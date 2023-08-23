DRINKS

DRAFT BEER TASTERS

5 Points Taster

$3.00

Ace Pineapple Taster

$3.00

Engine 7 Taster

$2.50Out of stock

Galactic Heroes Taster

$2.50

Guava Island

$3.00Out of stock

Hok Taster

$3.00

Northern Lights nitro Taster

$3.00

Oktoberfest Taster

$3.00

Peach Fuzz Taster

$3.00

Pioneer Taster

$3.00

Saison Taster

$3.00

Snake Oil Taster

$2.50

Sun Kissed Nitro TASTER

$2.50

Sun Kissed Wheat Taster

$2.50

Tenpenny Taster

$2.50Out of stock

Upper Cup Taster

$3.00

DRAFT BEER SHORTY

Sun Kissed Nitro Shorty

$4.00

Saison Shorty

$5.50

Guava Island

$5.50Out of stock

Snake Oil Shorty

$4.00

Sun Kissed Wheat Shorty

$4.00

Upper Cup Shorty

$5.50

Northern Lights Shorty

$5.50

Oktoberfest Shorty

$5.50

Ace Pineapple Shorty

$4.50

Peach Fuzz Shorty

$5.50

Pioneer Shorty

$4.00

Galactic Heroes Shorty

$4.00

5 Points Shorty

$5.50

Engine 7 Shorty

$4.00Out of stock

Hok Shorty

$5.50

DRAFT BEER FULL

5 Points Full

$7.00

Ace Pineapple Full

$6.50

Engine 7 Full

$6.00Out of stock

Galactic Heroes Full

$6.00

Guava Island

$7.00Out of stock

Hok Full

$7.00

Northern Lights Full

$7.00

Oktoberfest Full

$7.00

Peach Fuzz Full

$7.00

Pioneer Full

$6.00

Saison

$7.00

Snake Oil Full

$6.00

Sun Kissed Nitro FULL

$6.00

Sun Kissed Wheat Full

$6.00

Tenpenny Full

$6.00Out of stock

Upper Cup Full

$7.00

DRAFT BEER LONGS

Ace Cider LONG

$8.50

Engine LONG

$8.00

Five Points LONG

$8.50

Galactic Heroes LONG

$8.00

Guava Island LONG

$8.50

Hok LONG

$8.50

Oktoberfest LONG

$8.50

Peach Fuzz LONG

$8.50

Saison LONG

$8.50

Snake Oil LONG

$8.00

Sun Kissed LONG

$8.00

Sun Kissed Nitro LONG

$8.00

Tenpenny LONG

$8.00

Upper Cup LONG

$8.50

HIGH ABV 5oz

3MC's 5oz

$4.00

Battle Kittens 5oz

$4.00

Bison 5oz

$4.00

Come at me Sabro 5oz

$4.00

Digital Delight 5oz

$4.00

Hawaii KO 5oz

$4.00

HIGH ABV 9oz

3MC's 9oz

$6.00

Battle Kittens 9oz

$6.00

Bison 9oz

$6.00

Come at me Sabro 9oz

$6.00

Digital Delight 9oz

$6.00

Hawaii KO 9oz

$6.00

HIGH ABV 12oz

3MC's 12oz

$8.00

Battle Kittens 12oz

$8.00

Bison 12oz

$8.00

Come at me Sabro 12oz

$8.00

Digital Delight 12oz

$8.00

Hawaii KO 12oz

$8.00

HIGH ABV 16oz

3MC's 16oz

$10.00

Battle Kittens 16oz

$10.00

Bison 16oz

$10.00

Come at me Sabro 16oz

$10.00

Digital Delight 16oz

$10.00

Hawaii KO

$10.00

Yabba Dabba 16oz

$10.00Out of stock

WINES BY THE BOTTLE

Perlina Moscato BTL

$24.00

St. Marc Chardonnay BTL

$27.00

Shannon Ridge Cabernet BTL

$33.00

Oxford Landing Sauv Blanc BTL

$24.00

Playtime Red Blend BTL

$24.00

WINES BY THE GLASS

Perlina Moscato GLS

$7.00

St. Marc Chardonnay GLS

$8.00

Shannon Ridge Cabernet GLS

$10.00

Oxford Landing Sauv Blanc GLS

$8.00

Playtime Red Blend GLS

$8.00

Mimosa

$5.00

SODA AND SOFT DRINKS

FOUNTAIN SODA

$3.50

TEA SWEET

$2.95

TEA UNSWEET

$2.95

GALACTIC MIST

$3.50

Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Water

SPIRITS

Titos VODKA

$6.00

Watershed VODKA

$5.50

Pinnacle Berry VODKA

$5.50

Pinnacle Whipped VODKA

$5.50

Deep Eddy Lemon VODKA

$5.50

Watershed GIN

$7.00

Statehouse GIN

$7.00

Captain Morgan RUM

$6.00

Captain Morgan P. S. RUM

$7.50

Patron Silver TEQUILA

$9.50

Basil Hayden BOURBON

$10.00

Blade & Bow BOURBON

$10.00

Woodford Reserve BOURBON

$11.00

Woodford Double Oak BOURBON

$12.50

1792 Small Batch BOURBON

$10.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$12.00

Elijah Craig Straight Rye

$12.00

Jack Daniel's WHISKEY

$8.00

Jack Daniels Triple Mash

$13.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$8.00

Old Forrester 86

$8.00

Old Forrester 1897 Bottled in Bond

$11.50

Watershed Bourbon

$11.50

Watershed Bottled in Bond

$15.00

Fireball

$5.50

Liquor 43

$5.50

Skrewball

$5.50

Jager

$5.50

SELTZER CANS

White Claw

$5.00

TO GO BEER

DRAFT BEER GROWLERS

3 MCs Growler

$28.00

Battle Kittens Growler

$28.00

Bison Stout Growler

$28.00

Come at Me Sabro Growler

$28.00

Digital Delight Growler

$28.00

Engine #7 Growler

$24.00

Five Points Growler

$24.00

Galactic Heroes Growler

$24.00

Guava Island Growler

$24.00

Hawaii KO Growler

$28.00

Northern Lights Growler

$24.00

Oktoberfest Growler

$24.00

Peach Fuzz Growler

$24.00

Pineapple Cider Growler

$24.00

Pioneer Growler

$20.00

Saison Growler

$24.00

Snake Oil Growler

$20.00

Sun Kissed Growler

$20.00

Sunkissed Nitro Growler

$20.00

Tenpenny Growler

$20.00

Upper Cup Nitro Growler

$24.00

DRAFT BEER crowlers

3 MC's crowler

$14.00

Ace Pineapple crowler

$12.00

Battle Kittens crowler

$14.00

Bison Stout crowler

$14.00

Come at Me Sabro crowler

$14.00

Digital Delight Crowler

$14.00

Engine #7 crowler

$14.00

Five Points crowler

$12.00

Galactic Heroes crowler

$10.00

Guava Island crowler

$12.00

Hawaii KO crowler

$14.00

Oktoberfest crowler

$12.00

Peach Fuzz Crowler

$12.00

Pioneer crowler

$10.00

Saison crowler

$12.00

Snake Oil crowler

$10.00

Sun Kissed crowler

$10.00

Tenpenny crowler

$10.00

Upper Cup Nitro crowler

$12.00

6-PACK

3MC's 4-pk

$11.99Out of stock

Ace Run 6pk

$12.00

Cats of War 4-pk

$14.99Out of stock

Cosmo Tart 6-pk

$10.99Out of stock

Darling Clementine 4-pk

$14.99

Devils Boil 4-pk

$14.99

Engine #1 6-pk

$10.99

Five Points 6-pk

$11.99

Galactic 6-pk

$11.99

Hacienda 6-pk

$10.99

Oktoberfest 6-pk

$10.99

Pioneer 6-pk

$10.99

Pumpkin PI 4-pk

$11.99

Snake Oil 6-pk

$11.99

Sun Kissed 6-pk

$10.99

Tannenbaum 6-pk

$11.99

Ten Penny 6-pk

$10.99

Upper Cup 6-pk

$10.99

Yabba Dabba 4-pk

$11.99

SINGLE CANS

3MC's SINGLE CAN

$3.00

BA BISON 2019 BTL

$25.00

BA BISON 2020 BTL

$20.00

BA BISON 2021 BTL

$7.50

BA BISON 2022 BTL

$7.50

Cosmo Tart SINGLE CAN

$1.83

Darling Clementine SINGLE CAN

$3.75

Devils Boil SINGLE CAN

$3.75

Five Points SINGLE CAN

$2.00

Galactic Heroes SINGLE CAN

$2.00

Oktoberfest SINGLE CAN

$1.83

Pioneer SINGLE CAN

$1.83

Pumpkin PI SINGLE CAN

$3.00

ROYAL TANNENBAUM BTL

$28.00

Snake Oil SINGLE CAN

$2.00

Sun Kissed SINGLE CAN

$1.83

Tannenbaum SINGLE CAN

$2.00

Ten Penny SINGLE CAN

$1.83

Upper Cup SINGLE CAN

$1.83

SPECIALS

HACIENDA & BEAN DIP CINCO

HACIENDA 16OZ CINCO

$5.00

BEAN DIP CINCO

$5.00

MARGARITA CINCO SPECIALS

CLASSIC MARGARITA

$5.00

WATERMELON MARGARITA

$5.00

MANGO HABANERO MARGARITA

$5.00

Derby Specials

Mint Julep

$6.00

Pride Shot Specials

Love Drop Shot

$5.00

Fathers Day

Rib special

$16.00

Preseason Football

Boneless & Beer

$10.00

RETAIL

T-shirt

$22.00

Hat

$25.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Tank Top

$25.00

Pint Glass

$4.00

Flight Glass

$3.00

Wine glass

$6.00

Stickers (throwback)

$2.00

Homestead Marysville Delivery Menu

Sharebles*

Butternut Hummus*

Butternut Hummus*

$9.95

House-made butternut squash hummus with pita, honey roasted olives, and veggies

Sourdough Soft Pretzel*

Sourdough Soft Pretzel*

$8.75

Soft pretzel served with Tenpenny German Beer Cheese Spread and Creole Mustard

Demon Eggs*

Demon Eggs*

$6.95

Deviled Eggs topped with BBQ chip dust and chili-crunch aioli

Small Plates*

1/2 LB Boneless Wings*

1/2 LB Boneless Wings*

$9.95

Boneless chicken wings with your choice of dipping sauces.

