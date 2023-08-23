- Home
Homestead Kitchen and Taproom Marysville
No reviews yet
108 S. Main St.
Marysville, OH 43040
DRINKS
DRAFT BEER SAMPLES
3 MC's SAMPLE
Battle Kittens SAMPLE
Bison SAMPLE
Come at me Sabro SAMPLE
Engine #1 SAMPLE
Five Points SAMPLE
Galactic Heroes SAMPLE
Galactic Mist SAMPLE
Guava Island
Hawaii KO SAMPLE
N Lights SAMPLE
Oktoberfest SAMPLE
Peach Fuzz SAMPLE
Pineapple Cider SAMPLE
Pioneer SAMPLE
Saison SAMPLE
Snake Oil SAMPLE
Sun Kissed Nitro SAMPLE
Sun Kissed SAMPLE
Ten Penny SAMPLE
Upper Cup SAMPLE
DRAFT BEER TASTERS
5 Points Taster
Ace Pineapple Taster
Engine 7 Taster
Galactic Heroes Taster
Guava Island
Hok Taster
Northern Lights nitro Taster
Oktoberfest Taster
Peach Fuzz Taster
Pioneer Taster
Saison Taster
Snake Oil Taster
Sun Kissed Nitro TASTER
Sun Kissed Wheat Taster
Tenpenny Taster
Upper Cup Taster
DRAFT BEER SHORTY
Sun Kissed Nitro Shorty
Saison Shorty
Guava Island
Snake Oil Shorty
Sun Kissed Wheat Shorty
Upper Cup Shorty
Northern Lights Shorty
Oktoberfest Shorty
Ace Pineapple Shorty
Peach Fuzz Shorty
Pioneer Shorty
Galactic Heroes Shorty
5 Points Shorty
Engine 7 Shorty
Hok Shorty
DRAFT BEER FULL
5 Points Full
Ace Pineapple Full
Engine 7 Full
Galactic Heroes Full
Guava Island
Hok Full
Northern Lights Full
Oktoberfest Full
Peach Fuzz Full
Pioneer Full
Saison
Snake Oil Full
Sun Kissed Nitro FULL
Sun Kissed Wheat Full
Tenpenny Full
Upper Cup Full
DRAFT BEER LONGS
HIGH ABV 5oz
HIGH ABV 9oz
HIGH ABV 12oz
HIGH ABV 16oz
WINES BY THE BOTTLE
WINES BY THE GLASS
SODA AND SOFT DRINKS
SPIRITS
Titos VODKA
Watershed VODKA
Pinnacle Berry VODKA
Pinnacle Whipped VODKA
Deep Eddy Lemon VODKA
Watershed GIN
Statehouse GIN
Captain Morgan RUM
Captain Morgan P. S. RUM
Patron Silver TEQUILA
Basil Hayden BOURBON
Blade & Bow BOURBON
Woodford Reserve BOURBON
Woodford Double Oak BOURBON
1792 Small Batch BOURBON
Elijah Craig Small Batch
Elijah Craig Straight Rye
Jack Daniel's WHISKEY
Jack Daniels Triple Mash
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Old Forrester 86
Old Forrester 1897 Bottled in Bond
Watershed Bourbon
Watershed Bottled in Bond
Fireball
Liquor 43
Skrewball
Jager
SELTZER CANS
TO GO BEER
DRAFT BEER GROWLERS
3 MCs Growler
Battle Kittens Growler
Bison Stout Growler
Come at Me Sabro Growler
Digital Delight Growler
Engine #7 Growler
Five Points Growler
Galactic Heroes Growler
Guava Island Growler
Hawaii KO Growler
Northern Lights Growler
Oktoberfest Growler
Peach Fuzz Growler
Pineapple Cider Growler
Pioneer Growler
Saison Growler
Snake Oil Growler
Sun Kissed Growler
Sunkissed Nitro Growler
Tenpenny Growler
Upper Cup Nitro Growler
DRAFT BEER crowlers
3 MC's crowler
Ace Pineapple crowler
Battle Kittens crowler
Bison Stout crowler
Come at Me Sabro crowler
Digital Delight Crowler
Engine #7 crowler
Five Points crowler
Galactic Heroes crowler
Guava Island crowler
Hawaii KO crowler
Oktoberfest crowler
Peach Fuzz Crowler
Pioneer crowler
Saison crowler
Snake Oil crowler
Sun Kissed crowler
Tenpenny crowler
Upper Cup Nitro crowler
6-PACK
3MC's 4-pk
Ace Run 6pk
Cats of War 4-pk
Cosmo Tart 6-pk
Darling Clementine 4-pk
Devils Boil 4-pk
Engine #1 6-pk
Five Points 6-pk
Galactic 6-pk
Hacienda 6-pk
Oktoberfest 6-pk
