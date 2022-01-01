A map showing the location of Homestead Kitchen and BarView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Southern

Homestead Kitchen and Bar

600 N Shepherd Ste 440

Houston, TX 77007

Popular Items

Fried Chicken & Waffles
Breakfast Tacos
The Homestead Classic

Fresh From Our Bakery

Beignets

$8.00

five house made, light and pillowy beignets, dusted with powdered sugar, served with a bourbon caramel sauce

Churros

$8.00

house made cripsy mexican pastries tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with burnt caramel and chocolate ganache

Stuffed Biscuit

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

$11.00

Cheddar Scallion Biscuit

$3.50

Pastry Board

$12.00Out of stock

Birthday Beignets

Blueberry Muffin

$6.00

Breakfast Entrees

Apple Blueberry Chia Pudding

$12.00

oat milk chia pudding, pear sauce, honey crisp apple, blueberries, and cinnamon oat crunch

Yogurt Granola Parfait

$14.00

greek yogurt, everything puffed rice granola, mango chunks, raspberries, strawberries, pecans, chocolate chips, and local honey

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$16.50

southern style buttermilk fried chicken, one light and crispy waffle, whipped butter, served with Homestead signature buttermilk syrup

The Homestead Classic

$14.00

three eggs cooked any style with your choice of ham, bacon or sausage, served with hash browns and choice of toast

Biscuits & Gravy

$13.00

two cheddar-scallion biscuits topped with bacon gravy and two eggs your way

Breakfast Tacos

$14.00

Two scrambled egg tacos with your choice of bacon, potato, chorizo or brisket, on flour or corn tortillas, served with morita pepper salsa and hashbrowns

Homestead Omelet

$20.00

three egg omelet with smoked brisket, onions, bell peppers, topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, and queso, served with hash browns

Creamy Spinach and Rajas Omelet

$16.50

roasted poblano-onion rajas con crema topped egg white omelet with roasted corn, queso fresco, served with a mixed greens salad

Entomatadas de Queso

$12.00

pan seared panela cheese, hand rolled corn tortillas, roasted tomato salsa, crema fresca, queso fresco, shredded lettuce, avocado, cilantro

Chilaquiles Verdes

$18.00

fried corn tortillas, tangy salsa verde, sunny side up egg, crema fresca, cilantro, queso fresco, topped with slow-cooked carnitas

Breakfast Huarache

$12.00

fried masa cake, refried black beans, chorizo, sunny side up egg, topped with crema fresca, shredded lettuce, queso fresco, avocado, and cilantro

Skillet Breakfast Hash

$18.00

crispy potato hash brown, spicy sofrito, your choice of carnitas or brisket, two sunny side up eggs, topped with avocado, queso fresco, crema fresca, and cilantro

Steak & Eggs

$24.00

grilled skirt steak, spicy sofrito, blistered tomatoes, avocado and two eggs your way, served with hash browns

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$26.00

tender ribeye steak, battered and fried, two eggs cooked your way, served with hash browns and bacon gravy

Breakfast Board

$65.00

six eggs cooked any style, andouille sausage, bacon, buttermilk waffle, four cheddar-scallion biscuits, four sweetly stuffed stuffed biscuits, watermelon, assortment of berries, Homeastead signature buttermilk syrup, bacon gravy, four house mimosas

Pancakes, French Toast, and Such

Buttermilk Pancakes

$11.00

two buttermilk pancakes, whipped butter, served with Homestead signature buttermilk syrup

Mandarine-Blueberry Pancakes

$15.00

two blueberry infused buttermilk pancakes, blueberry-mandarine sauce, topped with french vanilla cream cheese glaze

Abuelita Chocolate Pancakes

$15.00

two mexican hot chocolate infused pancakes, cajeta caramel sauce, queso fresco whipped cream, topped with candied pecans

Apple Bacon Pancakes

$15.00

two buttermilk pancakes, bourbon caramelized apples, crispy bacon, served with Homestead signature buttermilk syrup

Pina Colada Pancakes

$15.00

two buttermilk pancakes, caramelized pineapple, coconut whipped cream, pineapple rum syrup, and toasted coconut

Pancake Flight

$17.00

siganture flight of abuelita chocolate , apple bourbon bacon, and mandarin-blueberry pancakes or your choice of any three pancakes

