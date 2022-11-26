Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Home Team BBQ - West Ashley

1,878 Reviews

$$

1205 Ashley River Road

Charleston, SC 29407

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

12 Wings
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Mac & Cheese

NA Bevs

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Mellow Yellow

$3.50

Mr. Pibb

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Kids Tea

$2.00

Bottled Cheerwine

$5.00

Bottled Coke

$5.00

Bottled Orange Fanta

$5.00

Bottled Sundrop

$5.00

Boylan's Grape Soda

$5.00

Boylan's Root Beer

$5.00

Virgil's Vanilla Cream

$5.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Tonic Water

$2.25

Topo Chico

$5.00

Bottled Water

$2.25

Water

Snacks

6 Wings

6 Wings

$10.75
12 Wings

12 Wings

$19.95
Pork Slider

Pork Slider

$6.25
Brisket Slider

Brisket Slider

$6.75
BBQ Nachos

BBQ Nachos

$16.75
Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$9.95

Salsa Verde | Cotija

Pork Cracklins

Pork Cracklins

$9.75
Tots

Tots

$7.25

Fried Ribs App

$11.25
Fried Mac & Cheese

Fried Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Chips & Guac

$9.95

Chips & Salsa

$8.95

Burnt Ends Slider

$6.75Out of stock

Salads

Home Team Salad

Home Team Salad

$12.75

Greens | Grilled Corn | Tomatoes | Cucumbers |Toasted Pepitas | Smoked Poblano Vinaigrette

Green Salad

Green Salad

$12.75

Cabbage | Greens | Shaved Fennel | Cilantro | Parsley |Celery | Fresh Jalapeño | Chimichurri | Lemon Vinaigrette

Tacos

Crispy Smoked Pork | Salsa Verde | Cotija | White Onion | Cilantro

Carnitas Taco

$5.50

Brisket Taco

$6.00

Grilled Corn Esquites | Charred Poblanos | Chimichurri | Carrot-Jalapeno Salsa

Sandwiches

Green Chili Pork, Monterey Jack Cheese, Cabbage, Cilantro, choice of side

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.75

King’s Hawaiian Bun | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Turkey Sandwich

$14.95

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$16.25

King’s Hawaiian Bun | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$16.25

King’s Hawaiian Bun | House Pickles | Pickled Onions

Fiery Ron's Burger

$16.50

Two - 4oz. Patties | American Cheese | House Made Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | House Pickles | Harissa Mayo |King’s Hawaiian Bun

Mi Amigo

$14.95

Pulled Pork of Pulled Chicken | Black Beans | RIce | Cabbage | Cheddar & Jack Cheese | Sour Cream Guacamole | One Housemade Salsa | Flour Torilla

Smoked Turkey Wrap

$14.95

Smoked Turkey | Mixed Greens | Bacon | Cheddar & Jack Cheese | White BBQ | Pico De Gallo | Guacamole | Flour Tortilla

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$16.25Out of stock

Chef's Specials

Game Day Dogs

$15.95

House Ground Brisket Dog | Burnt Ends | Pimento Cheese | Pickled Red Onion | Mustard BBQ Split Top Bun

Rice Pudding

$5.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$4.00

Brisket Chili

$4.00

Brunswick Stew

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Cucumber & Tomato Salad

$4.00

Hash & Rice

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Tots

$7.00

VOD

$5.00Out of stock

Side Salad

$7.25

Fried Mac Side

$5.50

Pickles and Onions

$4.00

Kids Menu

Lil Q- Brisket

$4.25

Kid Pork Taco

$2.75

Kid Brisket Taco

$2.75

Kid Black Bean Taco

$2.75

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Chicken Fingers

$5.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$5.00

Kid Pork Quesadilla

$5.25

Kid Brisket Quesadilla

$5.25

Kid Black Bean Quesadilla

$5.25

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.25

Kid Tots

$2.50

PB & Honey

$3.75

PB & Jelly

$3.75Out of stock

Kid Chips & Cheese

$2.50

Kids Sides

$2.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

Desserts

Togo Banana Pudding

$5.25

Sauces

Red

Carolina Mustard

Sweet Red

Pepper Vinegar

Hot Red

Alabama White

HT Hot

Death Relish

$1.50

One Of Each

DRINKS

Evan Williams BIB

$6.50

Jameson

$8.00

Lg Irish Coffee

$14.00

Vodka

$6.50

Tito's

$8.00

Sm Irish Coffee

$12.00

Tequila

$6.50

Espolon Blanco

$7.00

Spicy Paloma

$9.00

Milagro Blanco | Death Relish Agave | Lime Grapefruit | Hellfire Shrub | Soda

Cannon Chai Mule

$9.00

Rum

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$8.00

The Harvester

$9.00

Templeton Rye Manhattan

$9.00

Gin

$6.50

Bombay

$8.00

Michelada

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Yuengling

$5.00

PBR

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC 29407

Directions

Gallery
Home Team BBQ image
Home Team BBQ image
Home Team BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina - West Ashley
orange star4.2 • 554
817 St Andrews Blvd Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurantnext
Boxcar Betty's - West Ashley
orange star4.7 • 1,686
1922 Savannah Hwy Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurantnext
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
orange star4.5 • 2,733
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurantnext
Ms. Rose's
orange starNo Reviews
1090 Sam Rittenburg Blvd. Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurantnext
RENZO
orange star4.7 • 165
384 Huger St Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Berkeley's
orange star5.0 • 165
624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charleston

Husk Charleston
orange star4.7 • 17,794
76 Queen Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Cru Cafe
orange star4.7 • 7,038
18 Pinckney Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Toast - 102 - Charleston
orange star4.5 • 6,669
155 Meeting St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
orange star4.5 • 2,733
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurantnext
Delaney Oyster House
orange star5.0 • 2,285
115 Calhoun Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
New Realm Brewing - Charleston - Charleston
orange star4.0 • 2,266
880 Island Park Dr Charleston, SC 29492
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charleston
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
North Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.7 (73 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
review star
No reviews yet
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Summerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston