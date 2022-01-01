Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Homestead Bar & Grill

303 River Valley Ranch Dr

Carbondale, CO 81623

Small Plates

HAND CUT TRUFFLE FRIES

$11.00

triple cooked crispness + tossed in white truffle oil + parmesan + herbs (GF)

HERB BAKED GOAT CHEESE FRITTERS (3)

$14.00

strawberries + balsamic reduction (GF, VEG)

HOMESTEAD JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS

$1.00Out of stock

the BIG ones: choice of salt n' pepper; BBQ or buffalo bill style (GF) On Sunday's wings are $1.00 each, so please let the quantity of wings you would like reflect the amount you order.

TEMPURA CAULIFLOWER WINGS (5)

$14.00

choice of salt n' pepper or bbq or buffalo style (VEG)

WEST OF PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SLIDERS (3)

$15.00

thin sliced rib eye + caramelized onion + mushrooms + whiskey cheddar

BBQ CHICKEN 10" FLATBREAD PIZZA

$16.00

house bbq + grilled chicken + onion + cilantro + mozzarella + cheddar

PERSONAL 10" FLATBREAD PIZZA

$16.00

stone fired + mozzarella + red sauce base + CHOOSE 3 toppings. (make it uniquely yours!)

Salads & Soup

HOUSE MIXED

$9.00

mixed greens + carrot curls + cukes + heirloom tomatoes + focaccia croutons (GF when nada croutons) + dressing

CLASSIC CAESAR

$11.00

roasted vine ripened tomatoes + focaccia croutons + parmesan* + house made dressing

WALDORF COWBOY

$15.00

kale + bourbon roasted apples + chillied walnuts+ red grapes + cranberries + applewood smoked bacon + whole grain mustard vinaigrette.

TODAY'S SOUP - Creamy Red Pepper

$8.00

What's in the pot chef? Hot & hearty yumminess.

TOMATO BISQUE

$8.00

simple + fresh + finished with cream (VEG) (GF)

QUART OF SOUP TO GO

$16.00

choose tomato bisque or soup of the day and enjoy as a family meal at home Soup of the Day is Chile Relleno

Burgers & Sammies

ULTIMATE GRILLED CHEESE & TOMATO BISQUE

$14.00

sharp cheddar + american + havarti cheeses+ caramelized onions + sautéed mushrooms + roasted red peppers

NAAN BREAD BLT

$15.00

shredded lettuce + roasted romas + mayo + thick sliced applewood smoked bacon

ROCKY MOUNTAIN KOBE BURGER 5 OZ

$14.00

mesquite seasoned 5 oz rocky mountain kobe beef* + house 1000 island + LTO + pickle + toasted brioche bun *customize below to add bacon etc. Please check add ons below and not in the note section. They may be missed. Thanks!

ROCKY MOUNTAIN KOBE BURGER 7 OZ

$16.00

rocky mountain kobe beef* + house 1000 + LTO + pickle + toasted brioche bun *Please check add-ons below and not in the note section. They may be missed. Thanks!

MT SOPRIS TURKEY REUBEN

$15.00

marble rye + fire braised turkey breast + sauerkraut + 1000 + swiss cheese

GRILLED IMPOSSIBLE BURGER (VEG)

$17.00

grilled impossible patty + cheddar + house 1000 + LTO + pickle + toasted brioche bun

Bigger Plates

90 SHILLING ALE BATTERED FISH & CHIPS

$17.00

crispy & tender cod lightly battered + house cut triple cooked fries + tartar sauce + slaw

QUINOA BOWL

$18.00

warm and hearty roasted romas + black beans + roasted red peppers + sweet corn + pico de gallo + chimichurri (VEG) (GF)

SWEET POTATO GNOCCHI & SMOKED ELK SAUSAGE

$25.00

roasted red peppers + tomatoes + sweet corn + black beans + poblano cream sauce

SEARED SEA SCALLOPS (5)

$29.00

butternut squash puree + root vegetable chips + grilled seasonal veggies

7 OZ BLACK PEPPER & GARLIC CRUSTED SIRLOIN STEAK FRITES

$28.00Out of stock

triple cooked hand cut fries + grilled veggies + crispy onions + port demi glace (GF)

CAST IRON BAKED STUFFED ZUCCHINI

$20.00Out of stock

quinoa + black beans + ricotta + boursin + green chilies + roasted sweet corn sauce (VEG) (GF)

For The Young'ns (12 & Under)

KIDS BURGER 5 OZ

$9.00

Choice of Side.

CRISPY CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.00

Choice of Side

INSIDE & OUT GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$7.00

Choice of Side

Sides

Grilled Veggies

$8.00

Chef's choice.

Hand Cut Fries

$8.00

Triple cooked crispness.

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Yummy.

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed fresh veggies.

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Classic.

Onion Rings

$8.00

Crispy indulgence.

House Made Ranch Chips

$8.00

Crisped and seasoned to perfection.

Sweet Treat Finish

DARK CHOCOLATE CREME BRULE

$8.00

The s'mores version!

DUTCH STYLE APPLE PIE A LA MODE

$8.00

warm chunky apple + buttery streusel crumb topping

CREAMY CHERRY CHEESECAKE

$8.00

Thick graham crust + creamy cheesecake + homemade cherry topping

Signature Cocktails

Lavender Martini

$12.00

lavender simple + marble vodka + marble ginger + lemon

Good Ole Fashioned

$14.00

muddled orange + amerena cherries + 4 year aged marble bourbon + bitters + sweet vermouth

Homestead Margarita

$10.00

dorado gold tequila + triple sec + fresh squeezed lime + fresh squeeze OJ

The Don Margarita

$14.00

don julio + grand marnier + cointreau + fresh lime + fresh orange juice

Colorado Mule

$12.00

marble vodka + ginger beer + fresh lime juice + mint

Wine by the Bottle (20% off online orders: prices reflect discount)

Danzante Pinot Grigio (white)

$19.00

Italy, warm, balanced (priced at 20% off online!)

Matua Sauv Blanc (white)

$19.00

New Zealand, passion fruit finish (priced at 20% off online!)

Edna Valley Cabernet (red)

$21.50

Cali, cocoa, vanilla, ripe fruit (priced at 20% off on line!)

Amalaya Malbec (red)

$24.00

Argentina, plum, cherry, earthy (priced at 20% off online!)

Lyric Pinot Noir (red)

$29.00

California, silky, elegant (priced at 20% off online!)

Craft Beer (by the can)

Flip IPA

$6.00Out of stock

American style beer brewed by Roaring Fork Beer Company in Carbondale, CO

Oberon Wheat

$6.00

Oberon is a wheat ale fermented with Bell's signature house ale yeast, mixing a spicy hop character with mildly fruity aromas

True Blond Ale

$6.00

A Crisp Blonde Ale. Golden in color, medium in body—she's brewed with the help and the honey of Durango's Honeyville™ bees

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Elevated American grill cuisine with stunning mountain views. Something for everyone.

Website

Location

303 River Valley Ranch Dr, Carbondale, CO 81623

Directions