Brioche French Toast

$15.00

Thick cut, egg battered brioche bread topped with strawberry sauce, peach crème anglaise, fresh berries

Livia's Chocolate Hazelnut Stuffed French Toast

$16.00

challah french toast stuffed with nutella spread, strawberries, and local honey

Ella's Chocolate Banana Bread French Toast

$16.00

dipped and toasted chocolate chip banana bread, carmalized bananas, served with Homestead signature buttermilk syrup

Classic Waffle

$11.00

one light and crispy waffle, whipped butter, served with Homestead signature buttermilk syrup

Classic French Toast

$11.00

Pumpkin Pancakes

$14.00Out of stock

Pumpkin French Toast

$15.00

Benedicts

Classic Benedict

$16.00

butter toasted English muffin, smoked carved ham, perfectly poached eggs, topped with Hollandaise sauce and served with hash browns

Tex Mex Steak & Egg Benedict

$18.00

handmade sope, fajita steak, perfectly poached eggs, topped with queso, pico de gallo, avocado and served with hash browns

Cajun Crab Cake Benedict

$25.00

butter toasted english muffin, cajun spiced lump crab cake, perfectly poached eggs, topped with morita pepper hollandaise sauce, garlic poached crawfish and served with hasbrowns

Southern Benedict

$17.00

toasted cheddar-scallion biscuit, southern crispy fried chicken breast, perfectly poached eggs, topped with bacon gravy

Breakfast Sides

SD Andouille Sausage

$5.00

SD Avocado

$2.50

SD Bacon

$4.00

SD Bacon Gravy

$2.25

SD Breakfast Sausage

$2.75

SD Cheddar Scallion Biscuit

$3.50

SD Chorizo

$4.00

SD Country Ham

$4.00

SD English Muffin

$2.50

SD Fresh Fruit

$3.50

SD Grilled Panela Cheese

$3.50

SD Guacamole

$3.25

SD Hash Browns

$3.25

SD House Made Tortillas

$3.25

SD One Egg

$2.00

SD One Pancake

$5.00

SD One Pancake GF

$5.50

SD Pico De Gallo

$2.25

SD Queso

$4.00

SD Shredded Cheddar

$3.50

SD Soy-rizo

$5.00

SD White Toast

$1.25

SD Wheat Toast

$1.25

SD Turkey Sausage

$4.00

SD Chips and Queso

$6.00

One Breakfast Taco

$5.00

SD Sour Cream

$2.00

SD Fresh Jalapenos

$2.00

SD Pickled Jalapenos

$2.00

SD Grilled Chicken 4oz

$5.00

SD Grilled Chicken 2oz

$3.00

SD Beef Fajita 4oz

$9.00

SD Beef Fajita 2oz

$5.00

SD Nutella

$2.00

Appetizers

Chile Con Queso - Regular

$9.00

creamy white queso, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cilantro, served with tortilla chips

Chile Con Queso - Large

$14.00

creamy white queso, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cilantro, served with tortilla chips

Guacamole

$9.00

smashed avocado with salt and lime, topped with pico de gallo, served with tortilla chips

Seafood Campechana

$22.00

refreshing mexican style seafood cocktail with gulf shrimp, jumbo lump crab, octopus, tomato, red onion, cilantro, served with tortilla chips

Crawfish Pistolettes

$15.00

lightly fried crispy french bread stuffed with crawfish etouffée

Crab Cake

$22.00

chef’s secret cajun spiced recipe, creamy poblano sauce, crispy potato strings

Brisket Empanadas

$14.00

three smoked brisket empanadas stuffed with a 3-cheese blend, topped with chipotle aioli and queso fresco

Texas Style Nachos

$16.00

six handmade tortilla chips layered with refried beans, melted three-cheese blend, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and your chocie of chicken fajita, beef fajita or smoked brisket

Soups & Salads

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo - Cup

$9.00

soulful cajun stew with dark roux, andouille sausage, chicken, and aromatics

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo - Bowl

$15.00

soulful cajun stew with dark roux, andouille sausage, chicken, and aromatics, served with white rice and garlic bread

Roasted Poblano Soup - Cup

$8.00

creamy poblano soup with a kick, panela cheese, crema fresca, and crispy potato strings

