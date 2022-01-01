Hometown Pizza Rushville 208A S Main Street

A map showing the location of Hometown Pizza Rushville 208A S Main StreetView gallery

Hometown Classic Pizza

7" Deluxe

$11.33

Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion and Green Peppers

7" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.57

Includes a Ranch base with Chicken, Onion and Bacon

7" Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$9.57

Includes an Alfredo Base, with Chicken, Onion and Bacon

7" Original BBQ

$8.69

Includes BBQ base with Ground Beef and Onion

7" BBQ Chicken

$7.81

Includes BBQ base and Chicken

7" Hawaiian Classic

$8.69

Includes Pizza Sauce base, Ham and Pineapple

7" All Veggie Classic

$11.33

Includes Onion, Black Olive, Banana Pepper, Green Pepper, and Mushroom

7" All Meat Classic

$11.33

Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Ham and Bacon

7" Hometown Classic

$12.21

Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushroom, Onion, Bacon, and BBQ SWIRL ON TOP!!!

7" Buffalo Chicken

$9.57

Includes Blue Cheese OR Ranch. Hot OR Mild, with Chicken, Onion, and Bacon

10" Deluxe

$16.17

Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion and Green Peppers

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.97

Includes a Ranch base with Chicken, Onion and Bacon

10" Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$13.97

Includes an Alfredo Base, with Chicken, Onion and Bacon

10" Original BBQ

$12.87

Includes BBQ base with Ground Beef and Onion

10" BBQ Chicken

$11.77

Includes BBQ base and Chicken

10" Hawaiian Classic

$12.87

Includes Pizza Sauce base, Ham and Pineapple

10" All Veggie Classic

$16.17

Includes Onion, Black Olive, Banana Pepper, Green Pepper, and Mushroom

10" All Meat Classic

$16.17

Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Ham and Bacon

10" Hometown Classic

$17.27

Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushroom, Onion, Bacon, and BBQ SWIRL ON TOP!!!

10" Buffalo Chicken

$13.97

Includes Blue Cheese OR Ranch. Hot OR Mild, with Chicken, Onion, and Bacon

14" Deluxe

$22.99

Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion and Green Peppers

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.69

Includes a Ranch base with Chicken, Onion and Bacon

14" Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$19.69

Includes an Alfredo Base, with Chicken, Onion and Bacon

14" Original BBQ

$18.04

Includes BBQ base with Ground Beef and Onion

14" BBQ Chicken

$16.39

Includes BBQ base and Chicken

14" Hawaiian Classic

$18.04

Includes Pizza Sauce base, Ham and Pineapple

14" All Veggie Classic

$22.99

Includes Onion, Black Olive, Banana Pepper, Green Pepper, and Mushroom

14" All Meat Classic

$22.99

Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Ham and Bacon

14" Hometown Classic

$24.64

Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushroom, Onion, Bacon, and BBQ SWIRL ON TOP!!!

14" Buffalo Chicken

$19.69

Includes Blue Cheese OR Ranch. Hot OR Mild, with Chicken, Onion, and Bacon

16" Deluxe

$27.23

Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion and Green Peppers

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.38

Includes a Ranch base with Chicken, Onion and Bacon

16" Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$23.38

Includes an Alfredo Base, with Chicken, Onion and Bacon

16" Original BBQ

$21.45

Includes BBQ base with Ground Beef and Onion

16" BBQ Chicken

$19.53

Includes BBQ base and Chicken

16" Hawaiian Classic

$21.45

Includes Pizza Sauce base, Ham and Pineapple

16" All Veggie Classic

$27.23

Includes Onion, Black Olive, Banana Pepper, Green Pepper, and Mushroom

16" All Meat Classic

$27.23

Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Ham and Bacon

16" Hometown Classic

$29.15

Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushroom, Onion, Bacon, and BBQ SWIRL ON TOP!!!

16" Buffalo Chicken

$23.38

Includes Blue Cheese OR Ranch. Hot OR Mild, with Chicken, Onion, and Bacon

10" Deluxe Gluten Free

$19.64

Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion and Green Peppers * intended for those items eliminating gluten for dietary reasons or gluten sensitivity, and NOT for those with an allergy due to possible cross contamination.

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Gluten Free

$17.33

Includes a Ranch base with Chicken, Onion and Bacon * intended for those items eliminating gluten for dietary reasons or gluten sensitivity, and NOT for those with an allergy due to possible cross contamination.

10" Chicken Bacon Alfredo Gluten Free

$17.33Out of stock

Includes an Alfredo Base, with Chicken, Onion and Bacon * intended for those items eliminating gluten for dietary reasons or gluten sensitivity, and NOT for those with an allergy due to possible cross contamination.

10" Original BBQ Gluten Free

$16.17

Includes BBQ base with Ground Beef and Onion * intended for those items eliminating gluten for dietary reasons or gluten sensitivity, and NOT for those with an allergy due to possible cross contamination.

10" BBQ Chicken Gluten

$15.02

Includes BBQ base and Chicken * intended for those items eliminating gluten for dietary reasons or gluten sensitivity, and NOT for those with an allergy due to possible cross contamination.

10" Hawaiian Classic Gluten Free

$16.17

Includes Pizza Sauce base, Ham and Pineapple * intended for those items eliminating gluten for dietary reasons or gluten sensitivity, and NOT for those with an allergy due to possible cross contamination.

10" All Veggie Classic Gluten Free

$19.64

Includes Onion, Black Olive, Banana Pepper, Green Pepper, and Mushroom * intended for those items eliminating gluten for dietary reasons or gluten sensitivity, and NOT for those with an allergy due to possible cross contamination.

