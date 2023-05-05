Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs

Barrel & Boar - Canal Winchester

review star

No reviews yet

10 S. High St

Canal Winchester, OH 43110

Homestead Food

SHAREABLES

SOURDOUGH SOFT PRETZEL

$8.75

DEMON EGGS

$6.95Out of stock

BONELESS WINGS

$7.95

CHEESE CURDS

$8.95

PORTER BRAISED SLIDERS

$12.95

CHEESY BEAN DIP

$7.95

HANDHELDS

SMASH BURGER

$12.95

PUB BURGER

$13.50

DRUNK CLUCK

$14.25

FRIED CLUCK

$14.25

HOMESTEAD MELT

$13.95

LITTLE MERMAID

$14.95

THE QUEEN CITY

$8.95

THE NEW ORLEANS

$9.25

GREATEST AMERICAN HERO

$13.50

TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS

$8.95

PIZZA

HOT HONEY PIZZA

$16.95

THE ENGINE PIE

$19.95

PLANET PIZZA

$18.95

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$16.50

CHEESE PIZZA

$15.95

SOUP & SALAD

CHEESY POTATO SOUP

$7.95

CHOPPED WEDGE

$8.95

DESSERT

CHOCOLATE COOKIE A LA MODE

$8.95

SIDES

FRIES

$4.95

SWEET POTATO TOTS

$4.95

MAC 'N CHEESE

$4.95

FRIED PICKLE CHIPS

$4.95

ZUCCHINI CHIPS

$4.95

SIDE CHOPPED WEDGE

$4.95

DAILY SPECIALS

Sunday - Lasagna & Garlic Toast

$15.95Out of stock

Monday - Meatloaf

$15.95Out of stock

Tuesday. - Pork Burrito

$15.95Out of stock

Wednesday - Pot Roast Sandwich

$15.95Out of stock

Thursday - Chicken Dumplings

$15.95Out of stock

PIZZA BY THE SLICE

PEPERRONI SLICE

$2.50

CHEESE SLICE

$2.50

Homestead Drink

CANNED BEER 6 PACKS

5 POINTS 6 PACK

$11.99

ENGINE SERIES 6 PACK

$10.99

GALACTIC HEROES 6 PACK

$11.99

Hacienda 6 pack

$11.99

PIONEER 6 PACK

$10.99

SNAKE OIL 6 PACK

$11.99

TENPENNY 6 PACK

$11.99

UPPER CUP 6 PACK

$10.99

YABBA DABBA BREW 4 PACK

$11.99

3 MC'S 4 PACK

$11.99

CANNED BEER SINGLE CANS FOR HERE

3MC'S SINGLE CAN FOR HERE

$3.50

YABBA DABBA SINGLE CAN FOR HERE

$3.50

5 POINTS SINGLE CAN FOR HERE

$3.50

GALACTIC HEROES SINGLE CAN FOR HERE

$3.50

HACIENDA SINGLE CAN FOR HERE

$3.00

PIONEER SINGLE CAN TFOR HERE

$3.00

SNAKE OIL CAN TFOR HERE

$3.00

TENPENNY SINGLE CAN FOR HERE

$3.00

ENGINE SERIES SINGLE CAN FOR HERE

$3.00

UPPER CUP SINGLE CAN FOR HERE

$3.00

CANNED BEER SINGLE CANS TO GO

3MC'S SINGLE CAN TO GO

$1.99

YABBA DABBA SINGLE CAN TO GO

$1.99

5 POINTS SINGLE CAN TO GO

$1.99

GALACTIC HEROES SINGLE CAN TO GO

$1.99

HACIENDA SINGLE CAN TO GO

$1.83

PIONEER SINGLE CAN TO GO

$1.83

SNAKE OIL CAN TO GO

$1.99

TENPENNY SINGLE CAN TO GO

$1.99

ENGINE SERIES SINGLE CAN TO GO

$1.83

UPPER CUP SINGLE CAN TO GO

$1.83

Cocktails

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Main St. Mule

$12.00

Northern Lights

$12.00

Smoked Old Fashioned

$12.00

Spicy Mango Margarita

$12.00

Regular Old Fashioned

$10.00

Draft Beer Fulls

5 Points Full

$7.00

Broadway Limited Full

$6.00Out of stock