Cheese Curds*

$8.95

Fried Nashville curds with a side of Black Pepper ranch.

Cheesy Bean Dip*

$7.95

Chips, Mexican cheese blend, pinto beans

The Buns*

Classic Burger*

$12.95

Beef Patty, served on sesame bun with choice of toppings and side.

Homestead Melt*

$11.95

All-beef Bologna, American cheese, beer mustard, grilled onion, on toasted white bread. Served with a choice of side.

Italian Stallion*

Italian Stallion*

$13.95

Italian Beef Sandwich with Chicago style giardinera. Served with choice of side.

Drunk Cluck*

Drunk Cluck*

$12.95

Chicken Breast, brined in Homestead beer, brick grilled, with Tenpenny beer cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.

Fried Cluck*

$14.95

Nashville hot fried chicken, served with Tenpenny beer cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles

Greatest American Hero*

$13.95

Taking Care of Business*

$8.95

Peanut butter and jelly and Lay’s potato chips, grilled on white bread

Under the Sea*

$14.95

Battered, fried white fish, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce on a toasted sesame bun

The Dogs*

The Marysville Classic*

$7.95

All-beef frank, pick your toppings: Ketchup, yellow mustard, spicy mustard, tomatoes, onions, relish, sauerkraut. Served with choice of side

The Queen City*

The Queen City*

$6.95

All-beef frank. Cincy chili, cheddar, onions

The Munich*

The Munich*

$9.25

Bratwurst, beer mustard, beer bacon spiked kraut salad. Served with a choice of side.

The New Orleans*

$9.25

Cajun sausage, Creole mustard, sweet onion voodoo relish, Tenpenny Beer Cheese

The Bean Town*

$8.95

All-beef frank, Boston baked beans, mustard, fried onions, and bacon

Soup & Salads*

Cheesey Potato Soup*

Cheesey Potato Soup*

$7.95

Lager-spiked Wisconsin cheese and potato soup, served in a bread bowl

Chopped Wedge*

$8.95

Bacon, tomatoes, Ranch, scallions, blue cheese

Caesar Salad*

$9.95

Creamy dressing, croutons, tomatoes, red onion, and Parmesean.

Beer To Go*

3 MC's*

3 MC's*

$11.99

3 MC's 2xIPA, 4 pack, 12 ounce cans

Ace Run*

Ace Run*

$10.99

Ace Run Crushable Hazy IPA, 12 ounce, 6 pack

Cats of War*

Cats of War*

$14.99

Cats of War 2xIPA, 16 ounce, 4 pack

Cosmo Tart*

$10.99Out of stock

Cosmo Tart with cranberry and orange, 12 ounce, 6 pack

Darling Clementine*

$14.99

Darling Clementine, 2xIPA, 16 ounce, 4 pack

Devils Boil*

Devils Boil*

$14.99

Devil's Boil, 2xIPA, 16 ounce, 4 pack, mango and habanero

Engine Series*

Engine Series*

$11.99

Engine Series Hazy IPA, 12 ounce, 6 pack.

Five Points*

Five Points*

$10.99

Five Points Irish Red Ale, 12 ounce, 6 pack

Galactic Heroes*

Galactic Heroes*

$11.99

Galactic Heroes West Coast IPA, 12 ounce, 6 pack.

Hacienda*

Hacienda*

$10.99

Hacienda Mexican Lager, 12 ounce, 6 pack

Oktoberfest*

Oktoberfest*

$10.99

Oktoberfest Marzen Lager, 12 ounce, 6 pack

Pioneer*

Pioneer*

$10.99

Pioneer German Pilsner, 12 ounce, 6 pack

Pumpkin PI*

Pumpkin PI*

$11.99

Spiced Pumpkin Ale, 16 ounce, 4 pack

Snake Oil*

Snake Oil*

$11.99

Snake Oil IPA, 12 ounce, 6 pack

Sun Kissed*

Sun Kissed*

$10.99

Sun Kissed American Wheat, 12 ounce, 6 pack

Tannenbaum*

Tannenbaum*

$11.99

Tannenbaum Christmas Ale, 12 ounce, 6 pack

Tenpenny*

Tenpenny*

$10.99

Tenpenny Amber Ale, 12 ounce, 6 pack

Upper Cup*

Upper Cup*

$10.99

Upper Cup Mocha Porter, 12 ounce, 6 pack

Yabba Dabba Brew

Yabba Dabba Brew

$11.99

Yabba Dabba Brew 2xIPA, 12 ounce, 4 pack

SIDES*

Fries*

$4.95

Mac & Cheese*

$4.95

Baked Beans*

$4.95

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.95

Fried Pickle Chips*

$4.95

Zucchini Fries*

$4.95