Roasted Poblano Soup - Bowl

$12.00

creamy poblano soup with a kick, panela cheese, crema fresca, and crispy potato strings

Simple Arugula Salad

$11.00

baby arugula, honey crisp apple, avocado, cherry tomatoes, lemon-basil vinaigrette, toasted pumpkin seeds

Cobb Salad

$18.00

field greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion, crispy bacon, roasted corn, hard boiled egg, avocado, grilled chicken, served with jalapeno ranch

Handhelds

Texas Burger

$18.00

8 oz burger cooked to your liking, brioche bun, roasted poblanos, queso, poblano sauce, thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles, served with fries

Brisket Sandwich

$19.00

tender smoked brisket, toasted brioche bun, shoestring onions, bbq sauce, pickles, served with fries

Quesadilla

$11.00

large hand rolled flour tortilla, choice of chicken or beef fajita, melted three-cheese blend, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, seved with your choice of beans

Tacos

$23.00

three tacos on house made corn or flour tortillas, filled with your choice of chicken fajita, beef fajita, brisket, or carnitas, served with morita pepper salsa, grilled onions, rice, and your choice of beans

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$15.00

two house made corn tortillas stuffed with a three-cheese blend, red chili gravy, diced red onion, crema fresca, queso fresco, cilantro, served with rice and your choice of beans

Rojas Enchiladas

$18.00

two house made corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of chicken or beef fajita with a three-cheese blend, topped with a guajillo pepper sauce, diced red onion, crema fresca, queso fresco, cilantro, served with rice and your choice of beans

Verdes Enchiladas

$18.00

two house made corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of chicken or beef fajita with a three-cheese blend, topped with a tomatillo salsa, diced red onion, crema fresca, queso fresco, cilantro, served with rice and your choice of beans

Seafood Enchiladas

$26.00

two house made corn tortillas stuffed with gulf shrimp, octopus, lump crab, and a three-cheese blend, topped with a morita cream sauce, diced red onion, crema fresca, queso fresco, cilantro, served with rice and your choice of beans

Fajitas

Beef Fajitas - 1/2 Pound

$35.00

half a pound of house marinated and grilled skirt steak, served with garlic-herb butter, mexican rice, chiles toreados, grilled onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, your choice of beans, and house made flour or corn tortillas

Beef Fajitas- Full Pound

$54.00

a full pound of house marinated and grilled skirt steak, served with garlic-herb butter, mexican rice, chiles toreados, grilled onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, your choice of beans, and house made flour or corn tortillas

Chicken Fajitas - 1/2 Pound

$26.00

half a pound of house marinated and grilled chicken breast, served with garlic-herb butter, mexican rice, chiles toreados, grilled onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, your choice of beans, and house made flour or corn tortillas

Chicken Fajitas - Full Pound

$42.00

a full pound of house marinated and grilled chicken breast, served with garlic-herb butter, mexican rice, chiles toreados, grilled onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, your choice of beans, and house made flour or corn tortillas

Gulf Shrimp Fajitas - 1/2 pound

$35.00

half a pound of grilled mojo de ajo shrimp, served with garlic-herb butter, mexican rice, chiles toreados, grilled onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, your choice of beans, and house made flour or corn tortillas

Gulf Shrimp Fajitas - Full Pound

$54.00

a full pound of grilled mojo de ajo shrimp, served with garlic-herb butter, mexican rice, chiles toreados, grilled onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, your choice of beans, and house made flour or corn tortillas

Homestead Classics

Blackened Redfish

$33.00

blackened redfish, served with creamy corn succotash, garlic-herb butter, and roasted brussels sprouts

Southern Fried Chicken

$21.00

half a bird battered and fried, served with mac and cheese and mashed potaoes

Chicken Fried Steak

$29.00

tender ribeye steak, battered and fried, served with mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, and bacon gravy

Carnitas

$25.00

mexican style slow cooked pulled pork, diced onions, cilantro, lime, salsa verde, chiles toreados, hosue made flour or corn tortillas, served with mexican rice and your choice of beans

Crawfish Etouffee

$22.00

NOLA favorite, served over rice with side of garlic bread

Carne Asada

$31.00

guajillo pepper rubbed and grilled ribeye, served with garlic-herb butter, mexican rice, chiles toreados, grilled onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, grilled queso panela, guacamole, and your choice of beans and house made flour or corn tortillas

