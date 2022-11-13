A map showing the location of HOMETOWN CATERINGView gallery
Barbeque
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwiches

HOMETOWN CATERING

review star

No reviews yet

87 35th Street

Brooklyn, NY 11232

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

PULLED PORK (PER LB)
HOMETOWN SLAW
MAC & CHEESE

THANKSGIVING

THANKSGIVING FEAST (Serves 4-6) THANKSGIVING DAY PICK UP ONLY

$265.00

1 SMOKED TURKEY BREAST (Avg 4 LB) 1 QUART OF EACH SIDE: MASHED POTATOES STUFFING COLLARD GREENS SWEET POTATO SOUFFLE 1 (1/4) TRAY CORNBREAD w/HONEY BUTTER 1 QUART GRAVY

THANKSGIVING FEAST (Serves 8-12) THANKSGIVING DAY PICK UP ONLY

$515.00

2 SMOKED TURKEY BREAST (AVG 4 LB EACH) 1/2 TRAY SIDES OF: MASHED POTATOES STUFFING COLLARD GREENS SWEET POTATO SOUFFLE CORNBREAD w/HONEY BUTTER 2 QUARTS GRAVY

WHOLE BRISKET (5 LB)

$195.00

Texas Style Oak Wood Smoked Brisket (5 lb/Serves 7-10)

WHOLE BRISKET (6 LB)

$230.00

Texas Style Oak Wood Smoked Brisket (6lb/Serves 12-15)

WHOLE TURKEY BREAST (Avg 4 LB) THANKSGIVING DAY PICK UP ONLY

$150.00

Oak Wood Smoked Turkey Breast (AVG 4 LB Serves 6-8)

PULLED PORK (PER LB)

$32.00

Smoked Pork Shoulder w/Texas Pete Hot Sauce, Distilled White Vinegar, Pineapple Juice

BEEF SHORT RIBS (3 Bone Rack)

$180.00

Massive Texas Style Beef Ribs (Serves 6-8)

SPARE RIBS (Full Rack)

$85.00

Full Rack Pork Spare Ribs (Avg 12 Bones per Rack)

HOUSE MADE ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$10.00

Pork, Fire Roasted Peppers & Onions, Aged Aurecchio Provolone (EACH)

SWEET POTATO SOUFFLE (THANKSGIVING DAY PICK UP ONLY)

MAC & CHEESE

CORNBREAD w/Honey Butter

topped with honey butter

COLLARD GREENS w/Smoked Pork Shoulder

STUFFING (THANKSGIVING DAY PICK UP ONLY)

PAN GRAVY (THANKSGIVING DAY PICK UP ONLY)

HOMEMADE PAN GRAVY

STICKY BBQ SAUCE

Kansas City Style Sweet & Sticky

HOT & SWEET

Sriracha, Soy, Lime, Honey (spicy)

BANANA PUDDING

w/sliced banana, nilla wafers & whipped cream

SMOKED MEATS

WHOLE BRISKET (5 LB)

$195.00

Texas Style Oak Wood Smoked Brisket (5 lb/Serves 7-10)

WHOLE BRISKET (6 LB)

$230.00

Texas Style Oak Wood Smoked Brisket (6lb/Serves 12-15)

WHOLE TURKEY BREAST (Avg 4 LB) THANKSGIVING DAY PICK UP ONLY

$150.00

Oak Wood Smoked Turkey Breast (AVG 4 LB Serves 6-8)

PULLED PORK (PER LB)

$32.00

Smoked Pork Shoulder w/Texas Pete Hot Sauce, Distilled White Vinegar, Pineapple Juice

HOUSE MADE ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$10.00

Pork, Fire Roasted Peppers & Onions, Aged Aurecchio Provolone (EACH)

ON THE BONE (CHICKEN AND RIBS)

WOOD FIRED CHICKEN (Half/Serves 1-2)

$25.00

Chipotle Marinated, Air Chilled Bell and Evans Chicken w/pickled red onion & tomatillo salsa

WOOD FIRED CHICKEN (Whole/Serves 2-4)

$45.00

Chipotle Marinated, Wood Fired, Air Chilled Bell and Evans Chicken w/pickled red onion and tomatillo salsa

BEEF SHORT RIBS (3 Bone Rack)

$180.00

Massive Texas Style Beef Ribs (Serves 6-8)

SPARE RIBS (Full Rack)

$85.00

Full Rack Pork Spare Ribs (Avg 12 Bones per Rack)

KOREAN STICKY RIBS (Full Rack)

$60.00

Smoked, Cut & Fried Pork RIbs w/korean sticky sauce, crispy shallots, garlic & cashews (Avg 12 Bones per Rack)

SIDES

HOMETOWN SLAW

BACKYARD POTATO SALAD

KOSHER DILL PICKLES

MAC & CHEESE

COLLARD GREENS

w/smoked pork shoulder

TEXAS STYLE PINTO BEANS

w/smoked pork shoulder

CORNBREAD w/Honey Butter

topped with honey butter

SAUCE

STICKY BBQ SAUCE

Kansas City Style Sweet & Sticky

HOT & SWEET

Sriracha, Soy, Lime, Honey (spicy)

HONEY MUSTARD

CILANTRO RANCH

GAME DAY!

PULLED PORK SLIDERS

$90.00+

Hometown's Pulled Pork on a Martin's Potato Roll with: Cole Slaw Pickles Crisp Fried Onions Spicy Ranch

PARTY WINGS (30 pc)

$65.00

Your Choice: Vietnamese Hot, Traditional BBQ or Korean Sticky

PARTY WINGS (60 pc)

$130.00

Your Choice: Vietnamese Hot, Traditional BBQ or Korean Sticky

TAILGATE (Serves 6-8)

$250.00

8 Sticky Ribs, 8 Vietnamese Wings (whole), 2lb Brisket, Whole Wood Fired Chicken, 8 pc Cornbread Your Choice any 4 Sides (16 oz):

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We serve Brooklyn style Bar-B-Que using authentic wood fired cooking techniques. We offer catering pick ups Tuesday through Sunday. All orders must be placed 2 days in advance. You can email catering@hometownbbq.com if you need guidance with your order.

Location

87 35th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Chilo's Greenwood
orange starNo Reviews
740 5th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11232
View restaurantnext
Hometown Redhook
orange starNo Reviews
454 Van Brunt Street Brooklyn, NY 11231
View restaurantnext
Chela
orange star4.8 • 525
408 5th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
Fonda Brooklyn - Park Slope
orange starNo Reviews
434 7th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
Manjares de Mexico - 422 7th ave Brooklyn NY 11215
orange starNo Reviews
422 7th Ave Park slope, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
Baba's Pierogies - Gowanus Brooklyn
orange star4.7 • 1,762
295 3rd Ave Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Red Hook Lobster Pound
orange star4.2 • 4,221
284 Van Brunt Street Brooklyn, NY 11231
View restaurantnext
Ample Hills Creamery - Redhook
orange star4.5 • 72
421 Van Brunt Street New York, NY 11231
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Fort Greene
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Crown Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Bushwick
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Flatbush
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Brooklyn Heights
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Williamsburg - North Side
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Cobble Hill
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Bay Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Boerum Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston