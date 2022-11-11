- Home
Homespun Foods
475 Reviews
$$
232 Main Street
Beacon, NY 12508
Order Again
Popular Items
Daily Specials
Snacks & Starters
Breakfast
Egg Sandwich
Two Eggs, Cheddar on a Challah Bun. Choice to add Bacon and/or Sautéed Kale & Garlic.
Frittata of the Day
Served with a side of mixed greens. Contact the restaurant for today's offering!
Granola
Ronnybrook Vanilla Yogurt, Housemade Granola, Strawberry-Rhubarb Jam, Seasonal Fruit
Salads
Quinoa Bowl
Quinoa, arugula, chives, roasted squash, marinated beets, spiced walnuts, maple-mustard vinaigrette
Apple & Cheddar
Mixed greens, sliced apples, aged cheddar, breadcrumbs, pickled onions, cider vinaigrette
Green Salad
Mixed Greens, Pickled Red Onions, Radishes, Cucumbers, Citrus Vinaigrette
Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, Iceberg, Pickled Green Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic Aïoli on Foccacia. Make Vegan with Tempeh Bacon & Vegan Mayo.
Broccoli Melt
Aged Cheddar, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Whole Grain Mustard on Griddled Sourdough
Turkey & Avocado
Smoked Turkey, Dill Havarti, Lettuce, Mayonnaise & Avocado on Multigrain
Grilled Angus Burger
Angus Beef, Sharp Cheddar, Pickles, Special Sauce, Lettuce on Challah Bun *Burger is Cooked Medium-Medium Well
Kids
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Blood Orange Juice
Casamara Club | Fora ‘The Red Drink’
Coca-Cola
Diet Coke
Galvanina | Ginger Beer
Hot Apple Cider
Iced Black Tea
Iced Green Tea
Iced Turmeric Ginger
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Rescue Club | Non-Alcoholic IPA
Rescue Club | Non-Alcoholic Pils
Saratoga Sparkling 12oz
Saratoga Sparkling 24oz
Saratoga Still 12oz
Saratoga Still 24oz
Spindrift
Pineapple, Grapefruit, Lemon
Touchy Coffee | Snapchilled Coffee
Yesfolk | Apricot Shrub
Yesfolk | Crystal Falls
Yesfolk | Even Tides Kombucha
Yesfolk | Jasmine Kombucha
Yesfolk | Sencha Kombucha
Yesfolk | Spring Melodies
Yesfolk | Tender Meadows Kombucha
Yesfolk | Yaupon Kombucha
Beer | Cider | Piquette
Brasserie de la Pigeonnelle | Farmhouse Ale ‘Loirette’
Drowned Lands | Foeder Fermented Table Beer
Drowned Lands | Sour IPA ‘Wawayanda Kill’
Dutchess Ales | Coastal Lager ‘Meltemi’
Equilibrium | India Pale Ale ‘Wavelength’
Foley Brothers | Imperial IPA ‘Prospect'
Grimm | American Pale Ale ‘Recreational Vehicle’
Half Acre | Double Dry-Hopped DIPA ‘Burl’
Hudson Valley Brewery | Little Saison ‘Cassette’
Industrial Arts | Pilsner ‘Metric’
Modist Brewing | Lemon-Lime Lager ‘Into It’
Peekskill Brewery | Porter 'Abandoned Trail'
Plan Bee | Barn Beer w/ Cherries ‘Kärnet’ 375mL
Rescue Club | Non-Alcoholic IPA
Rescue Club | Non-Alcoholic Pils
Singlecut Beersmiths | Double Dry Hopped IPA 'Psychedelic!'
Suarez Famly Brewery | Black Lager ‘Bones Shirt’
The Referend | Ale aged with Tea ‘Ecce Puer’ 375mL
The Referend | Dry-Hopped Ale ‘Houblon’ 750mL
The Referend | Spontaneous Ale ‘Dialogues’ 750mL
Two Villains | NE DIPA ‘Madvillains’
Vitamin Sea | Easy Drinking Beer ‘Ramble & Roam’
Brooklyn Cider House | Rosé
Hudson North Cider | Standard Cider
Shacksbury | Yuzu Ginger Cider
Shacksbury | ‘The Vermonter’
Wild Arc Farm | Cider
Wild Arc Farm | Rosato 2021 375mL
Wild Arc Farm | Skin Contact 2021 375mL
Monte Rio Cellars | ‘Pinkette’ 2020 750mL
The Marigny | Piquette 2020 750mL
Wild Arc Farm | Gamay Piquette 750mL
Hot
Americano
Cafe au lait
Cappuccino
Chai Latte
Coffee
Cortado
Espresso
Flat White
Harney & Sons Tea
Earl Grey Supreme, English Breakfast, Paris, Japanese Sencha, Bangkok, Mint Verbena, Roobios Chai, Ginger Turmeric, Egyptian Chamomile, Dragon Pearl Jasmine, Decaf Ceylon
Hot Chocolate
Latte
Lavender Latte
London Fog
Macchiato
Maple Latte
Mocha
Iced
Iced Black Tea
Iced Green Tea
Iced Turmeric Ginger
Iced Coffee
Housemade Cold Brew
Iced Americano
Iced Latte
Iced Mocha
Iced Chai
Shakerato
Touchy Coffee Snapchilled Coffee Can
Touchy Coffee Snapchilled Coffee (4pk)
Iced Lavender Latte
Iced Maple Latte
Beer Store
Arrowood Farm Brewery | 'New Moon' (500mL btl)
Barrel-Aged Dark Farmhouse Ale
Arrowood Farm Brewery | 'Red Goat' (500mL btl)
Farmhouse Ale with Strawberry
Arrowood Farm Brewery | 'Starling' (500mL btl)
Farmhouse Ale with Brettanomyces
Arrowood Farm Brewery | Farmhouse Table Ale (750mL btl)
Arrowood Farms | Whitfield (4pk)
Blaugies | La Moneuse (750mL btl)
Build Your Own 4-Pack
Come in and build your own!
Bunker Brewing | 'Chick-A-Dee' (4pk)
English Style Bitter. Nitro
Cantillon | Bruocsella 750mL
Cantillon | Gueuze 750mL
Drie Fonteinen | Oude Kriekenlambik (btl)
Drowned Lands | 'Creek Road' (4pk)
Brett Lager collab w/ Obercreek
Drowned Lands | 'Deep Terra' DIPA (4pk)
Drowned Lands | 'Green Yield' (4pk)
Drowned Lands | 'Gynoecium' (4pk)
Drowned Lands | 'Kaater's Kill' (4pk)
Drowned Lands | 'Outcrop' (4pk)
Drowned Lands | 'Riverbed' Brett Style IPA (4pk)
Drowned Lands | 'Terra Blanc' (4pk)
Drowned Lands | 'Twig' Pale Ale (4pk)
Drowned Lands | 'Wawayanda Kill' (4pk)
Drowned Lands | Gather House (4pk)
Drowned Lands | Rare Earth (4pk)
Drowned Lands | Soil & Citra (4pk)
Drowned Lands | Wild Acres 22 (4pk)
Dutchess Ales | Lager Meltemi (4pk)
Equilibrium | Double Fractal Pentaflake (4pk)
Equilibrium | Fluctuation (4pk)
Equilibrium | Fractal Nelson (4pk)
Equilibrium | Kinetics (4pk)
Equilibrium | Wavelength (4pk)
Fat Orange Cat | Welcome to Harga (4pk)
Finback Brewery | 'Crispy Town' Pilsner (4pk)
Finback Brewery | 'Ellipses' Kolsch (4pk)
Finback Brewery | 'Manhattan Bound F Local Train' DIPA (4pk)
Finback Brewery | 'Rolling in Clouds' IPA (4pk)
Finback Brewery | Finback IPA (4pk)
Foley Brothers | CITRA (4pk)
Foley Brothers | Longbeard Oatmeal Stout (4pk)
Foley Brothers | Prospect Imperial IPA (4pk)
Fonteinen | Schaarbeekse Kriek (750mL btl)
Frost Beer Works | IPA (4pk)
Froth | Juice Life (4pk)
Froth | PIllow Top (4pk)