Dessert

Churros and Beignets

$12.00

powdered sugar dusted beignets and cinnamon-sugar covered churros, served with a rich chocolate ganache, bourbon glaze sauce, and burnt caramel sauce

Tres Leches

$12.00

classic mexican style sponge cake topped with three milks and fresh berries

Abuelita Chocolate Bread Pudding

$12.00

To be determined

Lunch and Later Sides

SD Guacamole

$3.25

SD Avocado

$2.25

SD Pico De Gallo

$2.25

SD Shredded Cheese

$1.50

SD Grilled Panela Cheese

$3.50

SD Queso

$4.00

SD Beans

$2.00

SD Fries

$6.00

SD Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

SD Mashed Potatos

$6.00

Single Cheese Enchilada

$6.00

SD Mac and Cheese

$6.00

SD Chiles Toreados

$2.00

SD Garlic Bread

$1.75

SD Side Salad

$6.00

SD Mexican Rice

$2.00

SD Dressing

$1.25

SD Grilled Chicken 4oz

$5.00

SD Grilled Chicken 2oz

$3.00

SD Beef Fajita 4oz

$9.00

SD Beef Fajita 2oz

$5.00

SD Tortillas

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Drip Coffee

$3.00

Americano

$4.00

Espresso diluted with hot water

Double Espresso

$3.95

Quad Espresso

$6.95

Latte

$4.95

Double shot of espresso with steamed milk

Cappuccino

$4.75

Espresso shot with steamed milk and foam.

Mocha

$5.25

Double shot of espresso with steamed milk and chocolate syrup.

Macchiato

$4.75

Flat White

$4.75

Cortado

$4.75

Cafe A Lait

$4.95

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Chai

$3.50

MX Hot Chocolate

$5.25

Traditional Macchiato

$4.75

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

KID Orange Juice

$1.50

KID Apple Juice

$1.50

KID Cranberry Juice

$1.50

KID Grapefruit Juice

$1.50

KID Pineapple Juice

$1.50

Milk

Whole Milk

$4.00

Skim Milk

$4.00Out of stock

Almond Milk

$4.00

Oat Milk

$4.00

Kids Milk

$1.50

Soda

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Lemonade, Minute Maid

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Fanta Orange

$3.25

Blue Powerade

$3.25

Mexican Squirt

$3.00

Big Red

$3.00

St Arnolds Root Beer

$3.00

Tea

Alpine Berry Tea

$3.75

Peppermint Tea

$3.75

High Chai Tea

$3.75

Chamomile Tea

$3.75

Jasmine Petal Tea

$3.75

Assam Black Tea

$3.75

Earl Grey Tea

$3.75

Black Tea {Cold}

$3.00

Sweet Tea {Cold}

$3.00

Bottled Water

Topo Chico

$3.00

Ozarka Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Kid Drinks W/ Meal

KID Orange Juice

KID Apple Juice

KID Cranberry Juice

KID Grapefruit

KID Fountain Drink

KID Limonada

$1.50

KID St. Arnolds Root Beer

$2.00

COCKTAILS

Frozen Horchata

$10.00

Froze

$11.00

Frozen Hurricane

$10.00

Frozen Margarita

$10.00

Frank the Irishman

$11.00

Homestead Irish Coffee

$11.00

Homestead Margarita

$10.00

Spicy Margarita

$10.00

Mango Margarita

$12.00

Mocha Carajillo

$15.00

Maker's Old Fashioned

$13.00

Paloma

$10.00

Ranch Water

$11.00

Texas 75

$12.00

Sazerac

$13.00

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

Black Russian

$8.00

Boulevardier

$10.00

Caprihina

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Long Island

$14.00

Martini

$12.00

Mojito

$10.00

Negroni

$9.00

Penicillin

$10.00

Southside

$10.00

Texas Tea

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$16.00

White Russian

$8.00

BRUNCH

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Bloody Maria

$11.00

Classic Bloody Mary

$8.00

Homestead Bloody Mary

$10.00

Michelada

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa Set Up

$28.00

MD Momosa

$8.00Out of stock

BOURBON & RYE

Avonak Bourbon

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$10.00

Four Roses, small batch select

$10.00

Gentleman Jack

$10.00

Jack Daniels Black Label

$8.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$8.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Rebbecca Creek