10" All Meat Classic Gluten Free

$19.64

Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Ham and Bacon * intended for those items eliminating gluten for dietary reasons or gluten sensitivity, and NOT for those with an allergy due to possible cross contamination.

10" Hometown Classic Gluten Free

$20.79

Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushroom, Onion, Bacon, and BBQ SWIRL ON TOP!!! * intended for those items eliminating gluten for dietary reasons or gluten sensitivity, and NOT for those with an allergy due to possible cross contamination.

10" Buffalo Chicken Gluten Free

$17.33

Includes Blue Cheese OR Ranch. Hot OR Mild, with Chicken, Onion, and Bacon * intended for those items eliminating gluten for dietary reasons or gluten sensitivity, and NOT for those with an allergy due to possible cross contamination.

10" Deluxe Cauliflower

$19.64

Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion and Green Peppers

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Cauliflower

$17.33

Includes a Ranch base with Chicken, Onion and Bacon

10" Chicken Bacon Alfredo Cauliflower

$17.33Out of stock

Includes an Alfredo Base, with Chicken, Onion and Bacon

10" Original BBQ Cauliflower

$16.17

Includes BBQ base with Ground Beef and Onion

10" BBQ Chicken Cauliflower

$15.02

Includes BBQ base and Chicken

10" Hawaiian Classic Cauliflower

$16.17

Includes Pizza Sauce base, Ham and Pineapple

10" All Veggie Classic Cauliflower

$19.64

Includes Onion, Black Olive, Banana Pepper, Green Pepper, and Mushroom

10" All Meat Classic Cauliflower

$19.64

Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Ham and Bacon

10" Hometown Classic Cauliflower

$20.79

Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Mushroom, Onion, Bacon, and BBQ SWIRL ON TOP!!!

10" Buffalo Chicken Cauliflower

$17.33

Includes Blue Cheese OR Ranch. Hot OR Mild, with Chicken, Onion, and Bacon

7" Create Your Own

$6.93

10" Create Your Own

$10.67

14" Create Your Own

$14.74

16" Create Your Own

$17.60

Gluten Free Create Your Own

$13.86

* intended for those items eliminating gluten for dietary reasons or gluten sensitivity, and NOT for those with an allergy due to possible cross contamination.

Cauliflower Crust Create Your Own

$13.86

Oven Baked Subs

Italian Roast Beef Sub

$6.97

Includes Roast Beef, Italian Dressing, Cheese and Au Jus

Roast Beef & Cheddar Sub

$6.97

Includes Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, and Au Jus

Toasted Ham & Cheese Sub

$6.97

Includes Ham and Cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$6.97

Includes Chicken, Cheese, Bacon, Onion and Ranch

Chicken Alfredo Sub

$6.97

Includes Chicken, Cheese, Onion, Bacon and Alfredo

Italian Sub

$6.97

Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Onion, Cheese, and Italian Dressing

BBQ Chicken Sub

$6.97

Includes Chicken, Cheese and BBQ Sauce

All Meat Classic Sub

$6.97

Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Ham, Bacon, Cheese and Pizza Sauce

Stromboli Sub

$6.97

Includes Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Cheese, and Pizza Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$6.97

Includes Chicken, Cheese, Onion, Bacon, Hot or Mild with Blue Cheese or Ranch

Teriyaki Chicken Sub

$6.97

Includes Chicken, Cheese, and Teriyaki Sauce

Chicken Parm Sub

$6.97

All Veggie Sub

$6.97

Pasta

Baked Spaghetti

$10.40

Mozzarella baked on top with 2 pieces of garlic bread.

Baked Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.55

Mozzarella baked on top with 2 pieces of garlic bread.

Chicken Parm Spaghetti

$9.93

Salads

Signature Salad

$9.24

Includes Salad Mix, Chicken, Ham, Bacon, Banana Peppers, Onion, Black Olives, Cheese, Croutons, Parm, and Choice of Dressing

Side Salad

$3.74

Includes Salad Mix, Croutons, Parm, tomato, and Choice of Dressing

BLT Chicken Salad

$9.24Out of stock

Wings

Wings (6)

$6.93

Deep Fried to perfection with your choice of Wing Sauce

Wings (12)

$11.55

Deep Fried to perfection with your choice of Wing Sauce

Wings (18)

$16.17

Deep Fried to perfection with your choice of Wing Sauce

Wings (24)

$20.79

Deep Fried to perfection with your choice of Wing Sauce

Boneless Wings 8oz

$8.69

Sides

Fries

$3.47

Cheddar Bacon Fries

$5.78

French Fries topped with Cheddar Cheese Sauce and Crispy Bacon!!!

Bread Sticks

$4.62

Cheese Bread

$5.78

Toasted Ravioli

$6.93

Fried Pickles

$5.96

Fried Mushrooms

$6.93

Fried Man N Cheese Jalapeno Cubes

$6.93

Fried Buffalo Chicken Ravioli

$6.93

6oz Onion Rings

$5.93

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.93

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side of Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side of Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Desserts

Cookie Brownie

$6.93

Ice Cream

$4.07

Choc Chunk Cookie

$2.50

Cannoli

$3.47

Cookie Brownie Sundae

$9.93Out of stock

Sauces

Garlic butter

$1.00

Pizza sauce

$1.00

Cheese

$1.00

Alfredo

$1.00

Ketchup

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Blue cheese

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

2L (on-line Pickup or Delivery)

2L Pepsi

$3.15

2L Diet Pepsi

$3.15

2L Mt Dew

$3.15

ICE - "Sonic Style" Nugget Ice by the 10 LB Bag

Ice

$2.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

208a South Main Street, Rushville, IN 46173

Directions

