Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Salad

Homespun Foods

475 Reviews

$$

232 Main Street

Beacon, NY 12508

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Turkey & Avocado
Quinoa Bowl
BLT

Daily Specials

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$20.00Out of stock

Sharp cheddar on choice of multigrain or sourdough, served with creamy tomato soup and a side arugula salad

Snacks & Starters

Soup of the Day (12oz)

$10.00

Broccoli Cheddar. Served with Sliced Baguette.

Fries

$8.00

Served with Ketchup & Aïoli

Herb Marinated Olives

$7.00

Picholine, Castelvetrano, Gaeta

North Fork Potato Chips

$2.00

Zapp's Voodoo Chips

$2.50

Breakfast

Egg Sandwich

$9.00

Two Eggs, Cheddar on a Challah Bun. Choice to add Bacon and/or Sautéed Kale & Garlic.

Frittata of the Day

$14.00

Served with a side of mixed greens. Contact the restaurant for today's offering!

Granola

$11.00

Ronnybrook Vanilla Yogurt, Housemade Granola, Strawberry-Rhubarb Jam, Seasonal Fruit

Salads

Quinoa Bowl

$16.00

Quinoa, arugula, chives, roasted squash, marinated beets, spiced walnuts, maple-mustard vinaigrette

Apple & Cheddar

$14.00

Mixed greens, sliced apples, aged cheddar, breadcrumbs, pickled onions, cider vinaigrette

Green Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Pickled Red Onions, Radishes, Cucumbers, Citrus Vinaigrette

Sandwiches

BLT

$16.00

Bacon, Iceberg, Pickled Green Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic Aïoli on Foccacia. Make Vegan with Tempeh Bacon & Vegan Mayo.

Broccoli Melt

$16.00

Aged Cheddar, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Whole Grain Mustard on Griddled Sourdough

Turkey & Avocado

$15.00

Smoked Turkey, Dill Havarti, Lettuce, Mayonnaise & Avocado on Multigrain

Grilled Angus Burger

$19.00

Angus Beef, Sharp Cheddar, Pickles, Special Sauce, Lettuce on Challah Bun *Burger is Cooked Medium-Medium Well

Kids

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Cheddar Cheese on Multigrain

Hot Dog

$9.00

Barb’s Butchery Hot Dog, Martin’s Potato Bun. Served with Ketchup on the Side.

PB + J

$5.00

Peanut Butter, Raspberry Jam on Multigrain

Counter

Beacon Bars

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Herb Marinated Olives

$7.00

Picholine, Castelvetrano, Gaeta

North Fork Potato Chips

$2.00

Zapp's Voodoo Chips

$2.50

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Apple Juice

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Blood Orange Juice

$5.00

Casamara Club | Fora ‘The Red Drink’

$3.00

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Galvanina | Ginger Beer

$5.00

Hot Apple Cider

$6.00

Iced Black Tea

$4.50

Iced Green Tea

$4.50

Iced Turmeric Ginger

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Rescue Club | Non-Alcoholic IPA

$7.00

Rescue Club | Non-Alcoholic Pils

$7.00

Saratoga Sparkling 12oz

$3.50

Saratoga Sparkling 24oz

$6.00

Saratoga Still 12oz

$3.50

Saratoga Still 24oz

$6.00

Spindrift

$4.00

Pineapple, Grapefruit, Lemon

Touchy Coffee | Snapchilled Coffee

$5.00

Yesfolk | Apricot Shrub

$9.00Out of stock

Yesfolk | Crystal Falls

$7.00

Yesfolk | Even Tides Kombucha

$7.00Out of stock

Yesfolk | Jasmine Kombucha

$7.00

Yesfolk | Sencha Kombucha

$7.00

Yesfolk | Spring Melodies

$7.00

Yesfolk | Tender Meadows Kombucha

$7.00

Yesfolk | Yaupon Kombucha

$7.00

Beer | Cider | Piquette

Brasserie de la Pigeonnelle | Farmhouse Ale ‘Loirette’