$10.00

Redemption Rye

$9.00

Sazerac Rye

$9.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$10.00

Evan Williams

$8.00

RUM

Bacardi

$8.00

Cruzan Aged

$7.00

Cruzan silver

$7.00

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

$9.00

GIN

Avonak Eye-10

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Boodle's

$7.00

Malfy Lemon

$8.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Hendrick's Gin

$12.00

VODKA

Effen Cucumber

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Grey Goose Strawberry Lemongrass

$12.00

Grey Goose Peach

$12.00

Ketel One Grapefruit Rose

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

TLC

$7.00

Ketel One

$12.00

TEQUILA

Casa Dragones

$15.00

Casamigos, Reposado

$15.00

Casamigos, Blanco

$14.00

Centenario, Reposado

$9.00

Don Julio 1942

$42.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Don Julio Silver

$14.00

Espolon, Reposado

$12.00

Espolon, Silver

$10.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$15.00

Lunazul Blanco

$7.00

Milagro Select Reposado

$13.00

Lalo

$11.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$15.00

Patron Anejo

$20.00

Patron Extra Anejo

$25.00

MEZCAL

Banhez, Espadin

$9.00

Del Maguey, Chichicapa

$15.00

MODIFIERS & STUFF

Aperol

$9.00

Bailey’s

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Dolfi, Pamplemouse

$8.00

Combier, Peches

$7.00

Gran Marnier

$9.00

Italicus

$9.00

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$9.00

Licor 43

$9.00

Mathilde Cassis

$9.00

Kalhua

$8.00

Elderflower

$9.00

Tempus Fugit Crm de Cacao

$9.00

Dolin Dry Vermouth

$9.00

Torino Sweet Vermouth

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

Jagger

$8.00

SCOTCH & IRISH WHISKEY

Aberfeldy 12

$12.00

Balvenie 12 Doublewood

$18.00

Green Spot, Irish whiskey

$15.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$9.00

Johnnie Walker

$12.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Glenfidich 12

$14.00

BEER

Bud Lt

$6.00

Miller Lt

$6.00

Coors Lt

$6.00

GL Eureka Mini Boss Craft

$8.00

GL St Arnold's Sesonal Draft

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Shiner

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

GL Karbach Craft Seasonal

$8.00

GL 8th Wonder Seasonal

$8.00

Dos XX

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

WINE GLASS

GL Bolini, Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GL Bonanza, Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

GL Coppola Sparkling Rose

$12.00

GL Erath, Pinot Noir

$12.00

GL Folie A Deaux, Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00Out of stock

GL Hess Chardonay

$9.00

GL Mason Sauvignon

$12.00

GL Mohua, Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GL Silverado Chardonay

$15.00

GL Studio by Miraval

$11.00

GL Poema

$8.00

GL Santa Margherita

$15.00

GL Chevalier

$6.00

BOTTLE WINE

Avissi

$10.00

Bolini, Pinot BT

$30.00

Bonanza, Cabernet Sauvignon BT

$38.00

Cakebread Chard BT

$75.00

Caymus 1L

$160.00

Coppola Sparkling Rose BT

$44.00

Decoy BT

$51.00

Delamotte BT

$85.00

Erath, Pinot Noir BT

$44.00

Folie A Deaux, Cabernet Sauvignon BT

$55.00

Hess Chardonay BT

$35.00

Mason BT

$44.00

Mohua, Sauvignon BT

$35.00

Nicholas Brut

$66.00

Poema Cava BT

$30.00

Santa Margherita BT

$55.00

Studio by Miraval BT

$40.00

Silverado BT

$55.00

Chevalier Brut BT

$22.00

SPARKLING

Gl Poema

$8.00

Btl Poema

$30.00

Dellamonte

$85.00

Nicholas Feuillatte

$66.00

Mimosa Extra Juice

2 oz OJ

2 oz Pineapple

2 oz Cranberry

2 oz Grapefruit

Congac

Martell VSOP

$12.00

Food

Kids Mini Pancakes

$7.00

Kids Yogurt Bowl

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Taco

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Junior Breakfast Plate

$7.00

Kids Brioche French Toast

$7.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

600 N Shepherd Ste 440, Houston, TX 77007

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

