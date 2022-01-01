Restaurant header imageView gallery

Homestead Family Restaurant

949 Reviews

$$

1355 Parkway Dr

Blackfoot, ID 83221

Popular Items

Large Bowl of Soup
Club Croissant
Side Salad

Breakfast- Served until 11

Pancakes & Eggs

$9.99

French Toast & Eggs

$9.99

Traditional Pancakes

$8.99

Blueberry Pancakes

$10.29

French Toast

$8.29

Biscuits & Gravy

$7.59

Biscuit Breakfast

$10.59

1/2 Biscuit & Gravy

$4.99

Country Ham N' Eggs

$10.59

Diced Ham N' Eggs

$8.99

Bacon N' Eggs

$9.59

Two Eggs Any Style

$8.99

Sausage N' Eggs

$9.59

Steak N' Eggs

$12.99

Chicken Fried Steak N' Eggs

$14.99

Cheese Omelette

$8.59

Ham N' Cheese Omelette

$9.59

Bacon Mushroom Swiss Omelette

$10.29

Chili N' Cheese Omelette

$10.29

Western Omelette

$10.59

Alpine Omelette

$10.59

Oatmeal

$5.99

Short Stack

$5.99

Side Ham/Bacon/Sausage

$3.99

Side One Egg

$1.99

Side Two Eggs

$2.29

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.49

Side Hashbrowns

$2.99

Side of Toast

$2.99

One Pancake

$2.99

Soups/Salads/Potato

Chef's Salad

$9.99

Half Chef

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.29

Half Grilled Chicken

$8.29

Hawaiian Salad

$10.99

Half Hawaiian

$8.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.29

Side Salad

$4.29

Side Cup of Soup

$4.29

Large Bowl of Soup

$8.59

Cup of Soup

$6.29

Soup in a Bun

$8.99

Side Bowl of Soup

$6.29

Burgers & BBQ

All burgers include fries. Specify any changes you would like made.

Homestead Burger

$8.99

Homestead Cheeseburger

$9.38

Homestead Deluxe Burger

$10.59

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Mushroom Burger

$9.99

Billy Burger

$11.99

Hawaiian Burger

$10.99

Chili Bravo

$9.59

Patty Melt

$9.99

Sandwiches

Sandwiches include fries

Club Croissant

$9.29

Roast Beef Deli

$8.99

Turkey Deli

$8.29

BLT

$8.29

Vegetable Deli

$7.59

Charbroiled Chicken Sandwich

$9.69

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.69

Grilled Turkey Swiss & Bacon

$9.59

Grilled Roast Beef & Cheddar

$9.59

French Dip

$9.99

Steak Sandwich

$12.59

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Hot Roast Beef

$11.99

Hot Hamburger

$11.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Ham n' Cheese

$7.99

Dinner

Chicken Strips

$10.29

Chicken Breast Dinner

$10.99

Chicken Malibu

$11.99

Chicken & Shrimp

$15.99

BBQ Chicken

$10.99

Fish Fry

$10.59

Fisherman's Platter

$16.99

Salmon Fillet

$16.99

Clear Springs Idaho Trout

$16.99

Shrimp Platter

$14.99

Hand Breaded Chicken Fried Steak

$15.99

Charbroiled Sirloin

$12.99+

Steak & Shrimp

$17.99+

Bob's Special

$14.99

Hamburger Steak

$12.99

Kids Menu

Children Pancake Special

$5.99

Children French Toast

$5.99

Children Two Eggs

$5.99

Children Biscuits

$5.99

Cold Cereal

$4.29

Childrens Burger

$5.99

Children Chicken Strips

$5.99

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.49

Children Fish Fry

$5.99

Children Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Corn Dog

$5.49

Children Garden Salad

$5.49

Children Cup of Soup

$5.49

Sides

Brown Gravy

Country Gravy

$0.99

Side Fries

$3.29

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.29

Cornbread

$2.99

Dinner Roll

$0.99

Loaf of Bread

$2.99

Johns Spice

$7.99

Side of Chicken Strips

$7.59

Side 3 Shrimp

$5.99

Side Chicken Breast

$7.59

Side Hamburger Patty

$3.99

Side Steamed Veggies

$3.59

Side Steamed Veggies w/ Cheese

$3.99

Pint of Dressing

$4.29

Soft Drinks

Large Soft Drink

$2.79

Small Soft Drink

$1.99

Speciality Drinks

Flavored Lemonade

$3.99

Fresh Lime

$3.69

Iron Port

$3.99

Scotch N' Soda

$3.99

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.99

Italian Soda

$3.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.29

Hot Chocolate

$2.29

Hot Tea

$2.29

Juice/Milk

Milk

$2.59+

Juice

$2.69+

Chocolate Milk

$2.69+

V8/Tomato

$3.69

Kids Drink

Kids Pop

Juice/Milk

Hot Chocolate

Water

Water

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Homestead is a small town family restaurant in business for over 30 years! Serving fresh homemade fries, chicken fried steak, pies and much more!

1355 Parkway Dr, Blackfoot, ID 83221

Homestead Family Restaurant image
Homestead Family Restaurant image
Homestead Family Restaurant image
Homestead Family Restaurant image