$8.00

Drowned Lands | Foeder Fermented Table Beer

$8.00

Drowned Lands | Sour IPA ‘Wawayanda Kill’

$10.00

Dutchess Ales | Coastal Lager ‘Meltemi’

$8.00

Equilibrium | India Pale Ale ‘Wavelength’

$9.00

Foley Brothers | Imperial IPA ‘Prospect'

$10.00

Grimm | American Pale Ale ‘Recreational Vehicle’

$8.00Out of stock

Half Acre | Double Dry-Hopped DIPA ‘Burl’

$6.00Out of stock

Hudson Valley Brewery | Little Saison ‘Cassette’

$12.00

Industrial Arts | Pilsner ‘Metric’

$7.00

Modist Brewing | Lemon-Lime Lager ‘Into It’

$8.00

Peekskill Brewery | Porter 'Abandoned Trail'

$8.00

Plan Bee | Barn Beer w/ Cherries ‘Kärnet’ 375mL

$18.00

Rescue Club | Non-Alcoholic IPA

$7.00

Rescue Club | Non-Alcoholic Pils

$7.00

Singlecut Beersmiths | Double Dry Hopped IPA 'Psychedelic!'

$9.00

Suarez Famly Brewery | Black Lager ‘Bones Shirt’

$9.00

The Referend | Ale aged with Tea ‘Ecce Puer’ 375mL

$25.00

The Referend | Dry-Hopped Ale ‘Houblon’ 750mL

$32.00

The Referend | Spontaneous Ale ‘Dialogues’ 750mL

$40.00

Two Villains | NE DIPA ‘Madvillains’

$11.00

Vitamin Sea | Easy Drinking Beer ‘Ramble & Roam’

$10.00

Brooklyn Cider House | Rosé

$9.00

Hudson North Cider | Standard Cider

$8.00

Shacksbury | Yuzu Ginger Cider

$10.00

Shacksbury | ‘The Vermonter’

$8.00

Wild Arc Farm | Cider

$15.00

Wild Arc Farm | Rosato 2021 375mL

$15.00

Wild Arc Farm | Skin Contact 2021 375mL

$15.00

Monte Rio Cellars | ‘Pinkette’ 2020 750mL

$18.00

The Marigny | Piquette 2020 750mL

$23.00

Wild Arc Farm | Gamay Piquette 750mL

$35.00

Mocktails

Lime & Ginger

$8.00

Shirley Temple

$8.00

Citrus & Tonic

$8.00

Shakerato

$8.00

Hot

Americano

$5.00

Cafe au lait

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.50

Chai Latte

$5.50

Coffee

$3.50

Cortado

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Flat White

$4.50

Harney & Sons Tea

$3.50

Earl Grey Supreme, English Breakfast, Paris, Japanese Sencha, Bangkok, Mint Verbena, Roobios Chai, Ginger Turmeric, Egyptian Chamomile, Dragon Pearl Jasmine, Decaf Ceylon

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Latte

$5.00

Lavender Latte

$6.00

London Fog

$4.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Maple Latte

$6.00

Mocha

$7.00

Iced

Iced Black Tea

$4.50

Iced Green Tea

$4.50

Iced Turmeric Ginger

$4.50

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Housemade Cold Brew

$5.00

Iced Americano

$4.50

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Mocha

$7.00

Iced Chai

$5.50

Shakerato

$8.00

Touchy Coffee Snapchilled Coffee Can

$5.00

Touchy Coffee Snapchilled Coffee (4pk)

$18.00

Iced Lavender Latte

$6.00

Iced Maple Latte

$6.00

Beer Store

Arrowood Farm Brewery | 'New Moon' (500mL btl)

$15.00

Barrel-Aged Dark Farmhouse Ale

Arrowood Farm Brewery | 'Red Goat' (500mL btl)

$15.00

Farmhouse Ale with Strawberry

Arrowood Farm Brewery | 'Starling' (500mL btl)

$14.00Out of stock

Farmhouse Ale with Brettanomyces

Arrowood Farm Brewery | Farmhouse Table Ale (750mL btl)

$19.00Out of stock

Arrowood Farms | Whitfield (4pk)

$20.99

Blaugies | La Moneuse (750mL btl)

$11.00

Build Your Own 4-Pack

$20.00

Come in and build your own!

