Homestead Kitchen and Bar
600 N Shepherd Ste 440
Houston, TX 77007
Fresh From Our Bakery
Beignets
five house made, light and pillowy beignets, dusted with powdered sugar, served with a bourbon caramel sauce
Churros
house made cripsy mexican pastries tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with burnt caramel and chocolate ganache
Stuffed Biscuit
Cinnamon Roll
Cheddar Scallion Biscuit
Pastry Board
Birthday Beignets
Blueberry Muffin
Breakfast Entrees
Apple Blueberry Chia Pudding
oat milk chia pudding, pear sauce, honey crisp apple, blueberries, and cinnamon oat crunch
Yogurt Granola Parfait
greek yogurt, everything puffed rice granola, mango chunks, raspberries, strawberries, pecans, chocolate chips, and local honey
Fried Chicken & Waffles
southern style buttermilk fried chicken, one light and crispy waffle, whipped butter, served with Homestead signature buttermilk syrup
The Homestead Classic
three eggs cooked any style with your choice of ham, bacon or sausage, served with hash browns and choice of toast
Biscuits & Gravy
two cheddar-scallion biscuits topped with bacon gravy and two eggs your way
Breakfast Tacos
Two scrambled egg tacos with your choice of bacon, potato, chorizo or brisket, on flour or corn tortillas, served with morita pepper salsa and hashbrowns
Homestead Omelet
three egg omelet with smoked brisket, onions, bell peppers, topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, and queso, served with hash browns
Creamy Spinach and Rajas Omelet
roasted poblano-onion rajas con crema topped egg white omelet with roasted corn, queso fresco, served with a mixed greens salad
Entomatadas de Queso
pan seared panela cheese, hand rolled corn tortillas, roasted tomato salsa, crema fresca, queso fresco, shredded lettuce, avocado, cilantro
Chilaquiles Verdes
fried corn tortillas, tangy salsa verde, sunny side up egg, crema fresca, cilantro, queso fresco, topped with slow-cooked carnitas
Breakfast Huarache
fried masa cake, refried black beans, chorizo, sunny side up egg, topped with crema fresca, shredded lettuce, queso fresco, avocado, and cilantro
Skillet Breakfast Hash
crispy potato hash brown, spicy sofrito, your choice of carnitas or brisket, two sunny side up eggs, topped with avocado, queso fresco, crema fresca, and cilantro
Steak & Eggs
grilled skirt steak, spicy sofrito, blistered tomatoes, avocado and two eggs your way, served with hash browns
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
tender ribeye steak, battered and fried, two eggs cooked your way, served with hash browns and bacon gravy
Breakfast Board
six eggs cooked any style, andouille sausage, bacon, buttermilk waffle, four cheddar-scallion biscuits, four sweetly stuffed stuffed biscuits, watermelon, assortment of berries, Homeastead signature buttermilk syrup, bacon gravy, four house mimosas
Pancakes, French Toast, and Such
Buttermilk Pancakes
two buttermilk pancakes, whipped butter, served with Homestead signature buttermilk syrup
Mandarine-Blueberry Pancakes
two blueberry infused buttermilk pancakes, blueberry-mandarine sauce, topped with french vanilla cream cheese glaze
Abuelita Chocolate Pancakes
two mexican hot chocolate infused pancakes, cajeta caramel sauce, queso fresco whipped cream, topped with candied pecans
Apple Bacon Pancakes
two buttermilk pancakes, bourbon caramelized apples, crispy bacon, served with Homestead signature buttermilk syrup
Pina Colada Pancakes
two buttermilk pancakes, caramelized pineapple, coconut whipped cream, pineapple rum syrup, and toasted coconut
Pancake Flight
siganture flight of abuelita chocolate , apple bourbon bacon, and mandarin-blueberry pancakes or your choice of any three pancakes
Brioche French Toast
Thick cut, egg battered brioche bread topped with strawberry sauce, peach crème anglaise, fresh berries
Livia's Chocolate Hazelnut Stuffed French Toast
challah french toast stuffed with nutella spread, strawberries, and local honey
Ella's Chocolate Banana Bread French Toast
dipped and toasted chocolate chip banana bread, carmalized bananas, served with Homestead signature buttermilk syrup
Classic Waffle
one light and crispy waffle, whipped butter, served with Homestead signature buttermilk syrup
Classic French Toast
Pumpkin Pancakes
Pumpkin French Toast
Benedicts
Classic Benedict
butter toasted English muffin, smoked carved ham, perfectly poached eggs, topped with Hollandaise sauce and served with hash browns
Tex Mex Steak & Egg Benedict
handmade sope, fajita steak, perfectly poached eggs, topped with queso, pico de gallo, avocado and served with hash browns
Cajun Crab Cake Benedict