Froth | Ridin Low in my 64 (4pk)
Grimm Ales | Psychedelic Gardener (4pk)
Grimm | 'Afterimage' Double IPA (4pk)
Grimm | 'Castling' Farmhouse Pale Ale (4pk)
Grimm | 'Catch Wave' (4pk)
IPA
Grimm | 'Dreamweapon' (4pk)
IPA
Grimm | 'Recreational Vehicle' (4pk)
American Pale Ale
Grimm | 'Single Negative' Stout (4pk)
Grimm | 'Trouble' (4pk)
West Coast Style Imperial IPA
Grimm | 'Wavetable' IPA (4pk)
Grimm | Cloudbusting #9 (4pk)
Double IPA
Grimm | Everything's OK (4pk)
Grimm | Four Ever Rainbow (4pk)
Grimm | Lumen (4pk)
Grimm | Magnetic Tape (4pk)
Grimm | Secret Prototype (4pk)
IPA
Grimm | Today's Special Mosaic (4pk)
Hoof Hearted Brewing | 'Slo Turbo' DIPA (4pk)
Hoof Hearted | I Want To Be a Cowboy Too (4pk)
Hudson Valley Brewery | Hoppy Kolsch 'Chronology' (4pk)
Hudson Valley Brewery | Oak Aged Marzen Style 'End of the Line' (4pk)
Hudson Valley Brewery | 'Amulet' (4pk)
Sour IPA with Blueberries and Hibiscus
Hudson Valley Brewery | 'Cassette' (4pk)
Hudson Valley Brewery | 'Holocene' (4pk)
Sour IPA with Mango and Vanilla
Hudson Valley Brewery | 'Hyper Light' (4pk)
Hudson Valley Brewery | Botanical Little Sour IPA 'Greatly Exaggerated' (4pk)
Hudson Valley Brewery | Hoppy Saison 'Loupe' (4pk)
Hudson Valley Brewery | Sour IPA Mistborne (4pk)
Industrial Arts | Metric (12pk)
Industrial Arts | State of the Art Biere de Garde (4pk)
Industrial Arts | State of the Art Premium Lager (4pk)
Industrial Arts | Torque Wrench (4pk)
Industrial Arts | Week 312 (4pk)
Industrial Arts | Yes Farms, Yes Beer (4pk)
Kings Court Brewing | 'Frog King' Amber Ale (4pk)
Kings Court Brewing | 'Into the Night' Black Lager (4pk)
Kings Court Brewing | 'Mosaicspace' West Coast Pale Ale (4pk)
Kings Court Brewing | 'Strawberry Kisses' Strawberry Blonde (4pk)
Logsdon Ales | Arbor Lodge (4pk)
Marlowe Artisanal Ales | 'Eager to Share' (4pk)
American Pale Ale
Marlowe Artisanal Ales | 'Listing Lazily' (4pk)
West Coast Style IPA
Mikkeller | 'Subway Mosaic' (4 pk)
American IPA
Mill House | Everything's Coming Up (4pk)
New England Style IPA Brewed with Mango
Mill House | Grocery Getter (4pk)
New England Style IPA
Mill House | Köld One (4pk)
German Kölsch Style Ale
Mill House | PK Pale Ale (4pk)
Modist | False Pattern (4pk)
Modist | I Bring You Love (4pk)
Modist | Into It: Lemon Lime Lager (4pk)
Newburgh Brewing | 'GigaBoss' (4pk)
Double IPA
Newburgh Brewing | Cortado (4pk)
Cold Brew Coffee Stout
Newburgh Brewing | NanoBoss (4pk)
Session IPA
Obscure Oscillation | 'Metafictional Monk' (375mL btl)
Belgian Stout
Obscure Oscillation | 'Weeping Strings' (375mL btl)
Saison with Blackberries
Other Half | 'Green City' (4pk)
Double Dry Hopped IPA
Other Half | DDH All Green Everything (4pk)
Oxbow Brewing | 'Blacklight' (4pk)
Oxbow Brewing | Northern Lager (6pk)
Peekskill Brewery | Abandoned Trail (4pk)
Porter
Phase Three | Double Exposure (4pk)
Plan Bee Farm Brewery | 'Karnet' (375mL btl)
Farmhouse Ale with Cherries
Plan Bee Farm Brewery | Barn Beer (375mL btl)
Referend Bier Blendery | Dialogues (750mL)
100% Spontaneously Fermented Ale Aged in Oak Barrels with Grapes
Referend Bier Blendery | Ecce Puer (375mL)