Bunker Brewing | 'Chick-A-Dee' (4pk)

$17.99Out of stock

English Style Bitter. Nitro

Cantillon | Bruocsella 750mL

$75.00

Cantillon | Gueuze 750mL

$75.00

Drie Fonteinen | Oude Kriekenlambik (btl)

$40.00

Drowned Lands | 'Creek Road' (4pk)

$17.99

Brett Lager collab w/ Obercreek

Drowned Lands | 'Deep Terra' DIPA (4pk)

$21.99Out of stock

Drowned Lands | 'Green Yield' (4pk)

$22.99Out of stock

Drowned Lands | 'Gynoecium' (4pk)

$26.99

Drowned Lands | 'Kaater's Kill' (4pk)

$27.99

Drowned Lands | 'Outcrop' (4pk)

$19.99

Drowned Lands | 'Riverbed' Brett Style IPA (4pk)

$18.99

Drowned Lands | 'Terra Blanc' (4pk)

$22.99

Drowned Lands | 'Twig' Pale Ale (4pk)

$17.99Out of stock

Drowned Lands | 'Wawayanda Kill' (4pk)

$27.99

Drowned Lands | Gather House (4pk)

$15.99

Drowned Lands | Rare Earth (4pk)

$18.99

Drowned Lands | Soil & Citra (4pk)

$22.99

Drowned Lands | Wild Acres 22 (4pk)

$19.99Out of stock

Dutchess Ales | Lager Meltemi (4pk)

$20.99

Equilibrium | Double Fractal Pentaflake (4pk)

$24.99

Equilibrium | Fluctuation (4pk)

$22.99

Equilibrium | Fractal Nelson (4pk)

$20.99

Equilibrium | Kinetics (4pk)

$24.99Out of stock

Equilibrium | Wavelength (4pk)

$20.99

Fat Orange Cat | Welcome to Harga (4pk)

$28.99Out of stock

Finback Brewery | 'Crispy Town' Pilsner (4pk)

$17.99Out of stock

Finback Brewery | 'Ellipses' Kolsch (4pk)

$20.99

Finback Brewery | 'Manhattan Bound F Local Train' DIPA (4pk)

$23.99

Finback Brewery | 'Rolling in Clouds' IPA (4pk)

$19.99

Finback Brewery | Finback IPA (4pk)

$19.99Out of stock

Foley Brothers | CITRA (4pk)

$22.99

Foley Brothers | Longbeard Oatmeal Stout (4pk)

$23.99Out of stock

Foley Brothers | Prospect Imperial IPA (4pk)

$23.99

Fonteinen | Schaarbeekse Kriek (750mL btl)

$14.00

Frost Beer Works | IPA (4pk)

$18.99

Froth | Juice Life (4pk)

$21.99

Froth | PIllow Top (4pk)

$24.99

Froth | Ridin Low in my 64 (4pk)

$18.99Out of stock

Grimm Ales | Psychedelic Gardener (4pk)

$25.99

Grimm | 'Afterimage' Double IPA (4pk)

$23.99

Grimm | 'Castling' Farmhouse Pale Ale (4pk)

$20.99

Grimm | 'Catch Wave' (4pk)

$22.99Out of stock

IPA

Grimm | 'Dreamweapon' (4pk)

$21.99

IPA

Grimm | 'Recreational Vehicle' (4pk)

