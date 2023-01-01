Lunch

Soup and Salad

House Salad

$5.00

Local Greens, Carrot, Celery, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber

Spinach Salad

$6.00

Baby Spinach, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecan, Red Onion, Cornbread Croutons

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.00+

Seasonal Soup

$4.00+

Sides

Potato Salad

$3.00
Creamy Cole Slaw

$3.00

Fries

$3.00
Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Seasonal Side

$3.00Out of stock

Potato Chips

$1.50

Pickle

$0.50

Seasonal Side

Sandwiches and Burgers

Burger

$8.00

1/4# Beef, Potato Bun, Homestead Sauce

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Potato Bun, Vinegar Slaw

Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.00

Honey-Dijon Dressing Lettuce, Tomato

The "Augusta"

$7.00

Pimento Cheese on Potato Bread

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Cheddar and American Cheese on Potato Bread

Dessert

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Homeland Creamery Ice Cream

Pie

$4.00

Slice of House Made Pie of the Day

Cake

$4.00

Slice of House Made Cake of the Day

Lunch Special

Lunch Special Meal

$12.00Out of stock

Lunch Special Sandwich

$9.00

Beverages

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sundrop

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr.Pepper

$2.50

Cheerwine

$2.50

Free water

Bottled Water

$3.00

Employee Soda

$1.00

MtDew

$2.50

Juice

Orange

$3.00

Apple

$3.00

Milk

Whole

$2.00

Chocolate

$3.00

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Unsweet (Free Refills)

$2.00

Iced Sweet (Free Refills)

$2.00

Add Tea Bag

$0.25

Coffee

Regular

$2.50

Decaf

$2.50

Lemonade

24 oz Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer (1/2 Lemonade, 1/2 Sw.Tea)

24oz Arnold Palmer (1/2 Iced Tea-1/2 Lemonade)

$2.75

Water

Cup of Water (Free)

Bottled Water

$3.00

Hot Apple Cider

Hot Cider

$3.00

Extra Side Sauce/ Jam

Salad Dressing

$0.50

Jam

$0.50