Devil's Boil Full

$7.00

Farrier Full

$7.00

Galactic Heroes Full

$6.00

Hacienda Full

$7.00

Northern Lights Full

$7.00

Oktoberfest Full

$7.00Out of stock

Passion Seeker Full

$6.50

Pioneer Full

$6.00Out of stock

Snake Oil Full

$6.00

Sun-Kissed Wheat Full

$6.00

Tenpenny Full

$6.00

Upper Cup Full

$7.00

Draft Beer Longs

5 Points Long

$8.50

Broadway Limited Long

$8.00Out of stock

Devil's Boil Long

$8.50

Farrier Long

$8.50

Galactic Heroes Long

$8.00

Hacienda Long

$8.50

Northern Lights Long

$8.50

Oktoberfest Long

$8.50

Passion Seeker Long

$8.50

Pioneer Long

$8.00Out of stock

Snake Oil Long

$8.00

Sun-Kissed Wheat Long

$8.00

Tenpenny Long

$8.00

Upper Cup Long

$8.50

Draft Beer Samples

3 MC's Sample

5 Points Sample

Battle Kittens Sample

Bison Sample

Broadway Limited Sample

Out of stock

Come at me Sabro Sample

Devil's Boil Sample

Engine Series Sample

Farrier Sample

Galactic Heroes Sample

Hacienda Sample

Oktoberfest Sample

Passion Seeker Sample

Pioneer Sample

Snake Oil Sample

Sun-Kissed Wheat Sample

Tannenbaum Sample

Out of stock

Tenpenny Sample

Upper Cup Sample

Yabba Dabba Sample

Farrier Sample

Draft Beer Shorties

5 Points Shorty

$5.50

Broadway Limited Shoty

$4.00Out of stock

Devil's Boil Shorty

$5.50

Farrier Shorty

$5.50

Galactic Heroes Shorty

$4.00

Hacienda Shortty

$5.50

Northern Lights Shorty

$5.50

Oktoberfest Shorty

$5.50Out of stock

Passion Seeker Shorty

$4.50

Pioneer Shorty

$4.00Out of stock

Snake Oil Shorty

$4.00

Sun-Kissed Wheat Shorty

$4.00

Tenpenny Shorty

$4.00

Upper Cup Shoty

$5.50

Draft Beer Tasters

3 MC's Taster

$4.00

5 Points Taster

$3.00

Battle Kittens Taster

$4.00

Bison Taster

$4.00

Broadway Limited Taster

$2.50Out of stock

Come at me Sabro Taster

$4.00

Devil's Boil Taster

$3.00

Engine Series Taster

Out of stock

Farrier Taster

$3.00

Galactic Heroes Taster

$2.50

Hacienda Taster

$3.00

Oktoberfest Taster

$3.00Out of stock

Passion Seeker Taster

$3.00

Passion SeekersTaster

$3.00

Pioneer Taster

$2.50Out of stock

Snake Oil Taster

$2.50

Sun Kissed Wheat Taster

$2.50

Tannenbaum Taster

$3.00Out of stock

Tenpenny Taster

$2.50

Upper Cup Taster

$3.00

Yabba Dabba Taster

$4.00

Growler's

3 MC'S GROWLER

$28.00

5 POINTS GROWLER

$24.00

BATTLE KITTENS GROWLER

$28.00

BISON GROWLER

$28.00

BROADWAY LIMITED GROWLER

$24.00

COME AT ME SABRO GROWLER

$28.00

DEVIL'S BOIL GROWLER

$24.00

FARRIER GROWLER

$24.00

GALACTIC HEROES GROWLER

$24.00

HACIENDA GROWLER

$24.00

NORTHERN LIGHTS GROWLER

$24.00

OKTOBERFEST GROWLER

$24.00

PASSION SEEKER GROWLER

$24.00

PHYSICAL GROWLER

$3.00

SNAKE OIL GROWLER

$24.00

SUN-KISSED WHEAT GROWLER

$24.00

TENPENNY GROWLER

$24.00

UPPER CUP GROWLER

$24.00

YABBA DABBA GROWLER

$28.00

High ABV 16 oz

Bison 16oz

$10.00

3 MC's 16oz

$10.00