$19.99Out of stock

American Pale Ale

Grimm | 'Single Negative' Stout (4pk)

$19.99

Grimm | 'Trouble' (4pk)

$24.99

West Coast Style Imperial IPA

Grimm | 'Wavetable' IPA (4pk)

$17.99

Grimm | Cloudbusting #9 (4pk)

$24.99Out of stock

Double IPA

Grimm | Everything's OK (4pk)

$21.99Out of stock

Grimm | Four Ever Rainbow (4pk)

$26.99Out of stock

Grimm | Lumen (4pk)

$21.99Out of stock

Grimm | Magnetic Tape (4pk)

$23.99Out of stock

Grimm | Secret Prototype (4pk)

$21.99

IPA

Grimm | Today's Special Mosaic (4pk)

$20.99

Hoof Hearted Brewing | 'Slo Turbo' DIPA (4pk)

$27.99

Hoof Hearted | I Want To Be a Cowboy Too (4pk)

$26.99

Hudson Valley Brewery | Hoppy Kolsch 'Chronology' (4pk)

$25.99

Hudson Valley Brewery | Oak Aged Marzen Style 'End of the Line' (4pk)

$26.99

Hudson Valley Brewery | 'Amulet' (4pk)

$26.99Out of stock

Sour IPA with Blueberries and Hibiscus

Hudson Valley Brewery | 'Cassette' (4pk)

$24.99

Hudson Valley Brewery | 'Holocene' (4pk)

$28.99Out of stock

Sour IPA with Mango and Vanilla

Hudson Valley Brewery | 'Hyper Light' (4pk)

$22.99

Hudson Valley Brewery | Botanical Little Sour IPA 'Greatly Exaggerated' (4pk)

$26.99

Hudson Valley Brewery | Hoppy Saison 'Loupe' (4pk)

$24.99

Hudson Valley Brewery | Sour IPA Mistborne (4pk)

$32.99

Industrial Arts | Metric (12pk)

$25.99

Industrial Arts | State of the Art Biere de Garde (4pk)

$16.99Out of stock

Industrial Arts | State of the Art Premium Lager (4pk)

$16.99Out of stock

Industrial Arts | Torque Wrench (4pk)

$20.99

Industrial Arts | Week 312 (4pk)

$21.99

Industrial Arts | Yes Farms, Yes Beer (4pk)

$19.99

Kings Court Brewing | 'Frog King' Amber Ale (4pk)

$17.99

Kings Court Brewing | 'Into the Night' Black Lager (4pk)

$17.99

Kings Court Brewing | 'Mosaicspace' West Coast Pale Ale (4pk)

$17.99

Kings Court Brewing | 'Strawberry Kisses' Strawberry Blonde (4pk)

$17.99

Logsdon Ales | Arbor Lodge (4pk)

$22.99

Marlowe Artisanal Ales | 'Eager to Share' (4pk)

$17.99

American Pale Ale

Marlowe Artisanal Ales | 'Listing Lazily' (4pk)

$24.99

West Coast Style IPA

Mikkeller | 'Subway Mosaic' (4 pk)

$16.99Out of stock

American IPA

Mill House | Everything's Coming Up (4pk)

$18.99Out of stock

New England Style IPA Brewed with Mango

Mill House | Grocery Getter (4pk)

$16.99

New England Style IPA

Mill House | Köld One (4pk)

$10.99

German Kölsch Style Ale

Mill House | PK Pale Ale (4pk)

$10.99

Modist | False Pattern (4pk)

$19.99

Modist | I Bring You Love (4pk)

$18.99

Modist | Into It: Lemon Lime Lager (4pk)

$18.99

Newburgh Brewing | 'GigaBoss' (4pk)

$19.99Out of stock

Double IPA

Newburgh Brewing | Cortado (4pk)

$19.99

Cold Brew Coffee Stout

Newburgh Brewing | NanoBoss (4pk)

$12.99Out of stock

Session IPA

Obscure Oscillation | 'Metafictional Monk' (375mL btl)

$12.00

Belgian Stout

Obscure Oscillation | 'Weeping Strings' (375mL btl)

$11.00

Saison with Blackberries

Other Half | 'Green City' (4pk)

$25.99Out of stock

Double Dry Hopped IPA

Other Half | DDH All Green Everything (4pk)

$33.00Out of stock

Oxbow Brewing | 'Blacklight' (4pk)

$15.99

Oxbow Brewing | Northern Lager (6pk)

$18.99Out of stock

Peekskill Brewery | Abandoned Trail (4pk)

$18.99

Porter

Phase Three | Double Exposure (4pk)

$18.99

Plan Bee Farm Brewery | 'Karnet' (375mL btl)

$18.00

Farmhouse Ale with Cherries

Plan Bee Farm Brewery | Barn Beer (375mL btl)

$12.00

Referend Bier Blendery | Dialogues (750mL)

$40.00

100% Spontaneously Fermented Ale Aged in Oak Barrels with Grapes

Referend Bier Blendery | Ecce Puer (375mL)

$25.00

100% Spontaneously Fermented Ale Aged in Oak Barrels with Tea

Referend Bier Blendery | Mont Sainte-Victoire Houblon (750mL)

$32.00

100% Spontaneously Fermented Ale Aged in Oak Barrels

Rescue Club | Non-Alcoholic IPA (6pk)

$13.99

Rescue Club | Non-Alcoholic Pils (6pk)

$13.99

Singlecut | Psychedelic! DDHI IPA (4pk)

$24.99

Suarez Family Brewery | 'Crescent' (500mL btl)

$11.00Out of stock

Saison

Suarez Family Brewery | 'Estimation' (4pk)

$19.99Out of stock

Suarez Family Brewery | 'River' (4pk)

$19.99Out of stock

Suarez Family Brewery | Black Lager 'Bones Shirt' (4pk)

$19.99

Thomas Hardy's Ale | Golden Edition 50th Anniversary 2018 (330mL btl)

$12.00

Thomas Hardy's Ale | The Historical 2018 (250mL btl)

$15.00

Tilquin | Gueuze L'Ancienne (750mL btl)

$22.00

Two Villains | NE DIPA 'Crown of Seven Stars' (4pk)

$29.99

Two Villains | NE DIPA 'Madvillains'

$29.99

Two Villains | NE IPA 'Doomsday' (4pk)

$29.99

Two Villains | NEDIPA 'Flawless Cowboy' (4pk)

$29.99

Two Villains | TIPA 'Bury the Teeth' (4pk)

$29.99

Two Way Brewing | Beacon Brown Ale (4pk)

$13.99

Upper Pass | Cloud Drop (4pk)

$22.99

Vitamin Sea | Due North (4pk)

$26.99

Vitamin Sea | Hello from OB (4pk)

$26.99

Vitamin Sea | Ramble and Roam (4pk)

$26.99

West Kill Brewing | 'Dead Rabbit' Dry Irish Stout (4pk)

$16.99

West Kill Brewing | 'Falcon's Prey' IPA (4pk)

$18.99

West Kill Brewing | 'Invasive' (4pk)

$17.00

Farmhouse Ale with Foraged Knotweed

West Kill Brewing | 'Mira Lee' (4pk)

$17.00

Farmhouse Ale

West Kill Brewing | Lean-To DIPA (4pk)

$20.00

Cider Store

Aaron Burr Cidery | Appinette 2020

$32.00

Aaron Burr Cidery | Callicoon Creeks 2020

$23.00

Aaron Burr Cidery | Central Sullivan 2020

$25.00

Aaron Burr Cidery | East Branch 2020

$24.00

Aaron Burr Cidery | Elder Pomme 2020

$35.00

Aaron Burr Cidery | Sullivan County 1.5L Magnum

$50.00

Andi Weigand | Cider 2020

$23.00

Arratzain | Sagardo Naturala 2020

$24.00

Artifact | Slow Down Cider (4pk)