Pioneer 6-pk
Pumpkin PI 4-pk
Snake Oil 6-pk
Sun Kissed 6-pk
Tannenbaum 6-pk
Ten Penny 6-pk
Upper Cup 6-pk
Yabba Dabba 4-pk
SINGLE CANS
3MC's SINGLE CAN
BA BISON 2019 BTL
BA BISON 2020 BTL
BA BISON 2021 BTL
BA BISON 2022 BTL
Cosmo Tart SINGLE CAN
Darling Clementine SINGLE CAN
Devils Boil SINGLE CAN
Five Points SINGLE CAN
Galactic Heroes SINGLE CAN
Oktoberfest SINGLE CAN
Pioneer SINGLE CAN
Pumpkin PI SINGLE CAN
ROYAL TANNENBAUM BTL
Snake Oil SINGLE CAN
Sun Kissed SINGLE CAN
Tannenbaum SINGLE CAN
Ten Penny SINGLE CAN
Upper Cup SINGLE CAN
SPECIALS
HACIENDA & BEAN DIP CINCO
MARGARITA CINCO SPECIALS
Derby Specials
Pride Shot Specials
Fathers Day
Preseason Football
Homestead Marysville Delivery Menu
Sharebles*
Small Plates*
The Buns*
Classic Burger*
Beef Patty, served on sesame bun with choice of toppings and side.
Homestead Melt*
All-beef Bologna, American cheese, beer mustard, grilled onion, on toasted white bread. Served with a choice of side.
Italian Stallion*
Italian Beef Sandwich with Chicago style giardinera. Served with choice of side.
Drunk Cluck*
Chicken Breast, brined in Homestead beer, brick grilled, with Tenpenny beer cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.
Fried Cluck*
Nashville hot fried chicken, served with Tenpenny beer cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles
Greatest American Hero*
Taking Care of Business*
Peanut butter and jelly and Lay’s potato chips, grilled on white bread
Under the Sea*
Battered, fried white fish, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce on a toasted sesame bun
The Dogs*
The Marysville Classic*
All-beef frank, pick your toppings: Ketchup, yellow mustard, spicy mustard, tomatoes, onions, relish, sauerkraut. Served with choice of side
The Queen City*
All-beef frank. Cincy chili, cheddar, onions
The Munich*
Bratwurst, beer mustard, beer bacon spiked kraut salad. Served with a choice of side.
The New Orleans*
Cajun sausage, Creole mustard, sweet onion voodoo relish, Tenpenny Beer Cheese
The Bean Town*
All-beef frank, Boston baked beans, mustard, fried onions, and bacon
Soup & Salads*
Beer To Go*
3 MC's*
3 MC's 2xIPA, 4 pack, 12 ounce cans
Ace Run*
Ace Run Crushable Hazy IPA, 12 ounce, 6 pack
Cats of War*
Cats of War 2xIPA, 16 ounce, 4 pack
Cosmo Tart*
Cosmo Tart with cranberry and orange, 12 ounce, 6 pack
Darling Clementine*
Darling Clementine, 2xIPA, 16 ounce, 4 pack
Devils Boil*
Devil's Boil, 2xIPA, 16 ounce, 4 pack, mango and habanero
Engine Series*
Engine Series Hazy IPA, 12 ounce, 6 pack.
Five Points*
Five Points Irish Red Ale, 12 ounce, 6 pack
Galactic Heroes*
Galactic Heroes West Coast IPA, 12 ounce, 6 pack.
Hacienda*
Hacienda Mexican Lager, 12 ounce, 6 pack
Oktoberfest*
Oktoberfest Marzen Lager, 12 ounce, 6 pack
Pioneer*
Pioneer German Pilsner, 12 ounce, 6 pack
Pumpkin PI*
Spiced Pumpkin Ale, 16 ounce, 4 pack
Snake Oil*
Snake Oil IPA, 12 ounce, 6 pack
Sun Kissed*
Sun Kissed American Wheat, 12 ounce, 6 pack
Tannenbaum*
Tannenbaum Christmas Ale, 12 ounce, 6 pack
Tenpenny*
Tenpenny Amber Ale, 12 ounce, 6 pack
Upper Cup*
Upper Cup Mocha Porter, 12 ounce, 6 pack
Yabba Dabba Brew
Yabba Dabba Brew 2xIPA, 12 ounce, 4 pack
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
108 S. Main St., Marysville, OH 43040