, goat cheese, and cream cheese base
Medium Schulz's BBQ Bird
Roasted chicken, red onions, green peppers, pepperoncinis, diced romas, cilantro, mozzarella, provolone & barbecue sauce
Medium Smoke Show
Blackened chicken, fresh jalapeños, chili flakes, mozzarella, provolone, & cream cheese base
Medium Special K
Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, & spinach/ricotta sauce
Medium Strike a Posner
Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & pesto
Medium Very Gary
Roasted red peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoncinis, artichoke hearts & marinara
Medium Zephy
Portabella mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella, provolone & spinach/ricotta sauce
Large Pizzas (18")
Large Alo-Hot
Pulled pork, pineapples, jalapenos, and BBQ sauce
Large Ava-Lance
Artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, mozzarella, provolone, feta, garlic & olive oil
Large Bennett's Beauty
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Large Benny-B
Italian sausage, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Large Big Teve
Spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, mushrooms, oregano, feta, parmesan, mozzarella, provolone, garlic & olive oil
Large BMZ
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, cheddar, mozzarella, provolone & ranch sauce
Large Boyler Room
An all-time favorite with pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Large Breakfast Za
Cracked eggs, bacon, cheddar, mozz/prov & black pepper
Large Carnit Za
Pulled pork, pico, sour cream, tortilla chips, cheddar cheese and refried bean base
Large Clay Bacon
Roasted chicken, bacon, diced romas, onions, parsley, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & ranch sauce
Large Da Duba
Fresh romas, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, fresh basil, feta, mozzarella, provolone, garlic & olive oil
Large Funky McChicken
Roasted chicken, bacon, spinach, red onions, roasted garlic, diced romas, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & cream cheese base
Large Hot For Horn
Buffalo chicken, celery, carrots, gorgonzola, and buffalo sauce base. Served with a side of bleu cheese and ranch
Large Jr Cheese
Mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & marinara
Large Knife & Forkner
Pepperoni, blackened chicken, bacon, red onions, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & barbecue sauce
Large Lew-Wow
Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Large Mac Diesel
Pepperoni, mushrooms, romas, red onions, mozzarella, provolone & marinara sauce
Large Meatball Za
Meatball, giardiniera, and marinara
Large Mercernary
Blackened chicken, pepperoni, jalapeños, sour cream, diced romas, green onions, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & cream cheese
Large Nadene
Marinara base topped with mozzarella, provolone, cupped pepperoni, ricotta, hot honey and fresh basil.
Large Party Boi
Pepperoni, pepperoncini, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Large Samilton
Prosciutto, spinach, caramelized onion, sun-dried tomato, balsamic, goat cheese, and cream cheese base
Large Schulz's BBQ Bird
Roasted chicken, red onions, green peppers, pepperoncinis, diced romas, cilantro, mozzarella, provolone & barbecue sauce
Large Smoke Show
Blackened chicken, fresh jalapeños, chili flakes, mozzarella, provolone, & cream cheese base
Large Special K
Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, & spinach/ricotta sauce
Large Strike A Posner
Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & pesto
Large Very Gary
Roasted red peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoncinis, artichoke hearts & marinara
Large Zephy
Portabella mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella, provolone & spinach/ricotta sauce
Calzones
Veggie Calzone
House sauce, mozzarella, provolone, portabellas, artichoke hearts, black olives & sundried tomatoes
Meat Calzone
Marinara, mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni & Canadian bacon
Turkey Calzone
Turkey, bacon, cheddar, side of avocado slices & our ranch dressing
Smoked Ham & Avocado Calzone
Smoked ham, mozzarella, provolone, Tillamook cheddar, our ranch dressing, served with avocado slices
Meatball Calzone
Meatball, marinara, mozzarella, provolone, and giardiniera
Sides
Side of Ranch
Our famous homemade Ranch. Best in the city!
Boat of Ranch
Our famous homemade Ranch. Best in the city!
Side of Blue Cheese
Side of Marinara
Boat of Marinara
Side of BBQ Ranch
Boat of BBQ Ranch
Boat of Goat Sauce
Our marinara topped with goat cheese
Side of BBQ
Boat of BBQ
Side of Buffalo Sauce
Side Hot Honey
Side Lemon Poppy Seed Dressing
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Gorgonzola Vinaigrette
Side Sesame Soy Dressing
Side Mustard Vinaigrette
Side Elote Dressing
Desserts
Cookie Dough Bite
Dough Dots
Frozen bite sized pieces of our edible chocolate chip cookie dough covered in Oreo crumbs and sprinkles. Perfect for poppin!
Sm Cookie Dough Bowl
A small bowl of our eggless chocolate chip cookie dough topped with cookie crumbs and sprinkles
Lg Cookie Dough Bowl
A big bowl of our eggless chocolate chip cookie dough topped with cookie crumbs and sprinkles
Take & Bake
No measuring or mixing required with our quick and easy homemade chocolate chip cookie dough. Includes enough dough to make 6 cookies, fresh & hot out of your oven!
Cookies
Chocolate chip cookies baked fresh every day
To Go Dough
Merch
Coffee Mug
Logo Glass
Mule Mug
Happy Camper Shot Glass
Limited Edition Coozie
Crew Neck Sweatshirt
Snuggle Up
Hood Drip Sweatshirt
Hood Neon Sweatshirt
Snuggle Up
Dad Hat - Black
Homeslice Drip T-Shirt
Skyline Drop T-Shirt
Trailer T-Shirt
Grey Logo T-Shirt
Orange Neon T-Shirt (Black)
Gold Logo Long Sleeve
Trucker Hat
Blanket
Cold Homie? Cozy up with your very own Homeslice Blanket!!
Friends of Park West
Park West Parents October, 12, 2022
Survival Kits
Date Nigh In
Includes one small pepperoni pizza kit and a bottle of Cabernet. Perfect for a romantic night at home. Extra charge for additional toppings
Basic Bar Cart Kit
Includes a bottle of Basic, a jigger, shaker & two HAPPY shot glasses
Bloody Mary Kit
Includes one bottle of Basic Vodka, one bottle of Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix, one small bottle of Tabasco sauce, and two Homeslice glasses
Mule Kit
Includes one bottle of Basic Vodka and a 6-pack of Ginger Beer.
Small Pizza Kit
Build your own personal pizza! Includes 10" pizza dough, marinara, mozz/prov cheese, pepperoni, and garlic/olive oil. Add toppings for extra charge.
Umbrella Kit
Includes one bottle of Basic Vodka, a 4-pack of Steigl and 2 Umbrella glasses!
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
Get Some Homie! To Go Booze is available at carry-out for customers 21+ before 11pm!
938 W Webster Ave, Chicago, IL 60614