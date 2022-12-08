Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Breakfast & Brunch

Delaware Station @ Homestead Public House 59 Potter St

review star

No reviews yet

59 Potter St

Delaware, OH 43015

Order Again

Pizza

BYO

$11.25+

Build your own

MEAT LOVERS

$18.75+

pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, banana peppers

Flyin' Hawaiian BBQ

$14.25+

Barrel & Boar BBQ Sauce, cheese, bbq sauce, chicken, pineapple, and bacon.

BOT Pizza

$14.25+

Bacon, Carmelized Onion, & Tomato.

The Big Caboose

$18.95+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Onion, Banana, Peppers, and Mushrooms

Veggie Za

$15.50+

Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, topped with station salad mix.

Steam Whistle

$14.25+

Capicola Ham, Banana Peppers, Jalapeños, Red Pepper Flakes, topped with mango habanero sauce.

Beyond the Border

$11.25+

Pizza, salsa, Mexican beef, jalapeños, tomato, and onion topped with tomato served with a side of sour cream.

B.L.T. Lovers

$15.75+

Mayonnaise base, cheese, bacon, topped with lettuce, diced tomatoes, and mayonnaise.

Hot Honey Garlic

$14.95+

Subs

CLASSIC ITALIAN

$8.95

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, and station vinaigrette.

HAM & 3 CHEESE

$8.50

Ham, 3 cheese blend, mayo, and lettuce.

BBQ CHICKEN SUB

$9.95

Smoked pulled chicken, topped with provolone cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomatoes, bbq sauce.

THE DANER

$9.95

Smoked pulled chicken, provolone cheese, bacon, pineapple, and mango habanero sauce.

PIZZA BOAT

$9.95

Snacks

Soft Pretzel

$6.95

Bavarian Soft Pretzel served with Haypenny spiked wasabi honey mustard.

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.95

12" Garlic bread with melted pizza cheese.

Nachos large

$13.95

White corn tortilla chips, Mexican beef, melted cheese, topped with green pepper, dice tomatoes jalapeños. served with sour cream and salsa.

Nachos Small

$6.95

Salads

Italian Salad

$9.95

Lettuce, tomato, banana pepper, cheese, capicola, pepperoni, and ham tossed with our station vinaigrette.

RANCH BLT SALAD

$9.50

BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CROUTONS, RANCH DRESSING.

JUST A SALAD

$6.95

Dine in Specials

Sub and Pint

$12.00

Pizza and Pitcher

$30.00

Canned Beer

Galactic Heros 6 pk 12 oz

$12.00

Pioneer Pilsner 6 pk 12 oz

$11.00

SK Wheat 6 pk 12 oz

$11.00

Snake Oil 6 pk 12 oz

$12.00

Tenpenny 6 pk 12 oz

$11.00

Bump Set Spike 6 pk 12 oz

$12.00

My Darling Clementine

$16.00

Oktoberfest 6 pk

$12.00

Devil’s Boil

$16.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Delaware Station @ Homestead Public House - Come in and sample some of the best beers brewed in Ohio and great pizza!. With ample outdoor seating, beautiful indoor beer hall and a full cocktail menu - come and restore your spirit.

Location

59 Potter St, Delaware, OH 43015

Directions

Gallery
Delaware Public House image