butter toasted english muffin, cajun spiced lump crab cake, perfectly poached eggs, topped with morita pepper hollandaise sauce, garlic poached crawfish and served with hasbrowns
Southern Benedict
toasted cheddar-scallion biscuit, southern crispy fried chicken breast, perfectly poached eggs, topped with bacon gravy
Breakfast Sides
SD Andouille Sausage
SD Avocado
SD Bacon
SD Bacon Gravy
SD Breakfast Sausage
SD Cheddar Scallion Biscuit
SD Chorizo
SD Country Ham
SD English Muffin
SD Fresh Fruit
SD Grilled Panela Cheese
SD Guacamole
SD Hash Browns
SD House Made Tortillas
SD One Egg
SD One Pancake
SD One Pancake GF
SD Pico De Gallo
SD Queso
SD Shredded Cheddar
SD Soy-rizo
SD White Toast
SD Wheat Toast
SD Turkey Sausage
SD Chips and Queso
One Breakfast Taco
SD Sour Cream
SD Fresh Jalapenos
SD Pickled Jalapenos
SD Grilled Chicken 4oz
SD Grilled Chicken 2oz
SD Beef Fajita 4oz
SD Beef Fajita 2oz
SD Nutella
Appetizers
Chile Con Queso - Regular
creamy white queso, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cilantro, served with tortilla chips
Chile Con Queso - Large
creamy white queso, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cilantro, served with tortilla chips
Guacamole
smashed avocado with salt and lime, topped with pico de gallo, served with tortilla chips
Seafood Campechana
refreshing mexican style seafood cocktail with gulf shrimp, jumbo lump crab, octopus, tomato, red onion, cilantro, served with tortilla chips
Crawfish Pistolettes
lightly fried crispy french bread stuffed with crawfish etouffée
Crab Cake
chef’s secret cajun spiced recipe, creamy poblano sauce, crispy potato strings
Brisket Empanadas
three smoked brisket empanadas stuffed with a 3-cheese blend, topped with chipotle aioli and queso fresco
Texas Style Nachos
six handmade tortilla chips layered with refried beans, melted three-cheese blend, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and your chocie of chicken fajita, beef fajita or smoked brisket
Soups & Salads
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo - Cup
soulful cajun stew with dark roux, andouille sausage, chicken, and aromatics
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo - Bowl
soulful cajun stew with dark roux, andouille sausage, chicken, and aromatics, served with white rice and garlic bread
Roasted Poblano Soup - Cup
creamy poblano soup with a kick, panela cheese, crema fresca, and crispy potato strings
Roasted Poblano Soup - Bowl
creamy poblano soup with a kick, panela cheese, crema fresca, and crispy potato strings
Simple Arugula Salad
baby arugula, honey crisp apple, avocado, cherry tomatoes, lemon-basil vinaigrette, toasted pumpkin seeds
Cobb Salad
field greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion, crispy bacon, roasted corn, hard boiled egg, avocado, grilled chicken, served with jalapeno ranch
Handhelds
Texas Burger
8 oz burger cooked to your liking, brioche bun, roasted poblanos, queso, poblano sauce, thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles, served with fries
Brisket Sandwich
tender smoked brisket, toasted brioche bun, shoestring onions, bbq sauce, pickles, served with fries
Quesadilla
large hand rolled flour tortilla, choice of chicken or beef fajita, melted three-cheese blend, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, seved with your choice of beans
Tacos
three tacos on house made corn or flour tortillas, filled with your choice of chicken fajita, beef fajita, brisket, or carnitas, served with morita pepper salsa, grilled onions, rice, and your choice of beans
Enchiladas
Cheese Enchiladas
two house made corn tortillas stuffed with a three-cheese blend, red chili gravy, diced red onion, crema fresca, queso fresco, cilantro, served with rice and your choice of beans
Rojas Enchiladas
two house made corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of chicken or beef fajita with a three-cheese blend, topped with a guajillo pepper sauce, diced red onion, crema fresca, queso fresco, cilantro, served with rice and your choice of beans
Verdes Enchiladas
two house made corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of chicken or beef fajita with a three-cheese blend, topped with a tomatillo salsa, diced red onion, crema fresca, queso fresco, cilantro, served with rice and your choice of beans
Seafood Enchiladas
two house made corn tortillas stuffed with gulf shrimp, octopus, lump crab, and a three-cheese blend, topped with a morita cream sauce, diced red onion, crema fresca, queso fresco, cilantro, served with rice and your choice of beans
Fajitas
Beef Fajitas - 1/2 Pound
half a pound of house marinated and grilled skirt steak, served with garlic-herb butter, mexican rice, chiles toreados, grilled onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, your choice of beans, and house made flour or corn tortillas
