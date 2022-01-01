Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Hometown Redhook

review star

No reviews yet

454 Van Brunt Street

Brooklyn, NY 11231

Order Again

Popular Items

CORN BREAD
MAC & CHEESE
KOREAN RIBS

MEAT

BRISKET

PULLED PORK

TURKEY

PASTRAMI BACON

SAUSAGE

CHICKEN & RIBS

BEEF RIB

SPARE RIBS

KOREAN RIBS

CHICKEN

JERK RIB TIPS

WINGS

WINGS

CAULIFLOWER

TACOS

CHICKEN TACO

MUSHROOM TACO

BRISKET TACO

SANDWICHES

BRISKET SANDWICH

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

H.T.B.C.

LAMB BANH MI

VEG BANH MI

PASTRAMI SANDWICH

VEGGIES

CAULIFLOWER

VEG BANH MI

MUSHROOM TACO

SIDES

MAC & CHEESE

MAC & CHEESE- NO QUESO

TEXAS STYLE PINTO BEANS

COLLARD GREENS

POTATO SALAD

KOSHER DILL PICKLES

HOMETOWN SLAW

CORN BREAD

FRITO PIE

TEXAS RED CHILI

BRISKET QUESO

PINT STICKY SAUCE

PINT HOT & SWEET SAUCE

QUART STICKY SAUCE

QUART HOT & SWEET SAUCE

DESSERT

BANANA PUDDING

Charity

cocktails

$10.00

Estrella

$4.00

draft

$7.00

well drink

$8.00

wine

$9.00

shots

$6.00

cans

$7.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Happy Holidays! We will be accepting scheduled online orders for pickup on Christmas Eve (12/24) at our Industry City Location (87 35th Street, Brooklyn 11232) until Thursday 12/16.

454 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231