100% Spontaneously Fermented Ale Aged in Oak Barrels with Tea
Referend Bier Blendery | Mont Sainte-Victoire Houblon (750mL)
100% Spontaneously Fermented Ale Aged in Oak Barrels
Rescue Club | Non-Alcoholic IPA (6pk)
Rescue Club | Non-Alcoholic Pils (6pk)
Singlecut | Psychedelic! DDHI IPA (4pk)
Suarez Family Brewery | 'Crescent' (500mL btl)
Saison
Suarez Family Brewery | 'Estimation' (4pk)
Suarez Family Brewery | 'River' (4pk)
Suarez Family Brewery | Black Lager 'Bones Shirt' (4pk)
Thomas Hardy's Ale | Golden Edition 50th Anniversary 2018 (330mL btl)
Thomas Hardy's Ale | The Historical 2018 (250mL btl)
Tilquin | Gueuze L'Ancienne (750mL btl)
Two Villains | NE DIPA 'Crown of Seven Stars' (4pk)
Two Villains | NE DIPA 'Madvillains'
Two Villains | NE IPA 'Doomsday' (4pk)
Two Villains | NEDIPA 'Flawless Cowboy' (4pk)
Two Villains | TIPA 'Bury the Teeth' (4pk)
Two Way Brewing | Beacon Brown Ale (4pk)
Upper Pass | Cloud Drop (4pk)
Vitamin Sea | Due North (4pk)
Vitamin Sea | Hello from OB (4pk)
Vitamin Sea | Ramble and Roam (4pk)
West Kill Brewing | 'Dead Rabbit' Dry Irish Stout (4pk)
West Kill Brewing | 'Falcon's Prey' IPA (4pk)
West Kill Brewing | 'Invasive' (4pk)
Farmhouse Ale with Foraged Knotweed
West Kill Brewing | 'Mira Lee' (4pk)
Farmhouse Ale
West Kill Brewing | Lean-To DIPA (4pk)
Cider Store
Aaron Burr Cidery | Appinette 2020
Aaron Burr Cidery | Callicoon Creeks 2020
Aaron Burr Cidery | Central Sullivan 2020
Aaron Burr Cidery | East Branch 2020
Aaron Burr Cidery | Elder Pomme 2020
Aaron Burr Cidery | Sullivan County 1.5L Magnum
Andi Weigand | Cider 2020
Arratzain | Sagardo Naturala 2020
Artifact | Slow Down Cider (4pk)
Bordatto Etxaldea | ‘Txalaparta’ 16
Brooklyn Cider | Bone Dry Cider (4pk)
Brooklyn Cider | Rose Cider (4pk)
Citizen Cider | Tulsi Holy Basil (4pk)
Clos des Citots | Poire de Normadie NV
Floral Terranes | 'Ronkomona Moraine' Lot 19
Floral Terranes | 'Suburban Moraines' Lot 19
Floral Terranes | 'Upland Moraine' Lot 19
Floral Terranes | Cider 'Outlands' 2020
Floral Terranes | Cider 'Suburban Moraines' 2020
Floral Terranes | Cider 'Uplands Moraine' 2020
Graft Cider | 'Field Day' Rhubarb Rose (4pk)
Graft Cider | Birds of Paradise (4pk)
Hiyu | Floreal Cider NV
Hudson North Cider | Standard Cider (6pk)
Hudson North | Toasted Pumpkin Cider (6pk)
Julien Fremont | Cidre Brut par Nature 2019
Redbyrd Orchard | Celeste Sur Lie Dry Cider 2017
Rose Hill Farm | 'Hitherto' 2018 (1L)
Rose Hill Farm | Farmhouse Pheasant 2019 (500mL)
Rose Hill Farm | Pearly Dewdrops 2020 (750mL)
Rose Hill Farm | Pomquette Rouge 2020 (500mL)
Shacksbury | Dry Cider (4pk)
Shacksbury | Dry Rose Cider (4pk)
Shacksbury | Organic Yuzu Ginger Cider (4pk)
Shacksbury | The Vermonter (4pk)
Trabanco | Sidra Natural 2018
Treasury Cider | Dry Cherry Cider 'Counterpane' 2020
Treasury Cider | Dry Orchard Cider 'Wiccopee' 2020
Treasury Cider | Semi-Dry Cider 'Homestead' 2019
Wild Arc | Cider (4pk)
Local Honey
Imported Honey
Syrups & Mixers
For for the Kitchen
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
232 Main Street, Beacon, NY 12508