Battle Kittens 16oz

$10.00

Come at me Sabro 16oz

$10.00

Yabba Dabba 16oz

$10.00

Digital Delight 16oz

$10.00

High ABV 12oz

Bison 12oz

$8.00

3 MC's 12oz

$8.00

Battle Kittens 12oz

$8.00

Come at me Sabro 12oz

$8.00

Yabba Dabba 12oz

$8.00

Digital Delight 12oz

$8.00

High ABV 9 oz

Bison 9oz

$6.00

3MC's 9oz

$6.00

Come at me Sabro 9oz

$6.00

Yabba Dabba 9oz

$6.00

Battle Kittens 9oz

$6.00

Digital Delight 9oz

High ABV 5oz

3 MC's 5oz

$4.00

Battle Kittens 5oz

$4.00

Bison 5oz

$4.00

Come at me Sabro 5oz

$4.00

Digital Delight 5oz

$4.00

Yabba Dabba 5oz

$4.00

High ABV Sample

Bison Sample

Come at me Sabro Sample

Battle Kittens Sample

Yabba Dabba Sample

3 MC's Sample

Digital Delight Sample

Howler's

BATTLE KITTENS HOWLER

$12.00

BROADWAY LIMITED HOWLER

$12.00

DEVIL'S BOIL HOWLER

$12.00

5 POINTS HOWLER

$12.00

HACIENDA HOWLER

$12.00

SNAKE OIL HOWLER

$12.00

YABBA DABBA HOWLER

$12.00

TENPENNY HOWLER

$12.00

3 MC'S HOWLER

$14.00

BISON HOWLER

$14.00

COME AT ME SABRO HOWLER

$14.00

FARRIER HOWLER

$12.00

GALACTIC HEROES HOWLER

$12.00

NORTHERN LIGHTS HOWLER

$12.00

SUN-KISSED WHEAT HOWLER

$12.00

UPPER CUP HOWLER

$14.00

TENPENNY HOWLER

$12.00

Liquor

ABSOLUT CITRON

$8.00

BACARDI SUPERIOR

$8.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$8.00

CROWN ROYAL

$8.00

EL JIMADOR REPOSADO

$8.00

ELIJAH CRAIG SMALL BATCH

$12.00

ELIJAH CRAIG STRAIGHT RYE

$13.00

FIREBALL

$6.00

FORD'S GIN

$10.00

GREY GOOSE

$10.00

JACK DANIELS

$8.00

OLD FORRESTER 86

$8.00

OLD FORRESTER BOTTLED IN BOND

$16.00

PATRON

$10.00

TANQUERAY GIN

$8.00

TITOS VODKA

$8.00

WATERSHED BOURBON 4YR

$14.00

WATERSHED VODKA

$8.00

WELL GIN

$6.00

WELL KENTUCKY BOURBON

$6.00

WELL RUM

$6.00

WELL TEQUILLA

$6.00

WELL VODKA

$6.00

WHEATLEY VODKA

$8.00

WOODFORD DOUBLE OAKED

$16.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$12.00

N/A Bev

Soft Drink

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Galactic Mist

Wine

BTL Oxford Landing Sauv Blanc

$24.00

BTL Perlina Moscato

$21.00

BTL Playtime Red Blend

$24.00

BTL Shannon Ridge Cab

$30.00

BTL St. MArc Chardonnay

$24.00

Oxford Landing Sauv Blanc GLS

$8.00

Perlina Moscato GLS

$7.00

Playtime Red Blend GLS

$8.00

Shannon Ridge Cab GLS

$10.00

St. Marc Chardonnay GLS

$8.00

Wine Slushie

$10.00

WHITE CLAW

BLACK CHERRY WHITE CLAW

$5.00

Specials

Cinco de mayo Bean Dip & Hacienda

Bean Dip Cinco

$5.00

Hacienda Full Cinco

$5.00

Cinco de Mayo Margaritas

Mango Habanero Margarita

$5.00

Watermelon Margarita

$5.00

Classic Margarita

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!! Sunday - Thursday 11am-9pm Friday-Saturday 11am-10pm

Website

Location

10 S. High St, Canal Winchester, OH 43110

Directions

Gallery
Barrel & Boar image
Barrel & Boar image
Barrel & Boar image
Barrel & Boar image