$19.99Out of stock

Bordatto Etxaldea | ‘Txalaparta’ 16

$33.00

Brooklyn Cider | Bone Dry Cider (4pk)

$14.99

Brooklyn Cider | Rose Cider (4pk)

$14.99

Citizen Cider | Tulsi Holy Basil (4pk)

$16.99Out of stock

Clos des Citots | Poire de Normadie NV

$20.00

Floral Terranes | 'Ronkomona Moraine' Lot 19

$37.00

Floral Terranes | 'Suburban Moraines' Lot 19

$30.00

Floral Terranes | 'Upland Moraine' Lot 19

$25.00

Floral Terranes | Cider 'Outlands' 2020

$23.00

Floral Terranes | Cider 'Suburban Moraines' 2020

$25.00

Floral Terranes | Cider 'Uplands Moraine' 2020

$28.00

Graft Cider | 'Field Day' Rhubarb Rose (4pk)

$12.99

Graft Cider | Birds of Paradise (4pk)

$13.99

Hiyu | Floreal Cider NV

$45.00

Hudson North Cider | Standard Cider (6pk)

$15.99

Hudson North | Toasted Pumpkin Cider (6pk)

$15.99Out of stock

Julien Fremont | Cidre Brut par Nature 2019

$30.00

Redbyrd Orchard | Celeste Sur Lie Dry Cider 2017

$48.00

Rose Hill Farm | 'Hitherto' 2018 (1L)

$30.00

Rose Hill Farm | Farmhouse Pheasant 2019 (500mL)

$11.00

Rose Hill Farm | Pearly Dewdrops 2020 (750mL)

$37.00

Rose Hill Farm | Pomquette Rouge 2020 (500mL)

$23.00

Shacksbury | Dry Cider (4pk)

$12.99

Shacksbury | Dry Rose Cider (4pk)

$12.99

Shacksbury | Organic Yuzu Ginger Cider (4pk)

$14.99

Shacksbury | The Vermonter (4pk)

$15.99

Trabanco | Sidra Natural 2018

$18.00

Treasury Cider | Dry Cherry Cider 'Counterpane' 2020

$20.00

Treasury Cider | Dry Orchard Cider 'Wiccopee' 2020

$23.00

Treasury Cider | Semi-Dry Cider 'Homestead' 2019

$19.00

Wild Arc | Cider (4pk)

$45.00

Olive Oil

Frantoio Aldo Armato | Extra Virgin Olive Oil 'S. Ciappa'

$19.99Out of stock

Local Honey

Phoenicia Honey Co. | Local Raw Wildflower Honey

$12.00

Phoenicia Honey Co. | Earl Grey Infused Raw Local Honey

$12.00

Phoenicia Honey Co. | Lavender Infused Raw Local Honey

$12.00

Phoenicia Honey Co. | Smokey Habanero with Sea Salt

$12.00

Imported Honey

Mario Bianco | Rhododendron Honey 'Miele di Rododendro' (250gr)

$15.00

Mario Bianco | Linden Blossom Honey 'Miele di Tiglio' (250gr)

$15.00

Mario Bianco | Chestnut Honey 'Miele di Castagno' (250gr)

$15.00

Mario Bianco | Citrus Honey (14oz)

$15.00Out of stock

Syrups & Mixers

Laurel & Ash Farm Maple Syrup | Amber

$18.99

375ml

Laurel & Ash Farm Maple Syrup | Dark

$18.99

375ml

Laurel & Ash Farm Maple Syrup | Very Dark

$18.99

375ml

For for the Kitchen

Yesfolk | Kombucha Vinegar

$16.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

232 Main Street, Beacon, NY 12508

Directions

Gallery
Homespun Foods image
Homespun Foods image

Map
