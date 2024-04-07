Main picView gallery

HomeSpun - Fredericksburg 10153 Patriot HWY

10153 JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY

Fredericksburg, VA 22407

Burger

#1 Lamb Kabob Burger

$13.99

Chunks of marinated lamb freshly grilled served in freshly baked bun, fresh vegetables and Homespun special sauces.

#2 Chicken Kabob Burger

$10.99

Chunks of marinated chicken breast freshly grilled served in freshly baked bun, fresh vegetables and Homespun special sauces.

#3 Beef Kabob Burger

$12.99

Chunks of marinated beef freshly grilled served in freshly baked bun, fresh vegetables and Homespun special sauces.

#4 Spicy Chapli Burgers (Beef)

$10.99

80% lean ground beef mixed with spicy herbs freshly grilled served in freshly baked bun, fresh vegetables and Homespun special sauces.

Sandwiches

#5 Shawarma (Chicken)

$10.99

Marinated chicken thighs, roasted on flat grill served in fresh bread, fresh vegetables, Shawarma sauces and Homespun special sauces.

#6 Gyro (Roasted Lamb)

$10.99

Ground lamb roasted on flat grill served in fresh bread fresh vegetables Gyro sauces and Homespun special sauces

Vegeterian

#7 Falafel Burger (Veggie)

$10.99

chick peas mixed with fresh veggies herbs deep fried served in freshly baked bun fresh vegetables and Homespun special sauces.

Sides

French Fries

$4.99

Green Salad

$6.99

Specials

Gyro, Chicken shawarma, Chapli burger all for less! Until 3 PM

Lunch special

$7.99

Drinks

Fountain soda

$1.99

Bottles

$2.79

Combo

Chicken, Fries, Drink

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

10153 JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY, Fredericksburg, VA 22407

Directions