Beef Fajitas- Full Pound
a full pound of house marinated and grilled skirt steak, served with garlic-herb butter, mexican rice, chiles toreados, grilled onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, your choice of beans, and house made flour or corn tortillas
Chicken Fajitas - 1/2 Pound
half a pound of house marinated and grilled chicken breast, served with garlic-herb butter, mexican rice, chiles toreados, grilled onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, your choice of beans, and house made flour or corn tortillas
Chicken Fajitas - Full Pound
a full pound of house marinated and grilled chicken breast, served with garlic-herb butter, mexican rice, chiles toreados, grilled onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, your choice of beans, and house made flour or corn tortillas
Gulf Shrimp Fajitas - 1/2 pound
half a pound of grilled mojo de ajo shrimp, served with garlic-herb butter, mexican rice, chiles toreados, grilled onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, your choice of beans, and house made flour or corn tortillas
Gulf Shrimp Fajitas - Full Pound
a full pound of grilled mojo de ajo shrimp, served with garlic-herb butter, mexican rice, chiles toreados, grilled onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, your choice of beans, and house made flour or corn tortillas
Homestead Classics
Blackened Redfish
blackened redfish, served with creamy corn succotash, garlic-herb butter, and roasted brussels sprouts
Southern Fried Chicken
half a bird battered and fried, served with mac and cheese and mashed potaoes
Chicken Fried Steak
tender ribeye steak, battered and fried, served with mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, and bacon gravy
Carnitas
mexican style slow cooked pulled pork, diced onions, cilantro, lime, salsa verde, chiles toreados, hosue made flour or corn tortillas, served with mexican rice and your choice of beans
Crawfish Etouffee
NOLA favorite, served over rice with side of garlic bread
Carne Asada
guajillo pepper rubbed and grilled ribeye, served with garlic-herb butter, mexican rice, chiles toreados, grilled onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, grilled queso panela, guacamole, and your choice of beans and house made flour or corn tortillas
Dessert
Churros and Beignets
powdered sugar dusted beignets and cinnamon-sugar covered churros, served with a rich chocolate ganache, bourbon glaze sauce, and burnt caramel sauce
Tres Leches
classic mexican style sponge cake topped with three milks and fresh berries
Abuelita Chocolate Bread Pudding
To be determined
Lunch and Later Sides
Coffee
Drip Coffee
Decaf Drip Coffee
Americano
Espresso diluted with hot water
Double Espresso
Quad Espresso
Latte
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk
Cappuccino
Espresso shot with steamed milk and foam.
Mocha
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk and chocolate syrup.
Macchiato
Flat White
Cortado
Cafe A Lait
Iced Coffee
Chai
MX Hot Chocolate
Traditional Macchiato
Juice
Soda
Tea
Bottled Water
Kid Drinks W/ Meal
COCKTAILS
CLASSIC COCKTAILS
BRUNCH
BOURBON & RYE
Avonak Bourbon
Basil Hayden
Crown Royal
Elijah Craig Small Batch
Four Roses, small batch select
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniels Black Label
Jack Daniels Honey
Knob Creek Rye
Maker's Mark
Rebbecca Creek
Redemption Rye
Sazerac Rye
Elijah Craig Rye
Evan Williams
GIN
VODKA
TEQUILA
Casa Dragones
Casamigos, Reposado
Casamigos, Blanco
Centenario, Reposado
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Silver
Espolon, Reposado
Espolon, Silver
Fortaleza Blanco
Lunazul Blanco
Milagro Select Reposado
Lalo
Patron Silver
Patron Reposado
Patron Anejo
Patron Extra Anejo
MODIFIERS & STUFF
SCOTCH & IRISH WHISKEY
BEER
WINE GLASS
GL Bolini, Pinot Grigio
GL Bonanza, Cabernet Sauvignon
GL Coppola Sparkling Rose
GL Erath, Pinot Noir
GL Folie A Deaux, Cabernet Sauvignon
GL Hess Chardonay
GL Mason Sauvignon
GL Mohua, Sauvignon Blanc
GL Silverado Chardonay
GL Studio by Miraval
GL Poema
GL Santa Margherita
GL Chevalier
BOTTLE WINE
Avissi
Bolini, Pinot BT
Bonanza, Cabernet Sauvignon BT
Cakebread Chard BT
Caymus 1L
Coppola Sparkling Rose BT
Decoy BT
Delamotte BT
Erath, Pinot Noir BT
Folie A Deaux, Cabernet Sauvignon BT
Hess Chardonay BT
Mason BT
Mohua, Sauvignon BT
Nicholas Brut
Poema Cava BT
Santa Margherita BT
Studio by Miraval BT
Silverado BT
Chevalier Brut BT
Mimosa Extra Juice
Congac
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
600 N Shepherd Ste 440, Houston, TX 77007
