Barbeque
Bars & Lounges

Hometown Barbecue

review star

No reviews yet

1200 NW 22nd Street

Miami, FL 33142

Popular Items

Corn Bread
Queso Mac + Cheese
Brisket

Meats

Brisket

Brisket

$20.00+

Brisket smoked over white oak, served with pickles and white onion.

Beef Rib

Beef Rib

$54.00

Whole beef rib on the bone smoked over white oak, served with pickles and white onion.

Pork Spare Ribs

Pork Spare Ribs

$16.00+

Pork ribs smoked over white oak, served with our house mop.

Turkey

Turkey

$16.00+

Turkey breast smoked over white oak, served with pickles.

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$16.00+

Pulled pork smoked over white oak, served with hog sauce.

Char Siu Babyback Ribs - Half Rack

Char Siu Babyback Ribs - Half Rack

$32.00

Specials

Oaxacan Chicken

Oaxacan Chicken

$22.00

Half marinated chicken, grilled and quartered, served with salsa verde and pickled onions.

Housemade Sausage

Housemade Sausage

$10.00

Housemade pork sausage, oaxacan cheese, jalapeño.

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$14.00+

Tossed in mole dust, topped with queso fresco and cilantro, served with charred poblano crema.

Pastrami Bacon

Pastrami Bacon

$9.00
Frito Pie

Frito Pie

$10.00

Smoked brisket queso, fresno chiles, pickled red onion, sour cream, cilantro, tajin.

Yucca Bowl

Yucca Bowl

$10.00

Fried yucca, avocado crema, slaw, pickled red onion, fresnos, cilantro. (vegetarian)

Rib Tips

Rib Tips

$10.00

Fried rib knuckles tossed in our Korean style sticky sauce, topped with cashews and cilantro.

Smoked Brisket Queso

Smoked Brisket Queso

$10.00

served with corn tortilla chips

Plancha Broccoli

Plancha Broccoli

$12.00

Charred on the plancha, served with chile oil and poblano crema.

Watermelon Salad

Watermelon Salad

$12.00

watermelon, green tomato, red onion, cilantro, queso fresco, herb dressing

Elote

Elote

$8.00

grilled corn, chipotle mayo, queso fresco, chipotle rub

Pork Rinds

$3.00

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Topped with pickles, onions, fresno chilis and bbq sauce on a hard roll.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Topped with slaw, fried onions, spicy ranch on a hard roll.

Turkey BLT

Turkey BLT

$16.00

Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado mayo on pullman bread.

Tacos

Brisket Taco

Brisket Taco

$12.00

One taco on a homemade flour tortilla with sliced brisket, salsa roja, queso fresco, white onion & cilantro.

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$12.00

One taco on a homemade flour tortilla with chicken, avocado crema, white onion & cilantro

Pork Taco

Pork Taco

$12.00

One taco on a homemade flour tortilla with pulled pork, salsa verde, queso fresco, pickled onions, cilantro, Mexican crema & grilled pineapple

Sides

Queso Mac + Cheese

Queso Mac + Cheese

$7.00+

Housemade queso, toasted tajin breadcrumbs.

Smoked Pit Beans

Smoked Pit Beans

$7.00+

Peppery pinto beans stewed with smoked pork stock, topped with pickled red onions.

Corn Bread

Corn Bread

$7.00

1 piece of cornbread with honey butter and maldon.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$7.00+

Red and white potatoes, chive, dill, vinegar, light mayo. Slightly chunky.

Hometown Slaw

Hometown Slaw

$7.00+

Finished with a light mayo/mustard based dressing.

Pickles

Pickles

$6.00

Extra BBQ Sauce

$4.00

Sliced Bread

$2.00

1 slice

Taco Shell

$3.00

Dessert

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$8.00

pudding, whipped cream, Nilla wafers

Drinks

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00Out of stock
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$4.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$4.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$4.00

Jarritos Tamarind

$4.00

Jarritos Lime

$4.00Out of stock

Miller High Life

$5.00

Monopolio Mexican Lager

$6.00

TANK Freedom Tower Amber

$7.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Cucumber Margarita

$15.00

Silver tequila, cucumber, fresno, cointreau, lime juice and agave.

Pineapple Express

$15.00

redemption rye with cointreau, lemon juice, pineapple juice and mint.

Guava al Fresco

$15.00

Vodka, guava puree, lemon juice, vanilla simple syrup

Jupiña Pineapple

$4.00

Watermelon Ginger Limeade

$8.00
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.00
Matua Sauv Blanc (.750 Bottle)

Matua Sauv Blanc (.750 Bottle)

$40.00Out of stock
Iconic Sidekick Cabernet (750 Ml)

Iconic Sidekick Cabernet (750 Ml)

$48.00Out of stock

Sides

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$55.00+

Half tray serves 10-12. Full tray servers 20-24.

Smoked Pit Beans

Smoked Pit Beans

$55.00+

Half tray serves 10-12. Full tray servers 20-24.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$50.00+

Half tray serves 10-12. Full tray servers 20-24.

Hometown Slaw

Hometown Slaw

$50.00+
Cornbread with Honey Butter

Cornbread with Honey Butter

$50.00+

Half tray - 12 slices. Full tray - 24 slices.

Pickles

Pickles

$10.00+

BBQ Sauce

$10.00+

Yucca Bowl

$80.00+

Broccoli

$55.00+

Watermelon Salad

$55.00+

Dessert

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$50.00+

Half tray serves 10-12, full tray servers 20-24

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We specialize in authentic, pit-smoked meats prepared in the classic Southern technique of smoking on oak wood. We also incorporate a variety of flavor profiles that represent our local communities. Hometown also serves up a wide selection of traditional sides and dessert. Our full bar features craft beers, a wide range of American whiskeys, seasonal cocktails and a selection of wines by the glass and bottle. In classic barbecue style, we offer walk-up service to our counter on a first-come, first-served basis for lunch and a full service menu for dinner.

1200 NW 22nd Street, Miami, FL 33142

